Stellar Repair For Outlook Tool (2025)

Introduction

Stellar Repair for Outlook Tool: Stellar Repair for Outlook is a well-known tool to fix damaged or corrupted PST (Outlook) files and recover mailbox items such as emails, contacts, calendars, attachments, notes, tasks, and journals. With its advanced recovery approaches, a recovery rate of nearly 100% for big files or even password-protected files can be expected in most cases.

It is available in Professional, Technician, and Toolkit editions with different sets of features and price points. This article discusses its key highlights, user feedback, price information, pros and cons, and competitors.

Key Features of Steller Repair For Outlook

#1. Main Recovery Capabilities

Stellar Repair for Outlook caters to the repair of very large PST files, usually over 50 GB, with no size limitations.

It also supports the repair of encrypted PST files, thus suitable for enterprise-level mailbox data.

The software can recover emails, contacts, calendars, incidents of accidentally deleted mailbox items, and more.

It shows deleted content in red, so the user can visually distinguish such content and decide whether or not to recover it.

Users can apply filters so that selected data is recovered by date range, sender, folder, etc., thus saving time and avoiding recovery of unnecessary files. It is an efficient method of working with some level of control.

#2. Preview and Export Options

The user interface is friendly and allows an item to be inspected using a three-pane view: folder list, message list, and message pane.

Recovered items can be saved into PST, MSG, EML, RTF, HTML, PDF, MBOX, or DBX file types to accommodate a variety of platforms and purposes.

Resume Interrupted Scans.

If interrupted (mostly in the case of large PSTs), users can save the scan session using a .DAT file and resume it later, thus saving their time and efforts on repeated scanning.

#3. Technician Edition Features

It has all the features of the Professional version, along with some additional features specially tailored for IT administrators and power users.

Recovered items can be exported directly to Office 365 mailboxes and Live Exchange servers, thus easing the process of migration or restoration.

To keep files from corruption and to deal with large PST files, users can split PSTs by date, size, or email ID and compact them to reduce their overall size.

#4. Toolkit Edition

The Toolkit Edition is the most premium version of Stellar Repair for Outlook. It consists of all the features found in the Technician Edition, supercharged with a handful of hefty utilities, ideal for professionals working on large Outlook-based data recovery and conversion projects.

OST-to-PST Conversion feature enables converting of inaccessible or orphaned OST (Offline Storage Table) files to usable PST (Personal Storage Table) format, thus, PST files have been created in order that data from Exchange or IMAP accounts can be recovered when servers are down.

Van merge several PST files into one consolidated file, handy for an organisation with mailbox data scattered all over, backing up or just reducing clutter.

The software can recover deleted emails from password-protected PST files. Thus, you do not need to unlock or crack the passwords before commencing the recovery process.

If the password for the PST file is forgotten, one can recover or reset the password. The software will grant access to the full contents of the file without any loss of data.

#5. Speedy Recovery And Contemporary Interface

Rated highly for user patronisation and operational speed of execution. Intuitive layout with three panes—folders on the left, items in the middle, and detailed previews on the right—to allow users to quickly identify and select the contents to be recovered.

For the said reasons of speed and precision, users prioritise it over another built-in recovery tool called SCANPST within Outlook, which usually fails to fix severely corrupted files. This program gains eminence due to its consistency and reliability as an alternative repair utility whenever Microsoft’s own default recovery solution fails.

Since then, IT executives and expert Outlook users alike have been treated to an option of a trusted recovery solution in instances of extremely damaged or oversized PST files.

A choice to be selected for critical email data loss or corruption when SCANPST fails.

Stellar Repair Conversion Time

In most scenarios, Stellar Converter for OST was the fastest in OST file conversion. It converted only 3 out of the 4 OST files in the shortest duration, taking 4 minutes for a 1.75 GB OST file, with a maximum time of 127 minutes to convert a 14.4 GB file.

Whereas Kernel for OST to PST bagged the slowest speed amongst the tested tools. It was delayed in converting all OST file samples, taking over 45 hours to complete the conversion of the 14.4 GB OST file.

This brings about a huge vacuum in their performance levels, particularly with large OST files.

Conversion Rate

Stellar Converter for OST has been the fastest application in terms of speed, averaging 7.08 minutes per GB in conversion.

Kernel for OST to PST was painfully slow in conversion, with 89.96 minutes as its average conversion time per GB, making it the least efficient tool among the ones tested.

OST2 showed promise as the second fastest conversion tool, but it failed to complete conversion for the largest OST file tested at 27.6 GB, as it crashed during the process.

Total Mailbox Items Extracted

The comparison kind of shows that both Stellar Converter for OST and SysTools OST Recovery could extract large numbers of mailbox items from increasingly huge OST files, proving their effectiveness.

At 1.75 GB in OST, all three tools fared somewhat equally, with SysTools extracting just a bit more than Stellar; both were able to extract more than the originals. With the 7.05 GB file, the count of extracted items crossed 61,000 for each SysTools and Stellar, way beyond the original count, indicating deep recovery capability.

