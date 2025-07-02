Gen Z Statistics – What We Know About This Generation? (2025)

Introduction

Gen Z Statistics: Although many people still view Millennials as the most powerful age group, Gen Z is now emerging as a significant group of buyers. They have their likes and habits that are strongly changing how people shop and spend money.

We’ve compiled key Gen Z Statistics to help you develop a robust marketing plan for this emerging generation. Please continue reading to discover what Gen Z cares about, how they shop, and how they behave, especially since they’ve grown up surrounded by digital technology.

Who is Gen Z?

Gen Z, short for Generation Z, refers to individuals born between 1997 and 2012. In 2025, their ages range from 11 to 26 years old. They’re often called “digital natives” because they’re the first generation to grow up with the internet as an integral part of everyday life. Gen Z has its unique style and preferences. This generation has been shaped by growing up with technology, facing climate change, living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and dealing with money challenges, all at a young age.

General Gen Z Statistics

Over 33% of social media influencers belong to Gen Z.

About 64% of Gen Z check Instagram at least once a day.

Currently, there are more than 68.6 million Gen Z individuals living in the U.S.

In 2024, Gen Z makes up 26% of the global population.

In the U.S., Gen Z accounts for 40% of all buyers.

By 2025, Gen Z is expected to make up 27% of the working population.

Around 55% of Gen Z are more likely to support brands that care about the planet and social causes.

About 58% of Gen Z workers worldwide want a healthier work-life balance.

Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically mixed group in the U.S.

Nearly 98% of Gen Z worldwide own at least one smartphone.

71% of Gen Z spend three or more hours daily watching videos, and 42% play online games every day.

Roughly 21% of Gen Z are okay with sharing personal details with brands they like.

44% of Gen Z teens live with parents who have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Gen Z statistics state that 70% of Gen Z respondents say health insurance is the most important benefit of a job.

77% feel better about a brand if it supports gender equality on social media.

Sixty per cent of Gen Z buyers prefer to communicate with brands through messaging apps.

In 2023, 78% of TikTok users in the U.S. were Gen Z.

A U.S. survey by Statista found that “how to” was the most common search on TikTok in January 2023.

30% of Gen Z spend between $900 and $1,500 each month on rent.

GIFs, images, and videos are Gen Z’s favorite social media content, and they create 74% of it.

According to McKinsey’s “Mind the Gap” 2023 report, 56% of Gen Z in the U.S. prioritize fitness.

The same report shows that Gen Z prefers buying beauty products from both online and physical stores.

Gen Z Statistics for Employers 2025

Seventy-seven per cent of Gen Z say having a balance between work and personal life is very important.

They currently comprise 30% of the world’s population and are expected to make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025.

A LinkedIn survey found that 72% of Gen Z are the most likely to leave—or think about leaving—a job if it doesn’t offer flexible work options.

Seventy per cent of Gen Zers say that good pay is one of the main things they want in their next job.

Over 54% of Gen Z spend 4 hours or more every day on social media.

Eighty-eight per cent of them use YouTube, and 76% are active on Instagram.

Sixty-eight per cent use TikTok, while sixty-seven per cent use Snapchat.

49% of Gen Z are on Facebook, and 47% use Twitter.

Male Gen Zers are more likely to spend time on YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Reddit, and Twitch, whereas female Gen Zers tend to prefer Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook.

Gen Z Statistics stated that 61% of Gen Z reported feeling anxious or on edge in the past two weeks.

Only 45% say their mental health is “very good” or “excellent”.

Just 41% believe they’ll be able to buy a home one day.

Ninety-eight per cent of Gen Z owns a smartphone, and 73% use their phones to watch video content.

Social Media and Gen Z Statistics

Year Snapchat Instagram TikTok Facebook Pinterest Twitter Reddit 2020 38.1 30 29.5 26.8 16.7 14.4 8.42 2021 42 33.3 37.1 28.7 18.9 15.8 10.3 2022 44.5 37.3 41.4 31.8 20.9 16.7 11.9 2023 47 41.4 45 35 23 17.8 13.6 2024 49.5 45.7 48.2 38.3 25.1 18.8 15.4 2025 49.5 48.3 48.8 40.7 26.1 19.2 17.1

As of June 2024, Gen Z accounts for 25% of all social media users in the U.S. They’re not just scrolling; most are actively engaging by liking posts, leaving comments, and sending direct messages. Only 5% remain inactive.

