The holy grail of nanowire production

Nanowires have the potential to revolutionize the technology around us. Measuring just 5-100 nanometers in diameter (a nanometer is a millionth of a millimeter), these tiny, needle-shaped crystalline structures can alter how electricity or light passes through them.

EPFL researchers have found a way to control and standardize the production of nanowires on silicon surfaces. This discovery could make it possible to grow nanowires on electronic platforms, with potential applications including the integration of nanolasers into electronic chips and improved energy conversion in solar panels. Credit: Jamani Caillet / EPFL

They can emit, concentrate and absorb light and could therefore be used to add optical functionalities to electronic chips. They could, for example, make it possible to generate lasers directly on silicon chips and to integrate single-photon emitters for coding purposes. They could even be applied in solar panels to improve how sunlight is converted into electrical energy.

Up until now, it was impossible to reproduce the process of growing nanowires on silicon semiconductors – there was no way to repeatedly produce homogeneous nanowires in specific positions. But researchers from EPFL’s Laboratory of Semiconductor Materials, run by Anna Fontcuberta i Morral, together with colleagues from MIT and the IOFFE Institute, have come up with a way of growing nanowire networks in a highly controlled and fully reproducible manner. The key was to understand what happens at the onset of nanowire growth, which goes against currently accepted theories. Their work has been published in Nature Communications.

“We think that this discovery will make it possible to realistically integrate a series of nanowires on silicon substrates,” says Fontcuberta i Morral. “Up to now, these nanowires had to be grown individually, and the process couldn’t be reproduced.”

Getting the right ratio

The standard process for producing nanowires is to make tiny holes in silicon monoxide and fill them with a nanodrop of liquid gallium. This substance then solidifies when it comes into contact with arsenic. But with this process, the substance tends to harden at the corners of the nanoholes, which means that the angle at which the nanowires will grow can’t be predicted. The search was on for a way to produce homogeneous nanowires and control their position.

Research aimed at controlling the production process has tended to focus on the diameter of the hole, but this approach has not paid off. Now EPFL researchers have shown that by altering the diameter-to-height ratio of the hole, they can perfectly control how the nanowires grow. At the right ratio, the substance will solidify in a ring around the edge of the hole, which prevents the nanowires from growing at a non-perpendicular angle. And the researchers’ process should work for all types of nanowires.

“It’s kind of like growing a plant. They need water and sunlight, but you have to get the quantities right,” says Fontcuberta i Morral.

This new production technique will be a boon for nanowire research, and further samples should soon be developed.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Graphene 'sandwich' key to new electronics
The holy grail of nanowire production
Physicists get thousands of semiconductor nuclei to do 'quantum dances' in unison
SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
UltraSoC announces support for Western Digital RISC-V SweRV Core and OmniXtend cache-coherent interconnect

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Graphene 'sandwich' key to new electronics
Physicists get thousands of semiconductor nuclei to do 'quantum dances' in unison
UltraSoC announces support for Western Digital RISC-V SweRV Core and OmniXtend cache-coherent interconnect
POET Technologies establishes photonics design capabilities in Ottawa

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Synopsys and GLOBALFOUNDRIES collaborate to develop industry's first automotive grade 1 IP for 22FDX process
Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
CEA-Leti and Stanford target edge-AI apps with breakthrough NVM memory cell
GlobalFoundries and Dolphin Integration to deliver differentiated FD-SOI adaptive body bias solutions

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports
CEA-Leti combines integrated optics and holography in novel, lens-free augmented reality technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...