pSemi announces Sumit Tomar will be transitioning to CEO

pSemi Corporation today announced that its parent company and executive leadership has approved the recommendation of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cable for an evolution of the company’s senior leadership structure.  Under the new structure, the company’s current VP of Product Marketing, Sumit Tomar, will succeed Jim as CEO, effective July 1, 2019.  Jim will continue as Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.  In addition, Jim will remain as global semiconductor R&D director for the parent company Murata Manufacturing.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished here at pSemi Corporation.  In our over 30 years of innovation, we have consistently pushed the envelope of technology.  Now it is time to ensure we can continue to compete just as strongly in the future.  To that end, I have selected an internal candidate to succeed me as CEO,” says Jim Cable.  “I have watched Sumit in action, he knows our company and I am 100 percent committed to a successful transition for him and the company. We did an extensive external search and decided that the right choice was already here.”

Tomar is a 20-year industry veteran with a proven track record of bringing successful products to the market.  An expert in the RF ecosystem, Tomar has a solid understanding of RF products and has driven product execution from inception to production for hundreds of market-shaping products. From 2012 to 2016, Tomar served as the general manager of Qorvo’s wireless infrastructure business unit. In addition, he worked in RF product management at Texas Instruments, Sierra Monolithics and Skyworks. His product marketing experience spans 4/5G smartphone and radio access networks, automotive semiconductors, 802.11ax access points, SDN/NFV for data centers, and machine learning and artificial intelligence for mobile edge networks. In 2016, he co-founded C-RAN Inc., a startup that is developing a 5G RF system prototype. Tomar holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering and completed the StanfordExecutive Management Program. He joined pSemi Corporation in August of 2017 as the Vice President of Product Marketing.  “Sumit has been instrumental in managing our relationship with Murata to ensure that we support our parent company while continuing to innovate new products in the RF space,” continues Cable.

“Murata believes that successful succession planning requires careful consideration and attention to ensure a strong talent pipeline,” says Norio Nakajima, senior executive vice president and board member for Murata Manufacturing. “Jim’s selection of Sumit is an ideal example of outstanding succession planning.  I have had the pleasure of watching Sumit in action and I am convinced he is the right person to succeed Jim.”

