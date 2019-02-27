TechInsights introduces power semiconductor subscription

TechInsights (Ottawa, Canada), announced its new Power Semiconductor subscription, a technical intelligence service that provides regular, succinct analysis of emerging power semiconductor products as they enter mass production in high-volume applications. In addition, the company is offering custom analysis services for power semiconductor products.

“The semiconductor industry is developing smaller, more efficient power process technologies, using Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride,” said Mike McLean, SVP of Technology at TechInsights. “Our new Power Semiconductor subscription service is ideal for market leaders seeking to design roadmaps based on hard facts about cutting-edge Gallium Nitride, Silicon Carbide, and Silicon devices.”

The Power Semiconductor Subscription service includes:

10 summary reports and hundreds of high-resolution supporting images

Analysis coverage including device metrics, package x-rays, die photos, SEM plan-view images and cross-sectional SEM images, cross-sectional TEM images and material analysis

TechInsights tri-annual analyst briefing

An annual patent landscape summary

Annual analyst workshop

Real time updates provide access to work in progress as well as exploratory work on more than 30 devices

TechInsights’ primary focus for the 2019 Power Semiconductor subscription is consumer applications of Gallium Nitride technology, specifically where it has the potential to replace super junction MOSFET devices in low form factor applications. Additionally, the company plans to monitor Silicon Carbide technologies as they compete with IGBT, and innovations in the mature Silicon technology that allow it to compete with Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide. The analysis will include technology and products from more than 20 major companies driving innovation using these technologies.