Project Management Statistics By Team Size, Remote Work, Software And Features (2026)

Introduction

Project Management Statistics: Project management involves organizing, directing, and controlling resources to accomplish defined objectives within a specified timeline and budget. Project management statistics for 2023-24 provide essential data on how organizations manage their projects, revealing trends in efficiency, success rates, and common challenges. These statistics highlight the growing importance of project management as businesses increasingly adopt structured approaches to meet their objectives.

The data for 2023-24 shows trends like the rise of remote project teams, increased use of project management software, and the growing influence of agile methodologies. Understanding project management statistics helps companies refine their strategies and ensure successful project outcomes in today’s dynamic business environment.

Editor’s Choice

General Project Management Statistics

Project management enables businesses of all sizes to maximize resource efficiency, minimize risks, and reach their objectives. It empowers leaders to plan, oversee, and execute projects effectively, ensuring they are delivered on schedule and within financial constraints.

The project management software market, which was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, is anticipated to expand to $15 billion by 2030.

Only 23% of project managers utilize PM software for team collaboration despite it accounting for 20% of their work time.

Less than 50% of projects are consistently completed within budget.

Non-certified project managers oversee 53% of projects.

Over the past three years, the average salary for PMPs has risen by $7,000, while salaries for non-certified project managers have dropped by $3,000.

The greatest challenge faced by projects is managing multiple concurrent initiatives within organizations.

Organizations, where leadership can make decisions in under an hour, have a 40% higher project success rate than those with decision-making processes that take five hours.

42% of project managers need to follow a defined project management methodology, resulting in a 15% lower likelihood of meeting goals and staying within budget and a 16% lower chance of timely project completion.

Project performance rates are nearly identical across fully remote (73.2%), hybrid (73.4%), and in-person teams (74.6%).

“Gymnastic enterprises,” or organizations that effectively combine planning and agile approaches, show higher success rates in projects across all metrics.

61% of project workers engage in remote work at least one day per week.

Companies that emphasize soft skills see an 8% reduction in budget losses due to project failures, a 12% decrease in scope creep, and a 7% increase in achieving business goals.

82% of senior leaders plan to incorporate AI into project management within the next five years.

What is The Typical Size Of Most Project Teams?

According to Project Management Statistics, 39% of project teams consist of 6 to 10 members.



How Many Projects Are Typically Managed By Project Managers?

According to Project Management Statistics, 59% of project managers handle 2 to 5 projects. Additionally, 11% manage 6 to 10 projects, 15% oversee more than ten projects, and another 15% manage just one project.

Documents Are Considered Twice As Crucial As Personal Meetings

The Project Management Statistics survey reveals that file sharing is the most critical feature for managers, whereas video chat is deemed less significant.

Larger Companies Are More Prone To Project Failures

Large companies are more likely to fail projects than small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SMEs have an 80% success rate, whereas large companies only achieve a 72% success rate.

Only 14% Of Waterfall Projects Are Completed Successfully Without Encountering Challenges, Compared To 42% Of Agile Projects.

Although the traditional waterfall methodology remains popular, agile has a higher success rate. Agile projects have a failure rate of only 9%, compared to 29% for Waterfall projects.

Project Management Statistics

Modern project management is increasingly influenced by software innovations and a shift towards more dynamic, decentralized, and flexible methodologies. Many organizations are adopting hybrid management models that combine agile approaches with traditional frameworks.

This adaptability is crucial in the era of remote work, which demands methods that promote initiative and iterative processes over rigid, top-down decision-making and planning.

Market Growth: The project management software market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10.17% from 2020 to 2025, reflecting an increasing dependence on software for managing project tasks.

The project management software market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10.17% from 2020 to 2025, reflecting an increasing dependence on software for managing project tasks. Tool Usage: Jira is the leading project management tool, with 41.96% of teams using it. Microsoft Project and Kanban tools, such as Trello, are also widely used, with adoption rates of 15.46% and 5.38%, respectively.

Jira is the leading project management tool, with 41.96% of teams using it. Microsoft Project and Kanban tools, such as Trello, are also widely used, with adoption rates of 15.46% and 5.38%, respectively. Salaries: In the United States, project managers earn an average annual salary of $92,274. Project managers who hold a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification generally receive higher salaries.

In the United States, project managers earn an average annual salary of $92,274. Project managers who hold a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification generally receive higher salaries. Outsourcing Trends: Over 65% of organizations are outsourcing project management roles, indicating a preference for hiring experts on a project-by-project basis rather than having permanent staff.

