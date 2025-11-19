Bang & Olufsen Statistics and Facts (2025)
Introduction
Bang & Olufsen Statistics: Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company known for its high-end speakers, TVs and audio systems. It is a useful example for studying business statistics today. Its figures on revenue, regions, product types and prices show how an old, established brand tries to succeed in a fast-moving technology market. When analysts examine B&O’s data, they can see how design, luxury branding, and changing customer tastes affect the company’s performance.
The article includes current statistical analysis, including growth, profits, market share, and various customer groups, and explains these concepts in simple language. Ultimately, Bang & Olufsen’s figures demonstrate how business choices, brand image, and overall strategy can be clearly measured and evaluated over time.
Editor’s Choice
- According to companiesmarketcap.com, Bang & Olufsen currently earns approximately USD 0.37 billion in revenue over the last twelve months, representing a 1.88% increase from the same period last year.
- On November 17, 2025, Bang & Olufsen’s market capitalization was approximately USD 0.31 billion, representing a 58.67% increase from the previous year.
- Over the last year, Bang & Olufsen’s outstanding shares have risen by 20%, reaching 142.74 million.
- It is estimated that in 2025, Bang & Olufsen’s audio equipment sales will account for a 49% share, resulting in approximately 125.3 Cr DKK (USD 194.7 million).
- At the same period, Bang & Olufsen generated sales of USD 53.29 million in China, accounting for 13.40% of its total revenue.
- Jian Hong Qi owns 18,293,040 shares (12.42% of Bang & Olufsen A/S), representing a stake worth approximately USD 5.9 million (38 million DKK).
- Between 2023 and 2024, Bang & Olufsen achieved a record-high gross margin and a better EBIT margin, despite a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to DKK 2,588 million (USD 402 million).
- The company aims to have at least half of all aluminium in its products recycled by 2030 and is also working to use more recycled and renewable materials overall.
About Bang & Olufsen
- Company Name: Bang & Olufsen A/S
- Headquarters: Struer, Denmark
- Establishment Year: 1925
- Type: Public
- Stock Exchange Listing: Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the ticker symbol BO B
- Founders: Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen
- Key Executives: Kristian Teär (Chief Executive Officer)(CEO); Juha Christensen (Chairman)
- Global Presence: Operating across 70 countries
- Main Products: High-end audio products
- Official Website: www.bang-olufsen.com
Historical Events Of Bang & Olufsen
|Year
|Events
|2023 to 2024
|Bang & Olufsen achieved a record-high gross margin and a better EBIT margin, despite a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to DKK 2,588 million (USD 402 million).
|January 2020
|Bang & Olufsen reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by excess stock and weak demand for its USD 500 headphones.
|August 2017
|LG stated that Bang & Olufsen would be its new premium audio partner for mobile phones.
|March 2017
|Tymphany, an audio manufacturer based in Hong Kong, bought B&O’s engineering and manufacturing site in the Czech Republic.
|May 2015
|Harman International completed the purchase of Bang & Olufsen’s car audio division.
|March 2015
|HP Inc. announced Bang & Olufsen as its new premium audio partner for computers and other devices, following Apple’s acquisition of Beats.
|January 2015
|Following a profit warning at the end of 2014, the company said it was open to takeover offers from other firms.
|2010
|Following these changes, Bang & Olufsen returned to profitability.
|After 2008
|B&O chose to focus again on its core business: high-end audio and video products, as well as sound systems for carmakers.
|October 21 2008
|The company started a restructuring plan, cutting about 300 jobs in Denmark and stopping work on new mobile phones, MP3 players and some standalone systems (DVD2, HDR2).
|2008 to 2009
|During the global financial crisis, B&O’s revenue declined sharply, falling from USD 853 million to USD 528 million, and its share price dropped from USD 52 to USD 8.50.
Bang & Olufsen Statistics By Revenue
(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)
- Bang & Olufsen currently earns approximately USD 0.37 billion in revenue over the last twelve months, representing a 1.88% increase from the same period last year.
- In 2024, revenue decreased to USD 0.36 billion (-3.32%), compared to USD 0.37 billion (-10.18%) in 2023.
|Year
|Revenue
(USD billion)
|2022
|0.42
(-10.18%)
|2021
|0.47
(+41.28%)
|2020
|0.33
(-6.34%)
|2019
|0.36
(-29.66%)
|2018
|0.5
(+4.17%)
|2017
|0.48
(+18.61%)
|2016
|0.31
(+31.84%)
|2015
|0.44
(-30.1%)
By Market Capitalisation
(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)
- On November 17, 2025, Bang & Olufsen’s market capitalization was approximately USD 0.31 billion, representing a 58.67% increase from the previous year.
