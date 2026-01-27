10 Top Tools & Apps to Collect Rent Online from Tenants

Managing rental properties successfully means getting paid consistently and on time. If you’re still chasing paper checks or dealing with payment hassles every month, switching to digital rent collection could transform how you run your rental business.

Digital payment solutions have evolved significantly, offering landlords everything from basic payment processing to comprehensive property management systems. Whether you manage one rental or dozens, finding the right platform can save hours of administrative work while improving your cash flow.

This guide examines today’s leading rent collection platforms, breaking down their real-world benefits and potential drawbacks to help you make an informed choice.

What Makes a Great Rent Collection Platform?

Before diving into specific tools, it’s worth understanding what separates professional rent collection software from basic payment apps. The best platforms offer more than just payment processing by providing features that protect your interests as a landlord:

Essential capabilities to look for:

Multiple payment options (ACH, credit cards, debit cards)

Automatic late fee assessment

Payment tracking and reporting for tax purposes

The ability to block partial payments during evictions

Quick deposit times (ideally 2-5 business days)

Tenant portals for self-service payments

Security features and fraud protection

With these criteria in mind, let’s explore the top platforms available today.

1. Stessa

Stessa has gained traction with over 350,000 landlords by offering a comprehensive financial management platform that goes beyond simple rent collection.

The platform was specifically designed by real estate investors who understood the unique financial tracking needs of rental property owners. What sets Stessa apart is its focus on portfolio-level performance tracking, allowing landlords to see their entire rental business at a glance while still maintaining property-specific details.

The company’s integration with major banks and financial institutions means your transactions flow seamlessly into the platform, reducing manual data entry and potential errors.

Pros:

Zero landlord fees when deposits go to a Stessa Cash Management account

when deposits go to a Stessa Cash Management account Fast funding with deposits in 2-5 business days (accelerated options available)

with deposits in 2-5 business days (accelerated options available) Integrated accounting that automatically categorizes rental income for taxes

that automatically categorizes rental income for taxes High-yield cash management accounts earning competitive interest rates

earning competitive interest rates Free essential plan includes unlimited properties and basic features

includes unlimited properties and basic features Mobile app for both landlords and tenants

for both landlords and tenants Automatic late fees with customizable grace periods

Cons:

Accelerated payment deposits require a paid subscription

Tenants pay fees for credit/debit cards (3%) and ACH to external accounts ($2)

Some advanced features locked behind paid tiers

Pricing:

Essentials: Free plan with core rent collection features (only thing free account doesn’t include is accelerated rent collection)

Free plan with core rent collection features (only thing free account doesn’t include is accelerated rent collection) Manage: $12/month (annual billing) – includes accelerated rent payments eSignatures, Schedule E reports, legal forms

$12/month (annual billing) – includes accelerated rent payments eSignatures, Schedule E reports, legal forms Pro: $28/month (annual billing) – adds unlimited portfolios, advanced reporting, multiple eSignatures

2. TurboTenant

TurboTenant focuses on simplicity, offering robust features without per-unit pricing that can burden growing portfolios. Founded in 2015, the platform now serves over 900,000 landlords across all 50 states, making it one of the fastest-growing solutions in the rental management space.

The company’s philosophy centers on providing professional-grade tools without the complexity that often overwhelms smaller landlords.

Pros:

Forever-free plan covers unlimited properties with core features

covers unlimited properties with core features No per-unit fees making it scalable for portfolio growth

making it scalable for portfolio growth Comprehensive mobile app with full functionality

with full functionality Flexible late fee options including daily fees and percentage-based structures

including daily fees and percentage-based structures Educational resources through TurboTenant Academy

through TurboTenant Academy Quick setup with intuitive interface

Cons:

ACH payments take 5-7 business days without premium subscription

Premium features require annual commitment

Accounting integration costs extra through REI Hub

Pricing:

Free Plan: Core features including rent collection

Core features including rent collection Pro: $119/year – waived ACH fees, faster deposits

$119/year – waived ACH fees, faster deposits Premium: $149/year – adds income verification, priority support

3. Azibo

Azibo stands out by offering comprehensive features without charging landlords anything, making revenue through optional tenant services instead.

The company’s mission to “level the playing field” for independent landlords means they’ve built features typically reserved for expensive enterprise software and made them accessible to everyone. Unlike many competitors who offer limited free tiers to upsell paid plans, Azibo’s commitment to free access extends to all core features, including unlimited properties and full accounting capabilities.

