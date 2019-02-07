SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 to showcase smart manufacturing, IoT, and workforce development

Global electronics manufacturing pillars Smart manufacturing, IoT and workforce development will come into sharp focus at SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA) 2019, scheduled May 7-9, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. Industry experts from around the world will gather at the region’s premiere global electronics manufacturing supply chain for critical insights into the semiconductor ecosystem, new business opportunities and collaboration. SEMICON SEA 2019 registration is now open.

Themed “Think Smart, Make Smart,” SEMICON SEA will feature three themed pavilions, five global pavilions, insightful keynote presentations and a host of technology forums to address key issues in the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

The new Workforce Pavilion addresses the critical industry shortage of skilled workers by attracting the young talent critical to sustaining industry innovation and growth. College students will meet with industry experts to explore career paths in microelectronics as tutorials enhance university students’ understanding of semiconductor manufacturing and opportunities.

The World of IoT Pavilion showcases applications and technologies enabling the IoT revolution. Companies from across the region will demonstrate technologies that enable Smart lifestyles as start-ups showcase pioneering and disruptive products and applications powered by IoT.

At the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion, the Artificial Intelligence exhibition zone highlights critical capabilities including collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles, cybersecurity and manufacturing excellence systems. The Pavilion’s Supply Chain Management zone provides insights into key elements of manufacturing excellence such as automated material handling and automated storage and retrieval. The Pavilion also features an augmented reality (AR) interactive human-machine interface to give visitors an immersive experience in smarter manufacturing processes.

SEMICON SEA 2019 will also feature an exclusive Hosted Buyer Programme. Hosted by SEMI, the customised business matching platform connects buyers in the electronics manufacturing supply chain with international solution providers for collaboration and business opportunities.

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 sponsors include ADLINK, Applied Materials, Cimetrix®, Evatec, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Kanken Techno Co Ltd, Kulicke & Soffa, First Derivatives, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron and UPS.

For more information about SEMICON SEA is available on the event website.

