AI In FinTech Statistics By Market Size and Trends (2025)

Introduction

AI in FinTech Statistics: In 2025, AI will no longer be viewed as a distant possibility in financial technology. It has become an integral part of how money is transferred, risks are analyzed, and customers interact with services. From automated fraud detection to personalized banking experiences, AI is shaping the daily operations of the financial sector. Institutions are increasingly relying on intelligent systems to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and deliver faster, more secure services.

The technology is also enhancing customer engagement through chatbots, robo-advisors, and predictive insights, making financial services more accessible and efficient. At the same time, AI-driven models are transforming how financial risks are monitored and managed, helping institutions respond more effectively to market volatility and regulatory demands. With its ability to process massive datasets in real time, Artificial Intelligence is driving innovation across payments, lending, insurance, and investment management.

This transformation marks a shift from AI being considered an emerging tool to becoming a foundational element in the future of FinTech. Here, recent reports and surveys give the major measurable trends in 2025 for AI in FinTech statistics.

Editor’s Choice

The US financial services industry will be worth US$5.8 trillion , making a share of 23.7% in the global market by the year 2025.

, making a share of in the global market by the year 2025. Europe leads globally in financial markets, having a size worth US$8.5 trillion . China has touched the US$3.9 trillion mark post 8.5% growth.

. China has touched the mark post growth. The global wealth management market is sized at US$3.7 trillion and is expected to reach US$4.6 trillion by 2026.

and is expected to reach by 2026. Almost 80% of fintechs have implemented AI across at least one of five major areas; 33% of fintechs in APAC implement AI across all these areas.

of fintechs have implemented AI across at least one of five major areas; of fintechs in APAC implement AI across all these areas. Customer service remains the leading AI application, with 37% adoption, followed by process automation at 34% and risk management at 32%.

adoption, followed by process automation at and risk management at Wealthtech firms are the front-runners in process automation, with 56% adoption, with insurtech firms following in process risk management, with 47% adoption.

adoption, with insurtech firms following in process risk management, with adoption. In the case of customer acquisition, fewer than 20% report adoption, while 41% of firms report that they are working on it.

report adoption, while of firms report that they are working on it. AI discriminates based on 74% of concerns about bias, while 71% regard systemic risks and market concentration negatively.

of concerns about bias, while regard systemic risks and market concentration negatively. 74% of fintechs stated that profits had been enhanced due to AI, 27% of them saying significant enhancements.

of fintechs stated that profits had been enhanced due to AI, of them saying significant enhancements. Insurtech and digital bank operators see the largest impacts on profitability-with 90% and 85%, respectively.

and respectively. 53% of the Sub-Saharan African fintechs said they had great improvements in profitability.

of the Sub-Saharan African fintechs said they had great improvements in profitability. 51% use AI for fraud detection and cybersecurity.

use AI for fraud detection and cybersecurity. Customer queries handled through AI-assisted chatbots, good for 61% , really demonstrate far fewer touchpoints and more implementation automation.

, really demonstrate far fewer touchpoints and more implementation automation. In the US, 75% of banks utilise AI in loan processing, with the approval time going down by 60%.

of banks utilise AI in loan processing, with the approval time going down by Predictive analytics led to cost savings by 14%, while automation led to cost savings for companies, incentivising around US$72B in 2025.

while automation led to cost savings for companies, incentivising around in 2025. 87% of fintechs think the cost of AI implementation is a significantly high hurdle.

of fintechs think the cost of AI implementation is a significantly high hurdle. 74% are worried about trust and user adoption, while 60% uncertain about the market as a big barrier.

AI In FinTech Market Size

The Global AI in Fintech Market is expected to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2033, up from USD 11.8 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2024 and 2033.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being adopted quickly in financial services. A survey by Finastra in 2022 found that 92% of financial firms are already investing in these technologies.

The most common uses of AI in financial services include risk analytics, predictive modeling, and trade analytics, which help in better decision-making, risk management, and business process optimization.