- The company ranked 7,921st worldwide, based on its capitalization.
Furthermore, other monthly market caps of the company in 2025 are mentioned below:
|Date-Month
|Market Cap
(USD billion)
|13-October
|0.26
|20-September
|0.31
|23-August
|0.35
|26-July
|0.31
|28-June
|0.31
|17-May
|0.29
|26-April
|0.28
|22-March
|0.31
|22-February
|0.3
|18-January
|0.23
Bang & Olufsen Sales Statistics By Region
(Source: marketscreener.com)
- It is estimated that in 2025, Bang & Olufsen’s audio equipment sales will account for a 49% share, resulting in approximately 125.3 Cr DKK (USD 194.7 million).
- Moreover, other regional sales are expected to be Asia-Pacific: 69.3 Cr DKK (USD 107.7 million) (27% share) and America: 31.7 Cr DKK (USD 49.3 million) (12% share).
- Lastly, brand partnering and other activities are expected to account for a share of 11%, resulting in 29 Cr DKK (USD 45.1 million).
By Country
(Source: marketscreener.com)
- In 2025, Bang & Olufsen generated sales of USD 53.29 million in China, accounting for 13.40% of its total revenue, followed by the USA & Canada: USD 47.85 million (12.06%).
Other country-wise sales analyses of 2025 are mentioned below:
|Country
|Sales
|Sales Share
|Unacllocated
|29 Cr DKK (USD 45.05 million)
|11.36%
|Rest of the World
|26 Cr DKK (USD 40.39 million)
|10.18%
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|20.1 Cr DKK (USD 31.23 million)
|7.87%
|Denmark
|18.9 Cr DKK (USD 29.36 million)
|7.40%
|Germany
|16.2 Cr DKK (USD 25.17 million)
|6.35%
|Eastern Europe
|15.2 Cr DKK (USD 23.61 million)
|5.95%
|South Korea
|12.3 Cr DKK (USD 19.11 million)
|4.82%
|Switzerland
|10 Cr DKK (USD 15.54 million)
|3.92%
|Netherlands
|8.5 Cr DKK (USD 13.20 million)
|3.33%
|France
|7.7 Cr DKK (USD 11.96 million)
|3.02%
|Taiwan
|5.7 Cr DKK (USD 8.86 million)
|2.23%
|Japan
|5.7 Cr DKK (USD 8.86 million)
|2.23%
|Spain
|5.6 Cr DKK (USD 8.70 million)
|2.19%
|Italy
|5.5 Cr DKK (USD 8.54 million)
|2.15%
|Hong Kong
|3.9 Cr DKK (USD 6.06 million)
|1.53%
Product Analysis Of Bang & Olufsen
Beoplay H95 (headphones)
- Over-ear wireless headphones with 40 mm titanium drivers
- Adaptive active noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.1
- Up to 38 hours of battery with Bluetooth + ANC
- Price: USD 1,250
Beosound A9 (5th gen) (speaker)
- 4-way wireless speaker, 1500 W amplification.
- 2×0.75 “tweeters, 2×3” mids, 2×1.5 “full-range, 1×8” woofer.
