How Many SaaS Companies Are There? (2025)

Software as a Service (SaaS) lets people use apps through the internet while the service provider handles all the technical work, like hardware, updates, and system maintenance. Businesses of all sizes, from small startups to big companies, are now using SaaS tools for tasks like managing customer relationships, running marketing campaigns, team communication, and data analysis.

In 2025, SaaS is growing fast, thanks to more remote work, ongoing digital changes, and the need for flexible tech solutions. This article looks at what SaaS companies do, what services they offer, and how they are helping today’s businesses succeed.

How Many SaaS Companies Are There?

According to the Demand Sage report analysis, the total number of SaaS companies worldwide has surpassed 30,800 as of 2025.

as of 2025. Around 60% of them are based in the United States, making it the country with the highest number of SaaS businesses.

Backlinko.com shows that the SaaS market has been growing steadily to USD 247.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 295.08 billion in 2025.

What are the Top SaaS Companies?

#1. Adobe

Adobe, formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated (from 1982 to 2018), is a publicly traded American software company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ADBE.

John Warnock and Charles Geschke founded the company in December 1982.

The company is now headquartered at Adobe World Headquarters in San Jose, California, and operates worldwide.

Wikipedia states that in 2024, Adobe reported a revenue increase to USD 21.51 billion, followed by the operating income of USD 6.741 billion and net income (USD 5.560 billion).

The company’s total assets rose to USD 30.23 billion, while its total equity decreased to USD 14.11 billion.

As of 2024, Adobe employs 30,709 people globally.

#2. Microsoft

Microsoft is a public technology company traded on Nasdaq under the symbol MSFT and is part of major indices like the Nasdaq-100, DJIA, S&P 100, and S&P 500.

Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the company on April 4 1975.

The company’s most recognized brands include Windows, Microsoft 365, Xbox, Surface, and LinkedIn.

In 2025, the company reported significant growth, earning USD 281.7 billion in revenue, followed by operating income (USD 128.5 billion), net income (USD 101.8 billion), total assets (USD 619 billion) and total equity (USD 343.5 billion).

In the same period, the company employed around 228,000 people, under the leadership of Satya Nadella (Chairman & CEO), Brad Smith (Vice Chairman & President), and Bill Gates (Technical Adviser).

#3. Salesforce

Salesforce, originally known as Salesforce.com, Inc. from 1999 to 2022, is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded on March 8, 1999, by Marc Benioff, Parker Harris, Dave Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez, Salesforce is headquartered in Salesforce Tower, San Francisco, California, U.S.

The company operates primarily in the fields of cloud computing, enterprise software, and consulting.

As per Wikipedia reports of 2025, Salesforce reported a revenue of USD 37.89 billion, followed by an operating income (USD 7.205 billion), net income (USD 6.197 billion), total assets (USD 102.9 billion), and total equity (USD 61.17 billion).

Marc Benioff continues to serve as Chairman and CEO, leading a workforce comprising thousands of employees globally.

#4. Shopify

Shopify is a publicly traded e-commerce company listed on the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) and Nasdaq.

Founded in 2006 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, by Tobias Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake.

Its headquarters remain in Ottawa, and CEO Tobias Lütke and President Harley Finkelstein lead the company.

As of 2024, Shopify reported strong financials with a revenue of USD 8.88 billion, followed by operating income (USD 2.02 billion), net income (USD 132 million), total assets (USD 13.9 billion), and total equity (USD 11.6 billion).

Shopify employs approximately 8,100 people globally and continues to empower millions of businesses.

#5. Linktree

Linktree was founded in 2016 to solve the issue of limited links on social media profiles.

Linktree is a social media link-in-bio landing page platform developed by Alex Zaccaria, Anthony Zaccaria, and Nick Humphreys under Bolster Creative PTY LTD.

As of now, the platform is active and supports over 50 million members globally.

Linktree earned around USD 49.09 million in revenue in 2023, an increase of 49% from last year.

Earlier, in 2022, the company was valued at USD 1.30 billion.

By then, Linktree had secured nearly USD 165.70 million in total funding.

#6. OpenAI

OpenAI is a private AI company that started on December 8, 2015.

It was created by well-known tech experts like Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, and others.

The company is based at 1455 3rd Street in San Francisco, California.

According to Wikipedia, OpenAI reported an estimated revenue of USD 3.7 billion in 2024, but faced a net loss of around USD 5 billion.

As of 2024, the company has over 2,000 employees.

#7. Miro

Miro, formerly known as RealtimeBoard, is a private Software as a Service (SaaS) company founded in 2011 by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin.

The company is headquartered in both Amsterdam, Netherlands, and San Francisco, California, United States.

As of 2025, the platform has grown significantly, serving over 90 million users and more than 250,000 organisations globally.

