ElevenLabs Statistics By Revenue, Insights and Facts (2025)

Introduction

ElevenLabs Statistics: In 2025, ElevenLabs transitioned from a voice AI startup operating in a niche market to one of the rapidly growing companies in audio AI. The entire story has been told through numbers, as the firm achieved the following milestones in a few years’ time: a rapidly growing user base, increased hiring, substantial funding, and significant revenue growth — all at a rapid pace. The numbers tell a clear story: rapid product adoption, large enterprise deals, and investor excitement. This article provides insights into ElevenLabs’ statistics and trends.

Editor’s Choice

Fun Facts About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs became a unicorn after raising $80 million in a Series B in January 2024, and later closed a Series C that valued the company at $3.3 billion in January 2025.

The Series C brought in $180 million and added strategic backers such as Deutsche Telekom, LG Technology Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and RingCentral Ventures. Total funding reached $281 million by late 2025.

The founders are Polish friends Piotr Dabkowski and Mati Staniszewski. The company was founded in 2022 and has built leading voice cloning and multilingual TTS models.

The Multilingual v2 model supports 29 languages, including English, Hindi, Japanese, Arabic, and more, with detailed locale variants.

The Flash v2.5 model targets ultra-low latency, generating speech in under 75 ms, designed for real-time use cases.

The ElevenLabs Reader mobile app expanded narration support to 32 languages in August 2024, covering formats like PDFs, web articles, and ePub.

In October 2025, ElevenLabs unveiled Multilingual v2 publicly and moved core products out of beta, pairing the release with wider access to Professional Voice Cloning and added safety controls.

The company launched Eleven Music in 2025, a prompt-based music generator positioned for commercial use, and exposed it via API for developers.

ElevenLabs also offers AI sound effects and dubbing capabilities. Its product suite spans voice generation, design, effects, and translation across 30+ languages, reflecting expansion beyond TTS.

Safety tooling includes a speech classifier that identifies audio generated by its models. The company participates in the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium discussions on responsible AI.

Official materials highlight “thousands of voices in 70+ languages” for creators and developers through web tools and APIs.

Major investors across rounds included Andreessen Horowitz, ICONIQ Growth, Sequoia Capital, SV Angel, and others, signaling strong institutional confidence in voice AI.

A developer-focused update in August 2025 introduced Eleven v3 (alpha), described as the most expressive TTS model to date and available via API.

ElevenLabs Revenue

The AI voice technology by ElevenLabs has been highly efficient in driving revenue growth and adoption rate since its launch in 2022.

The company initially had no revenue in 2022, but only a year later, it had already reached a total of US$4.6 million by the end of December 2023.

The early adoption was largely driven by artists, developers, and small businesses experimenting with voice synthesis tools in their projects.

In April 2025, ElevenLabs had a revenue of US$100 million, representing a fantastic growth of just over a year – the company was growing at a rate of more than 2000% compared to 2023.

The outstanding increase was supported by a mix of new big clients, wider API usage, and the introduction of premium subscription tiers, which appealed to both the individual creators and large media companies.

The company maintained its momentum and continued to progress throughout the year. By September 2025, the company’s revenue had once again doubled, this time reaching US$200 million.

The company’s rapid scaling capability and its growing influence in AI voice-generation were highlighted by the fact that it reached this figure only five months after hitting the US$100 million milestone.

The whole transformation of ElevenLabs from US$0 in 2022 to US$200 million in 2025 tells the story of an eleventh-hour startup converting into one of the major players in the AI audio tech market.

This growth is a good indicator of how quickly the company has been able to establish a customer base and how extensively its services have penetrated various industries, including entertainment, publishing, and education.

ElevenLabs Valuation

The valuation of ElevenLabs has increased significantly, which is a positive sign of both investor trust and the business’s improving performance.

The company’s valuation in January 2024, following the US$80 million Series B round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, Nat Friedman, and Daniel Gross, was US$1.1 billion.

That landmark made ElevenLabs a “unicorn” officially and at the same time marked its entry into the ranks of startups with a billion-dollar valuation only about two years after the company’s inception.

In a few months, the company’s valuation almost tripled. The next funding round, which was conducted by Iconiq and Andreessen Horowitz, placed the valuation of ElevenLabs at US$3.2 billion.

This increase in valuation was due to rapid revenue growth, an increase in enterprise partnerships, and rising demand for its AI voice tools in the entertainment, gaming, and education sectors.

By September 2025, the valuation of ElevenLabs had doubled once more.

The company offered US$100 million in employee stock options at a US$6.6 billion valuation, which allowed employees to sell off part of their shares.

This offer was supported by the major investors Sequoia Capital, Iconiq, and Andreessen Horowitz, which indicated that these investors had a strong belief in the long-term potential of ElevenLabs and were also impressed by the company’s continued momentum.