Pros:

100% free for landlords with no hidden fees or subscriptions

with no hidden fees or subscriptions Fast payouts in as little as 2 business days

in as little as 2 business days No ACH fees for tenants or landlords

for tenants or landlords Flexible payment options including Cash App and Chime

including Cash App and Chime Built-in accounting tools designed specifically for rentals

designed specifically for rentals Automatic late fee enforcement

Multiple portfolio support without restrictions

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app (browser-based only)

Tenants pay 2.99% for credit/debit card transactions

Limited customization compared to paid platforms

Some users have reported limitations with automatic rent drafts specifically scheduled for the first of the month

Newer platform with less established track record

Very basic accounting features as compared to a tool like Stessa

Pricing:

Completely free for landlords

Tenants pay 2.99% for card payments only

ACH payments free for everyone

4. Avail

Since being acquired by Realtor.com in 2020, Avail has expanded its capabilities while maintaining its focus on independent landlords.

The acquisition brought significant resources and integration opportunities, particularly in marketing rental listings across the Realtor.com network. The platform has evolved from a simple rent collection tool into a comprehensive solution.

Their partnerships with TransUnion and Lemonade create an ecosystem that benefits both landlords and tenants.

Pros:

Strong listing syndication to major rental sites

to major rental sites State-specific lease templates reviewed by lawyers

reviewed by lawyers TransUnion integration for thorough tenant screening

for thorough tenant screening Credit reporting helps tenants build credit history

helps tenants build credit history Free unlimited plan covers basic needs

covers basic needs Next-day deposits with Unlimited Plus subscription

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app for rent collection

ACH fees charged to tenants on free plan ($2.50)

Limited accounting features compared to competitors

Customer support can be slow during peak times

Pricing:

Unlimited: Free with basic features

Free with basic features Unlimited Plus: $9/unit/month – waived ACH fees, next-day deposits, customizable documents

5. DoorLoop

DoorLoop provides enterprise-level features scaled for smaller operations, making it ideal for growing property management businesses. The platform has gained recognition for exceptional customer service and personalized onboarding.

What distinguishes DoorLoop is its ability to handle diverse property types, from single-family homes to commercial properties, all within the same system.

Pros:

Complete property management suite beyond just rent collection

beyond just rent collection Excellent customer support with dedicated onboarding

with dedicated onboarding Robust reporting capabilities for financial analysis

for financial analysis Mobile app for on-the-go management

for on-the-go management Bank reconciliation features for accurate bookkeeping

features for accurate bookkeeping Maintenance tracking integrated with payments

Cons:

Higher starting price point at $69/month

Can be overwhelming for single-property landlords

ACH fees apply ($1.99 per transaction on Starter plan)

Annual contracts preferred for best pricing

Pricing:

Starter: $69/month (annual) for up to 20 units

$69/month (annual) for up to 20 units Pro: $139/month (annual) – adds performance analytics

$139/month (annual) – adds performance analytics Premium: Custom pricing – includes API access

6. Buildium

With nearly two decades in the market, Buildium offers mature software with extensive capabilities for serious property managers. Founded in 2004 and now owned by RealPage, Buildium has continuously adapted its platform to meet evolving landlord needs.

The software’s longevity means it has developed solutions for virtually every scenario a property manager might encounter. Their focus on associations and commercial properties alongside residential management makes them attractive to managers handling diverse portfolios.

Pros:

Comprehensive feature set covering all aspects of property management

covering all aspects of property management Scalable pricing that grows with your portfolio

that grows with your portfolio Strong accounting integration with detailed reporting

with detailed reporting Resident and owner portals for transparency

for transparency Automated workflows for repetitive tasks

for repetitive tasks 14-day free trial to test features

Cons:

No free plan available

Starting at $58/month may be expensive for small landlords

Setup fees and transaction fees add to costs

Learning curve for new users

Customer service quality varies by subscription tier

Pricing:

Essential: $58/month for up to 20 units (goes up to $235/month for 150 units)

$58/month for up to 20 units (goes up to $235/month for 150 units) Growth: $183/month starting price – adds analytics and insights

$183/month starting price – adds analytics and insights Premium: $375/month – includes API access and priority support

7. eRentPayment

eRentPayment offers straightforward rent collection without the bells and whistles of newer platforms.

The service appeals to landlords who prefer simplicity over feature-rich complexity, focusing on collecting rent electronically without unnecessary additions. Their pricing model based on either per-transaction or a monthly charge makes it easy to predict costs.

Pros:

Simple pricing structure with per-transaction or monthly options

with per-transaction or monthly options Credit bureau reporting available for tenants

available for tenants Customizable late fees with various assessment options

with various assessment options No contracts or long-term commitments

or long-term commitments Expense tracking included

Cons:

Dated interface compared to modern alternatives

No mobile app available

Limited property management features

Slower deposit times (3-5 business days)

Past issues with payment processor bankruptcy raised concerns

Pricing:

Standard: $3 per transaction

$3 per transaction Plus: $10/month for up to 5 transactions, then $1 each additional

8. PayRent

PayRent emphasizes giving landlords control over the payment process with features designed to prevent common collection problems. Their RentDefense system addresses challenges landlords face, particularly around partial payments and eviction proceedings.

