ON Semiconductor names 2018 Distribution Partner Award winners

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) today announced its top distribution partners for 2018. These awards honor the distributor in each region that led overall channel sales, grew market share, captured increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process excellence in an evolving semiconductor market.

The top 2018 distribution partners are:

  • Americas: Future Electronics
  • APAC: WPI
  • EMEA: Avnet/Silica
  • Japan: OS Electronics
  • Global High Service Distributor: Mouser Electronics
  • Global Distributor: Avnet

ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company’s business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the fastest channel to market. Over the past few years, ON Semiconductor has grown distribution sales, which has attributed to over half of the company’s revenue dating back to 2015.

“Distribution sales accounted for approximately 60 percent of ON Semiconductor’s 2018 annual revenues,” said Jeff Thomson, vice president of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. “The support of our worldwide distribution partners is fundamental to the success of our company’s ongoing plans to increase market penetration and continue revenue growth at a faster pace than the industry. The collaborative relationships and progressive sales programs we foster with our channel partners are an integral part of comprehensive solution selling. As advocates of these goals, each of the 2018 distribution partner award winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new business, and effectively supported both our customers’ needs and our company initiatives for operational excellence. We thank our outstanding channel partners for their valuable contributions throughout 2018 and look forward to continued success in the coming year.”

In the third quarter of 2018, ON Semiconductor announced a monumental milestone in the company’s history by reaching over $1 billion in distribution resales. ON Semiconductor distribution partners, and this year’s honorees, have been instrumental to this tremendous milestone. In addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recognized in 2018 as a Fortune 500 company, was named as one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and received recognition from Ethisphere for the fourth year in a row as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

