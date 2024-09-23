Introduction

EdTech Statistics: Education is an industry that has yet to see much development. There have been little to no global changes in the education system in the past century. However, technological advancements have led to the education industry undergoing a metamorphosis.

With tools such as high-speed internet and AI bots, learners can obtain specialized education according to their capabilities. Likewise, the reliance on e-learning platforms has increased in recent years. Going through Edtech statistics will provide essential information based on the rise of the education sector.

The Edtech market is valued at USD 254 billion in 2023.

As per the Edtech statistics, 43% of users implement AI in their products as of 2023.

Mobile learning Edtech tech users will reach 2.5 billion by the end of 2023.

VR and AR contributed around 15% of total Edtech industry revenue.

K-12 segments account for 55% of the total Edtech market revenue.

Presence Of Online Learning Platforms In The United States

The Edtech statistics reveal rising awareness among users regarding online learning services.

During Q2 2022, 66% of the respondents were highly aware of online learning services.

In the same period, 20% of respondents used Edtech platforms.

10% of respondents said that they intend to use e-learning platforms in the future.

Most Popular E-Learning Platforms In The United States

It is essential to have information about the different e-learning platforms and which is the most popular among them.

The Edtech statistics reveal that Rosetta Stone has the highest brand recognition as of 2023, with 61%/

Babbel follows it with 51%, LinkedIn Learning with 45%, Duolingo with 43%, Khan Academy with 39%, Coursera with 34%, Harvard Extension School with 34%, MasterClass with 32%, Stanford Online with 31%, Skillshare with 28%, Udemy with 27%.

Schools have also realized the significance of e-learning tools and incorporated them into their educational curriculum. The average number of tools has been increasing consistently.

In 2016, the average number of educational tools was just 300, a relatively low amount compared to the values in the coming years.

The Edtech statistics for the year 2022 -23 show that the average number of education tools used in school has increased to 2,591.

Level Field Of Educational Field For College Field By Level Of Education

Edtech statistics showcase that students have realized the importance of digital educational platforms in helping them in their studies.

Business students have shown the highest leading field for undergraduate and graduate levels, with 23% at the graduate level and 21% at the undergraduate level.

It is followed by Health, nursing, and medicine with 19% graduates and 20% undergraduates; Computers & IT with 19% graduates and 19% undergraduates; Arts & Humanities with 16% graduates and 9% undergraduates; Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics with 10% graduates and 6% undergraduates, Social Sciences, Criminal Justice, Law with 10% graduates and 6% undergraduates, Education & Teaching with 7% graduates and 1% undergraduates, Counseling, Human Services with 5% graduates and 6% undergraduates.

Reasons For Students Selecting Online Education Platforms Among Students

There are a wide variety of reasons why students have chosen online learning platforms.

Edtech statistics show that 77% of respondents feel that online affordability is the most common reason for opting for E-learning platforms.

It is followed by Reputation of the school/program with 63%, the ability to customize the program with electives or concentration to fit goals with 60%, a quick time to complete the program with 58%, ranking of the school/program with 52%, the ability to complete a capstone or thesis with 44%, location of the school being close with 39%, and family/friend recommendation/connection to school with 34%.

US Students Learning E-Learning Platforms By Gender

The Edtech statistics showcase that 59% of Female respondents prefer using online platforms for studies.

In comparison, 35% of male respondents and 4% of non-confirming respondents prefer using online platforms for studying.

The Share Of US Students Prefer E-Learning Platforms By Ethnicity

The Edtech statistics showcase that the White ethnicity has the highest educational preference, with 70% of Undergraduate students and 69% of graduate students.

It is followed by African Americans, who make up 24% of graduate students and 23% of undergraduate students.

On the opposite end, there were people of Native Hawaiian ethnicity, with 1% undergraduates and 2$ graduate students.

Preference For Online Learning Platforms With Income

The Edtech statistics showcase that the income levels of students have different inferences.

For students with an income level under $25000, 19% of undergraduates prefer e-learning platforms, and 11% of graduate students do.

The highest preference among undergraduate students is among those with incomes between $25000 and $40000, with 22%.

The highest percentage of graduate students, 18%, have an income of more than $150,000.

Preference Of Students In The United States Taking Distance Learning Courses

The Edtech statistics showcase that 46.7% of respondents were exclusive student students in 2020.

In the same year, 28% of respondents preferred some form of distance learning empowered by e-learning platforms.

Number Of Students Enrolled In Distance Learning

The Edtech statistics showcase that there is variation when it comes to preference towards distance learning courses.

Almost 7500k students have not enrolled in any distance learning courses.

About 5700k students are exclusively enrolled in distance education-based courses.

While almost 5600k students have responded and said that they have at least one distance education course.

Students Enrolled In Distance Education By Institution Type

The Edtech statistics show that almost 8,500k students from public institutions are enrolled in distance education courses.

In comparison, around 1908k students from private non-profit universities have enrolled in distance education courses.

Almost 800k students from private for-profit institutions are enrolled in distance education courses.

US Students Taking Distance Learning Courses By Institution Type

In ed tech statistics, one will find that 64.7% of students from private institutions are taking distance learning courses.

In comparison, 30.3% of students are exclusively taking total distance education courses.

Meanwhile, 28.9% of public and 26.4% of private non-profit students exclusively take distance courses.

Students Enrolled In Distance Education By Location

The Edtech statistics showcase that 3851.6k of the 5654.14k postsecondary students who take distance learning courses are from the same state.

While 1,616.34k students are from different stats.

In comparison to this, 95.72k students who take distance education are international students from outside of the United States.