Again, at a volume of 14.4 GB, both tools managed to churn out a lot more items than those that were originally visible in the file, with SysTools being slightly more in number.

The original count of the 27.6 GB OST file showed no accessible items, while both SysTools and Stellar went on to extract more than 84,000 items in this case, showcasing their ability to recover data from what appeared to be empty or highly corrupted files.

Stellar Repair Ratings

Stellar Converter for OST shows outstanding performance in all the criteria and scores a perfect 5 in speed, precision, completeness, and consistency. It thus looks more reliable and well-rounded than the other tools.

OST2, meanwhile, performs moderately in speed with a score of 4 but lags in precision and completeness, scoring 3 in both; it shows slightly better consistency at 3.75. Once in a while, it glances off or lacks reliability in data extraction.

SysTools OST Recovery stands out in completeness and consistency, scoring 5 in both, but it is further down the ranking for speed, going for a mere 3, while precision is a worthy contender-for 4.

Kernel for OST to PST is strong with data completeness and consistency, both standing at 5, but its conversion direction is rotten with speed and precision staircase, standing at 2 and 2.5, respectively, implying that this tool takes longer and at times less accurate in conversions.

Pricing Model

Stellar Report for Outlook provides three price options to make the software unique and effective. Users can download the free version of the software before deciding whether to buy a paid plan. This free version lets one scan the PST file and view the recovery data. To save the recovered file, one must purchase the paid license.

Professional Plan

Price: 79 Euro/year or 99 Euro lifetime license

Good for: Single-user and small businesses

Repairs corrupt or damaged PST files

Recovers all mailbox items (emails, contacts, calendar entries, tasks, etc.)

Recovers deleted emails

Allows for export of data into many formats (e.g., PST, MSG, EML, RTF, PDF)

Has advanced filter options for recovering just what you need

Offers a preview option before saving

This plan is adequate if you are only interested in primary repair and recovery of an Outlook mailbox and do not need any IT-level features.

Technician Plan

Price: €149/year or €249 for lifetime access

Best for: IT professionals, system admins, and support teams

Includes all the Professional Features, plus:

PST Splitter: Separate large PST files into smaller ones according to size, date, or sender

Compact PST: Decrease the size of your PST file in order to avoid possible corruption or storage issues.

Such a license allows installation on multiple systems

This version primarily suits those professionals who handle large volumes of data or complex mailbox structures and who want additional tools to manage file size and stability.

Toolkit Plan

Price: €199/year or €299 for lifetime access

Best for: Enterprises, IT service providers, and power Outlook users

Includes all the Technician features, plus:

8-in-1 functionality

OST to PST Conversion: Converts orphaned or inaccessible OST files to PST

Merge PST Files: Combines multiple PSTs into one file

Extract and Save Emails to MBOX, HTML, or DBX

Password Recovery: Recovers password-protected PST

Undelete Emails from Encrypted Files

Extract Attachments and Compact Files

How To Repair A PST File From MS Outlook?

The Outlook PST Repair Tool affords the recovery of data from damaged/Outlook PSTs, to return mailbox items to their owners, including mail, contacts, calendars, etc.

It bypasses the 2GB PST file size limitation, which older versions of Outlook, upon reaching it, usually crashed or hung.

Fixes the error message: “The file Outlook.pst cannot be opened”, usually when the PST file is corrupted or in use.

Fixes “Fatal Error 80040818” displayed by Scanpst.exe, where the inbox repair tool cannot cope with the level of corruption.

Fixes: “An unknown error prevented access to the file. Error 0x80070570” usually because of disk errors or file system corruption, which causes the PST to become unreadable.

When the remedy built into Scanpst.exe fails to achieve the PST repair, this tool will complete it.

Fixes errors related to PST file size where files are larger and cannot be opened or repaired using the default tools.

Resolves the situations where repairs by the Inbox Repair Tool (Scanpst.exe) end up in partial loss of data.

Restoring the mailbox content successfully even if the PST files are severely corrupt or fragmented beyond normal recovery.

It also eliminates an error that usually occurs during standard scan and recovery attempts-COM-0x80070570-an an error that is found to occur with unreadable or corrupted files.

Steller Repair Competitors

#1. ScanPST Repair Tool

The Microsoft Inbox Repair Tool, or ScanPST, is a built-in free utility to fix minor corruptions in PST files in Outlook. It is included in all Outlook versions, including that of 2019, and can be accessed locally depending on your Outlook installation.

Specifications:

Built-in and Computer Free

Works at the lower end of corruption among large 2-PST files

Checks for data integrity

Make a backup copy before making any repairs

Works best for minor cases of corruption

They may even take a couple of tries and be very slow at it

Cannot work with extreme damage on the PST side

Benefits:

No charges required

Built into Outlook

Can fix minor mistakes like “Outlook cannot open data file”.

Drawbacks:

Unable to fix severely corrupted PST files

Oftentimes discards corrupt data, which may mean they lose forever

Does not recover folder structures or deleted items

#2. Remo Repair Outlook PST software

Remo Repair Outlook PST is a widely used and trusted tool designed to heal severely corrupted PSTs in all varieties of Windows, including Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Users can download this cracked software in a matter of a few steps.

