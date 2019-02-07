Phase transition dynamics in two-dimensional materials

Two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides (2D-TMDs) such as monolayer molybdenum disulphide (MoS2) are atomically thin semiconductors in which a layer of transition metal atom is sandwiched between two layers of chalcogen atoms, in the form MX2. They can exist in both a semiconducting 1H-phase and a quasi-metallic 1T’-phase, with each having a different crystal structure. The 1T’-phase is particularly interesting as theoretical predictions show that it has potential to be used in less conventional applications, such as super capacitor electrodes and hydrogen evolution reaction catalysts. However, the quantity of 1T’-phase 2D-TMDs that can be obtained by converting them from the 1H-phase through a phase transition process is low. This potentially limits the use of such novel materials for a wide range of applications.

Molecules of monolayer molybdenum disulphide (MoS2) and tungsten diselenide (WSe2) on top of a metal substrate. Credit: National University of Singapore

A research team led by Professor Andrew Wee from the Department of Physics at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Faculty of Science has discovered that while different 2D-TMD materials have their own intrinsic energy barriers when transiting from the 1H to the 1T’ structural phase, the use of a metallic substrate with higher chemical reactivity can significantly increase the 1H- to 1T’- phase transition yield. This is a convenient and high-yielding method to obtain 2D-TMD materials in their 1T’ metallic phase. When the 2D-TMD material is placed in contact with the metal substrate, such as gold, silver and copper, electric charges are transferred from the metal substrate to the 2D-TMD material. Furthermore, it weakens the bond strength of the 2D-TMD structure significantly, and increases the magnitude of the interfacial binding energy. This in turn increases the susceptibility of the 1H-1T’ structural phase transition. As a result, this enhanced interfacial hybridisation at the interface of the two materials makes the 1H-1T’ structural phase transition much easier to achieve.

The NUS research team combined multiple experimental techniques and first-principles calculations in their research work. These includes optical spectroscopies, high resolution transmission electron microscopy and density functional theory based first-principles calculations to identify the phase changes – both 1H- and 1T’-phases – of the 2D-TMDs in the samples.

This study provides new insights on the influence of interfacial hybridisation affecting the phase transition dynamics of 2D-TMDs. The findings can potentially be used in a model system for the controlled growth of 2D-TMDs on metallic substrates, creating possibilities for new 2D-TMDs-based device applications.

Prof Wee said, “The controllability of the semiconductor to metal phase transition at the 2D-TMD and metal interfaces can enable new device applications such as low contact resistance electrodes.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets
Who is leading the RF GaN IP landscape?
New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 to showcase smart manufacturing, IoT, and workforce development
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 to showcase smart manufacturing, IoT, and workforce development
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
Penn engineers develop room temperature, two-dimensional platform for quantum technology
Phase transition dynamics in two-dimensional materials

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Who is leading the RF GaN IP landscape?
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO
KLA-Tencor appoints Victor Peng to Board of Directors

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
STMicroelectronics reveals motion sensor with machine learning for high-accuracy, battery-friendly activity tracking
IDT and Telink Semiconductor announce partnership on integrated sensor platforms

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...