Chevrolet Statistics By Market Share And Sales (2026)

Introduction

Chevrolet Statistics: Founded in 1911 and running as the biggest volume brand within General Motors, Chevrolet showed up in the 2025 cycle with fresh momentum, mostly around trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles, sort of like it didn’t slow down much. The brand sharpened its footing in the North America pickup space while quickly accelerating EV uptake through the Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV.

Chevrolet also seemed to ride along with General Motors’ broader push centered on profitability, software services, fleet growth, and electrification, all together. With consumers looking harder for budget-friendly SUVs and electric crossovers, Chevrolet landed among the fastest-rising mainstream brands in the United States. In 2025, Chevrolet notched record EV growth, grew its market share, and added a lot to GM’s standout sales pace plus revenue creation.

Editor’s Choice

General Motors moved 2.85 million vehicles in 2025, lifting total U.S. sales by 5.5% year over year, not bad.

vehicles in 2025, lifting total U.S. sales by year over year, not bad. Chevrolet logged 1.83 million sales in 2025, which is nearly 64% of GM’s whole volume.

sales in 2025, which is nearly of GM’s whole volume. GM’s Q4 2025 sales slid 6.9% to 703,001 vehicles , as consumer interest started to cool.

to , as consumer interest started to cool. Chevrolet Equinox sales jumped 32.1% to 274,356 units , becoming Chevrolet’s top-selling SUV, straight up.

to , becoming Chevrolet’s top-selling SUV, straight up. Chevrolet Traverse showed the steadiest SUV increase, climbing 40.1% to 148,278 units .

. Together, Chevrolet Silverado sales rose 5.1% to 588,709 units during 2025.

during 2025. Silverado HD sales went up 12.2%, pointing to sturdy commercial and towing demand.

pointing to sturdy commercial and towing demand. Chevrolet Equinox EV sales leapt 100.7% to 57,945 units in 2025.

units in 2025. Chevrolet Silverado EV sales climbed 51.8% year-over-year to 11,275 units.

BrightDrop electric van sales surged 223.8%, which really underscores how quickly fleets are getting electrified.

which really underscores how quickly fleets are getting electrified. Chevrolet Corvette sales dipped hard, falling 26.4% to 24,533 units in 2025.

in 2025. Chevrolet Malibu sales collapsed 91.5%, confirming the decline of mainstream sedans.

confirming the decline of mainstream sedans. Chevrolet Trax generated 206,339 sales with a starting price of only USD 20,500.

with a starting price of only GM reported that 56% of Chevrolet Trax buyers came from competing non-GM brands.

General Motors’ 2025 Performance

(Source: motor1.com)

General Motors wrapped 2025 with a solid overall showing in the U.S. market, sort of proving that scale and brand variety still matter, even while the automotive world is moving fast and changing.

Based on GM’s annual sales info, the company moved 2.85 million vehicles in 2025, up 5.5% compared to 2.70 million units in 2024.

The upside seemed to come through all four main brands—Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick—each with annual gains, though the 4th quarter looked less friendly.

Still, the last quarter had clear bumps. GM’s Q4 sales fell 6.9% in total to 703,001 vehicles, pointing to softer consumer appetite and more difficult market conditions.

Cadillac took the hardest hit in that period at -16.7%, while Buick dropped 10.5%. Chevrolet slipped 6.7%, and GMC declined 3.7%.

The well-known Chevrolet Corvette saw a steep 26.4% drop year over year, and then there were other issues like the Blazer dropping 34.7% in Q4, plus the Trax down 27.5%.

The newly refreshed Chevrolet Equinox jumped 32.5% year over year, with close to 275,000 units sold, basically making it one of GM’s top movers in growth. Big SUVs stayed lucrative too, with Suburban sales climbing 32.2% and Traverse sales rising 40.1% across 2025.

GM’s 2025 results kinda showed a company juggling two realities at once: there was a steady appetite for practical crossovers and full-size SUVs, but some premium, sports, and EV-focused products started slowing down, you know.

Chevrolet stayed as GM’s core engine, moving 1.83 million vehicles each year, and that’s close to 64% of total company volume.

Meanwhile, GMC put up over 652,000 units, which sort of confirms how profitable trucks and utility vehicles still are.

(Sources: General Motors Sales Data, Motor1 Automotive Analysis.)

