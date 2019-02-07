Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator

Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, today announced Soitec (Euronext Paris), a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, as its first European Strategic Partner. This agreement provides Soitec access to early-stage silicon technology innovation targeting consumer, IoT and automotive segments and applications.

Silicon Catalyst is a Silicon Valley-based incubator providing silicon-focused start-ups access to a world-class network of advisors, design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding and marketing acumen needed to successfully launch their businesses. Soitec will engage in this start-up ecosystem to gain insight into the newest technologies and applications across high-growth markets, and to guide nascent technologies to successful market penetration.

“As a Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst, Soitec has a unique opportunity to grow our visibility among early-stage semiconductor companies,” said Thomas Piliszczuk, Executive VP of Global Strategy for Soitec. “Engineered substrates give semiconductor related start-ups a competitive edge in developing new high-performance, energy-efficient solutions. We are looking forward to supporting emerging trends and technology advancements with Silicon Catalyst’s distinguished portfolio of semiconductor entrepreneurs.”

“We are pleased to welcome Soitec as our first European Strategic Partner. Soitec is creating technical advances that are enabling the next generation of products across many market segments. Their SOI technology is a key ingredient to meet the diverse challenges for breakthrough differentiated semiconductor products, combining ultra-low power with excellent analog / mixed-signal performance,” stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. “Joining our other Strategic Partners, Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor, Soitec will participate in the selection of applicants to our incubator and provide guidance for our Portfolio Companies, contributing to the growth of startups that are creating the next generations of semiconductor innovation.”

Soitec’s substrate solutions, most notably silicon-on-insulator (SOI), address the full range of applications for electronics. SOI substrates are designed to support ultra-low power signal processing, wireless connectivity, power, image sensors and silicon photonics applications. Radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) substrates are the foundation of the RF incumbent technology for RF Front-End modules used in all smart phones manufactured today. RF-SOI and fully depleted SOI (FD-SOI) material enable ultra-low power connectivity, mobility, distributed AI and edge computing. Adding our new compound and piezo-electric on insulator substrates, Soitec offers a wide range of engineered substrates addressing numerous and fast growing segments like automotive, AI-IoT (AIoT) and 5G.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Chemical data mining boosts search for new organic semiconductors
NRL, AFRL develop direct-write quantum calligraphy in monolayer semiconductors
Advanced packaging: At the heart of innovation
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
Soitec becomes strategic partner of Silicon Catalyst start-up incubator
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019 to showcase smart manufacturing, IoT, and workforce development
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Advanced packaging: At the heart of innovation
Who is leading the RF GaN IP landscape?
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
STMicroelectronics reveals motion sensor with machine learning for high-accuracy, battery-friendly activity tracking
IDT and Telink Semiconductor announce partnership on integrated sensor platforms

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology
Mark Majewski named new intelliFLEX CEO

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...