Leading Distance Learning Education Institutions In The United States

The Edtech statistics reveal that 100% of the students at Colorado State University are enrolled in distance learning.

Southern New Hampshire University comes in second, with 96% of its students enrolled in distance learning.

It is followed by the University of Utah at 66%, Florida International University at 65%, San Diego State University at 64%, the University of Missouri at 63%, the University of North Texas with 62%, the University of Florida with 57%, Pennsylvania State University with 54%, and the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities with 45% online enrollment.

Leading University With Exclusively Distance Learning Courses

The Edtech statistics show that among the institutions that exclusively offer distance learning, western Governors University is the leader, with almost 1.51 lakh students.

It is followed by Southern New Hampshire University with almost 1.39 lakh, University of Phoenix-Arizona with almost 86k, Liberty University with almost 80k, Grand Canyon University with almost 80k, Arizona State University Digital Immersion with almost 58k, American Public University System with almost 48k students.

Preference For Selecting Online Learning Platforms Among Students

It is essential to go through the Edtech statistics to garner essential information about the reasons for preference for distance learning among students

42% of respondents felt that mandatory online attendance hampers their existing family commitments to their studies, and they find online learning convenient.

17% of the respondents said that online learning was the only way for them to pursue their area of interest.

11% of the respondents stated that they had no choice as they had to take distance learning due to the Covid pandemic.

Common Advice By Online Program Alumni On Taking The Course

Edtech statistics reveal the most common advice from online learning alumni was to do more research about the cost and financial aid with 30% of respondents.

This is followed by 24% of respondents advising speakers to employers or professionals in the relevant field.

22% of respondents said that they would compare the course with other similar education programs.

Concerns Regarding Selecting Online Courses

Edtech statistics show that there is a fair share of concerns among students who wish to enroll in online learning courses.

30% of respondents felt the task of balancing education and other personal obligations was a big challenge.

This is followed by 18% of respondents having doubts about the quality of the educational content and 13% of respondents having concerns about adaptability towards the remote learning environment.

Size Of Global E-Learning Platforms

The Edtech statistics showcase that the e-learning market has been increasing consistently over time.

The market for online e-learning platforms was $101 billion in 2019, and it is predicted that it will be $167.5 billion by the end of 2026.

Among other important e-learning modules expected to grow are Mobile e-learning, virtual classroom, and LMS, with expected growth as follows: LMS with 100%, Mobile e-learning with 148.72%, and Virtual classroom with 191.30% increase.

Familiarity With Chat GPT

The introduction of Chat GPT has indeed been a watershed moment for AI and the Edtech field, and if used positively, it can lead to positive educational outcomes.

The Edtech statistics show varied awareness of Chat GPT and its implications.

Among the users who felt they were well aware of Chat GPT were 24% of post-graduate degree respondents, 13% of college students, and 8% of high school students.

In contrast, 63% of high school students, 49% of graduates, and 33% of postgraduate degree holders feel there is a lack of awareness regarding the use of Chat GPT.

Ed-tech Industry Overview

In 2023, the EdTech industry continued its rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for digital learning solutions worldwide. The global EdTech market was valued at approximately US$254 billion in 2023, a significant increase from US$227 billion in 2022. This growth is largely attributed to advancements in technology, as well as the increasing adoption of online learning platforms, e-learning tools, and digital classroom solutions.

One of the key drivers of growth in the EdTech sector is the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. AI-powered platforms are helping educators deliver personalized learning experiences, which are more effective for students. In 2023, around 43% of EdTech companies reported using AI in their products, and this number is expected to increase to 58% by the end of 2024. This rise in AI use is anticipated to drive further growth in the EdTech market, with projections estimating the market could reach US$341 billion by 2024.

Another important factor contributing to the expansion of EdTech is the growing demand for mobile learning. The number of mobile learning users reached over 2.5 billion in 2023, with this figure expected to surpass 3 billion in 2024. Mobile learning is particularly popular in regions like Asia-Pacific, which accounts for 40% of the global EdTech market share. The region’s rapid adoption of mobile technologies and e-learning platforms has made it a crucial player in the industry.

In terms of investment, EdTech startups attracted substantial venture capital in 2023. Investment in the sector reached US$16 billion, with significant growth expected in 2024 as more investors recognize the potential for innovation in digital learning. EdTech companies focusing on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are particularly appealing to investors. These immersive learning technologies are projected to contribute 15% of total EdTech revenue by 2024.

The K-12 segment remains the largest segment of the EdTech industry, accounting for 55% of total market revenue in 2023. However, higher education and corporate training are also seeing rapid growth, with the corporate sector expected to grow by 25% year-on-year through 2024.

Conclusion

The Ed-tech industry has undergone significant transformation in recent years, mostly due to technological advancements. The Ed-tech statistics show that there is widespread adoption of e-learning platforms, and this could be attributed to the fact that the market is valued at around $254 million in 2023. Key drivers that have led to this adoption are mainly the rise of AI-powered chatbots and investments that Edtech startups have received. With this continuation of trends, this market is expected to reach $341 billion by 2024.

FAQ . What is driving the growth of the EdTech industry? Advancements in AI, mobile learning, and increased investment in EdTech startups are key drivers. How much is the global EdTech market worth? The global EdTech market was valued at $254 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $341 billion by 2024. What role does AI play in EdTech? AI is used to create personalized learning experiences, with 43% of EdTech companies integrating AI into their products. Which regions are leading in mobile learning adoption? The Asia-Pacific region leads in mobile learning adoption, holding 40% of the global EdTech market share. What is the most popular segment in the EdTech industry? The K-12 segment is the largest, accounting for 55% of total market revenue in 2023.

