Rimac Automobili Statistics By Market And Trends (2026)

Introduction

Rimac Automobili Statistics: The ultra-luxury automotive segment now includes Rimac Automobili as one of its most innovative and financially appealing companies. The brand operates through Bugatti Rimac, which enables it to develop advanced electric vehicle technology and manufacture specialized products that generate high profits through limited production. Rimac will implement its plan from 2025 to 2026 through a combination of restricted hypercar manufacturing and development of revolutionary performance standards, as well as business partnerships that generate technology-based revenue.

The company uses Rimac Nevera and Rimac Nevera R as its main products to establish market dominance through advanced technology, high pricing capabilities, and superior vehicle development within the electric hypercar market. This article will show the main Rimac Automobili statistics and its product information.

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The Nevera lineup starts at USD 2.2 million and extends to USD 3.0 million , which places Rimac Automobili among the most exclusive 0.01% of worldwide automotive manufacturers.

and extends to , which places Rimac Automobili among the most exclusive of worldwide automotive manufacturers. The Nevera produces 1,813 horsepower while the Nevera R produces 2,107 horsepower , which represents a 16% increase in power output.

while the Nevera R produces , which represents a increase in power output. The standard model achieves 0 to 60 miles per hour within 1.85 seconds , while the R model reaches 0 to 60 miles per hour within 1.74 seconds , which makes it one of the fastest vehicles in the world.

within , while the R model reaches within , which makes it one of the fastest vehicles in the world. The Nevera R improves to 1.66 seconds for 0 to 60 miles per hour acceleration , which establishes its performance as the leading standard.

, which establishes its performance as the leading standard. The top speed reached 431.45 kilometres per hour , which equals 268.2 miles per hour , and established a worldwide record for electric vehicle manufacturing.

, which equals , and established a worldwide record for electric vehicle manufacturing. The time required to complete 0 to 400 to 0 kilometres per hour has been reduced to 25.79 seconds , which is 4.14 seconds faster than the previous record.

per hour has been reduced to , which is faster than the previous record. The aerodynamic upgrades produce 15% more downforce while achieving 10% increased efficiency.

more downforce while achieving increased efficiency. The tire enhancements provide 5% better grip while decreasing understeering by 10% .

better grip while decreasing understeering by . Total production to 40 units , which creates a highly limited product availability throughout the world.

, which creates a highly limited product availability throughout the world. The Founder’s Edition limits production to 10 units , which sold out within one week after release.

, which sold out within one week after release. Delivered a total of 136 vehicles during 2025, demonstrating its commitment to producing vehicles in extremely limited quantities.

during 2025, demonstrating its commitment to producing vehicles in extremely limited quantities. Supplied approximately 30,000 battery and powertrain units to original equipment manufacturers, which represented a production scale that exceeded regular operations by 220 times .

and powertrain units to original equipment manufacturers, which represented a production scale that exceeded regular operations by . Revenue growth from €310 million in 2024 to €860 million in 2025 resulted in a yearly revenue increase of approximately 177 % .

in 2024 to in 2025 resulted in a yearly revenue increase of approximately . R&D workforce expanded by ~30% in 2025 , signaling heavy tech investment.

, signaling heavy tech investment. Verne robotaxi project secured €179.4M funding and developed ~60 prototypes by 2025.

Rimac Nevera 2026 – Hyper-EV Pricing Power Meets Extreme Performance Engineering

(Source: caranddriver.com)

Rimac Automobili maintains its position as a leader in the ultra-luxury EV market through its introduction of the 2026 Nevera collection, which offers groundbreaking performance capabilities at extreme price points.

The expected pricing structure—ranging from USD 2.2 million for the base Nevera to USD 3.0 million for the Founders Edition—positions the model firmly in the top 0.01% of the global automotive market, where exclusivity and technology command premium valuations.

The standard Nevera produces 1,813 horsepower while the more extreme Nevera R pushes output to 2,107 horsepower, which represents a ~16% increase in peak power.

The vehicle achieves acceleration times of 1.85 seconds from 0 to 60 mph in its standard form and 1.74 seconds in its R version, which makes it one of the fastest production vehicles in existence.

