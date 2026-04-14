Great Wall Motors Statistics By Revenue And Facts (2026)

Introduction

Great Wall Motors Statistics: Great Wall Motors (GWM) has become one of China’s most important manufacturers of vehicles because it combines its strong collection of SUVs and pickup trucks with its quick development of electric vehicles and international market expansion initiatives. The company achieved consistent revenue growth during the period until 2025 while its global sales increased and its new energy vehicle (NEV) market share grew despite facing profitability challenges due to its substantial expenses for developing new products and entering international markets.

GWM established itself as a major competitor through its strategic move to develop premium products and hybrid systems and expand into new international markets. The Great Wall Motors statistics demonstrate how the Chinese automotive sector has evolved through better production methods, electric vehicle technology, and international business operations, which now dictate future economic development paths.

Editor’s Choice

Great Wall Motor China NEV penetration increased from approximately 11% in 2021 to more than 31% in 2025.

in 2021 to more than in 2025. Total NEV sales reached 16.49 million units in 2025, which represents a 28.2% increase compared to the previous year.

units in 2025, which represents a increase compared to the previous year. EV sales exceeded 1 million units while PHEVs reached roughly 586k units.

units while PHEVs reached roughly units. EVs represented approximately 61% of NEV sales while PHEVs accounted for roughly 39% of sales.

of NEV sales while PHEVs accounted for roughly of sales. China accounted for approximately 68% of the worldwide NEV market, which made it the leading country in electric vehicle production.

of the worldwide NEV market, which made it the leading country in electric vehicle production. GWM revenue increased to RMB 223 billion in 2025, which represents a growth from RMB 173 billion in 2023 through a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.6% .

in 2025, which represents a growth from in 2023 through a compound annual growth rate of approximately . The revenue per vehicle reached RMB 168000 , which shows a 19% increase during the three years.

, which shows a increase during the three years. The gearing ratio reduced from 65.96% in 2023 to 60.99% in 2025.

in 2023 to in 2025. The operating cash flow increased to reach RMB 40 billion , which shows a compound annual growth rate of approximately 49%.

, which shows a compound annual growth rate of approximately Chinese auto manufacturers produced 34530000 vehicles in 2025, which shows a 10.39% increase compared to the previous year.

vehicles in 2025, which shows a increase compared to the previous year. Total vehicle sales reached 34400000 units, which represents a 9.43% increase compared to the previous year.

units, which represents a increase compared to the previous year. NEV sales reached 47.94% of total sales, which brought the market close to equal standing between NEV and ICE vehicle sales.

of total sales, which brought the market close to equal standing between NEV and ICE vehicle sales. NEV exports reached 2.61 million units, which led to total exports surpassing 7.09 million units with a 21.13% increase from the previous year.

units, which led to total exports surpassing units with a increase from the previous year. WEY brand sales grew 86.29% YoY to ~ 102,000 units, leading premium growth.

YoY to ~ units, leading premium growth. Tank brand sales reached ~232,700 units, with a marginal 0.74% growth, indicating maturity.

China NEV Penetration Rate

(Source: gwm.com)

The chart shows how China’s automotive industry has changed its structure, with New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, now dominating the market over internal combustion engines.

The period from 2021 to 2025 saw NEV adoption increase from approximately 11% to more than 31%, which demonstrates that the market underwent substantial changes because of government policies, technological advancements, and consumer behavior.

The EV market expanded from 292000 units in 2021 to more than 1 million units by 2025, while PHEV sales increased from 60000 units to approximately 586000 units, demonstrating different electrification methods in the market.

The market data shows that battery electric vehicles make up approximately 61 % of NEV sales while PHEVs account for approximately 39 % of the total.

The NEV market achieved total sales of 16.49 million units in 2025, which represents a 28.2% increase compared to the previous year, while the overall automotive market showed different growth rates.

The important finding shows that electrified vehicles reached mainstream status because they reached more than 50% market share during important months of 2025.

