Introducing Semiconductor Digest

I’m delighted to introduce Semiconductor Digest, a new business-to-business publication focused on the dynamic semiconductor manufacturing industry. Check out this link to our new Media Kit. If you’re interested in contributing content, please let me know. Our inaugural issue will be in June 2019, and we’ll have July show copies at Semicon West.

I’ll be using my 37 years of publishing experience – 25+ years at Semiconductor International and 11+ years at Solid State Technology – to deliver useful information to a worldwide audience of engineers and executives with a new website (opening soon!), magazine, newsletters and videos.

Joining me on this new journey is Kerry Hoffman, whom I’ve worked with at Solid State Technology for the last 7 years. Together, we have co-founded a Massachusetts based company called Gold Flag Media LLC. Kerry’s role will be that of publisher and I’ll be the Editor-in-Chief. Also on board is a top-notch team of editors, including Shannon Davis, Ed Korczynski, Dave Lammers, Lynnette Reese and Dick James.

Through a mix of news, contributed articles and staff-written articles, Semiconductor Digest is dedicated to providing information about the design, manufacturing, packaging and testing of semiconductors and other types of electronic devices, including MEMs, LEDs, displays, power electronics, optoelectronics/photonics, biomedical devices, solar cells, thin film batteries and flexible electronics. Our focus is on the unique requirements of each of these devices in terms of the design tools, process equipment and materials, and test equipment.

