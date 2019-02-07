SEMI launches initiative to build talent pipeline critical to global electronics industry growth

SEMI , the global industry association serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today announced SEMI Works , a comprehensive program to attract, develop and retain the talent critical to the worldwide electronics industry’s continued innovation and growth. The holistic program is designed to improve the industry’s image and provide educational programs for all age groups across the education continuum.

“SEMI has made workforce development and talent advocacy a top priority and dedicated significant resources and expertise to tackle the issue,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “As the global industry association anchoring the $2 trillion global electronics industry and representing the end-to-end semiconductor supply chain, SEMI is uniquely positioned to address this problem. We look forward to forming partnerships in leading the way on behalf of our members to build the workforce of the future.”

SEMI Works leverages the SEMI association’s proven track record developing and delivering education and workforce development initiatives as well as its rich history of building public-private partnerships. Under the program, SEMI will establish scalable and sustainable education programs extending from grade-schoolers to adults, offering experiential learning and training programs linked to the skill sets the industry needs most.

“Attracting, training and retaining talent is a major priority for our industry, and we applaud SEMI for taking a lead in workforce development,” said Dan Durn, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials, Inc. “SEMI is in a great position to mobilize the right resources and drive the success of this important initiative.”

Leading SEMI Works is Mike Russo, vice president of Global Industry Advocacy at SEMI. Russo brings to bear his more than two decades of talent development experience working with the public and private sectors.

“The global electronics industry’s shortage of high-skilled workers will only become more severe as technology advances,” Russo said. “We need a highly skilled workforce throughout the supply chain to develop new technologies and bring these advances to market. SEMI Works™ will be anchored by both detailed competency models continually updated to support the industry’s rapidly evolving workforce needs and certified education and training aligned to these competencies. This systematic approach will enable us to develop the talent vital to the industry’s prosperity.”