According to Cognizant, 86% of bankers believe AI helps them make better decisions, and 83% said it improves their business processes.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) survey showed that 78% of banks use chatbots, making it the most widely adopted AI tool in banking. Other major uses include fraud analysis (67%) and anti-money laundering (63%).

AI is also strongly adopted by fintech startups. Accenture reported that 28% of fintech startups consider AI a core part of their business, compared to 12% of non-fintech startups.

Investment in AI-focused fintech companies is very strong. In 2023 alone, more than USD 10 billion was invested in AI-based fintech firms.

In 2024, several major funding rounds took place. For example, MANTL, an AI-powered insurance platform, raised USD 100 million. Another company, Pontera, which offers AI-driven wealth management solutions, raised USD 70 million.

In 2023, the Solution segment held the largest share of the market with over 78.3%.

The Cloud-Based segment also dominated in 2023, capturing more than 62.9% of the market.

Within applications, Analytics & Reporting held the top position in 2023 with a share of over 30.7%.

North America led the global AI in fintech market in 2023, holding more than 41.5% of the total market share.

Financial Industry Market

With growth spurts in all regions and all segments, the financial services industry will grow strongly in 2025.

The US has a US$5.8 trillion sector, which represents 23.7% of the worldwide markets. China remains mature and continuous in its upward trend at 8.5%, thus allowing the financial sector to reach US$3.9 trillion this year.

Europe remains the biggest regional player in the commercial world, and its financial market stands at US$8.5 trillion-plus, having received inflows and attention from investments in ESG initiatives and digital-transformation-related efforts.

On the other hand, while the global wealth management market sits at US$3.7 trillion in 2025, it has maintained a strong momentum to grow into about US$4.6 trillion by 2026.

Yet, there is a global swell in investment management as asset management presently commands AUM of US$112 trillion.

There is aggressive fragmentation in the industry, or in that way: mergers and acquisitions in financial services were at +12% rates in 2025.

Simultaneously, emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia are growing at a CAGR of 8.6%, largely on account of digital finance and increasingly technology-enabled financial services.

Fintech Adoption Of AI In Several Application Areas

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the critical technologies of finance, changing how services are created and delivered, and thereby experienced.

The fintech companies that tend to take on technologies quickly stand at the forefront of this change.

According to one survey on AI in FinTech statistics, this was the greatest; almost 80% of fintechs were actively using or in the process of adopting artificial intelligence in at least one of five key areas studied.

A significant number of fintechs have not limited themselves to a single application yet: more than one-quarter of these companies are currently applying AI to all five, creating a disbursement across several segments of their business operations.

Levels of adoption vary by region, with Asia-Pacific at the forefront, where 33% of fintechs use AI in all five domains.

Sub-Saharan Africa had been the slowest, with 29% of fintechs still not using AI, followed by 22% in the Middle East and North Africa.

Still, fintechs in both regions recognise the importance of AI and declare that none of the players there intends to stay away from its use.

Digital payments and wealth technology were ahead, with 36% and 31% of firms in these sectors using AI in all five areas.

On the contrary, raising capital digitally had the highest level of non-adoption of AI, at 40%, and almost one-third of those said they had no plans to use it.

Other spaces bringing their share of non-adopters were digital lending (25% non-adoption) and digital banking and savings (10% non-adoption), but at lower levels than capital raising.

Overall Fintech AI Adoption By Application Area

Of the 37% of fintech firms that deploy AI for AI, customer service is the most popular, followed by process automation at 34%.

This is a story of regional adoption differences, with APAC at the vanguard with a 46% rate of adoption, well above the 40% in the US and Canada, and a mere 16% in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Wealthtech firms have further refined process automation, with 56% leveraging AI, versus just 5% in digital capital raising.

Another traditional way AI has been creating revenue streams in the markets is through risk management.

Only 22% of fintech firms said they had developed one, and another 36% are developing one, with the US and Canada considered demonstrating, with 31% adoption.