Altogether, the company has brought in more than US$101 million thus far, and the path of its valuation—US$1.1 billion in early 2024 to US$6.6 billion in late 2025—depicts one of the fastest increments among AI startups, which was a result of both the wide acceptance in the market and the support of top-notch venture capital firms.

As time passed, the company grew to offer its solutions in three different segments. The first of these is Speech Synthesis, where the text is transformed into human-like speech.

The second one is AI Dubbing Studio, which does the automatic translation and dubbing of videos and audios into a total of 29 languages.

The third one is Voice Library—a platform where people can sell their voices or just upload and share them with others.

The use of these tools has spread to major corporations like The Washington Post, TIME, gaming studio Paradox Interactive, and publisher HarperCollins, to name a few.

In August 2025, ElevenLabs revealed a product called ElevenLabs Music capable of creating complete songs, including voices and instruments, just from text prompts.

The firm assures that the music produced is cleared for commercial use beforehand; thus, it is safe for creators and businesses to use it in their projects.

ElevenLabs Business Model

ElevenLabs is a subscription-based SaaS company, where the revenue earned comes from tiered pricing plans based on the number of characters a user processes.

Their pricing strategy provides a free option allowing 10,000 characters per month, up to enterprise-level custom solutions for large organisations.

By the end of October 2024, the company’s annual recurring revenue had reached US$90 million, a considerable increase from US$25 million at the start of the year, indicating its rapid growth in the AI voice technology market.

Among its core values are delivering realistic AI voice synthesis and voice cloning that embody emotional tone and natural speech flow.

This technology enables creators, publishers, and businesses to produce human-sounding voice content in a very short time and in large quantities.

Monthly-paid plans starting at approximately US$22 per month for individual creators give access to higher-quality audio and professional-grade voice cloning tools.

One of the main factors contributing to ElevenLabs’ success is its solid research foundation. The company has a small but extremely specialised team of seven researchers whose sole purpose is the development of audio AI.

Moreover, ElevenLabs has established a vocal marketplace where inventive people can present and market their distinct voices.

This function not only introduces users to a novel income stream but also plays a role in making the company’s ecosystem more robust.

Gradually, the platform becomes increasingly valuable to all participants as the number of joiners and the voices to be shared increase, thereby providing ElevenLabs with a strong competitive edge.

Investor Enthusiasm And Market Requirements

Investor interest in ElevenLabs has remained high for the year 2025, accompanied by stellar revenue and customer growth.

The company’s AI voice tools are now finding applications in a wide range of sectors, from publishing to gaming and enterprise platforms.

TechCrunch has reported that ElevenLabs originally aimed at a US$4 billion valuation but later negotiated to settle at around US$3 billion, which is still 3 times the value of the previous Series B.

Even at this price, ElevenLabs has a significant multiple of 37x ARR (annual recurring revenue), which lies within the range of investors for the best-performing AI startups (in general, 30-50x ARR).

Tackling Issues And Ethical Dilemmas

Though the technology offered by ElevenLabs has been a great innovator, it has not been devoid of challenges.

There have been instances where users have taken advantage of voice cloning facilities to create fake audio clips and misinform people accordingly.

To address such cases, the company has implemented detection systems, watermarking, and content safeguarding as preventive measures.

Such measures have not only strengthened the company but also established it as a trustworthy leader in the AI audio arena and a responsible entity that large corporations and creators trust.

The Road Ahead

Public funding of US$250 million is expected to open up even wider avenues for ElevenLabs to broaden their product range, improve the quality of their AI models, and conquer global enterprise adoption.

The company’s gradual growth—from its inception in 2022 to an eye-popping US$3.3 billion valuation within only three years—has been a testament to the huge market for AI voice synthesis.

The likes of ICONIQ Growth, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Smash Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Disney, and others, owing to their great HP (investment) support, are virtually guaranteeing ElevenLabs to remain the top synthetic voice provider.

Besides, it is not only the application of cutting-edge research but also the SaaS model and the expanding clientele that make this startup the best bet among the AI startups in the race for 2026.

Conclusion

ElevenLabs Statistics: The ElevenLabs saga is one of the typical ones a day in the AI voice industry. The company is already making the application of synthetic audio a common scenario rather than an exception. The company’s engagement through digital means, through a focus on realism, accessibility, and innovation, has paid well in terms of trust and loyalty among creators, businesses, and investors.

Moreover, the unique combination of basic research with a subscription-based business model has resulted in setting new standards for quality and usability in voice synthesis. As the company continues to expand its product line and global reach, it remains secure in its position as a leader in influencing the growth of digital communication, storytelling, and creative expression in the rapidly growing AI audio landscape.

Shared On:



Sources Elevenlabs Sacra Getlatka Techcrunch

