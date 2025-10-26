Top 10 Augmented Reality Companies in the World

Field Information

Company Type Public company. Sony Group Corporation is a publicly traded multinational conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and also trades via American depositary receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. Sony Corporation operates as a principal operating company of the group.

Parent organization Sony Corporation is part of Sony Group Corporation, which functions as the holding company across electronics, image sensors, gaming, music, pictures and financial services.

CEO Kimio Maki is the Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Corporation as of October 26, 2025. Sony announced that Kenji Tanaka has been appointed to become President and CEO of Sony Corporation effective April 1, 2026.

Number of Employees The Sony Group reported about 112,300 employees as of March 31, 2025. This reflects group-wide headcount across electronics, gaming, music, pictures, semiconductors and other businesses.

Established date and year Sony traces its origin to May 7, 1946, when Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita founded the company that later became Sony. The group adopted the Sony name in 1958. In April 2021, the corporate structure was reorganized so that Sony Group Corporation became the holding company and the main electronics business adopted the Sony Corporation name.

Subsidiaries (illustrative) Key operating subsidiaries in the group include Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment / Sony Music Group, and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. These units cover gaming, filmed entertainment, recorded music and music publishing, and image sensors.

Products PlayStation game consoles and network services, BRAVIA televisions, Alpha digital imaging systems, audio and home entertainment devices, image sensors and other semiconductor components, professional cameras and broadcast systems, music and filmed entertainment content, and related network services. These offerings are positioned as entertainment, imaging and sensing, and technology platforms.

Headquarters Global headquarters: 1-7-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0075, Japan (Sony City). This Tokyo site is identified as the head office of Sony Group Corporation.

Geographical Presence Sony operates worldwide, with business, R&D, production and sales activities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. This global footprint includes operations in Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and key technology and entertainment hubs such as California for PlayStation and Hollywood for Sony Pictures.