Over 65% of organizations are outsourcing project management roles, indicating a preference for hiring experts on a project-by-project basis rather than having permanent staff. Valuable Processes: Project managers prioritize stakeholder engagement, risk management, planning, and resource management as the most crucial project management processes.

Project managers prioritize stakeholder engagement, risk management, planning, and resource management as the most crucial project management processes. Workforce Growth: By 2027, the project management workforce is projected to grow by 33% across 11 countries, highlighting an increasing need for project management professionals.

By 2027, the project management workforce is projected to grow by 33% across 11 countries, highlighting an increasing need for project management professionals. Completion Rates: Companies using project management tools complete 61% of their projects on time, compared to just 41% for those not using such tools.

Companies using project management tools complete 61% of their projects on time, compared to just 41% for those not using such tools. Communication Issues: A significant 70% of professionals report that communication challenges within their organization have led to wasted time.

Project Planning Statistics

Successful project management relies heavily on effective planning. These statistics reveal common challenges and opportunities for improvement, emphasizing the need for robust planning and strategic resource allocation.

Technological Shift: The use of traditional methods like spreadsheets for agile project planning has declined significantly, dropping from 74% to 67%. This shift emphasizes the rising use of specialized project management software, which improves the efficiency of resource management, workflow optimization, and budget control.

The use of traditional methods like spreadsheets for agile project planning has declined significantly, dropping from 74% to 67%. This shift emphasizes the rising use of specialized project management software, which improves the efficiency of resource management, workflow optimization, and budget control. Importance of Planning: Poor planning accounts for 39% of project failures, highlighting the essential importance of effective planning throughout the project lifecycle. Effective planning involves more than just setting timelines; it requires aligning project objectives with business goals to reduce the risk of failure.

Poor planning accounts for 39% of project failures, highlighting the essential importance of effective planning throughout the project lifecycle. Effective planning involves more than just setting timelines; it requires aligning project objectives with business goals to reduce the risk of failure. Strategic Planning Challenges: Surprisingly, 65% of companies report needing to be more effective or better at implementing changes resulting from strategic initiatives. Furthermore, 90% of businesses need to catch up to their strategic targets, indicating a substantial gap in the effectiveness of strategic planning and execution.

These statistics underscore the importance of comprehensive planning and resource allocation, as well as a clear understanding of project objectives. The growing adoption of agile and hybrid methodologies indicates a shift in the industry towards more flexible and adaptive planning approaches.

Project Budget Statistics

Budget management continues to be a significant challenge in project management. Statistics highlight the prevalence of budget overruns and underscore the importance of adopting formal project management practices and predictive methods to address these issues.

Standardized Practices for Improved Outcomes: Standardized project management practices have been adopted by 93% of organizations. Projects that employ formal project management methodologies are considerably more likely to meet their objectives and remain within budget.

Standardized project management practices have been adopted by 93% of organizations. Projects that employ formal project management methodologies are considerably more likely to meet their objectives and remain within budget. Impact of Budget on Failure Rates: IT projects with budgets around $1 million are 50% more likely to fail compared to those with budgets of $350,000 or less. This highlights the intricate relationship between project scope, budget size, and the risk of project failure.

IT projects with budgets around $1 million are 50% more likely to fail compared to those with budgets of $350,000 or less. This highlights the intricate relationship between project scope, budget size, and the risk of project failure. Methodology and Budget Control: Organizations that use a defined project management methodology are 28% less likely to face budget overruns. This underscores the value of a structured approach to project management and financial planning in reducing the risk of exceeding budget limits.

Project Management Statistics Of Success

Success in project management encompasses more than just completing projects within the constraints of scope, time, and budget. It also involves fulfilling the intended business goals and meeting established success criteria.

Strategies of High-Performing Organizations: High-performing organizations are more likely to adopt predictive approaches, with 44% using these methods and 83% investing in continuous project management training. This underscores the critical role of strategic planning and continuous skill development in achieving successful project results.

High-performing organizations are more likely to adopt predictive approaches, with 44% using these methods and 83% investing in continuous project management training. This underscores the critical role of strategic planning and continuous skill development in achieving successful project results. Training and Career Development: Approximately 61% of organizations provide project management training, and nearly half have established clear career paths for project managers. This reflects a growing commitment to enhancing project management skills and career development within organizations.