The company employs approximately 1,864 people and continues to expand its global presence in the SaaS industry.

By July 2025, Miro had generated an annual revenue of nearly USD 750 million, according to a report from LeadIQ.

What are SaaS Companies in Each Industry?

(Reference: sellerscommerce.com)

As of June 2025, most SaaS companies work in Productivity & Collaboration (23%), followed by Customer Service (16%) and Marketing (14%).

Around 13% of SaaS firms support E-commerce, while Data & Analytics and Sales each make up 11% of the total.

Fewer companies focus on Human Resources (8%) and Finance (4%), but these areas are still growing steadily.

How Many SaaS Applications Does a Typical Company Use on Average?

(Reference: backlinko.com)

In 2024, big companies with more than 5,000 workers used the most SaaS apps, averaging around 158.

Medium-sized firms with 1,500 to 4,999 employees used about 142 apps.

Smaller companies with 750 to 1,499 staff used roughly 86 apps, while those with 200 to 749 employees used 103.

Businesses with 1to 199 team members used around 42 SaaS applications on average.

How Many SaaS Companies are There in Different Countries?

As of 2024, out of all SaaS companies worldwide, around 9,100 are located in the United States, making it the top country.

The United Kingdom comes next with about 1,500 companies, followed by Canada with 992, Germany with 840, and India with 711 SaaS companies.

Furthermore, other countries with a total number of SaaS companies in the same period were France (684), China (443), Australia (408), Netherlands (402), Brazil (342), Spain (341), Israel (256), Singapore (217), Sweden (171), Italy (169), Japan (160), Ireland (152), Poland (151), Finland (138), and Switzerland (129).

How are SaaS Companies Segmented in Different Regions?

According to Exploding Topics, in the North American region, there were around 10,000 SaaS companies in 2024, holding a market share of 58.6%.

Meanwhile, the total number of SaaS companies in Europe and Asia accounted for 4,551 and 1,787 companies, with a share of 26.5% and 10.5%, respectively.

Oceania has 408 SaaS companies (2.4%), while South America has 342, making up 2% of the total.

What is the Market Capitalization of the Top 10 SaaS Companies?

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2025, Apple holds the highest market capitalization among major tech and SaaS-related companies, valued at approximately USD 3,419.48 billion.

Microsoft follows closely with a market cap of USD 3,046.07 billion, and Alphabet (Google) ranks third at USD 2,270.16 billion.

Furthermore, other companies’ market caps are followed by Oracle (USD 487.96 billion), SAP (USD 326.2 billion), Salesforce (USD 311.82 billion), Palantir (USD 252.52 billion), IBM (USD 233.32 billion), ServiceNow (USD 208.2 billion), and Adobe (USD 188.52 billion).

Which Countries Generate the Highest Revenue from SaaS Companies?

Demand Sage reports of 2025 state that the United States led the global SaaS market by generating around USD 401.6 billion in revenue.

Meanwhile, Italy followed with USD 41.5 billion, while the United Kingdom earned about USD 26.6 billion.

Furthermore, other countries with SaaS revenue are Australia (USD 16 billion), India (USD 15.1 billion), Germany (USD 13.8 billion), France (USD 13.1 billion), Canada (USD 13 billion), Singapore (USD 10.5 billion), and the Netherlands (USD 9.5 billion).

Which SaaS Companies Received the Highest Funding in 2025?

Name Total Funding

(USD million) Saronic 845.0 NinjaOne 500 Lambda 480 Apptronik 403 Together AI 305 Harvey 300 Abridge 250 StackAdapt 235 QuEra Computing 230 Krutrim 229.7 Verkada 200

What Pricing Models are Offered by SaaS Companies?

(Reference: redline.digital)

In recent years, 34% of companies provide just one pricing plan.

About 27.5% offer three pricing plans, while 18.5% give users a custom pricing option.

On the other hand, 9% of companies have two plans, and 7.5% offer four plans.

Only 3.5% provides five different pricing options.

What are the Challenges Faced Inside SaaS Companies?

According to cropink.com, managing cloud costs is a top issue for 84% of cloud tech professionals and decision-makers.

Data security is a big challenge for SaaS, with breaches taking months to fix and costing finance companies about USD 5.85 million.

Around 35% of new users need more than a week to access essential SaaS tools, resulting in a slowdown in productivity.

51% of businesses take over 24 hours to onboard and up to 7 hours to offboard users.

64% of IT staff lack automation skills, impacting SaaS management.

Conclusion

SaaS companies now play a key role in today’s business world. They offer flexible, scalable, and affordable software that helps many industries. Whether it’s a small startup or a large global business, the need for cloud-based tools is increasing due to remote work, digital growth, and the push for smooth teamwork. As more companies enter the market, those that focus on innovation, customer needs, and user-friendly design are most likely to stay ahead.

