SEMI-FlexTech issues 2019 request for proposals to advance flexible electronics ecosystem 

SEMI-FlexTech, an industry-led, public/private partnership, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for artificial intelligence (AI), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), sensor system and other projects to advance the flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) ecosystem. Approximately $5 million is allocated for these projects. Manufacturers and developers in the electronics supply chain are encouraged to respond to the SEMI-FlexTech 2019 RFP. Primary funding will be provided by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) through SEMI-FlexTech.

Topics in this 2019 Solicitation are:

  1. Reference designs for FHE sensor systems
  2. FHE Power
  3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) for additive manufacturing
  4. Mixed mode interconnect and metallization for FHE
  5. Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)
  6. Open concepts for sensor and FHE technologies and agile, expedient manufacturing

Details about each topic are included in the full RFP.

SEMI-FlexTech’s R&D program focuses on developing the infrastructure required to support world-class manufacturing capabilities for FHE devices and products. Because flexible and printed electronics development often requires expertise across multiple disciplines including printing, materials science and advanced semiconductor packaging, SEMI-FlexTech prefers multi-institutional teams. Participation of organizations new to the SEMI-FlexTech program is especially welcome.

The program is designed to support more risky technical approaches, as well as those proposing step improvements to current technology. The proposal process consists of two stages:

  1. White paper submission
  2. Submission of full proposal from respondents selected after white paper review

White papers will be accepted until March 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Full proposals will be due by April 15, 2019, and award notifications will be issued on or about June 1, 2019.

“SEMI-FlexTech is excited to again partner with ARL in advancing the flexible electronics industry,” said Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, SEMI CTO for flexible electronics and advanced packaging. “The topics provided are a rich set of technology initiatives that will appeal to many of our members.”

SEMI-FlexTech and ARL personnel will be available for consultation at FLEX 2019 in Monterey, California, February 18-21, 2019.  A webinar for those interested in learning more will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PST.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Despite uncertainty, long-term semiconductor market outlook remains bright
China market drives essentially all pure-play foundry growth in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

AIM Photonics announces 300mm silicon photonics multi-project wafer performance
Researchers report advances in stretchable semiconductors, integrated electronics
CEA-Leti builds prototype of next-generation mid-infrared optical sensors for portable device
UC Riverside physicists create exotic electron liquid
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

AIM Photonics announces 300mm silicon photonics multi-project wafer performance
UC Riverside physicists create exotic electron liquid
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO
KLA-Tencor appoints Victor Peng to Board of Directors
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
Intel names Robert Swan CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Researchers report advances in stretchable semiconductors, integrated electronics
CEA-Leti builds prototype of next-generation mid-infrared optical sensors for portable device
LPKF offers glass foundry service for advanced IC and MEMS packaging solutions
Development of MEMS sensor chip equipped with ultra-high quality diamond cantilevers

LEDS ARTICLES

More stable light comes from intentionally 'squashed' quantum dots
Samsung unveils future of displays with groundbreaking modular microLED technology at CES
Technique allows integration of single-crystal hybrid perovskites into electronics
Seoul Semiconductor wins patent litigation against Everlight in Germany

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO
SEMI-FlexTech issues 2019 request for proposals to advance flexible electronics ecosystem 
Innovative technique could pave way for new generation of flexible electronic components
Large TFT LCD panel shipments increased in 2018 despite market concerns

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...