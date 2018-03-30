TOP STORIES

Global, U.S. electronics supply chains see healthy midyear business conditions
05/18/2018The first quarter of this year was very strong globally, with growth across the entire electronics supply chain. ...
LG Display retains its lead in area shipments of large displays in first quarter of 2018
05/15/2018Large display panel shipments show better-than-expected results compared to previous first quarters....
Photolithography for high resolution OLED displays
05/21/2018Photolithography of organic semiconductors is an emerging technology that can enable high resolution OLED displays....
Thirteen Top-15 1Q18 semi suppliers register double-digit gains
05/16/2018Samsung extends its number one ranking and sales lead over Intel to 23%....

Enabling EUV and the patterning roadmap
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET EUV lithography has steadily been gaining momentum in recent years...
Advanced Packaging
Date and time TBDBack-end packaging is increasingly important to semiconductor device form factor, thermal and power performance, and...

Market growth rate peaks after a strong 2017; IDC forecasts semiconductor revenue growth of 7.7%

05/21/2018  After strong year-over-year growth of 24% in 2017, worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to grow for the third consecutive year in 2018 to $450 billion, up 7.7% over 2017.
Micron and Intel extend their leadership in 3D NAND flash memory

05/21/2018  Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:MU), and Intel Corporation today announced production and shipment of the industry's first 4bits/cell 3D NAND technology.
Gases: Essential materials for display manufacturing

05/21/2018  Technology trends in backplane technology are driving higher gas demand in display manufacturing. Specific gas requirements of process blocks are discussed, and various supply modes are reviewed.
New technique reveals 3D shape of nanostructure's polariton interaction

05/21/2018  New method improves upon common spectroscopic imaging technique: scattering-type scanning near-field optical microscopy (s-SNOM), makes it possible to obtain polaritonic, mechanical and electrical information simultaneously with one measurement.
Global semiconductor glass wafer market to witness growth through 2022 owing to the proliferation of IoT

05/18/2018  Technavio projects the global semiconductor glass wafer market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth.
Keep the light off: A material with improved mechanical performance in the dark

05/18/2018  Researchers at Nagoya University find an inorganic semiconductor is brittle when exposed to light, but flexible in the dark.
SEMI opposes trade tariffs against China, cites damaging impact to chip industry in U.S. government testimony

05/18/2018  Testifying before a U.S. interagency panel weighing trade tariffs against China, a representative from the semiconductor manufacturing industry yesterday called for the removal of more than 100 products from the list of proposed tariffs, stressing that an escalation of the U.S.-Sino dispute could trigger a full-blown trade war and hasten deep, unintended damage including higher consumer prices, an expanded U.S. trade deficit, and a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.
Plasma-Therm earns multiple 'RANKED 1st' awards in industry survey

05/17/2018  For the 20th year, a worldwide survey of semiconductor manufacturers has resulted in Plasma-Therm winning multiple awards for its systems and superior customer service.
SiTime opens new Center of Excellence in Michigan

05/17/2018  SiTime Corporation announced it has expanded its global footprint to support its rapid growth with the opening of a new Center of Excellence in Michigan.
3D-Micromac receives order for new microMIRA excimer laser lift-off system from dpiX

05/17/2018  More than 400 laser systems from 3D-Micromac installed worldwide; dozens of excimer laser systems used for display and microelectronics manufacturing.
Molex announces acquisition of BittWare

05/17/2018  New Hampshire company specializes in high-end FPGA computing platforms designed to improve performance and time-to-revenue for OEMs.
Advanced materials: processing glass like a polymer

05/17/2018  KIT materials scientists develop new forming technology -- publication in advanced materials.
SEMI position on EC's proposed framework for screening foreign direct investments in the European Union

05/17/2018  In response to the European Commission’s (EC) proposed framework for screening foreign direct investments (FDI), SEMI, representing the global electronics manufacturing supply chain, offers three recommendations for consideration by EU policymakers.
Crossbar announces licensing relationship agreement with Microsemi

05/16/2018  Companies announce strategic collaboration to integrate ReRAM technology in Microsemi products.
New device could increase battery life of electronics by a hundred-fold

05/16/2018  Researchers developed the device and are working on commercializing it.
Researchers control the properties of graphene transistors using pressure

05/16/2018  A Columbia University-led international team of researchers has developed a technique to manipulate the electrical conductivity of graphene with compression, bringing the material one step closer to being a viable semiconductor for use in today's electronic devices.
Synopsys IC Validator certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for signoff physical verification

05/15/2018  Synopsys, Inc. today announced that GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) has certified the Synopsys IC Validator tool for physical signoff on the GF 14LPP process technology.
Sciaky receives order for multiple Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing systems

05/15/2018  Sciaky, Inc. announced today that it has received an order for multiple Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing systems to bolster the nation's defense and power generation programs.

Analysis of causality principle for the conductivity of graphene

05/15/2018  A paper by Kazan University and Russian Academy of Sciences appeared in Physical Review D.
Latest Article

Kinetics acquires Mega Fluid Systems

03/30/2018  According to the details of the agreement, Mega Fluid Systems will operate as a Kinetics company, but will maintain its brand and product line.