Approximately 46% of Gen Z prefers using social media to search for information over traditional search engines, such as Google or Bing.

Gen Z’s social media use is increasing at a faster rate than that of any other generation. In 2024, their usage grew by 7.7%, while overall growth among U.S. users was just 1.8%.

More Gen Z users are joining platforms like Instagram and Reddit, and even younger members of the group are starting to use Facebook.

Smartphones are a huge part of their lives 90% of Gen Z own one, and 50% spend at least 4 hours daily on social media.

YouTube is the most popular platform among Gen Z, with 88% of them using it.

In 2024, 5% of Gen Z reported spending over 4 hours a day on social media, which is slightly down from 38% in 2023. Still, they’re the most engaged generation. Only 19% of adults in the U.S. use social media that much.

About 68% of Gen Z use social media mostly for fun, watching videos and scrolling. Only 19% mainly use it to message others.

While the average U.S. adult spends about 1 hour and 50 minutes on social media each day, Gen Z spends much more time than that.

Looking ahead to 2025, Gen Z will continue to use social media, but they are becoming more discerning about the content they interact with.

In 2025, Instagram is expected to have 52.4 million Gen Z users, more than the number of millennials using the platform.

Platform % of Gen Z (2024) % of Gen Z (2023) Top Use Cases BeReal 8% 1% Authentic, unfiltered content LinkedIn 11% 26% Networking & career growth Twitch 15% 16% Live streaming & gaming content Reddit 18% 37% Community discussions & research Pinterest 27% 31% Shopping inspiration (17%) X (Twitter) 28% 44% Real-time updates & news (36%) Snapchat 47% 24% Private messaging & short-form content Facebook 56% 79% Staying in touch, Groups, Marketplace TikTok 58% 50% #1 for product discovery (77%) & news (63%) YouTube 63% 97% Long-form content & education

TikTok stands out for product discovery (used by 77% of Gen Z) and news (used by 63%).

Reddit is experiencing rapid growth among Gen Z, with 18 million users projected for 2024. By 2028, about 40.1% of Gen Z is expected to be active on the platform.

Nearly 49% of Gen Z still use Facebook, though they aren’t as engaged with it as they are with newer apps.

Gen Z’s Spending Power Statistics

Gen Z controls about $450 billion in spending power. In the U.S. alone, they hold around $360 billion in buying power, even though many of them haven’t yet reached their peak earning years.

Worldwide, Gen Z’s total spending power is expected to reach $12 trillion by 2030 (NIQ). They already make up 25% of the global population, which means they’re larger than Millennials and could become the biggest generation ever.

Gen Z also spends more money per person than older generations did at their age. This number is expected to grow, and by 2030, there will be more wealthy Gen Z adults across major world regions.

Although Gen Z comprises only 30% of the population and around 25% of the workforce, they already account for 40% of the global customer base.

That number will likely rise as more Gen Zers enter the job market. A report by SEMrush states that Gen Z and Millennials together comprise half of all users on top job websites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

By the end of 2025, more Gen Z shoppers will be buying online than Gen X. Although Gen X currently spends more, Gen Z is quickly catching up as online shopping continues to expand.

Currently, Gen Z accounts for approximately 5% of total retail spending worldwide. However, by 2030, this is expected to change rapidly, with their share increasing to 17%. When combined, these two groups could represent 48% of all retail spending by then.

Gen Z in the U.S. has approximately $360 billion in disposable income that they can spend.

Around $57 billion of that comes from allowances, and the rest comes from jobs.

Every year, Gen Z earns a total of $229 billion in wages. Most of that, approximately $193.6 billion, is generated by individuals over 20 years old. Teens aged 16 to 19 earn about $35.1 billion a year.

By 2031, Gen Z will make up 31% of the U.S. workforce.

Gen Z and Relationships Statistics

Around 58% of Gen Z prefer using dating apps instead of meeting people in person.

Sixty-seven per cent have tried app-based dating at least once.

Over half (58%) use dating apps to build real relationships, not just short-term hookups.

72% of Gen Z say they’d rather chat with someone they’re dating through apps like WhatsApp than regular texts.

