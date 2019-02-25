Synopsys and GLOBALFOUNDRIES collaborate to develop industry’s first automotive grade 1 IP for 22FDX process

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNPS) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) today announced a collaboration to develop a portfolio of automotive Grade 1 temperature (-40C to +150C junction) DesignWare® Foundation, Analog, and Interface IP for the GF 22-nm Fully-Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (22FDX®) process. By providing IP that is designed for high temperature operation on 22FDX, Synopsys enables designers to reduce their design effort and accelerate AEC-Q100 qualification of system-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive applications such as eMobility, 5G connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment. The Synopsys DesignWare IP implements additional automotive design rules for the GF 22FDX process to meet stringent reliability and operation requirements. This latest collaboration complements Synopsys’ broad portfolio of automotive-grade IP that provides ISO 26262 ASIL B Ready or ASIL D Ready certification, AEC-Q100 testing, and quality management.

“Arbe’s ultra-high-resolution radar is leveraging this cutting edge technology that enabled us to create a unique radar solution and provide the missing link for autonomous vehicles and safe driver assistance,” said Avi Bauer, vice president of R&D at Arbe. “We need to work with leading companies who can support our technology innovation. GF’s 22FDX technology, with Synopsys automotive-grade DesignWare IP, will help us meet automotive reliability and operation requirements and is critical to our success.”

“GF’s close, collaborative relationships with leading automotive suppliers and ecosystem partners such as Synopsys have enabled advanced process technology solutions for a broad range of driving system applications,” said Mark Ireland, vice president of ecosystem partnerships at GF. “The combination of our 22FDX process with Synopsys’ DesignWare IP enables our mutual customers to speed the development and certification of their automotive SoCs, while meeting their performance, power, and area targets.”

“Synopsys’ extensive investment in developing automotive-qualified IP for advanced processes, such as GF’s 22FDX, helps designers accelerate their SoC-level qualifications for functional safety, reliability, and automotive quality,” said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. “Our close collaboration with GF mitigates risks for designers integrating DesignWare Foundation, Analog, and Interface IP into low-power, high-performance automotive SoCs on the 22FDX process.”

GLOBALFOUNDRIES & Synopsys at Mobile World Congress 2019

On February 25, 2019, Synopsys will join the GLOBALFOUNDRIES NEXTech Lab Theater Session at MWC19. A panel discussion, with leading industry experts, ​​including Joachim Kunkel, general manager of the Solutions Group at Synopsys, and Mike Cadigan, senior vice president of global sales, business development, customer and design engineering at GF, will offer insights about the importance of intelligent connectivity, the growth, demands, and innovations it is poised to bring, and its impacts across the semiconductor value chain. For more information, visit: https://www.globalfoundries.com/join-gf-mwc19.

