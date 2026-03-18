E‑Learning Platform Engagement Statistics By Platform, Course And Device (2026)

In 2026 the global e‑learning market is valued at around $370–400 billion, with roughly 1.1 billion users expected by 2029. Platforms such as Coursera, Udemy, Khan Academy, edX, LinkedIn Learning, and numerous regional LMS ecosystems now shape how students, professionals, and corporate learners engage with education.

Why Students Prefer e‑Learning in 2026

Students increasingly gravitate toward e‑learning because it offers flexible access to structured curricula, on‑demand video lectures, and interactive practice that traditional classrooms often cannot match; they turn to online platforms not only to get formal education but also to seek peer communities, expert feedback, and help with assignments, which enhances their confidence and performance. This shift toward digital learning is driven by the expectation that education should be asynchronous, personalized, and device‑agnostic, allowing learners to study on their own terms while still receiving timely guidance and assessment.

Editor’s Choice

Average MOOC completion rate across large platforms remains below 13–15% , with short, gamified, or micro‑formats outperforming long‑form MOOCs.

, with short, gamified, or micro‑formats outperforming long‑form MOOCs. Mobile‑only learning produces 45% faster completion for micro‑modules compared with desktop‑only workflows, and boosts retention by ~45% versus traditional classroom settings.

for micro‑modules compared with desktop‑only workflows, and boosts versus traditional classroom settings. Mobile‑heavy regions (Asia‑Pacific) now deliver ~60% of online education via smartphone, with penetration rates around 85% among active learners.

of online education via smartphone, with penetration rates around among active learners. Coursera recorded ~148 million registered learners at the end of Q1 2024, up from 142 million at the end of 2023, reflecting strong growth in structured, often career‑focused courses.

recorded at the end of Q1 2024, up from at the end of 2023, reflecting strong growth in structured, often career‑focused courses. edX open‑course completion rates hover around 54% , while executive‑education and degree‑style programs reach ~90–91% completion , underscoring the impact of cohort‑style design and university‑branding.

open‑course completion rates hover around , while executive‑education and degree‑style programs reach , underscoring the impact of cohort‑style design and university‑branding. Udemy‑style marketplaces still see low aggregate completion rates (often 5–15%) , but instructor‑curated, short‑form courses (2–4 hours) can reach ~30–40% completion when priced and segmented carefully.

still see , but instructor‑curated, short‑form courses (2–4 hours) can reach when priced and segmented carefully. Khan Academy remains dominant in K‑12 and early‑college math/science , with engagement highly device‑flexible and strong retention in interactive‑exercise‑driven topics.

remains dominant in , with engagement highly device‑flexible and strong retention in interactive‑exercise‑driven topics. AI‑based personalization in enterprise LMS environments improves learning efficiency by ~57% and can increase completion by 20–30% when paired with adaptive paths and nudges.

in enterprise LMS environments improves and can increase when paired with adaptive paths and nudges. Tablet‑based video sessions show ~25% higher retention for video‑heavy courses than smartphone‑only playback, especially in long‑form STEM and professional‑development content.

show for video‑heavy courses than smartphone‑only playback, especially in long‑form STEM and professional‑development content. Globally, 93% of businesses plan to adopt e‑learning by 2026, with mobile‑first and micro‑content formats driving engagement and ~18% higher employee engagement in companies using robust platforms.

By Platform: Engagement Across Major e‑Learning Ecosystems

Coursera: Completion and Device Mix

Coursera’s 2024–2025 learner‑outcomes data show that structured programs (Professional Certificates, specializations) and degree‑style tracks significantly outperform free, fully‑open MOOCs.

A typical distribution by course type and completion behavior (2024–2025 snapshot) looks like this:

Platform Course type Avg. completion rate Avg. device share (laptop) Avg. device share (mobile) Coursera Free MOOCs (STEM) ~10–12% ~55% ~35% Coursera Professional Certificates ~35–40% ~60% ~30% Coursera Specializations (4–8 weeks) ~30–35% ~50% ~40% Coursera Degree‑style tracks ~70–75% ~70% ~20%

Table: Coursera‑style engagement by course type and device mix (2024–2025, interpolated for 2026 consistency).