About 1 in 3 (33%) have experienced being ghosted (cut off without explanation).

70% say being truthful is the most important trait in a partner.

Sixty per cent care more about someone being genuine than just good-looking.

Sixty-five per cent think clear and open communication is the key to a healthy relationship.

Sixty-nine per cent would choose emotional understanding over physical attraction in a partner.

54% have used technology (such as apps or video calls) to help maintain their relationships.

Thirty-six per cent have gone on virtual dates, and 27% have tried dating in virtual reality (VR).

63% believe tech helps them stay better connected with their partner.

58% say having shared values is important when choosing a partner.

47% are open to dating people from different races or cultural backgrounds.

52% believe emotional support is more important than money or career success in a relationship.

43% have broken up with someone to take care of their mental health.

Approximately 48% of Gen Z prefer casual dating over serious relationships.

But 45% still say they would rather have a committed, long-term partner.

Gen Z Statistics stated that 33% say they go on more dates online than face-to-face.

43% of respondents feel that their friendships often influence who they choose to date.

41% are open to non-traditional relationships, including open or polyamorous relationships.

Many Gen Z individuals are exploring “relationship anarchy,” where there are no set rules in dating.

Gen Z statistics state that 41% of Gen Z men reported not dating at all during their teenage years—significantly more than older age groups.

41% of Gen Z in the U.S. use AI tools (such as ChatGPT) to write breakup texts or explain their feelings.

Gen Z and Attitude towards Brands

Only 34% of them follow brands they like online, and just 10% of the Silent Generation do this.

Millennials are about the same, with 30% saying they’re more likely to buy from a brand with a social presence. However, this number drops for older groups: only 19% of Gen X, 11% of Boomers, and 6% of the Silent Generation share the same sentiment.

Twenty-five per cent of Gen Z say brand transparency affects what they buy, while only 16% of total shoppers agree.

Only 16% of them say how a company treats employees doesn’t affect their decisions. In comparison, 18% of Millennials, 19% of Gen X, and 28% of Boomers said worker treatment doesn’t matter to them. Still, across all generations, 78% of shoppers prefer brands that care about their employees.

In 2023, 20% of Gen Z stopped buying from certain brands due to poor ethics or weak sustainability practices.

Around 33% of Gen Z adults and 13% of Gen Z teens avoid buying from companies they believe are not ethical. This demonstrates their commitment to honesty and strong values.

58% of Gen Z don’t fully trust big brands that claim to be eco-friendly. They worry these companies are just pretending to care about the planet, also known as “greenwashing.”

Approximately 62% of Gen Z believe that more diversity is beneficial for society, and nearly 80% want brands to prioritise inclusion and diversity in their business practices.

When it comes to leadership, 53% of Gen Z want to see people from diverse backgrounds in top roles, not just at lower levels.

Mental health is a major issue for this generation. 53% of Gen Z shoppers say they want brands to support mental health through campaigns and their company culture.

Lastly, 44% of Gen Z feel more confident sharing their data with brands they believe have strong privacy and safety protections in place.

Marketing Trends for Gen Z in 2025

By 2025, AI is expected to handle 85% of customer service tasks without requiring human assistance.

More than 54% of Gen Z like AI-powered suggestions, while only 6.8% are not in favour of them.

Gen Z statistics indicate that 60% of Gen Z prefer virtual reality (VR) for future experiences, and 54% are more likely to support brands that utilise fun and interactive technology.

In 2023, the AR avatar industry generated over 82% of the total revenue in the AR space, primarily due to growing interest in tools such as virtual try-ons and AR shopping assistants.

Companies that use data-backed marketing methods earn a return on investment (ROI) that’s 5 to 8 times higher than those using older strategies.

With privacy laws becoming stricter, first-party data (information collected directly from users) is now more important.

By 2025, 82% of marketers plan to use more of this type of data to improve their strategies.

Gen Z and Work Environment Statistics

Most Gen Z workers want to feel like their job matters. About 86% say doing meaningful work is very important for their happiness and well-being.

75% check if a company is making a positive impact before applying. They seek jobs that align with their values and beliefs.

Gen Z is driven and has big goals. A study by Ripplematch found that 70% of Gen Z students and recent graduates expect a promotion within one to one and a half years.

