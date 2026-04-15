SAIC Statistics By Sales And Performance (2026)

Introduction

SAIC Statistics: SAIC Motor, China’s largest state-owned automotive manufacturer, entered the 2025-2026 operational phase that included recovery efforts and speed increase for electrification and worldwide market expansion. The SAIC achieved a strong rebound after 2024, which experienced profit challenges because it increased vehicle sales and customers adopted new energy vehicles (NEVs) at a fast pace, and it developed better operational methods. SAIC’s transformation process needs three fundamental changes, which include the development of intelligent electric mobility systems, entry to foreign markets, and creation of collaborative business partnerships.

SAIC, which generates billions in revenue, sells millions of vehicles, and invests heavily in electric vehicle ecosystems, works to establish itself as a worldwide leader in transportation services while facing strong competition from domestic rivals such as BYD and international original equipment manufacturers.

This article will give an overview of the SAIC statistics, which include the revenue, sales, and cash position in the market.

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SAIC sold 375,870 vehicles in March 2026, which represented a 2.56% decrease from the previous year.

in March 2026, which represented a decrease from the previous year. Sales of 972748 units , which represented a 2.95% increase compared to the previous year.

, which represented a increase compared to the previous year. March exports increased by 47.37% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 121346 units .

compared to the previous year, reaching a total of . The year-to-date export volume increased by 48.34% to reach 324899 units , which demonstrates the company’s ability to expand worldwide.

to reach , which demonstrates the company’s ability to expand worldwide. The market for NEV vehicles experienced a 10.03% decline, resulting in a total of 113101 units sold , which demonstrates the temporary fluctuations in EV market demand.

decline, resulting in a total of , which demonstrates the temporary fluctuations in EV market demand. The 24.44% revenue decline at SAIC Volkswagen happened because the company experienced decreased customer demand for ICE products.

revenue decline at SAIC Volkswagen happened because the company experienced decreased customer demand for ICE products. The 14.15% revenue increase at SAIC General Motors demonstrates that the company has entered a period of business recovery.

revenue increase at SAIC General Motors demonstrates that the company has entered a period of business recovery. The SAIC passenger vehicle sector achieved 34.25% growth because domestic brands performed exceptionally well.

growth because domestic brands performed exceptionally well. IM Motors achieved 131.84% growth as the leading electric vehicle segment, which experienced rapid expansion.

growth as the leading electric vehicle segment, which experienced rapid expansion. MG Motor India increased its operations by 18.69% to help the company establish its presence in global markets.

to help the company establish its presence in global markets. The demand for entry-level electric vehicles decreased, which caused SAIC-GM-Wuling to experience a 17.78% decline in sales.

decline in sales. The company experienced a revenue decline because the revenue decreased from RMB 7447 billion in 2023 to RMB 6562 billion in 2025 because of market challenges.

in 2023 to in 2025 because of market challenges. The company’s net profit increased by approximately 507% from the previous year to reach RMB 101 billion in 2025, which demonstrates the company’s progress in cost control.

from the previous year to reach in 2025, which demonstrates the company’s progress in cost control. The operating cash flow decreased from RMB 693 billion to RMB 343 billion , which indicates that the company faces difficulty maintaining its cash position.

, which indicates that the company faces difficulty maintaining its cash position. Solid-state batteries achieve energy density >400 Wh/kg, which allows electric vehicles to achieve a range of approximately 1000 km.

SAIC Motor Corporation Sales Volume

(Source: saicmotor.com)

The sales report from SAIC Motor Corporation for March 2026 shows an operational volume pattern that develops through strategic business operations.

The company sold 375,870 units during the month, which represented a 2.56% decrease from the previous year. Year-to-date sales reached 972748 units, which represented a 2.95% increase from the previous year.

The export segment serves as a main achievement because it experienced a 47.37 % year-over-year increase in March when 121346 units were shipped and a 48.34% year-to-date increase when 324899 units were shipped, which demonstrates SAIC’s commitment to its global market expansion plan.