Chevrolet Sales per Car, SUV, and Truck Model in the USA in 2025

Model Sales 2025 Sales 2024 YoY % Blazer 46,531 52,576 -11.5 Blazer EV 22,637 23,115 -2.1 BrightDrop 400 / 600 EV 4,971 1,535 223.8 Colorado 107,867 98,012 10.1 Corvette 24,533 33,330 -26.4 Equinox 274,356 207,730 32.1 Equinox EV 57,945 28,874 100.7 Express 58,578 44,221 32.5 LCF 3,915 5,409 -27.6 Malibu 10,026 117,319 -91.5 Silverado HD 206,184 183,746 12.2 Silverado LD 362,909 358,771 1.2 Silverado MD 8,341 10,319 -19.2 Silverado EV 11,275 7,428 51.8 — TOTAL Silverado 588,709 560,264 5.1 Suburban 58,683 44,398 32.2 Tahoe 114,202 105,147 8.6 Trailblazer 101,363 104,398 -2.9 Traverse 148,278 105,835 40.1 Trax 206,339 200,689 2.8 Chevrolet Total 1,829,235 1,747,338 4.7

(Source: best-selling-cars.com)

Chevrolet actually did well in the U.S during 2025; total sales rose to 1.83 million vehicles, up 4.7% year over year from about 1.74 million in 2024.

Based on General Motors sales data and Motor1 automotive analysis, Chevrolet’s rise was mainly powered by SUVs, trucks, and electric vehicles, while traditional sedans kept sliding fast.

Sales jumped about 40.1% to 148,278 units, and that seems to reflect how many Americans are leaning toward big family SUVs.

The Equinox also turned into a real bright spot, climbing 32.1% to more than 274,000 units. It ended up being Chevrolet’s best-selling SUV in 2025.

On the truck side, Chevrolet’s lineup stayed pretty much the backbone. Combined Silverado sales landed at nearly 589,000 units, and that’s up 5.1% year over year.

The Silverado HD (heavy-duty) model specifically rose 12.2%, which signals ongoing pull from construction, towing, and work-related fleets.

The Equinox EV doubled in sales, posting a 100.7% gain, while the Silverado EV increased 51.8%.

Also, BrightDrop (GM’s commercial EV brand) jumped 223.8%, even though it started from a smaller base, but still, it lines up with wider expectations for fleet electrification happening more and more.

The legendary Corvette saw sales tumble 26.4%, while the once-popular Malibu sedan collapsed by a massive 91.5%, basically signaling that mainstream sedan demand was nearly done inside Chevrolet’s lineup.

Chevrolet’s 2025 approach really matched the modern U.S. automotive market, SUVs and trucks pull in the most volume and keep profitability stronger, while EVs are becoming more and more important as growth drivers.

The company’s measured push across regular pickups and next-generation electric models should place Chevrolet in a good spot for the tough 2026 competition.

(Sources: General Motors Sales Data, Motor1 Automotive Research.)

GM’s “Under USD 30,000” Plan – owning the Entry Segment

General Motors leaned on affordability like it was a sharp tool in 2025, and it sort of reclaimed the top position as America’s best-selling automaker, with total U.S. sales jumping 5.5% to 2.85 million vehicles.

Per GM corporate updates, Kelley Blue Book, and Yahoo Finance, nearly 700,000 Chevrolet and Buick vehicles priced under USD 30,000 helped drive the result. It also mattered because the typical new vehicle transaction price in the U.S. climbed to roughly USD 47,462.

The compact crossover posted record-level sales of 206,339 units in 2025, and the Trailblazer followed with 101,363 units. Together, those two basically dominated the budget SUV lane. Sources: GM Authority, GM Sales Data.

The 2025 model starts at just USD 20,500, and even the high trim version sits under USD 26,000.

As TrueCar points out, the average buyer paid roughly USD 21,018, which is close to 30% less than the segment average price, USD 29,906, for the subcompact SUV category.

GM investor materials suggested that 56% of Trax buyers were coming from non-GM brands, so the Trax becomes a major “conquest” type offer.

A lot of people were first-time buyers, younger drivers, plus families who are stepping into the SUV world for the first time.

Budget-friendly crossovers like the Envista and Encore GX pushed Buick sales up 29% during the first half of 2025, showing that GM’s cheaper-but-capable product plan works across multiple marques.

GM reportedly managed this growth while keeping incentives under the industry average, so it protected profit rather than leaning on big discounting.