China has become the primary source of global NEV production because it now produces almost 68% of total NEV output, which makes the country the leading center for electric vehicle development and market expansion.

The current market trends create business prospects for Great Wall Motors (GWM), while they also need to address immediate business needs.

The electric vehicle market share has shown consistent growth, which reached 31% from a 20% level because it supports pure electric vehicle plans, while the PHEV market share has reached 17 % after starting from 6%, which demonstrates critical hybrid demand for brands that want to create hybrid products.

The chart reflects a market nearing an electrification tipping point, where scale, speed, and innovation will define winners in China’s hyper-competitive EV landscape.

Great Wall Motors Revenue and Per-Vehicle Value

(Reference: gwm.com)

The current financial results of Great Wall Motors demonstrate a consistent pattern of increasing revenue and improved vehicle revenue generation, which establishes the company as an emerging player within China’s automotive market competition.

The chart shows operating revenue climbing from RMB 173 billion in 2023 to RMB 202 billion in 2024 and further to RMB 223 billion in 2025 as the two-year period shows a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.6 %.

The GWM upward trend demonstrates its ability to overcome macroeconomic challenges while facing stronger competition from electric vehicle manufacturers.

The automotive industry in China experiences growth through its NEV adoption and export demand, which drives complete revenue growth for the automotive industry.

The revenue per vehicle trend shows its equal importance because it increased from RMB 141000 in 2023 to RMB 164000 in 2024 and RMB 168000 in 2025.

The three-year period shows a 19 % growth because of improved products and the premiumization product strategy, and higher-priced NEV products.

GWM demonstrates its ability to sell more vehicles through two business strategies that generate additional value from each vehicle sold, which investors consider vital for EV business profitability.

The company needs to maintain its current operational speed through ongoing financial support for research and development, electric vehicle technology development, and international market entry activities because BYD and Tesla both work to decrease their product prices.

The situation in China presents both business possibilities and market entry challenges because the country has achieved more than 30% new energy vehicle market penetration.

The financial data shows a strong upward trend because revenue growth and per-vehicle value increase, and strategic business development work together to create a positive outlook for GWM in the global electric vehicle competition.

Great Wall Motors Deleveraging Momentum and Strong Cash Flow Expansion

(Reference: gwm.com)

Great Wall Motors (GWM) shows significant financial advancement through its reduced debt levels and increased operational cash flow, which serve as essential metrics for evaluating its long-term viability in the capital-heavy automotive industry.

The company shows a continued decline in its gearing ratio, which started at 65.96% in 2023 and decreased to 63.72% in 2024 and reached 60.99% in 2025.

The company achieved a 5%decrease, which demonstrates successful debt reduction efforts and better management of its financial obligations, and decreased risk of financial difficulties.

GWM maintains a strong position in the Chinese automotive market because the industry commonly faces high financial obligations from electric vehicle development and research and development expenses.

The company experienced a net cash flow increase through its operational activities, which rose from RMB 18 billion in 2023 to RMB 28 billion in 2024 and reached RMB 40 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate above 49%.

The business experienced a large revenue increase because its main operations generated robust profits while its working capital operations were controlled efficiently, and its cash conversion processes improved.

The combination of decreasing gearing ratios and increasing operating cash flow demonstrates that GWM now develops its business through internal funds while becoming less dependent on outside financial support.

The research results demonstrate that GWM maintains financial stability, which enables the company to operate its business with strong cash reserves and effective management of its debt obligations.

China Automotive NEV Boom And Export Expansion

Great Wall Motors demonstrates growth through its expansion into the electric vehicle market while increasing its international sales operations.

The Chinese automobile market reached its highest point in history, with production numbers reaching 34.53 million vehicles, which represents a 10.39 % increase from the previous year, while sales reached 34.40 million vehicles, which represents a 9.43 % increase from the previous year.

The macroeconomic conditions that exist right now create favorable conditions for a demand recovery and growth that stems from consumer spending, which will drive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) performance.