Approximately 61% of organizations provide project management training, and nearly half have established clear career paths for project managers. This reflects a growing commitment to enhancing project management skills and career development within organizations. Alignment with Organizational Strategy: A major challenge for project managers is ensuring that project execution aligns with organizational strategy. Around 80% of project managers need to be fully aware of how their projects connect with broader company goals, indicating a gap in strategic alignment.

A major challenge for project managers is ensuring that project execution aligns with organizational strategy. Around 80% of project managers need to be fully aware of how their projects connect with broader company goals, indicating a gap in strategic alignment. Criteria for Choosing Project Management Software: When selecting project management software, business leaders prioritize ease of use, reliability, and integration. These factors underscore the need for user-friendly and robust tools that can seamlessly fit into existing systems.

When selecting project management software, business leaders prioritize ease of use, reliability, and integration. These factors underscore the need for user-friendly and robust tools that can seamlessly fit into existing systems. Access to Real-Time KPIs: Real-time access to project KPIs is crucial for effective decision-making and progress tracking. However, about 54% of companies report needing this capability, which can impede their ability to monitor and manage projects effectively.

Real-time access to project KPIs is crucial for effective decision-making and progress tracking. However, about 54% of companies report needing this capability, which can impede their ability to monitor and manage projects effectively. AI in Project Management: The implementation of AI-based solutions is viewed as a solution to the inefficiency of repetitive tasks. With 85% of CEOs optimistic about AI’s potential, there is strong support for using AI to improve project management efficiency and effectiveness.

These Project Management statistics collectively indicate that adopting a structured project management approach, utilizing the right tools, and providing ongoing team training can significantly enhance project performance.

Project Management Statistics of Failure

Understanding the reasons behind project failures is just as important as recognizing the factors that lead to success. The statistics below reveal key challenges commonly faced:

High Failure Rates: Many projects fail to meet their objectives, with some estimates showing failure rates as high as 70% for projects lacking effective management processes. This underscores the critical importance of robust project management practices.

Many projects fail to meet their objectives, with some estimates showing failure rates as high as 70% for projects lacking effective management processes. This underscores the critical importance of robust project management practices. Misalignment with Business Objectives: Approximately 44% of projects fail because they are not aligned with the organization’s business objectives. This highlights the need for projects to be closely integrated with the overall business strategy to ensure success.

Approximately 44% of projects fail because they are not aligned with the organization’s business objectives. This highlights the need for projects to be closely integrated with the overall business strategy to ensure success. Rework and Project Delays: A significant portion of time is spent on rework, with 80% of organizations reporting that they dedicate at least half of their time to revisiting and correcting projects. Reworking can profoundly disrupt project advancement and undermine its efficiency.

A significant portion of time is spent on rework, with 80% of organizations reporting that they dedicate at least half of their time to revisiting and correcting projects. Reworking can profoundly disrupt project advancement and undermine its efficiency. Budget Overruns: Financial management is a persistent challenge, with 27% of projects exceeding their initial budgets. Projects with low maturity in project management technology are particularly prone to budget overruns, with overruns of twenty-five percent and 54% exceeding their budgets. Additionally, nearly 47% of agile projects face budget overruns, delays, or customer dissatisfaction.

Financial management is a persistent challenge, with 27% of projects exceeding their initial budgets. Projects with low maturity in project management technology are particularly prone to budget overruns, with overruns of twenty-five percent and 54% exceeding their budgets. Additionally, nearly 47% of agile projects face budget overruns, delays, or customer dissatisfaction. Lack of Suitable Technology: About 25% of organizations do not use appropriate technology for team collaboration, which consumes 20% of productive time. More effective tools are needed to ensure project efficiency and success.

About 25% of organizations do not use appropriate technology for team collaboration, which consumes 20% of productive time. More effective tools are needed to ensure project efficiency and success. Project Management Office (PMO) Closures: About 50% of project management offices shut down within three years. This suggests challenges in sustaining and demonstrating the value of PMOs, indicating a need for better management and strategic alignment.

These challenges highlight the necessity for organizations to regard project management as a crucial business function.

Project Management Software Statistics

The expanding project management software market signifies a rising acknowledgment of its role in enhancing project management practices and results.

The impact of choosing the right project management software can be transformative for organizations, as demonstrated by the following statistics:

Software Utilization and Preferences: Even with the benefits that project management software offers, 44% of project managers are still hesitant to embrace it. Additionally, 75% of these managers express concerns about their current software’s reliability, ease of use, and integration capabilities.