GM is basically creating early brand loyalty by putting out affordable, feature-packed vehicles with solid fuel economy, modern tech, plus that SUV look that many rivals can not match on price.

(Sources: Kelley Blue Book, Yahoo Finance, Autoblog.)

Fleet and Commercial Growth – GM Envolve Impact

General Motors apparently strengthened its footing in the U.S. commercial vehicle sector during 2025, via a rapid push, like a real broad expansion of its fleet and business arm, GM Envolve.

In GM’s own official updates, the division showed roughly an 8% sales lift in 2025, though GuruFocus put it nearer 10%, which kind of signals solid momentum, especially in a market that is basically helped by increasing business spending and fleet refresh cycles.

Cox Automotive said that U.S. commercial fleet sales rose 8.7% year-over-year in April 2026, moving from 67,485 to 73,350 vehicles, and year-to-date fleet demand was up about 10%.

One of GM’s clearer standouts in the commercial lineup was the Chevrolet Express van. Even with that ageing platform issue, the thing still managed impressive results, including a 61% surge in Q2 2025 sales, and then a 21% rise in Q3 as well.

For full-year numbers, some estimates land around 58,578 units, and that would be well over a 32% gain, depending on which industry tracker you follow. Sources mentioned include GM Authority, CarFigures, and Cox Automotive.

Still, the most “change the game” step was GM integrating BrightDrop electric vans into Chevrolet’s commercial channel.

BrightDrop was basically sold through only 7 dealerships in 2024, but by early 2025, it had expanded to roughly 300 certified Chevrolet commercial dealers, which is like a 40x jump in retail coverage.

BrightDrop shifted from a somewhat niche fleet item into a more mainstream electric work van—now easier to get for thousands of small and medium-sized companies across the United States.

The BrightDrop 400 and 600 electric vans provide up to 272 miles of driving range, and they also offer as much as 614.7 cubic feet of cargo space, aimed at last-mile delivery operators who are shifting toward zero-emission fleets.

Pricing got noticeably more competitive after incentives kicked in, with entry prices dropping close to USD 40,000.

GM has tied together vehicles, charging solutions, connected software, fleet management tools, and dealership support into one commercial ecosystem. This setup can strengthen long-term customer ties while also trimming acquisition costs for fleet operators, in a pretty direct way.

The backbone of that whole direction still leans heavily on GM’s pickup momentum.

When you combine the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra results, sales hit their best showing in about two decades during 2025, and that helped GM keep around 39% market share in commercial full-size pickups.

GM Envolve is a big pillar supporting GM’s future earnings, especially as companies increasingly want electrified plus connected fleet solutions.

(Sources: GM Reports, Cox Automotive, GuruFocus.)

Conclusion

Chevrolet kicked off 2025 with solid momentum across SUVs, trucks, electric vehicles, and commercial fleet work, which kinda keeps it in the “most important” lane for General Motors, both volume-wise and strategy-wise. The company managed to juggle affordability, electrification, and profitability with pretty quick progress on a bunch of nameplates—like the Equinox, Traverse, Silverado, and yes, the Equinox EV. Chevrolet’s under-USD-30,000 SUV plan seemed to land well with younger drivers and people buying their first vehicle, while the GM Envolve push helped it lean harder into fleet accounts. That, in turn, reinforced commercial leadership.

Even with sedan and sports-car demand dropping, Chevrolet stayed anchored on practical crossovers, pickups, and early EV adoption. So overall, the brand looks positioned for the shifting 2026 market, plus the longer-term electrification ramp-up.

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FAQ . How many vehicles did Chevrolet sell in 2025? Chevrolet sold 1.83 million vehicles in the United States during 2025, up 4.7% year-over-year. Which Chevrolet SUV sold the most in 2025 The Chevrolet Equinox was the brand’s top SUV seller, with 274,356 units moved. How much did Chevrolet Equinox EV sales grow in 2025? Equinox EV sales rose 100.7% year-over-year to 57,945 units, which is honestly pretty dramatic for that segment. What was Chevrolet’s best-selling truck in 2025? The Chevrolet Silverado remained the top truck model, reaching 588,709 total sales. Why was the Chevrolet Trax important for GM in 2025? The Trax helped drive affordable SUV growth with more than 206,000 sales, and it pulled in a lot of first-time GM buyers, too.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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