The application of AI for risk management was once considered the main use case of AI in finance, but continues to remain significant.

Approximately 32% of fintechs have already implemented AI for risk management, with another 27% currently working on implementation.

APAC is leading with a 41% adoption rate, while insurtech companies lead among verticals with 47% adoption.

Nevertheless, even if it is no longer the single highest-use case, risk management is still on top of the priority list.

With 29% of companies planning AI implementations for this use over the next two years, particularly in the S and Canada (35%) and MENA (34%).

Other areas like insurtech (35%), digital lending (31%), and wealthtech (31%) have also expressed positive growth expectations in this area.

Compared to other functions, customer acquisition is yet to be more developed, with around 20% of fintechs currently employing AI, but 41% more are working on it.

Interestingly, MENA leads in this function with 50% of companies adopting it, followed by Europe, with 47%.

Among verticals, adoption rates are highest for digital banking and savings (36%) and wealthtech (35%).

Risk Associated With AI

As AI was gradually increasing in application in matters of finance, risk too was being generated, much to the fintech’s concern.

A survey showed that from 71% to 84% of the fintechs considered the key AI-associated risks to fall in between moderate-high levels, whereas only 16% to 29% considered the risk to be low.

Data breaches and privacy constitute the principal fears, with 84% rating them highly. In second place are AI-generated deepfakes, which 83% identified, and cyberattacks, with 79%.

In addition, AI can exacerbate bias and discrimination (74%), as well as systemic issues and market concentration (71%).

There is a similar pattern globally, though with some differences. Data breaches and privacy were ranked number one by 90% of fintechs in Europe.

In MENA, cyberattacks are the most concerning by 86%.

Almost all respondents in Sub-Saharan Africa (96%) identified deepfakes and bias as major risks, whilst 89% systemic and market concentration risks.

Data privacy is the key concern in advanced economies (87%), while emerging markets focus on deepfakes (84%).

The greatest concerns were offered by insurtech firms, perhaps as much as 92% of them rated privacy and data risks as the highest.

The Effect of AI On Fintech Business Performance

A Weforum.org survey of AI in FinTech statistics showed the clear positive effect of AI on the business performance of their companies, especially in terms of profitability.

In total, 74% of the 88 fintechs declared that they had made more profits through AI, with 27% registering high gains and 48% reporting smaller, but visible, improvements.

The positive impact was felt a little more in advanced economies, where 76% of firms saw improvements, as against 73% in emerging markets.

Regional differences were also observed. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 53% of the fintechs reported that their profitability significantly increased with the adoption of AI, whereas in the Middle East and North Africa, 39% reported that there was no change to their profitability with AI adoption, but importantly, none reported deterioration.

Insurtech companies reported an even higher impact, with 90% of them reporting that their profitability improved, with 31% of these saying that they saw significant gains.

Digital banking and savings firms likewise saw strong profitability improvements, with 85% indicating some level of gain and 58% reporting strong-to-very strong profitability growth.

AI Impact In The Fintech Industry

AI and automation are driving transformation in financial services in 2025.

More than half, about 51%, of firms are employing AI and ML to detect and prevent fraud and bolster cybersecurity measures.

Simultaneously, customer support has gotten quite automated, with AI chatbots and virtual assistants handling 61% of queries and consequently reducing the need for human agents.

There have been major changes in wealth management. Robo-advisors are presently managing over US$1.3 trillion in assets, which makes professional investment advice available to more people.

AI has also sped up lending in banking, with 75% of U.S. banks using the technology to process loans and reduce approval time by as much as 60%.

Predictive analytics helped to cut down operational costs by 14% and automation of back-office functions by an additional US$72 billion globally by eliminating errors and manual hours.

Risk management has also improved, with AI adoption in this domain having gone up by 26%, allowing firms to forecast better and make quicker, data-driven decisions.