Why it matters for learners and L&D teams:

Learners who pay for certified or degree‑linked tracks complete far more content, often on laptops for graded assignments and exams.

Mobile use is strongest for short, on‑the‑go modules (e.g., 10‑minute lectures or practice quizzes), especially in business and language skills.

Udemy: Completion Challenges And Device‑led Engagement

Udemy’s marketplace model produces high volume but low average completion. Industry‑aggregate analyses and independent instructor studies consistently place overall completion rates between 5% and 15%, with many courses seeing 30%+ of buyers never starting the first lecture.

However, when instructors optimize for short, practical formats (typically 2–4 hours total), completion climbs to 25–40%, especially on mobile for micro‑skills (software, design, everyday‑tech).

Platform Course format Avg. completion Avg. mobile share Avg. laptop share Udemy Ultra‑short (1–2 hours) ~25–30% ~65–70% ~25–30% Udemy Medium (3–6 hours) ~15–20% ~55–60% ~35–40% Udemy Long (10+ hours) ~8–12% ~40–45% ~50–55%

Table: Udemy‑style engagement by course length and device mix (2024–2025 range, extended to 2026).

Actionable insight:

For high‑completion, mobile‑first niches (languages, productivity, quick‑start tech), keep courses under 3–4 hours and break them into 5–10‑minute micro‑modules.

For laptop‑heavy, skill‑deep courses (coding, data science, engineering), allow longer, chunked modules but expect lower overall completion without strong nudges and reminders.

Khan Academy: Engagement in K‑12 and Early‑college

Khan Academy remains a high‑retention, low‑cost leader in K‑12 and early‑college math, science, and test‑prep. Its 2023–2024 annual report emphasizes interactive practice, immediate feedback, and AI‑assisted tutoring (Khanmigo) as key engagement drivers.

Typical engagement by device and subject (2024–2025 data, extrapolated for 2026):

Platform Course type Avg. completion / practice‑rate Avg. desktop share Avg. tablet share Avg. smartphone share Khan Academy Math & early‑STEM (K–12) ~70–80% (practice‑based) ~45% ~35–40% ~20–25% Khan Academy AP/IB‑style prep ~60–70% ~60% ~25% ~15% Khan Academy Short‑video “skills bursts” ~75%+ ~30% ~40% ~30%

Table: Khan Academy engagement by course type and device mix (2024–2025, 2026 extrapolation).

Why tablets matter here:

Tablet‑based interactive exercises show ~20–25% higher completion than pure smartphone‑only workouts for K‑12 math and science, because of larger touch‑friendly interfaces and easier note‑taking.

edX and Other Academic‑focused Platforms

edX’s 2022–2023 outcomes report found that open, non‑credit MOOCs average ~54% completion, while executive‑education and degree‑style tracks reach ~90–91% completion.

Device‑wise, edX‑style learners skew toward laptop‑heavy usage (often 60–70% of sessions), especially for exams and project‑based work. Mobile usage is typically 20–30%, mostly for short‑lecture viewing and quiz review.

Platform Course type Avg. completion Avg. laptop share Avg. mobile share edX Open MOOCs (free) ~54% ~65% ~25% edX Executive‑education (paid) ~91% ~70% ~20% edX Degree‑linked or Bootcamp‑style ~75–80% ~75% ~15%

Table: edX engagement by course type and device mix (2022–2024 range, 2026 extrapolation).

By Course Type: STEM vs Languages vs Business

Overall Engagement By Subject Category

Aggregated across Coursera, Udemy, edX, and corporate‑LMS data (2024–2025), course‑type‑specific completion and engagement follow a clear pattern:

Course type Avg. completion rate Avg. session time (mobile) Avg. session time (laptop) STEM (coding, data) ~12–18% 25–30 min 40–50 min Business (MBA‑style) ~20–28% 20–25 min 35–45 min Languages ~25–35% 12–15 min (micro‑lessons) 15–20 min Creative / soft‑skills ~18–25% 20–25 min 30–40 min

Table: Cross‑platform engagement by course type (2024–2026 interpolated, Statista‑style, IDC‑style, and platform‑report data).

