Bang & Olufsen Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Bang & Olufsen Statistics: Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company known for its high-end speakers, TVs and audio systems. It is a useful example for studying business statistics today. Its figures on revenue, regions, product types and prices show how an old, established brand tries to succeed in a fast-moving technology market. When analysts examine B&O’s data, they can see how design, luxury branding, and changing customer tastes affect the company’s performance.

The article includes current statistical analysis, including growth, profits, market share, and various customer groups, and explains these concepts in simple language. Ultimately, Bang & Olufsen’s figures demonstrate how business choices, brand image, and overall strategy can be clearly measured and evaluated over time.

According to companiesmarketcap.com, Bang & Olufsen currently earns approximately USD 0.37 billion in revenue over the last twelve months, representing a 1.88% increase from the same period last year.

It is estimated that in 2025, Bang & Olufsen's audio equipment sales will account for a 49% share, resulting in approximately 125.3 Cr DKK (USD 194.7 million).

The company aims to have at least half of all aluminium in its products recycled by 2030 and is also working to use more recycled and renewable materials overall.

About Bang & Olufsen

Company Name: Bang & Olufsen A/S

Headquarters: Struer, Denmark

Establishment Year: 1925

Type: Public

Stock Exchange Listing: Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the ticker symbol BO B

Founders: Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen

Key Executives: Kristian Teär (Chief Executive Officer)(CEO); Juha Christensen (Chairman)

Global Presence: Operating across 70 countries

Main Products: High-end audio products

Official Website: www.bang-olufsen.com

Historical Events Of Bang & Olufsen

Year Events 2023 to 2024 Bang & Olufsen achieved a record-high gross margin and a better EBIT margin, despite a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to DKK 2,588 million (USD 402 million). January 2020 Bang & Olufsen reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by excess stock and weak demand for its USD 500 headphones. August 2017 LG stated that Bang & Olufsen would be its new premium audio partner for mobile phones. March 2017 Tymphany, an audio manufacturer based in Hong Kong, bought B&O’s engineering and manufacturing site in the Czech Republic. May 2015 Harman International completed the purchase of Bang & Olufsen’s car audio division. March 2015 HP Inc. announced Bang & Olufsen as its new premium audio partner for computers and other devices, following Apple’s acquisition of Beats. January 2015 Following a profit warning at the end of 2014, the company said it was open to takeover offers from other firms. 2010 Following these changes, Bang & Olufsen returned to profitability. After 2008 B&O chose to focus again on its core business: high-end audio and video products, as well as sound systems for carmakers. October 21 2008 The company started a restructuring plan, cutting about 300 jobs in Denmark and stopping work on new mobile phones, MP3 players and some standalone systems (DVD2, HDR2). 2008 to 2009 During the global financial crisis, B&O’s revenue declined sharply, falling from USD 853 million to USD 528 million, and its share price dropped from USD 52 to USD 8.50.

Bang & Olufsen Statistics By Revenue

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

In 2024, revenue decreased to USD 0.36 billion (-3.32%), compared to USD 0.37 billion (-10.18%) in 2023.

Year Revenue

(USD billion) 2022 0.42

(-10.18%) 2021 0.47

(+41.28%) 2020 0.33

(-6.34%) 2019 0.36

(-29.66%) 2018 0.5

(+4.17%) 2017 0.48

(+18.61%) 2016 0.31

(+31.84%) 2015 0.44

(-30.1%)

By Market Capitalisation

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

The company ranked 7,921st worldwide, based on its capitalization.

Furthermore, other monthly market caps of the company in 2025 are mentioned below:

Date-Month Market Cap

(USD billion) 13-October 0.26 20-September 0.31 23-August 0.35 26-July 0.31 28-June 0.31 17-May 0.29 26-April 0.28 22-March 0.31 22-February 0.3 18-January 0.23

Bang & Olufsen Sales Statistics By Region

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Moreover, other regional sales are expected to be Asia-Pacific: 69.3 Cr DKK (USD 107.7 million) (27% share) and America: 31.7 Cr DKK (USD 49.3 million) (12% share).

Lastly, brand partnering and other activities are expected to account for a share of 11%, resulting in 29 Cr DKK (USD 45.1 million).

By Country

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Other country-wise sales analyses of 2025 are mentioned below:

Country Sales Sales Share Unacllocated 29 Cr DKK (USD 45.05 million) 11.36% Rest of the World 26 Cr DKK (USD 40.39 million) 10.18% United Kingdom & Ireland 20.1 Cr DKK (USD 31.23 million) 7.87% Denmark 18.9 Cr DKK (USD 29.36 million) 7.40% Germany 16.2 Cr DKK (USD 25.17 million) 6.35% Eastern Europe 15.2 Cr DKK (USD 23.61 million) 5.95% South Korea 12.3 Cr DKK (USD 19.11 million) 4.82% Switzerland 10 Cr DKK (USD 15.54 million) 3.92% Netherlands 8.5 Cr DKK (USD 13.20 million) 3.33% France 7.7 Cr DKK (USD 11.96 million) 3.02% Taiwan 5.7 Cr DKK (USD 8.86 million) 2.23% Japan 5.7 Cr DKK (USD 8.86 million) 2.23% Spain 5.6 Cr DKK (USD 8.70 million) 2.19% Italy 5.5 Cr DKK (USD 8.54 million) 2.15% Hong Kong 3.9 Cr DKK (USD 6.06 million) 1.53%

Product Analysis Of Bang & Olufsen

Beoplay H95 (headphones)

Over-ear wireless headphones with 40 mm titanium drivers

Adaptive active noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.1

Up to 38 hours of battery with Bluetooth + ANC

Price: USD 1,250

Beosound A9 (5th gen) (speaker)

4-way wireless speaker, 1500 W amplification.

2×0.75 “tweeters, 2×3” mids, 2×1.5 “full-range, 1×8” woofer.

33 Hz–23 kHz; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast

Price: USD 5,500

Beosound Explore (portable speaker)

Rugged outdoor Bluetooth speaker, 60 W output

IP67 dust and waterproof, True360 sound

Up to 27 hours of battery life

Price: USD 299

Beosound A1 3rd Gen (portable speaker)

Compact Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound

IP67 waterproof, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX Adaptive

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Price: USD 399

Beosound Theatre (soundbar)

Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 soundbar with 12 drivers (incl. dual 6.5″ woofers)

Up to 800 W output, HDMI eARC

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast

Price: USD 13,600 (varies by version)

Beolab 28 (stereo speakers)

Slim wireless floor or wall-mounted speakers

Hi-res streaming, beam-width control, built-in sub for deep bass

Can connect to TVs via Beoconnect Core

Price: USD 14,750 tio 18,500 per pair

Income Statement Of Bang & Olufsen

Merics

(USD) 2/28/2025 5/31/2025 Total Revenue 98,057.40 105,672 Cost of Revenue 43,512 46,930.80 Gross Profit 54,545.40 58,741.20 Operating Expense 50,660.40 58,275 Operating Income 3,885 466.2 Net Non-Operating Interest Income -1,398.60 777 Pretax Income 2,486.40 1,709.40 Tax Provision 1,398.60 2,641.80 Net Income Common Stockholders 1,087.80 -932.4 Diluted NI Available to Common Stockholders 1,087.80 -932.4 Total Operating Income as Reported 3,885 466.2 Total Expenses 94,172.40 105,205.80 Net Income from Continuing & Discontinued Operations 1,087.80 -932.4 Interest Income 1,243.20 Interest Expense 2,641.80 1,087.80 Net Interest Income -1,398.60 777 EBIT 5,128.20 2,797.20 EBITDA 15,073.80 12,121.20 Reconciled Cost of Revenue 43,512 46,930.80 Reconciled Depreciation 9,945.60 9,324 Net Income from Continuing Operations (Net Minority Int) 1,087.80 -932.4 Normalized EBITDA 15,073.80 12,121.20

Balance Sheet Analysis of Bang & Olufsen

Breakdown

(USD) 5/31/2024 5/31/2025 Total Assets 356,953.8 363,636.0 Total Liabilities Net Minority Interest 208,391.4 185,858.4 Total Equity Gross Minority Interest 148,562.4 177,777.6 Total Capitalization 156,798.6 185,547.6 Common Stock Equity 148,562.4 177,777.6 Capital Lease Obligations 25,174.8 25,330.2 Net Tangible Assets 87,024.0 108,313.8 Working Capital 50,971.2 73,193.4 Invested Capital 216,472.2 213,208.8 Tangible Book Value 87,024.0 108,313.8 Total Debt 93,084.6 60,761.4 Net Debt 40,404.0 12,898.2 Shares Issued 122,772.09 147,326.50 Ordinary Shares 121,003.86 144,363.32 Treasury Shares 1,768.23 2,963.18

Cash Flow Analysis of Bang & Olufsen

Breakdown

(USD) 5/31/2024 Operating Cash Flow 39,782.4 Investing Cash Flow -35,897.4 Financing Cash Flow -9,013.2 End Cash Position 22,533.0 Capital Expenditure -37,140.6 Issuance of Capital Stock 33,721.8 Repayment of Debt -32,478.6 Repurchase of Capital Stock -3,108.0 Free Cash Flow 2,641.8

Shareholders Of Bang & Olufsen Statistics

Shareholders Shares Ownership Valuation ATP Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension 15,223,738 10.33% USD 4.8 million (31 million DKK) Azura Partners Boreale SARL 7,351,478 4.99% USD 2.3 million (15 million DKK) UBS Group AG 7,335,084 4.98% Augustinus Fonden 7,120,781 4.83%

Sustainable Initiatives Of Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen has an SBTi-approved climate plan to reduce its own factory and office emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 90% by 2028/29, decrease value-chain emissions (Scope 3) by 37.8% by 2029/30, and achieve net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2039/40.

By the end of the 2024/25 financial year, the company will have achieved 100% renewable electricity for its operations, surpassing its goal a year ahead of schedule.

Bang & Olufsen maintains a stock of spare parts for its major product lines for a minimum of 10 years, ensuring continued support and helping products last much longer.

Through its “Reloved” programme, the company sells five types of refurbished products with 3-year warranties in four European countries, adding new drops every month.

Conclusion

To sum up, the statistics of Bang & Olufsen provide a clear indication of how a luxury company manages to remain in business in a rapidly changing world. The numbers on sales, profit, products and customers show that good design, smart pricing and a strong brand image are still very important. However, the data also warns of dangers such as weak economies, tough competitors, and rapid technological change. Overall, studying B&O’s figures helps managers, investors, and students see both the company’s strengths and the problems it faces today.

FAQ . Where can I buy Bang & Olufsen products? Bang & Olufsen products are available online, in authorised Bang & Olufsen stores, and at select authorised retailers worldwide. What makes Bang & Olufsen’s design special? Its design is special due to its unique shapes, premium materials, and timeless Scandinavian style. Does Bang & Olufsen work with car brands? Luxury car makers such as Audi, BMW, Aston Martin, and Ford offer Bang & Olufsen systems as optional upgrades. How long is the Bang & Olufsen warranty? Many Bang & Olufsen products include a standard three-year limited warranty period. What does the Bang & Olufsen app do? The Bang & Olufsen app allows users to set up devices, control sound, stream music, and manage multi-room speakers.