All this goes to show the enormous effect AI and automation are having on finance by cutting down on costs, speeding up processes, and making security and customer service better.

Berries To AI Implementation In The Fintech Industry

Understanding the challenges that an AI implementation has in financial services is important, as each of these represents an area that needs attention in order for adoption to be successful.

The fresh survey further revealed that the implementation and maintenance costs for AI were the biggest objections.

About 87% of the fintechs saw costs as a bottleneck; 41% considered it a big issue, and 46% thought of it as a smaller one.

With 47% considering costs to be a serious barrier, as well as among digital payments firms, where that figure stood at 52%.

Around 69% of fintechs considered the lack of diversity or incompleteness of datasets to be an obstacle, with 21% considering it a big problem.

The highest concern was reported for the situation in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 40 % of fintechs viewed data challenges as a major barrier.

But contrary to this, some companies actually felt data access and quality were not barriers at all, showing a split experience depending on the region and type of firm.

Now, interestingly, the fintechs did not view internal issues, such as an unclear value proposition or company culture, as serious barriers.

Being self-confident, almost half of the firms in emerging markets, 48%, declared they had no difficulty defining AI’s value, while a further 52% upheld that there were neither governance nor cultural challenges.

The insurtechs were by far the most optimistic, and 62% were clear about AI’s value, with another 71% of digital banks and savings companies disagreeing that there were cultural or governance barriers.

Some 77% of fintechs saw it as an obstacle, whereas around one-third in such regions as APAC, Latin America, the US, Canada, and Sub-Saharan Africa held it to be a major barrier.

Lack of skilled talent held the growth of AI hostage, with almost 50% of digital lending firms naming it a major barrier.

About 74% and 60% of fintechs are worried about trust, user adoption, and market uncertainty, with Europe being mostly concerned with trust, and Sub-Saharan Africa embracing market uncertainty.

Conclusion

AI in FinTech Statistics: AI, having embedded itself into the fintech industry by 2025, has made it drive efficiency, profitability, and innovation while posing severe challenges. From US$1.3 trillion in assets being managed through robo-advice to US$72 billion saved through automation, the case is clear. But risks like data breaches, deepfakes, and regulatory uncertainty are pressing concerns.

The adoption is widespread across regions, with APAC taking the lead; still, issues of cost and talent put a damper on growth in emerging markets. AI, in general, is transforming when and how financial institutions work to become faster, smarter, and more accessible-a double-edged sword demanding coordinated solutions to tackle risk versus innovation.

FAQ . To what extent is AI in use within the fintech industry as of 2025? About 80% of fintech firms have integrated AI into at least one function in their business, with APAC dominating in multiple functions. Customer service (37%), process automation (34%), and risk management (32%) are the best use cases. What impact has AI had on fintech profitability? In fact, AI improved marked profitability, with 74% of fintech companies registering positive outcomes. Its highest impact was felt by insurtechs and digital banking companies (90% and 85%, respectively), whereas Sub-Saharan Africa reported the largest concentration (53%) of firms experiencing major profit hikes. What are the primary risks of AI for fintech? The highest risks include hearings into data breaches and privacy issues (84%), deep-fake scenarios generated by AI (83%), and cyber attacks (79%). Regional concerns differ, with Europe centred on privacy, MENA on cyberattacks, and Sub-Saharan Africa upholding concerns on deepfakes and systemic risks. How is AI raising efficiency in financial services? But by using predictive analytics, AI will reduce operational costs by another 14%. United States financial firms managed to save US$72 billion thanks to automation in 2025. Chatbots respond to 61% of customer inquiries, and US banks use AI in loan processing to reduce approval time by up to 60%. What barriers may stand in the way of wider AI adoption in fintech? With 87% citing it as a hurdle, the highest barrier is the cost of implementing it. Around 69% of firms face data quality issues, and regulatory uncertainty concerns 77%. At the same time, talent shortages, mistrust of the AI, and market uncertainty counter acceptance in some areas.