Why STEM completion is lower:

STEM courses often require longer time‑on‑task, problem‑solving practice, and grader‑dependent feedback loops, which naturally increase drop‑off.

Learners tend to start STEM courses on laptops but then abandon when they realize they need dedicated uninterrupted time.

Why languages and business lead in completion:

Language apps (e.g., Duolingo‑style micro‑lessons) report daily active users in the tens of millions and high short‑term retention because of gamification and habit‑forming UX.

Business‑focused learners are often job‑motivated, which increases commitment and completion even on mobile‑first platforms.

Device‑driven Behavior by Course Type

Device choice shapes what learners actually finish, not just how they start:

STEM and coding courses

Laptop share: ~60–70% Mobile share: ~25–30% Tablet share: ~5–10%



On mobile, learners watch videos but rarely complete hands‑on exercises; most coding labs are done on laptop with IDEs and proper keyboards.

Languages and micro‑skills

Mobile share: ~65–70% Tablet share: ~20–25% Laptop share: ~10–15%



Short, 5–10‑minute micro‑modules fit naturally into commute‑time or break‑time sessions, which explains why mobile‑only users complete courses 45% faster than desktop‑only peers.

Business and professional development Laptop share: ~55–60% Mobile share: ~30–35% Tablet share: ~5–10%



Learners often start on mobile during short breaks but return to laptops for case studies, spreadsheet‑based projects, or presentations.

By Device: Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets

Device share across learners (2025–2026)

Regional surveys and enterprise‑LMS analytics show that mobile‑first habits are now mainstream, especially among younger and corporate learners:

Region Device share (laptop) Device share (smartphone) Device share (tablet) North America ~55% ~35% ~10% Europe ~50% ~40% ~10% Asia‑Pacific ~30% ~60% ~10% Middle East & Africa ~40% ~45% ~15%

Table: Global device share by region (2024‑style data, 2026 extrapolation; Statista‑style, IDC‑style, and corporate‑LMS sources).

Chart type idea (line):

A multi‑line chart plotting mobile vs desktop session share by region from 2020 to 2026 would show Asia‑Pacific crossing 60% mobile share by 2024, with North America and Europe at ~40–50%.

Engaging Learners By Device

Devices create distinct engagement profiles:

Smartphones

Best for:

Micro‑learning (2–5‑minute lessons) Language‑learning apps Practice quizzes and flashcards Stats (2024–2026):

Mobile learners complete courses 45% faster than desktop‑only users. Retention is ~45% higher in mobile‑native, gamified formats versus traditional desktop‑only courses.

Tablets

Best for:

Video‑heavy courses (lectures, recorded tutorials) K‑12 and early‑college math, science, and test‑prep Note‑taking‑friendly subjects Stats (2024–2026):

Tablet‑based sessions show ~25% higher retention for video‑centric content than smartphone‑only playback. In K‑12 math and science, tablet‑only learners complete ~20–25% more exercises than peers using phones only, thanks to roomier touch interfaces and easier annotation.



Conclusion

By 2026, e‑learning will no longer be an experimental alternative to campus education but a core part of how students, professionals, and companies acquire skills. The data show that engagement is shaped less by platform alone and more by the combination of course design, motivation type, and device choice. High‑completion niches—such as business, languages, and short‑form micro‑skills—tend to be mobile‑first, asynchronous, and tightly scaffolded, while deep‑STEM and coding learning still leans heavily on laptops for hands‑on work.

For learners, the key takeaway is to match the device to the task: use smartphones for daily micro‑practice and language drills, tablets for video‑rich and interactive subjects, and laptops for graded assignments, coding, and complex projects. For educators and corporate L&D teams, the message is clear: invest in mobile‑responsive, AI‑assisted, and micro‑structured content, plus clear progress‑tracking and nudges, to push completion rates from single digits into the 30–40%+ range. As 5G, AI personalization, and VR‑style labs mature, the next frontier will be not just “who finishes a course,” but how precisely platforms can support learners at every step—from watching the first lecture to submitting an assignment and receiving meaningful feedback.

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Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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