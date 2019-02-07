Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator

Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, today announced Soitec (Euronext Paris), a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, as its first European Strategic Partner. This agreement provides Soitec access to early-stage silicon technology innovation targeting consumer, IoT and automotive segments and applications.

Silicon Catalyst is a Silicon Valley-based incubator providing silicon-focused start-ups access to a world-class network of advisors, design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding and marketing acumen needed to successfully launch their businesses. Soitec will engage in this start-up ecosystem to gain insight into the newest technologies and applications across high-growth markets, and to guide nascent technologies to successful market penetration.

“As a Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst, Soitec has a unique opportunity to grow our visibility among early-stage semiconductor companies,” said Thomas Piliszczuk, Executive VP of Global Strategy for Soitec. “Engineered substrates give semiconductor related start-ups a competitive edge in developing new high-performance, energy-efficient solutions. We are looking forward to supporting emerging trends and technology advancements with Silicon Catalyst’s distinguished portfolio of semiconductor entrepreneurs.”

“We are pleased to welcome Soitec as our first European Strategic Partner. Soitec is creating technical advances that are enabling the next generation of products across many market segments. Their SOI technology is a key ingredient to meet the diverse challenges for breakthrough differentiated semiconductor products, combining ultra-low power with excellent analog / mixed-signal performance,” stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. “Joining our other Strategic Partners, Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor, Soitec will participate in the selection of applicants to our incubator and provide guidance for our Portfolio Companies, contributing to the growth of startups that are creating the next generations of semiconductor innovation.”

Soitec’s substrate solutions, most notably silicon-on-insulator (SOI), address the full range of applications for electronics. SOI substrates are designed to support ultra-low power signal processing, wireless connectivity, power, image sensors and silicon photonics applications. Radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) substrates are the foundation of the RF incumbent technology for RF Front-End modules used in all smart phones manufactured today. RF-SOI and fully depleted SOI (FD-SOI) material enable ultra-low power connectivity, mobility, distributed AI and edge computing. Adding our new compound and piezo-electric on insulator substrates, Soitec offers a wide range of engineered substrates addressing numerous and fast growing segments like automotive, AI-IoT (AIoT) and 5G.