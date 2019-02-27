Source Photonics closes new funding for next-generation technologies

Source Photonics, a global provider of optical transceivers, today announced it recently closed more than $100M in equity to support its growing data center and 5G business.

The funding will be used to further increase the scale of Source Photonics’ operations, as LightCounting reported that the sales of optical components and modules to Cloud Companies grew by 63% in 2016 and 64% in 2017. The growth rate will average roughly 20% per year through 2023. Higher growth rates in 2020-2022 will be driven by first volume deployments of 400GbE. This is a result of the rise of 5G and the cloud.

Planned developments include the creation of a new laser fab, upgrades to existing production facilities and increased investment in the research and development of next-generation technologies, ensuring Source Photonics continues its position as a leading innovator.

“Exciting new applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality, and cloud services are growing in popularity every day,” said Doug Wright, CEO at Source Photonics. “These applications all depend on the next standard of connectivity, and 5G depends on the backing of a world-class optical network. We are extremely proud that our investors have shown this confidence in us and are confident that the investment will support our ongoing work to enable the next era of connectivity.”

Upgrades to Source Photonics’ fab in Taiwan have already been completed and production operations have begun for a new fab in Jintan, China, using the latest funding. The funding will also be used towards technology investments for advanced coating technologies to enable next-generation lasers and transceivers for the fast-growing 5G and data center markets.

Source Photonics’ latest range of cutting-edge technology will be exhibited at OFC 2019 at booth 4021. Products on display will include its new 400G-LR8 and DR4 QSFP-DD solutions, which are the latest addition to its PAM4-based optical transceivers portfolio. Other products which will be showcased at OFC, in San Diego, on March 4-7, 2019, include several QSFP28 solutions such as the 100G-DR/FR, 100G-SR4, 100G CWDM4, and 100G-LR4. The company will also demonstrate some of its solutions for the 5G market such as the 50G-ER QSFP28 and 25G LAN DWM SFP28.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
China IC production forecast to show a strong 15% 2018-2023 CAGR
Global semiconductor sales increase 13.7% to $468.8B in 2018
Semiconductor R&D spending will step up after slowing
A year of transformation and execution: Focus on creating member value
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in 4Q18 and 1.3% for the year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Source Photonics closes new funding for next-generation technologies
Dr. Jonathan Rich appointed as Lumileds CEO
Hybrid material may outperform graphene in several applications
Organic electronics: Scientists develop a high-performance unipolar n-type thin-film transistor
Zips on the nanoscale

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Source Photonics closes new funding for next-generation technologies
Organic electronics: Scientists develop a high-performance unipolar n-type thin-film transistor
Zips on the nanoscale
New SEMI Task Force focuses on quality management to meet new, higher reliability standards

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nominations open for ESD Alliance Governing Council
Cadence CMP Process Optimizer enables Toshiba Memory to accelerate delivery of advanced 3D Flash memory devices
Soitec joins China Mobile 5G Innovation Center
GOWIN Semiconductor announces release of the new GOWIN EDA tools for improved performance on new FPGA product families

MEMS ARTICLES

Rice U. researchers unveil Internet of Things security feature
ESI receives significant Asia order for flex PCB laser via drilling solution
UltraSoC extends on-chip analytics architecture for the age of machine learning, artificial intelligence and parallel computing
Sensor accuracy: Critical metric in automotive, industrial, consumer markets

LEDS ARTICLES

Dr. Jonathan Rich appointed as Lumileds CEO
New approach improving stability and optical properties of perovskite films
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
200mm fabs to add 700,000 wafers through 2022, SEMI reports

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech announces 2019 FLEXI Awards winners in flexible hybrid electronics
Molecular Lego blocks
The "Wall," political gridlock and China: SEMI's take on SOTU address
ePaper 2.0: Color and video come to electronic paper

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...