The system achieves its performance through a quad-motor all-wheel-drive system, which powers each wheel separately to create accurate torque distribution and better grip.

Each motor provides strong output power because the rear motors produce approximately 644 hp each.

Rimac Automobili demonstrates its dedication to efficient thermal performance under extreme conditions through its implementation of carbon-sleeved permanent-magnet motor technology.

Rimac proves its commitment to creating unbeatable performance through its engineering approach, which achieves acceleration times of 1.9 seconds at 40 to 50 % lower power requirements than competing high-performance EV sedans.

The Nevera functions as a technological demonstration for the brand, according to its definition as a vehicle that extends beyond conventional automotive design.

Rimac uses its limited production volume and high prices to create a distinct product through which it establishes itself as the leading electric hypercar manufacturer, which keeps generating customer demand.

Rimac Nevera R Record-Breaking Engineering Meets Ultra-Luxury Economics

The establishment of Rimac Automobili, together with its primary product, Rimac Nevera R, marks a crucial point in the development of electric hypercars, which achieve maximum performance through advanced technology while manufacturing extremely limited units.

The Nevera R’s top achievement shows its 0–400–0 km/h record of 25.79 seconds, which surpasses the previous record by 4.14 seconds and reestablishes the worldwide standard.

The company made a substantial technological advancement, which confirms Rimac’s leadership position in electric vehicle performance development.

The car achieved a 0–60 mph acceleration time of 1.66 seconds, which it improved from its previous 1.74 seconds, while reaching 300 km/h within 7.89 seconds, which represents a speed increase of almost 15 % compared to the regular Nevera model.

The vehicle reaches its maximum speed of 431.45 km/h, 268.2 mph, which establishes a new record for the quickest electric production vehicle.

The measurable engineering improvements establish the foundation for these performance enhancements.

The Nevera R produces 2,107 horsepower through its quad-motor system, which adjusts torque 100 times each second to provide real-time traction control.

The aerodynamic improvements produce 15% additional downforce and 10% better efficiency, while the new tyre technology provides 5% better grip and 10 % less understeer, which are essential elements for maintaining stability at high speeds.

The original Nevera had established a total of 23 performance records during 2023 at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, which serves as a historical reference point.

The Nevera R surpasses all of them, bringing the total to 24 new records, positioning it as arguably the most comprehensively validated performance car ever produced.

Commercially, scarcity amplifies value. Production is capped at just 40 units globally, with pricing starting around €2.3 million, placing the Nevera R firmly in the ultra-luxury hypercar bracket.

The limited supply, combined with record-breaking credentials, creates strong pricing power and long-term collectable appeal—key drivers of residual value in the hypercar segment.

Some of the Nevera R’s new benchmarks include:

0-60 mph: 1.66 seconds (improvement of 0.08s over Nevera)

0-100 km/h: 1.72 seconds (improvement of 0.09s)

0-100 mph: 2.96 seconds (improvement of 0.25s)

0-200 km/h: 3.95 seconds (improvement of 0.47s)

0-300 km/h: 7.89 seconds (improvement of 1.33s)

0-200 mph: 9.25 seconds (improvement of 1.61s)

0-400 km/h: 17.35 seconds (improvement of 3.96s)

100-200 km/h: 2.22 seconds (improvement of 0.37s)

200-250 km/h: 1.65 seconds (improvement of 0.35s)

200-300 km/h: 3.89 seconds (improvement of 0.9s)

0-100-0 km/h: 3.32 seconds (improvement of 0.67s)

0-200-0 km/h: 8.58 seconds (improvement of 0.27s)

0-300-0 km/h: 14.49 seconds (improvement of 1.19s)

0-400-0 km/h: 25.79 seconds (improvement of 4.14s)

0-250-0 mph: 26.20 seconds (improvement of 5.21s)

Quarter mile: 7.90 seconds (improvement of 0.35s)

Standing mile: 19.71 seconds (improvement of 0.88s)

Top speed: 431.45 km/h (268.2mph)

Leadership functions as a narrative instrument that establishes the story. Mate Rimac built the brand through continuous innovation, which allows the company to achieve performance improvements that used to take decades during a single product development cycle.