The passenger vehicle segment remained the backbone of the market, which generated more than 30 million units of production and sales during the period that saw both production and sales reach 30.27 million and 30.10 million units, respectively, with a growth rate of approximately 10 % per year.

The automotive industry shows three important trends which Shape consumer demand and middle-class income growth, and product innovation.

The main current trend shows that new energy vehicles (NEVs) are experiencing their fastest growth rate ever. In 2025, the production of NEVs reached 16.63 million units, which increased by 29.01%, while sales reached 16.49 million units, which increased by 28.17%.

The pickup truck segment experienced steady growth in niche markets as it sold 608800 units, which represented an 11.11% increase.

The market remains highly concentrated because the top five players control 68.14% of the total market share. The diesel pickup trucks delivered better performance than gasoline pickups, which indicated commercial market demand and changes in consumer preferences.

Exports became the primary driver of business expansion because total shipments reached 7.09 million units, which represented a 21.13% increase.

Chinese brands experienced greater global competitiveness, which propelled shipment growth. Passenger vehicle exports increased by 21.85% while NEV exports reached 2.61 million units, which demonstrated China’s leadership in worldwide EV supply chains.

Great Wall Performance – WEY And Tank Series

Great Wall Motors in 2025 operates two distinct business units, which employ different growth strategies.

WEY functions as the main driver of business growth while Tank develops into a brand that maintains consistent market performance.

The market share distribution between these two companies affects their profitability and strategic development plans.

The WEY brand achieved its highest success because its sales increased by 86.29% to 102,000 units, which showed strong market interest in premium SUVs, electrified vehicles, and technology-based mobility solutions.

The growth of the market shows permanent changes because Chinese consumers now choose local premium products that include advanced driver assistance systems and plug-in hybrid technology at reasonable prices (Company Reports).

WEY expansion increases average selling prices (ASP), which generates higher profit margins through operating leverage because fixed research and development and platform expenses decrease with increased production.

The Tank brand achieved approximately 232,700 units, which resulted in 0.74% growth because the off-road SUV market reached its maximum capacity.

The Tank brand possesses strong brand recognition for its rugged 4×4 vehicles,s but its continuous use of internal combustion engine platforms prevents it from growing in a marketplace that increasingly adopts electrification and emission regulations.

The system demonstrates consistent volume performance, which prevents it from achieving significant growth that would transform it into an operation that generates cash.

WEY supports government initiatives through its development of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and extended-range electric vehicle technologies, while Tank specializes in producing durable vehicles that possess towing power and off-road capabilities for its dedicated customer market.

Conclusion

Great Wall Motor demonstrates its ability to manage fast-changing industry conditions through its combined approach of business growth, electric vehicle development, and fiscal management, which drives its performance in 2025. The company operates with strong operational capabilities, which generate revenue growth and increased vehicle value and better cash flow results, while its reduced debt levels bring improved financial security. The NEV market is growing rapidly, which brings major business prospects, but it also raises the level of market rivalry.

GWM uses its dual-brand strategy, which includes high-growth WEY and stable Tank brands, to create a product range that meets changing customer demands. The company requires continuous product development and worldwide market entry and successful market presence in the electrified vehicle space to maintain its competitive edge as China emerges as the top global player in automotive and electric vehicle markets.

Shared On:



Sources Gwm Gwm Cnevpost Chinaevhome Marklines Paultan

FAQ . What is Great Wall Motor’s revenue in 2025? GWM reported RMB 223 billion in revenue, showing strong multi-year growth. How fast is China’s NEV market growing? NEV sales reached 16.49 million units in 2025, growing 28.2% YoY. What is GWM’s operating cash flow trend? Operating cash flow increased to RMB 40 billion, reflecting strong financial performance. Which GWM brand is growing the fastest? The WEY brand grew 86.29% YoY, driven by premium and electrified vehicles. How significant are China’s vehicle exports? Exports exceeded 7.09 million units in 2025, growing 21.13% YoY.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla