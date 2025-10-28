Chargebee Statistics By Market Share, Revenue, Funding, Companies, Customer Profile And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Chargebee Statistics: Chargebee, legally known as Chargebee Inc., is a software company that builds tools to help businesses grow their revenue in a subscription model. It focuses on companies that sell software as a service, online subscription products, subscription eCommerce, and membership-style services. Chargebee’s platform handles important money tasks for these businesses, such as managing subscriptions, billing customers, collecting payments, recognizing revenue correctly for accounting, keeping customers from cancelling, and tracking money that customers still owe.

In simple terms, Chargebee is the system that helps subscription companies run their entire revenue engine. It sends invoices, processes payments, renews plans, manages upgrades and downgrades, follows accounting rules, and helps teams bring back customers who might leave. It does this through products like subscription billing software, revenue recognition software, customer retention software, and accounts receivable management software.

By the year 2025, Chargebee is a small startup no more — it has huge revenues, thousands of clients, and it is the one publishing the industry reports that determine the way businesses price and monetise their recurring income. The article that follows reveals the most important Chargebee statistics for 2025 and its position in the market.

Editor’s Choice

Since its inception in 2011, Chargebee has consistently experienced revenue growth, which climbed to US$202.6 million in 2024, a rise from US$124.4 million in 2023 and US$115.4 million in 2022.

in 2024, a rise from in 2023 and in 2022. Pricing decisions have a cross-functional nature: 29% of the time, executive teams take the lead, finance 17%, sales 15%, and revenue operations 14%, showing the importance of teamwork.

of the time, executive teams take the lead, finance sales and revenue operations showing the importance of teamwork. It is the case that 83% of the firms conduct a testing process for pricing modifications before the full implementation; an implementation that is quicker (in a month or less) would dramatically raise the chances of success.

of the firms conduct a testing process for pricing modifications before the full implementation; an implementation that is quicker (in a month or less) would dramatically raise the chances of success. Net Retention rate in 2024, 49% of firms claimed that their NRR had gone up, 42% reported it was the same, and 9% experienced a decline.

of firms claimed that their NRR had gone up, reported it was the same, and experienced a decline. Companies that have high NRR (>110%) are more inclined to have rapid growth.

are more inclined to have rapid growth. 40% of these companies reached growth rates over 20% in 2024, while 26% of companies with NRR below 100% experienced growth rates below 20%.

of these companies reached growth rates over in 2024, while of companies with NRR below 100% experienced growth rates below Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital were co-leaders in Chargebee’s US$250 million funding round, which brought the total funding to around US$470 million .

funding round, which brought the total funding to around . The funding made Chargebee worth US$3.5 billion , an increase from US$1.4 billion nine months prior.

, an increase from nine months prior. More than 4,000 businesses of various types and sizes are now being catered to by Chargebee, which automates every aspect of billing, payment, and compliance.

businesses of various types and sizes are now being catered to by Chargebee, which automates every aspect of billing, payment, and compliance. The platform not only resolves infrastructure issues for expanding subscription businesses but also mirrors investor trust in the subscription-based economy, which is expected to reach US$1.5 trillion by the end of 2025.

Chargebee Revenue

(Reference: getlatka.com)

From the time of its inception in 2011, Chargebee has been nothing but a great revenue growth story.

The company started from scratch in its first year, but eventually grew enormously over the years; this clearly shows customer base growth and the acceptance of subscription billing and revenue management tools in various sectors.

Chargebee’s revenue in 2020 was a staggering US$24 million, which was an important milestone for the company in terms of its scaling-up process.

The next year, 2021, was a turning point for the company when its revenue soared to US$33.7 million, which is evidently a sign of rapid growth.

In 2022, Chargebee’s revenue jumped to US$115.4 million, a significant increase compared to the previous year.

The amount was reported twice, first in February and later in November 2022, showing that Chargebee had a good annual run rate and by constantly growing through the year.

The tripling of revenue from the previous year indicated both product-market fit and successful expansion strategies of the company.

Chargebee was able to keep up its growth in the year 2023; it got a total of US$124.4 million in revenue by the month of November.

Even though the rate of growth was not as spectacular as that of the previous year, it still showed that the company’s platform was in steady demand and that the company was making steady progress.

In the next year, 2024, Chargebee crossed another major milestone when it reached a revenue of US$202.6 million as of October.

This is a representation of a year-over-year increase of approximately 62.9%, indicating that the company’s scaling activities, customer retention efforts, and new client acquisitions were all significant contributors to the company’s revenue growth.

In short, Chargebee’s revenue history is a tale of consistent, strategic growth—starting from zilch at launch in 2011, to over US$200 million in 2024.

This gradual rise illustrates how Chargebee has successfully established itself as a provider of subscription management and billing software solutions and is still receiving new customers while also providing more services to the existing users.

Distribution of Chargebee Price Strategy

(Reference: chargebee.com)

Pricing matters in a company are seldom decided by only one department, as these matters involve the participation of several teams since pricing has a complete impact on the business throughout.

The stats reveal that executive teams lead the way in pricing matters about 29% of the time, indicating that management often views pricing as a strategic concern, which in turn determines the overall business direction.

Finance departments follow next and control pricing in 17% cases, being the reason that pricing is impacting revenue, margins, and profitability directly.

Sales teams handle about 15% of the pricing matters as they are asking customers directly and thus have the notions of competitiveness and willingness to pay in the market.

On the other hand, Revenue Operations takes control in about 14% of organisations, which is a sign of the growing importance of data-driven pricing strategies and the need for synchronisation between departments in the aspect of pricing strategies and database alignment.

The success of monetisation in the present time is dependent on the prior coordination among the different functions, in which all departments are sharing insights and aligning on objectives, rather than each being isolated and working independently.

Price Implementation Barriers

(Reference: chargebee.com)

Most companies are aware that the price is going to be the determining factor or not in their revenue strategy, which is why 83% of them decide to go through testing for pricing changes before finally setting them in motion.

Nevertheless, mere testing is not enough; the point is really at the speed of implementation of those changes.

Companies that transition from a test to a complete rollout in a month have a great likelihood of succeeding as a result of being able to change their response to customers and market faster.

On the other hand, those companies that have a longer rollout period to make changes to their pricing usually suffer from the loss of momentum and the missing of those opportunities. The major cause for the delay in the rollout is practical problems.

The main thing companies would face besides the metering gaps is the inability to track or measure customer usage in real-time.

All these factors together illustrate that speed is as critical as the strategy in the execution of pricing. Firms that are capable of conducting quick testing, making rapid adjustments, and then deploying new prices will always be in a better position to compete and take advantage of the revenue opportunities that arise faster than those that are plagued by operational difficulties.

Customer Retention

(Source: chargebee.com)

In the subscription-based revenue model, retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones, as shown by the 2024 statistics.

Almost half of the businesses with recurring revenue, or approximately 49%, indicated that their Net Retention Rates (NRR) have increased over the past year, which is a clear indication of the strong loyalty of the customers and the revenue from the clients already acquired.

Another 42% were able to sustain the same level of retention, which reflects their effectiveness in controlling churn, while only 9% of the businesses experienced a dip in their retention rate.

This equilibrium between maintaining existing customers and getting new ones is the key to a company’s growth that can last over time. It is like a seesaw — both sides must have the same weight. If a firm gives priority to getting new customers only and disregards the existing ones, it will lose the recurring customers that bring in the predictable revenue.

Chargebee’s dataset for 2024 makes it clear that there is a causative relationship between Net Revenue Retention (NRR) and the overall growth of a firm.

A high NRR of more than 110% — implying that the company has not only been good at retaining customers but also bringing in more revenue through selling them more or selling them other related products — is the surest indicator of the company’s growth.

Actually, 40% of the companies in this category stated that their growth rates exceeded 20% in 2024. In contrast, only 26% of the companies that had an NRR below 100% reached similar growth rates.

Chargebee Funding, Valuation, And Capitalisation

Chargebee, a top player in subscription management solutions, has been able to attract US$250 million from investors in a single funding round that was led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, as reported by FinTech Futures.

This latest investment was a major advantage for the company as it more than doubled its valuation to US$3.5 billion, from around US$1.4 billion only nine months before.

The recent funding round has brought Chargebee’s total funding to about US$470 million, which demonstrates the strong support from investors for its business model and the subscription economy as a whole.

The company now has a client base of more than 4,000 subscription-based businesses across the globe, providing them with automation tools for the entire revenue lifecycle, including billing, payments, and compliance, that are suitable for both startups and large enterprises.

The new funds will enable Chargebee to build up product capabilities, enter new markets such as Australia and India, and support global growth initiatives.

This will also be the company’s way of making its presence felt as a provider of great quality in the superfast-growing recurring revenue ecosystem.

The funding is nothing but a reflection of the optimism in the subscription economy, which is forecasted by the analysts to be around US$1.5 trillion by 2025.

The rise can be attributed to the fact that not only are more companies switching to recurring revenue models, but also there is a more pronounced and widespread demand for flexible and automated billing systems to support these models.

Companies Using Chargebee

Source: Enlyft

There are 2,958 companies using Chargebee, according to Enlyft.

Many of these companies are located in United States, and a large share of them work in the Computer Software industry.

Chargebee is often chosen by very small organizations with 1-10 employees.

These typical users usually report revenue in the 1M-10M dollar range.

Enlyft’s tracking shows usage data for Chargebee going back 8 years and 1 month.

Who uses Chargebee?

Company Country Revenue Company Size Axosoft United States 10M-50M 50-200 Rose Rocket Canada 10M-50M 50-200 Unity Technologies United States >1000M 5000-10000 Tiger Global Management United States 100M-200M 200-500 Chargebee United States 100M-200M 1000-5000

Chargebee Customer Profile

According to Enlyft, the biggest share of Chargebee customers sits in Computer Software at 19%, then Information Technology and Services at 12%, the Internet sector at 7%, and Marketing and Advertising at 6%.

By country, 45% of Chargebee customers are based in the United States, 11% are in the United Kingdom, and 5% are in Australia.

Looking at team size, 65% of companies using Chargebee have fewer than 50 employees, 28% are mid-sized, and 7% have more than 1000 employees.

Looking at revenue size, 77% of these companies make less than $50M, 13% fall in the middle range, and 5% report more than $1000M.

Conclusion

Chargebee Statistics: Chargebee has become a significant player in the subscription economy due to the combination of its innovative billing solutions, cross-functional pricing strategies, and its strong emphasis on customer retention. It has demonstrated that the keys for subscription-based businesses are automation, speed, and adaptability, with its constant growth and strategic investments.

Chargebee is not only the solution for the problems of high-growth companies but also an efficient partner for those businesses that want to grow quickly by continuously enhancing their platform. The company’s strategy stresses the duality of new customer acquisition and existing customer value maximisation, portraying that the foundation of sustainable growth is built upon the hammer of operational excellence and the anvil of strategic foresight.

