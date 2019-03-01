SEMI-FlexTech issues 2019 request for proposals to advance flexible electronics ecosystem 

SEMI-FlexTech , an industry-led, public/private partnership, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for artificial intelligence (AI), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), sensor system and other projects to advance the flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) ecosystem. Approximately $5 million is allocated for these projects. Manufacturers and developers in the electronics supply chain are encouraged to respond to the SEMI-FlexTech 2019 RFP. Primary funding will be provided by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) through SEMI-FlexTech.

Topics in this 2019 Solicitation are:

Reference designs for FHE sensor systems FHE Power Artificial Intelligence (AI) for additive manufacturing Mixed mode interconnect and metallization for FHE Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) Open concepts for sensor and FHE technologies and agile, expedient manufacturing

Details about each topic are included in the full RFP .

SEMI-FlexTech’s R&D program focuses on developing the infrastructure required to support world-class manufacturing capabilities for FHE devices and products. Because flexible and printed electronics development often requires expertise across multiple disciplines including printing, materials science and advanced semiconductor packaging, SEMI-FlexTech prefers multi-institutional teams. Participation of organizations new to the SEMI-FlexTech program is especially welcome.

The program is designed to support more risky technical approaches, as well as those proposing step improvements to current technology. The proposal process consists of two stages:

White paper submission Submission of full proposal from respondents selected after white paper review

White papers will be accepted until March 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Full proposals will be due by April 15, 2019, and award notifications will be issued on or about June 1, 2019.

“SEMI-FlexTech is excited to again partner with ARL in advancing the flexible electronics industry,” said Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, SEMI CTO for flexible electronics and advanced packaging. “The topics provided are a rich set of technology initiatives that will appeal to many of our members.”