Rimac Automobili achieves its technological superiority through rapid development processes that outpace traditional car manufacturers because of their slower product development methods.

The Nevera R delivers increased speed and establishes a new standard for performance in electric vehicles.

The system achieves engineering excellence and exclusive status through its record-breaking acceleration, high power density, and limited production capabilities. For investors and industry watchers, Rimac demonstrates that electric hypercars have moved from experimental status to become the standard for the industry.

Rimac Nevera R Founder’s Edition

Rimac Automobili develops an ultra-exclusive ownership ecosystem that goes beyond selling hypercars, as demonstrated by the Rimac Nevera R Founder’s Edition launch at The I.C.E. St. Moritz.

The strategic move demonstrates Rimac’s business approach, which uses product scarcity and customized experiences to develop its market position in the premium electric vehicle sector.

The Founder’s Edition models represent only 10 of 40 total Nevera R units, which were produced, and all of these units received distribution within a single week because ultra-high-net-worth buyers showed exceptional interest.

The base Nevera R model costs approximately €2.3 million, while the custom versions of the car market at much higher prices, which increases the value of these transactions.

The Nevera R achieves 2,107 horsepower and reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 1.66 seconds while driving at a maximum speed of 431.45 km/h, which positions it among the fastest production vehicles in the world.

The company established 24 performance records during 2025, which total to 24 records, while aerodynamic enhancements delivered a 15% downforce lift and a 5% grip improvement that boosted both speed capabilities and handling accuracy.

The Founder’s Edition establishes an ownership experience that provides users with complete immersion into the product.

Buyers participate in personal configuration sessions at Rimac’s headquarters to gain direct access to leadership, including Mate Rimac, who provides them with product previews and R&D discussions.

The purchasing process establishes a connection between customers and the brand that lasts for an extended period.

Rimac Automobili establishes a powerful emotional and financial barrier through its unique business model, which combines hyper-personalisation, limited production, and high customer interaction.

The Nevera R Founder’s Edition offers more than a vehicle because it provides members access to an exclusive group of advanced innovators.

The strategy for Rimac Automobili improves brand equity while allowing the company to charge higher prices, which leads to customer loyalty that lasts beyond the first purchase.

Rimac Technology – The B2B Revenue Engine

Rimac Automobili Group is completely changing its business operations to create a new operational structure and establish a new path for future business development.

The brand maintains worldwide recognition through its record-breaking hypercars, but shows through its 2025 financial and operational data that it will become a Tier-1 EV technology supplier instead of operating as a specialized original equipment manufacturer.

Rimac delivered 136 vehicles in 2025, which included both Bugatti and Rimac brands, because the hypercar segment demands ultra-low volume production.

The company achieved B2B performance by manufacturing around 30000 battery systems and powertrain systems, which it delivered to other OEMs.

The company operates industrial-scale production facilities that make 220 times more component units than it produces cars.

The company experienced revenue growth from approximately €310 million in 2024 to €860 million in 2025, which resulted in a yearly revenue increase of approximately 177 %.

The primary driver of this expansion comes from supply agreements with major automobile manufacturers, including BMW Group and Porsche AG, who have established long-term partnerships.

Rimac Automobili supplies battery systems, inverters, and complete electric powertrains, which establish its role as a key player in the worldwide electric vehicle supply chain.

BMW’s multi-year battery partnership shows its trust in Rimac’s capacity to produce high volumes, whereas Porsche’s 20% equity investment provides both financial resources and access to technological synergies.

Additionally, reports to contracts supplying components for up to 40,000 high-performance EVs annually for another German OEM, further strengthening revenue visibility through the late 2020s.

The Rimac Campus serves as the main operational base that supports the required operational capacity for this project.

The facility can accommodate more than 2500 staff members by providing dedicated spaces for research and development, prototype testing, and full-scale manufacturing operations.

Rimac increased its research and development team size by approximately 30% during 2025 while dedicating substantial resources to developing battery technology, software solutions, and power electronics components, which create essential value for the electric vehicle industry.

The adoption of electric vehicles creates a value shift towards high-voltage systems, battery technology, and software solutions, which Rimac currently develops.

The company focuses on high-margin, scalable components because these elements enable it to operate its business activities in the most profitable segments of the automotive industry.