Specifications:

Safe and secure read-only repair process

Available preview option before saving

3-click simple repair process

Repair varying types of Outlook problems (corruption, oversized files, password-protected PSTs)

Supports Outlook versions including Office 365, 2019, 2016, 2013, and earlier

Quickly finds and repairs PST files

The Smart Scan performs best on large and protected PSTs

Pricing: $69 for a one-time license

Benefits:

User-friendly

Works on a copy of the file, thus protecting the original

Free technical support 24/7

Drawbacks:

Does not support batch repairs

Repair speed varies depending on file size and corruption intensity.

#3. Aryson PST Repair Tool

Aryson PST Repair is a more helpful recovery solution to fix heavily corrupted Outlook PST files. It allowed users to restore important Outlook data such as mail, contacts, calendars, tasks, and journals. The software also provides other features such as PST splitting and batch recovery for a smoother restoration procedure.

Pricing

Single user: USD 49

Administrator: USD 199

Technician: USD 299

Enterprise: USD 399

Benefits:

Able to repair and save PST files of any size in several formats.

Allow recovery data to be saved on internal and external storage drives.

Completely compatible with all major Outlook versions, viz., 2021, 2019, 2016, and 2013.

Drawbacks:

Some good features, like PST splitting and batch recovery, require a paid license.

Features like PST splitting and batch recovery require a paid license.

#4. Cigati PST Repair Tool

The Cigati PST Repair Tool is a powerful and effective utility to repair and recover data from corrupted or damaged Outlook PST files. It recovers PST even if encrypted or password protected so that all email content can be accessible.

Pricing

Single user: USD 49

Administrator: USD 199

Technician: USD 299

Enterprise: USD 399

Benefits:

Allows selective recovery based on date range, subject line, or sender.

Preview recoverable data before saving so that users can verify the content.

Recover data from password-protected PST files quickly.

Drawback:

Advanced features might be slightly complicated for inexperienced users.

Why Steller Repair Is The Best Choice?

Stellar Repair for Outlook accepts any size of PST file, even those above 50 GB. This tool has been designed to process and recover oversized or bloated PSTs efficiently without any decrease in speed or insistence on data corruption contrast with some tools that slow down with larger files.

Not just PST files, mailbox items like emails, attachments, appointments, tasks, contacts, and notes that have been deleted or lost could also be recovered. The software finds a way to recover even those items deleted years ago, so it’s practically the only option for dumping data after accidental deletion or a system crash.

Microsoft Outlook’s in-built repair tool, SCANPST.EXE, can solve a few minor issues but often fails his so severely corrupted PST files. Stellar Repair for Outlook is a more effective method of repairing; it scans much deeper into the recovery set, the results are much more consistent, and it will work with encrypted or damaged files that SCANPST simply cannot.

Upon completion of scanning, the software produces a preview pop-up of all recoverable items in an interface that is very friendly for verification of content, i.e., emails, folders, contacts, etc., before they finally decide to save them to restore with confidence.

Conclusion

Stellar Repair for Outlook, offering perfect recovery rates, robust preview-and-filter tools, and advanced features such as Office 365 Export and File Management, aims to fulfill both personal and corporate needs. It is uniformly given high ratings by independent reviewers for performance and reliability.

The tool by Stellar should be your investment if you often have to deal with corrupted or large PST/OST files; one can use it confidently with the 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ . What makes Stellar Repair for Outlook better than Microsoft’s built-in SCANPST tool? The Stellar Repair for Outlook tool offers a deeper and more reliable recovery than SCANPST.EXE, with the latter often being unable to fix severely corrupt PST files. It addresses encryption, size, and damages to files, recovers deleted items, and preserves folder hierarchy. Additionally, it offers a modern user interface that allows previewing, with the ability to save data in various formats. What file types and export formats does Stellar Repair for Outlook support? The software allows export of recovered data into the formats of PST, MSG, EML, RTF, HTML, PDF, MBOX, and DBX. This makes it suitable for different platforms and archiving needs. What is the difference between Professional, Technician, and Toolkit editions? Professional edition (€79/year OR €99 lifetime): Basic PST Repair and Recovery with preview and export. Technician (€149/year or €249 lifetime): Includes PST Splitting and Compaction, Export to Office 365/Live Exchange. Toolkit (€199/year or €299 lifetime): Everything in Technician, plus OST to PST Conversion, PST Merge, Password Recovery, and Attachment Extraction. Can Stellar Repair restore deleted emails or data from password-protected PST files? Yes. It can recover deleted mailbox items even from encrypted or password-protected PSTs. Also, the Toolkit Edition can recover lost passwords and undelete emails from encrypted files, thus making it highly valuable for advanced recovery. Are there limitations on using a free version of Stellar Repair for Outlook? Indeed. The free trial version allows one to scan, recover, and preview recoverable data. Yet, to save or export the recovered files, one must need to purchase a license. This allows users to trial the tool and decide whether or not it is the best solution for them before making a purchase.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