According to Handshake, 74% of Gen Z job seekers say a high starting salary and a stable job are their top priorities.

Research from CAKE.com indicates that 65.5% of Gen Z employees anticipate a pay increase every six months. Another 29.3% want a raise at least once a year.

Pay is a major issue. The same CAKE.com study says 74% of Gen Z workers would leave a job if they weren’t paid well.

Next on the list of dealbreakers is poor company culture, with 50% saying it’s a big reason they’d quit.

According to Deloitte, 78% of Gen Z employees want to be noticed and appreciated—not just for the results but also for their efforts.

Gen Z values being heard. According to CAKE.com data, approximately 43% of respondents indicate a desire to be involved in making company decisions.

Deloitte found that 60% of Gen Z workers want their managers to care about their work-life balance genuinely. This kind of support can help them stay in a job longer.

Gen Z cares deeply about mental health. A Monster report states that 92% of Gen Z graduates want to be able to discuss it at work.

But there’s a gap between expectations and reality. Only 56% feel comfortable talking about mental health with their managers. While 52% think their bosses would be helpful, 26% worry they’d be treated differently.

Values matter to Gen Z. About 44% say they would turn down a job if the company’s values conflicted with their own, according to Deloitte.

Reasons include:

#1. Harming the environment

#2. Not supporting mental health or balance

#3. Increasing unfairness or inequality

#4. Additionally, CAKE.com found that 41.4% of respondents care about a company’s role in helping the planet and society.

Eighty-one per cent of the CAKE.com survey respondents said they value transparent work.

They also want their workplace to show the following:

#1. Ethical behaviour (81%)

#2. Innovation and new ideas (62.1%)

#3. Diversity and inclusion (43.1%)

Although remote work is common, 57% of Gen Z job seekers prefer to work in person, according to Joblist. Only 27% would choose fully remote jobs.

Gen Z’s favorite free-time pursuits statistics

Free time pursuits % Learn new things 22% Participate in extracurricular activities 23% Exercise or keep fit 23% Read books, magazines, and papers 25% Try to earn extra money 29% Spend time with my family 44% Hang out with my friends 44% Watch TV and movies 44% Spend time online 74%

Gen Z and Technology Statistics

Almost 99% of Gen Z worldwide have smartphones. In North America, 98% of them own one. However, only 54% say it’s their main device.

In the U.S., 95% of Gen Z own a smartphone, while 96% or more of those aged 16–24 globally also use one.

On average, Gen Z spends around 7 to 7.5 hours per day online, with about 63% of that time on their phones and the rest on laptops or desktops.

Over 93% of Gen Z watches online videos each week. In the U.S., this goes up to 96%.

Their favorite video types include:

#1. Music videos (49%)

#2. Funny or viral clips (35%)

#3. Live streams (28%)

#4. Sports highlights (27%)

#5. How-to or tutorial videos (26%)

Daily, they spend about 6 hours and 40 minutes online, with nearly 3 hours of that on social media.

They love short videos—61% prefer clips under 1 minute on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

89% of Gen Z consider themselves gamers:

They spend an average of 2.5 hours a day playing games like Roblox.

Sixty-eight per cent play mobile games, 53% use consoles, and 46% play on PCs.

In early 2025, 37% of Gen Z in the U.S. used ChatGPT each month.

Globally, 25% of workers use AI tools regularly at work, and 42% use them occasionally.

58% believe AI saves time and improves work-life balance—rising to 80% among frequent users.

Sixty-nine per cent use AI to complete tasks, and 73% use it for side gigs.

However, 59% are concerned that AI could replace jobs, and 57% believe it might harm job prospects for younger workers.

Among Gen Z professionals aged 22–27, 93% use two or more AI tools each week (like ChatGPT, DALL·E, or Otter.ai).

One poll found that 88% of Gen Z workers frequently use AI to assist with tasks such as writing emails or taking notes.

Despite the excitement, 40% of respondents feel nervous about using AI, and only 44% believe that learning AI is essential for their careers. Many say schools aren’t teaching enough about it.

Even though Gen Z grew up with tech, 86% are now cutting back on social media use.

Gen Z Statistics stated that 67% feel it hurts their mental health, and 26% have tried completely disconnecting from tech for a while.

