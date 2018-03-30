WEBCASTS Enabling EUV and the patterning roadmap Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET EUV lithography has steadily been gaining momentum in recent years and edges closer and closer to insertion in manufacturing. While considerable progress has been made and the first uses of EUV appear imminent, there remain some difficulties that will challenge the rate and degree to which EUV can be employed. This talk will aim to explore the patterning-related challenges that remain, summarize some of the ongoing efforts to tackle these challenges, and give an outlook towards the future. Sponsored By:

Advanced Packaging Date and time TBD Back-end packaging is increasingly important to semiconductor device form factor, thermal and power performance, and costs. Compounded by the demand for lead-free processing and the soaring cost of gold, the industry is developing new approaches to packaging, including redistribution layers (RDL), through silicon vias (TSV), copper pillars, wafer-level packaging (WLP) and copper wire bonding. Experts will discuss these and other approaches in this webcast.

Lithography Date and time TBD EUV lithography has been under intense development for years and appears to be close to production. Yet its delay has the industry searching for alternatives, including double, triple and even quadruple patterning, directed self-assembly, multi-e-beam and nanoimprint. In this webcast, experts will detail various options, future scenarios and challenges that must still be overcome.