Rimac has evolved into an electric mobility company that develops future electric transportation technologies beyond its original hypercar product line.

The company has developed into a resilient, high-growth technology supplier that serves global markets because it has established multiple revenue sources, strong original equipment manufacturer partnerships, and industrial-scale operational capacities.

(Sources: Rimac Group Annual Update 2025, Porsche AG Financial Statements 2024, BMW Group Partnership Announcement 2024, BrandEquity, Magnetics Magazine, S&P Global Mobility)

The Rimac “Verne” Pivot – Autonomous Mobility 2026

The Rimac Automobili “Verne” pivot establishes autonomous mobility for 2026. Rimac Group uses its Verne robotaxi project to create a new strategic direction that extends beyond its hypercar business into a system that provides affordable transportation solutions for large numbers of passengers.

Rimac uses Verne as an independent business unit because it wants to protect its main operations from the expensive and dangerous autonomous vehicle research activities that it conducts through the Verne project.

The initial test period uses essential urban areas for testing while expanding their service to additional locations through a system that allows vehicles to drive themselves with safety operators present inside the vehicles to meet regulatory requirements, while providing operational functionality.

Verne plans to build its two-seat self-driving vehicle without a steering wheel and pedals, which will operate on its dedicated electric vehicle framework and advanced HMI systems, which include a 43-inch display interface.

Verne obtains €179.4 million in public funding through the EU recovery program, which enables the company to operate within a larger system that combines public and private sector funding for research and development.

The company developed approximately 60 product designs, which tested vehicle safety, durability, and performance efficiency by 2025, showing that they intended to create industrial products instead of testing research ideas.

The global automotive market will reach hundreds of billions of dollars by 2030, according to S&P Global, while Rimac Automobili sold only 136 hypercars during 2025.

Verne plans to expand its operations beyond Zagreb to 11 additional cities worldwide, which indicates that they want to develop their platform into a global operation instead of running a small localized test.

The brand identity of the organization remains intact through the implementation of this structural division.

Bugatti Rimac maintains its exclusive focus on high-end performance, while Rimac Technology develops business-to-business electric vehicle components, and Verne creates self-driving transportation services that generate three independent revenue sources that work together.

Rimac is no longer just competing in the hypercar niche—it is positioning itself across the entire EV value chain, from €2M+ hypercars to mass-market robotaxis. If Verne scales successfully, it could become Rimac’s most significant long-term growth engine.

Sources: Car and Driver, TechCrunch, Reuters, Forbes, Balkan Green Energy News, CroatiaWeek, S&P Global Mobility

Conclusion

Rimac Automobili establishes a new automotive market by combining ultra-luxury hypercar exclusivity with its ability to monetize scalable technological solutions. The company uses Nevera models to demonstrate its superior performance capabilities, which enable it to command higher prices, yet its fundamental business transformation occurs when it turns to its new business model, which focuses on delivering business-to-business services and developing future mobility products. Rimac has grown from a specialized producer into an essential technology provider because its rapid revenue growth and strategic partnerships have established its presence in the worldwide electric vehicle supply chain.

The Verne robotaxi project, together with other projects, demonstrates the company’s dedication to developing sustainable autonomous vehicle transportation systems. Rimac operates simultaneously with two business models, which provide exclusive products at low production rates while it develops advanced technical solutions, which make it one of the most creative businesses in the electric vehicle market.

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FAQ . What is the price of the Rimac Nevera? The Rimac Nevera ranges from about USD 2.2 million to USD 3.0 million, depending on the variant. How fast is the Rimac Nevera R? The vehicle completes its acceleration from 0 to 60 mph within 1.66 seconds and achieves a maximum velocity of 431.45 kilometres per hour. How many Rimac Nevera R units are produced? The company restricts production to 40 units for global distribution, with 10 models designated as Founder’s Edition available together with the regular units What is Rimac’s main revenue driver? Rimac generates major revenue streams by delivering approximately 30000 electric vehicle parts to original equipment manufacturers throughout the year. What is the Rimac Verne project? Rimac launched Verne as their robotaxi initiative, which received €179.4 million in financial backing to develop operations throughout various cities worldwide.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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