The current trend shows that exports have become a crucial factor for business expansion in developing regions.

Business units show different levels of operational effectiveness. SAIC Volkswagen experienced a 24.44 % revenue drop for the year because traditional internal combustion engine markets continued to weaken.

SAIC General Motors achieved a 14.15 % revenue increase, which indicates that the company has started to recover from its economic challenges.

The passenger vehicle division of SAIC achieved a 34.25% revenue increase for the year, which demonstrates that the company successfully established its independent brand development.

IM Motors achieved outstanding success by growing 131.84 % for the year, while MG Motor India increased 18.69%, which demonstrates SAIC’s dedication to its global business expansion and electric vehicle development. SAIC-GM-Wuling suffered a 17.78 % revenue decline because demand for entry-level electric vehicles decreased.

The market for new energy vehicles (NEVs) experienced a drop to 113101 units, which represents a 10.03 % decrease. The year-to-date market showed a 1.15 % decrease, which demonstrates the current uncertain period in electric vehicle adoption.

SAIC positions itself for continuous business growth, which will last through multiple years because of its international business expansion and its ability to build its own brand.

SAIC Motor Corporation Financial Performance

(Source: saicmotor.com)

The financial performance of SAIC Motor Corporation between 2022 and 2025 shows its earnings pattern, which experiences revenue fluctuations yet achieves rapid profit growth in 2025.

The total revenue decreased from RMB 744.7 billion in 2023 to RMB 656.2 billion in 2025 after reaching its highest point between 2022 and 2023 because of declining domestic market demand and price competition throughout the industry (Company Financials).

The net profit, which belongs to shareholders, increased to RMB 10.1 billion in 2025 after reaching only RMB 1.66 billion in 2024, which represents a approximately 507% growth from the previous year.

The organization maintains lower profit margins, which stay beneath the RMB 14.1–16.1 billion range that existed during 2022–2023, because margin recovery remains incomplete.

The return on equity (ROE) reached 3.43% in 2025 after starting at 0.58% in 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed from RMB 0.15 to RMB 0.89, which demonstrates improved earnings performance.

The two metrics stay below their highest historical levels, which shows that there exists potential for additional development.

The operating cash flow dropped to RMB 34.3 billion during 2025 because of an operating cash flow decline, which started at RMB 69.3 billion during 2024, indicating either reduced cash flow or higher cash needs for operations.

The total net assets increased to RMB 298.8 billion, which showed ongoing balance sheet growth and asset development.

The organization continues to face revenue challenges, but its profitability surge shows higher efficiency in managing expenses and running its operations.

The financial path of SAIC shows it will achieve steady growth through profit development. worldwide business growth.

The Huawei-SAIC Synergy – ‘Stelato’ and ‘Shangjie’ Brands

Through its collaboration with Huawei, SAIC establishes its first software-defined vehicle system using Stelato and Shangjie (享界) brands.

The company can now compete in China’s fast-developing premium intelligent electric vehicle market.

SAIC uses Huawei’s established “Huawei Inside” tech stack to decrease research and development work while speeding up product development time instead of spending billions on building its own digital systems.

The Shangjie H5 pre-order success shows this strategy works because it achieved 50,000 pre-orders within 18 hours. This pre-order number established demand levels that match those of major product launches such as Xiaomi SU7 and top-selling BYD vehicles.

The early traction demonstrates that consumers trust Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem, especially among technology experts who live in cities.

The partnership connects HarmonyOS cockpit systems with MDC chips and lidar-based ADAS systems and cloud connectivity to change vehicles into “super-device” nodes that connect to Huawei’s entire ecosystem.

The system uses multi-device collaboration, OTA updates, and AI-powered voice assistants to perform continuous software upgrades, which create recurring software and services revenue streams. Software-enabled features will add between 10 and 20% to total vehicle revenue throughout their lifespan. This increase has a major impact on profit margins.