The platform’s flexibility in determining who pays transaction fees allows property owners to structure payments for their specific market.

Pros:

Payment blocking capabilities to prevent partial payments

to prevent partial payments Credit bureau reporting at no extra cost

at no extra cost Flexible fee structure – landlords can choose who pays

– landlords can choose who pays RentDefense controls for payment management

for payment management Fast funding options available

Cons:

Complex pricing tiers can be confusing

Higher transaction fees than competitors

No mobile app

Limited property management features

Activation fees on some plans

Pricing:

Note: Specific current pricing wasn’t fully available in recent sources, but plans range from pay-as-you-go to subscription models with varying ACH and card fees.

9. Venmo

While popular for personal payments, Venmo presents significant challenges for professional rent collection. Despite its widespread adoption among younger renters, using Venmo for business transactions violates its terms of service unless you have a proper business account.

Even with a business profile, the lack of property management features means manually tracking everything.

Pros:

Widely used and familiar to tenants

Instant notification of payments

Easy setup process

Cons:

Against terms of service for business use without proper account

for business use without proper account 3% business transaction fees eat into profits

eat into profits No rent-specific features like automatic late fees or receipts

like automatic late fees or receipts Cannot block partial payments which can derail evictions

which can derail evictions No recurring payment option for tenants

for tenants Limited dispute protection for landlords

for landlords Weekly limits may prevent full rent collection

Current Fees:

Business accounts: 3% per transaction

“Goods and services” transactions: 1.9% + $0.10

10. Zelle

Zelle offers fast, free transfers through many banks, but lacks essential landlord protections and features. The service’s integration directly into banking apps makes it convenient for tenants.

However, the discontinuation of the standalone app means users must have an account at a participating bank, potentially excluding some tenants.

Pros:

No fees from Zelle itself (banks may charge)

Near-instant transfers

Wide bank network participation

No app needed if bank supports it

Cons:

Transfer limits vary by bank ($500-$5,000 typical)

vary by bank ($500-$5,000 typical) No business features like late fees or payment tracking

like late fees or payment tracking Cannot refuse payments once sent

once sent No receipts or documentation for tax purposes

for tax purposes Mistakes are irreversible if sent to wrong person

if sent to wrong person No recurring payment setup

Not all banks participate

Current Status:

Standalone Zelle app discontinued as of April 2025

Must use through participating banks only

Limits and fees determined by individual banks

Making the Right Choice for Your Rentals

Selecting the ideal rent collection platform depends on several factors unique to your situation:

For new landlords with 1-3 properties: Start with free options like Stessa, Azibo or TurboTenant’s free tier. These provide essential features without monthly costs while you establish your rental business.

For growing portfolios (4-20 units): Consider Stessa or Avail’s paid plans. The modest monthly fees unlock time-saving features that become invaluable as you scale.

For established property managers: Buildium or DoorLoop offer comprehensive suites that handle everything from marketing to maintenance, justifying their higher costs through efficiency gains.

The Hidden Costs of “Free” Payment Apps

While Venmo, Zelle, and similar peer-to-peer apps might seem attractive for their familiarity and low costs, they expose landlords to serious risks:

Legal complications during eviction proceedings

during eviction proceedings Tax reporting headaches without proper documentation

without proper documentation No professional features for managing late payments

for managing late payments Higher dispute risk without seller protections

without seller protections Potential account freezes for terms violations

Professional rent collection software might cost a bit more upfront, but the time saved, risks avoided, and features gained typically deliver strong returns on investment.

Key Takeaways

The rental property landscape has evolved far beyond paper checks and in-person collection. Today’s digital platforms offer sophisticated tools that streamline operations while protecting your interests as a property owner.

When evaluating options, prioritize platforms that offer:

Automated processes to reduce manual work

Clear documentation for tax and legal purposes

Flexibility in payment methods and fee structures

Scalability to grow with your portfolio

Strong security and fraud protection

Remember that the cheapest option isn’t always the most economical. A platform that saves you five hours monthly and prevents one bounced check annually easily justifies reasonable subscription fees.

The platforms reviewed here represent the current market leaders, each with distinct advantages for different types of landlords. Take advantage of free trials where available, and don’t hesitate to switch platforms if your current solution no longer meets your needs.

Smart property management starts with reliable rent collection. Choose a platform that aligns with your portfolio size, growth plans, and management style.