- 33 Hz–23 kHz; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast
- Price: USD 5,500
Beosound Explore (portable speaker)
- Rugged outdoor Bluetooth speaker, 60 W output
- IP67 dust and waterproof, True360 sound
- Up to 27 hours of battery life
- Price: USD 299
Beosound A1 3rd Gen (portable speaker)
- Compact Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound
- IP67 waterproof, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX Adaptive
- Up to 24 hours of battery life
- Price: USD 399
Beosound Theatre (soundbar)
- Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 soundbar with 12 drivers (incl. dual 6.5″ woofers)
- Up to 800 W output, HDMI eARC
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast
- Price: USD 13,600 (varies by version)
Beolab 28 (stereo speakers)
- Slim wireless floor or wall-mounted speakers
- Hi-res streaming, beam-width control, built-in sub for deep bass
- Can connect to TVs via Beoconnect Core
- Price: USD 14,750 tio 18,500 per pair
Income Statement Of Bang & Olufsen
|Merics
(USD)
|2/28/2025
|5/31/2025
|Total Revenue
|98,057.40
|105,672
|Cost of Revenue
|43,512
|46,930.80
|Gross Profit
|54,545.40
|58,741.20
|Operating Expense
|50,660.40
|58,275
|Operating Income
|3,885
|466.2
|Net Non-Operating Interest Income
|-1,398.60
|777
|Pretax Income
|2,486.40
|1,709.40
|Tax Provision
|1,398.60
|2,641.80
|Net Income Common Stockholders
|1,087.80
|-932.4
|Diluted NI Available to Common Stockholders
|1,087.80
|-932.4
|Total Operating Income as Reported
|3,885
|466.2
|Total Expenses
|94,172.40
|105,205.80
|Net Income from Continuing & Discontinued Operations
|1,087.80
|-932.4
|Interest Income
|1,243.20
|Interest Expense
|2,641.80
|1,087.80
|Net Interest Income
|-1,398.60
|777
|EBIT
|5,128.20
|2,797.20
|EBITDA
|15,073.80
|12,121.20
|Reconciled Cost of Revenue
|43,512
|46,930.80
|Reconciled Depreciation
|9,945.60
|9,324
|Net Income from Continuing Operations (Net Minority Int)
|1,087.80
|-932.4
|Normalized EBITDA
|15,073.80
|12,121.20
Balance Sheet Analysis of Bang & Olufsen
|Breakdown
(USD)
|5/31/2024
|5/31/2025
|Total Assets
|356,953.8
|363,636.0
|Total Liabilities Net Minority Interest
|208,391.4
|185,858.4
|Total Equity Gross Minority Interest
|148,562.4
|177,777.6
|Total Capitalization
|156,798.6
|185,547.6
|Common Stock Equity
|148,562.4
|177,777.6
|Capital Lease Obligations
|25,174.8
|25,330.2
|Net Tangible Assets
|87,024.0
|108,313.8
|Working Capital
|50,971.2
|73,193.4
|Invested Capital
|216,472.2
|213,208.8
|Tangible Book Value
|87,024.0
|108,313.8
|Total Debt
|93,084.6
|60,761.4
|Net Debt
|40,404.0
|12,898.2
|Shares Issued
|122,772.09
|147,326.50
|Ordinary Shares
|121,003.86
|144,363.32
|Treasury Shares
|1,768.23
|2,963.18
Cash Flow Analysis of Bang & Olufsen
|Breakdown
(USD)
|5/31/2024
|Operating Cash Flow
|39,782.4
|Investing Cash Flow
|-35,897.4
|Financing Cash Flow
|-9,013.2
|End Cash Position
|22,533.0
|Capital Expenditure
|-37,140.6
|Issuance of Capital Stock
|33,721.8
|Repayment of Debt
|-32,478.6
|Repurchase of Capital Stock
|-3,108.0
|Free Cash Flow
|2,641.8
- Jian Hong Qi owns 18,293,040 shares (12.42% of Bang & Olufsen A/S), representing a stake worth approximately USD 5.9 million (38 million DKK).
|Shareholders
|Shares
|Ownership
|Valuation
|ATP Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension
|15,223,738
|10.33%
|USD 4.8 million (31 million DKK)
|Azura Partners Boreale SARL
|7,351,478
|4.99%
|
USD 2.3 million (15 million DKK)
|UBS Group AG
|7,335,084
|4.98%
|Augustinus Fonden
|7,120,781
|4.83%
Sustainable Initiatives Of Bang & Olufsen
- Bang & Olufsen has an SBTi-approved climate plan to reduce its own factory and office emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 90% by 2028/29, decrease value-chain emissions (Scope 3) by 37.8% by 2029/30, and achieve net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2039/40.
- By the end of the 2024/25 financial year, the company will have achieved 100% renewable electricity for its operations, surpassing its goal a year ahead of schedule.
- It aims to have at least half of all aluminium in its products recycled by 2030 and is also working to use more recycled and renewable materials overall.
- Bang & Olufsen maintains a stock of spare parts for its major product lines for a minimum of 10 years, ensuring continued support and helping products last much longer.
- Through its “Reloved” programme, the company sells five types of refurbished products with 3-year warranties in four European countries, adding new drops every month.
Conclusion
To sum up, the statistics of Bang & Olufsen provide a clear indication of how a luxury company manages to remain in business in a rapidly changing world. The numbers on sales, profit, products and customers show that good design, smart pricing and a strong brand image are still very important. However, the data also warns of dangers such as weak economies, tough competitors, and rapid technological change. Overall, studying B&O’s figures helps managers, investors, and students see both the company’s strengths and the problems it faces today.