Stelato aims to draw C- and D-segment premium EV buyers through its competition with NIO and BMW, while Shangjie seeks to reach a wider range of premium customers.

The dual-brand system enables SAIC to grow its business while maintaining higher profit margins because it prevents the company from participating in competitive price battles, which dominate the mass-market EV industry.

The 50,000-unit pre-order base functions as a crucial asset because it delivers essential user information about ADAS usage and charging patterns and app engagement, which companies can use to enhance products and create specific revenue generation plans.

SAIC’s Solid-State Battery Roadmap (2026–2030)

The SAIC solid-state battery roadmap links its battery research work to market-ready products, which now make the company a leader in developing advanced electric vehicle batteries.

SAIC plans to begin commercial production of its all-solid-state batteries before 2026, whereas other original equipment manufacturers remain in testing their battery technologies, which most companies take a long time to develop.

The second-generation all-solid-state battery developed by SAIC achieves a gravimetric energy density of over 400 Wh/kg and a volumetric density of over 820 Wh/L, which results in battery performance that exceeds current lithium-ion standards (180 220 Wh/kg).

The single-cell capacity exceeds 75 Ah, which enables a range extension of approximately 500 km to 1 000 km per battery charge without increasing battery size, which represents a critical turning point for electric vehicle adoption.

SAIC implements its electrification strategy through a two-stage electrification approach. The company will introduce semi-solid-state batteries with a range of 300 to 350 Wh/kg across its MG Motor and IM Motors brands in 2026.

The staged rollout approach helps organizations to minimize technological risks while they generate initial revenue streams.

The partnership with QingTao Energy serves as the primary means to execute their plans. Their first-generation cells already achieved 368 Wh/kg with Level-0 thermal runaway, and the Anting, Shanghai plant—initially 0.5 GWh capacity—is operational, supporting prototype validation in 2026 and scaling thereafter.

SAIC’s timeline is notably aggressive. While Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) targets broader commercialization closer to 2027–2030.

Toyota Motor Corporation aims for ~2028, SAIC’s 2026–27 mass-production goal positions it as a first mover among global OEMs, not just battery suppliers.

Financially, this technology push aligns with SAIC’s broader targets of 5 million vehicle sales and >RMB 700 billion revenue (~USD 100B), indicating that solid-state batteries are central to long-term growth, not experimental add-ons.

Conclusion

The 2025-2026 performance of SAIC Motor shows a shift from their previous business model, which focused on selling high quantities of products, to their current strategy, which emphasizes technological advancements to gain market dominance. The company has established strong export growth, but its overall sales results show limited increase, while its domestic revenue has decreased because of price competition and local market challengers.

The company achieved profitability improvement through its net profit increase, which reached 507%, while cash flow remained weak. SAIC established itself as an innovative leader in the electric vehicle market through its aggressive development of software-defined vehicles and solid-state battery technology. Businesses will rely on their global expansion efforts, their development of advanced battery technology, and their digital innovation initiatives to maintain their business growth and competitive market position.

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FAQ . How many vehicles did SAIC sell in 2026? In March 2026, SAIC sold 375870 vehicles, which brought their total sales to 972748 units for the current year. What is driving SAIC’s growth? The expansion of export activities, together with the introduction of premium electric vehicle brands and the establishment of strategic technology partnerships, drives the company’s growth. Why did SAIC’s revenue decline? The company experienced a revenue decline because of increased pricing pressure and rising domestic competition, together with decreasing demand for internal combustion engine vehicles. What is SAIC’s solid-state battery target? SAIC seeks to achieve energy density beyond 400 Wh/kg, which will enable electric vehicles to travel distances approaching 1000 kilometres. How strong is SAIC’s export performance? The company experienced export growth of more than 48% during the current year, which established international markets as a principal source of expansion.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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