Even with the benefits that project management software offers, 44% of project managers are still hesitant to embrace it. Additionally, 75% of these managers express concerns about their current software’s reliability, ease of use, and integration capabilities. Challenges in Software Adoption: The adoption rate of project management software needs to be higher, with only 35% of project managers expressing satisfaction with their existing systems. Budget overruns are a frequent issue, reported by 57% of organizations, emphasizing the need for meticulous financial planning and monitoring.

The adoption rate of project management software needs to be higher, with only 35% of project managers expressing satisfaction with their existing systems. Budget overruns are a frequent issue, reported by 57% of organizations, emphasizing the need for meticulous financial planning and monitoring. Impact on Project Success: Robust project management software is a crucial factor in 77% of successful projects. In contrast, 48% of respondents believe that their organization struggles with effective project management, underscoring the critical need for selecting the right project management software to improve overall project performance.

Project Management Remote Work Statistics

According to data from PMI’s Pulse of the Profession 2024 report, project management is retreating from remote work trends.

Remote Work Trends: In 2023, 61% of project workers indicated that they worked at least one day a week remotely, down from 89% in 2021. The 2021 figures are skewed due to the complete shutdowns experienced during the pandemic lockdowns.

In 2023, 61% of project workers indicated that they worked at least one day a week remotely, down from 89% in 2021. The 2021 figures are skewed due to the complete shutdowns experienced during the pandemic lockdowns. Construction Industry: Only 3% of construction project managers work fully remotely, while 63% work entirely in person. This represents the highest percentage of on-site work in any industry.

Only 3% of construction project managers work fully remotely, while 63% work entirely in person. This represents the highest percentage of on-site work in any industry. Healthcare Industry: In contrast, 18% of project managers in healthcare work fully in person, and 35% work entirely remotely, marking the highest percentage of remote work in any industry.

In contrast, 18% of project managers in healthcare work fully in person, and 35% work entirely remotely, marking the highest percentage of remote work in any industry. Hybrid Work Locations: The finance industry is at the forefront of hybrid work arrangements, with 64% of project managers splitting their time between remote and on-site locations. This is followed by telecommunications (51%), government (48%), and IT (48%), which also have notable hybrid work practices.

Growth Of Project Management

Let’s examine the project management statistics and trends for 2024:

Growth of Project Management Software: The project management software market is expected to experience growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 10.67%, potentially reaching $10 billion by 2026. This expansion highlights the rising importance and broad acceptance of these tools.

The project management software market is expected to experience growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 10.67%, potentially reaching $10 billion by 2026. This expansion highlights the rising importance and broad acceptance of these tools. Rising Demand for Project Management Roles: The Project Management Institute projects that by 2027, the global economy will need 87.7 million project management roles. This projection indicates a growing demand for skilled project management professionals.

The Project Management Institute projects that by 2027, the global economy will need 87.7 million project management roles. This projection indicates a growing demand for skilled project management professionals. The popularity of Agile Methodology: Agile project management is becoming increasingly prevalent, with 71% of organizations worldwide implementing it to some extent. This trend indicates a wider movement toward more flexible and iterative methods in project management.

Agile project management is becoming increasingly prevalent, with 71% of organizations worldwide implementing it to some extent. This trend indicates a wider movement toward more flexible and iterative methods in project management. Importance of Proper Project Planning: Approximately 46% of organizations prioritize effective project planning as a key factor in achieving their strategic goals. This highlights the essential role that detailed planning plays in achieving organizational goals.

Approximately 46% of organizations prioritize effective project planning as a key factor in achieving their strategic goals. This highlights the essential role that detailed planning plays in achieving organizational goals. Impact of New Technologies and Customer Expectations: As emerging technologies and evolving customer expectations introduce complex challenges, project management leaders are being prompted to rethink how work is approached and executed. Despite these challenges, the project management software industry is set for substantial growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, project management statistics for 2023-24 highlight the evolving nature of how organizations handle projects. The increased use of project management software, the shift towards remote and hybrid teams, and the widespread adoption of agile methodologies are shaping the future of project management.

These statistics emphasize the growing importance of skilled project managers and the need for continuous training to achieve successful outcomes.

Understanding these project management statistics helps businesses adapt to changing trends and improve their project delivery in a competitive environment.

FAQ . What makes project management statistics valuable? Project management statistics are crucial because they provide a comprehensive view of the current state of project management practices across various industries worldwide. Which project management tools are considered top-rated? Among the top project management tools currently available are ProofHub, Wrike, Basecamp, Trello, and Teamwork. Of these, ProofHub provides the greatest value for its cost. What are the five key variables in project management? The five key variables in project management are time, scope, cost, quality, and risk

