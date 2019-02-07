SEMI launches initiative to build talent pipeline critical to global electronics industry growth

SEMI, the global industry association serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today announced SEMI Works, a comprehensive program to attract, develop and retain the talent critical to the worldwide electronics industry’s continued innovation and growth. The holistic program is designed to improve the industry’s image and provide educational programs for all age groups across the education continuum.

“SEMI has made workforce development and talent advocacy a top priority and dedicated significant resources and expertise to tackle the issue,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “As the global industry association anchoring the $2 trillion global electronics industry and representing the end-to-end semiconductor supply chain, SEMI is uniquely positioned to address this problem. We look forward to forming partnerships in leading the way on behalf of our members to build the workforce of the future.”

SEMI Works leverages the SEMI association’s proven track record developing and delivering education and workforce development initiatives as well as its rich history of building public-private partnerships. Under the program, SEMI will establish scalable and sustainable education programs extending from grade-schoolers to adults, offering experiential learning and training programs linked to the skill sets the industry needs most.

“Attracting, training and retaining talent is a major priority for our industry, and we applaud SEMI for taking a lead in workforce development,” said Dan Durn, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials, Inc. “SEMI is in a great position to mobilize the right resources and drive the success of this important initiative.”

Leading SEMI Works is Mike Russo, vice president of Global Industry Advocacy at SEMI. Russo brings to bear his more than two decades of talent development experience working with the public and private sectors.

“The global electronics industry’s shortage of high-skilled workers will only become more severe as technology advances,” Russo said. “We need a highly skilled workforce throughout the supply chain to develop new technologies and bring these advances to market. SEMI Works™ will be anchored by both detailed competency models continually updated to support the industry’s rapidly evolving workforce needs and certified education and training aligned to these competencies. This systematic approach will enable us to develop the talent vital to the industry’s prosperity.”

With SEMI Works, SEMI is building on its growing suite of workforce initiatives and involving a consortium of member companies along with its strategic alliances. The program will expand to include public and private sector partners. Organizations interested in contributing to SEMI Works should visit the SEMI Works webpage for program manager contact details.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
ASML joins the eBeam Initiative

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

French start-up moves to the edge with battery-operated devices
It's all in the twist: Physicists stack 2D materials at angles to trap particles
Sigma Labs joins Manufacturing Technology Centre to advance industrialization of additive manufacturing with in-process quality control
Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
Cadence CMP Process Optimizer enables Toshiba Memory to accelerate delivery of advanced 3D Flash memory devices
Soitec joins China Mobile 5G Innovation Center
GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...