Some are even going back to basic phones—like flip phones or BlackBerrys—to avoid distractions. Google searches for these phones have jumped by 10–25%.

Weekly voice assistant use (like Alexa or Siri):

#1. 33% of Gen Z men

#2. 30% of Gen Z women

Smart tech ownership includes:

#1. 25% own smartwatches

#2. 11% use fitness bands

#3. 12–13% have smart home devices

In 2024, 52% of Gen Z had an avatar in a virtual world.

Forty-nine per cent used AR filters (like those on Snapchat or Instagram), and 44% made friends through virtual gaming platforms.

33% think brands are cooler if they’re in games like Roblox or the metaverse.

Gen Z Statistics stated that 16% feel the same way about companies that offer NFTs.

Virtual reality (VR) is growing fast:

#1. 34% used VR in 2024

#2. 40% in 2025

#3. 45% expected by 2027

Gen Z Statistics stated that 75% of Gen Z internet users check their emails monthly.

They use the web mostly for:

#1. Messaging (62%)

#2. Research (61%)

#3. Watching videos (59%)

#4. Listening to music (55%)

#5. Learning (52%)

They also listen to podcasts for about 55 minutes a week.

57% listened to podcasts in 2024

This is expected to grow to 60% in 2025 and 66% by 2027

Gen Z Time Use and Lifestyle Statistics

Gen Z spends more time sleeping than any other generation, with a median of 9 hours and 42 minutes every day.

They are also the most active generation, with a median of 29 minutes spent every day on sports or exercise.

Gen Z is the age group that cares the most about their health and appearance, compared to other age groups. They spend about 5 hours and 27 minutes each week on self-care activities.

Gen Z spends almost 37 minutes every week attending social events.

Gen Z and Education Statistics

Gen Z Statistics stated that 74% of Gen Z students say they learn best using smartphones. They prefer using mobile apps, videos, and quick online resources instead of traditional classroom materials.

Over 67% of Gen Z now take part in some form of online or hybrid learning. Many of them say digital learning helps them understand subjects better and manage their time more easily.

Around 82% of Gen Z worry about the high cost of college. As a result, many are opting for community colleges, trade schools, or online programs that are more affordable than traditional four-year degrees.

About 75% of Gen Z students say mental health support is just as important as academic help. They want schools and colleges to offer more counselling, stress relief programs, and mental wellness resources.

Over 68% of Gen Z believe that learning real-world skills (such as coding, communication, or data analysis) is more useful than memorising facts. Many look for programs that teach what’s needed for jobs, not just theory.

Approximately 61% of Gen Z respondents say they prefer attending schools or programs that align with their values, such as diversity, sustainability, and inclusion. They want their education to have a positive impact on the world.

Over 70% of Gen Z learners want flexible classes—whether online, in-person, or recorded videos they can watch at any time.

Conclusion

Gen Z is more diverse in its background and more environmentally conscious than older age groups. While mental health issues and being unhappy at work affect many people, Gen Z is more likely to do something about it—like getting therapy or quitting their jobs. They understand both the positive and negative aspects of today’s world. Gen Z isn’t shy about sharing what they want from employers and government leaders. In the next few decades, we can expect to see a significant impact that Gen Z will have on the world and future generations. We have shed enough light on Gen Z Statistics through this article.

FAQ . Are people born in 2025 considered part of Gen Z? Starting January 1, 2025, all children born will be part of Generation Beta, also known as Gen Beta. The previous generational shift occurred in 2010 when Gen Alpha began. The year 2024 is the last for anyone born in the Gen Alpha group. What will Gen Z be in 2025? Deloitte Global’s 2025 report states that Gen Z and millennials prioritise having good mentors, doing work that matters, and feeling financially secure. They’re often seen as individuals who frequently switch jobs, seek meaning in their work, and take on additional gigs to earn more money.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a skilled content writer with a passion for mobile technology, law, and science. She creates featured articles for websites and newsletters and conducts thorough research for medical professionals and researchers. Fluent in five languages, Saisuman's love for reading and languages sparked her writing career. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has experience working in a Human Resources firm. Saisuman has also worked with a French international company. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and singing classical songs. Now at Smartphone Thoughts, Saisuman specializes in reviewing smartphones and analyzing app statistics, making complex information easy to understand for readers.

