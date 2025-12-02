Pinterest Advertising Statistics By Marketing, Revenue, Expenses and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pinterest Advertising Statistics: Pinterest is a platform that lets users visually search for and discover ideas and inspiration across categories like food, fashion, home, and shopping. In 2025, the company managed to keep its growth trend —which can be observed in both its user count and the revenue it generated from advertising— and quite a few advertisers started to consider Pinterest as one of the significant platforms through which they could target the buyers who are in the process of making the purchase decision. Pinterest continued its strong upward trajectory in 2025 by growing its global user base and advertising business.

The platform with hundreds of millions of active users, expanding ad reach, and rising revenues has positioned itself as a powerful marketing channel for brands of all sizes. These Pinterest statistics provide a clear view of how Pinterest is influencing modern digital advertising and consumer behaviour.

Editor’s Choice

Pinterest reached 600 million monthly active users in Q3 2025, up from 578 million the previous quarter, indicating continued platform growth.

monthly active users in Q3 2025, up from the previous quarter, indicating continued platform growth. Ad reach rose impressively from 271 million (Oct 2022) to 339 million (Oct 2024).

(Oct 2022) to (Oct 2024). The US is the largest ad market for Pinterest, with more than 95 million users, while Brazil is second with over 40 million users.

users, while Brazil is second with over users. Among countries, the Netherlands has the highest ad penetration rate, with 46.8% of the population aged 13 and above targeted.

of the population aged 13 and above targeted. Pinterest’s ad revenue climbed 16.8% from 2023 to 2024, rising from approximately US$3.37 billion to US$3.73 billion .

from 2023 to 2024, rising from approximately to . The forecast for ad revenue is US$5.13 billion by 2027.

by 2027. Advertising costs increased to US$161.5 million in 2024, up from US$145.6 million in 2023 and US$13.7 million in 2017.

in 2024, in 2017. Five countries, the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., and Canada, are the source of 75.5% of Pinterest’s advertising audience.

of Pinterest’s advertising audience. The U.S. alone has over 100 million in advertising reach.

in advertising reach. Advertisers are experiencing a return on their ad spend that is almost double that of other social platforms and 1.3x that of search.

Pinterest ads produce 11.4 times more leads than ads from other social media platforms.

times more leads than ads from other social media platforms. Smaller brands will have a better chance of getting discovered since 96% of Pinterest searches are unbranded.

of Pinterest searches are unbranded. Pinterest Predicts boasts an 80% accuracy rate in the trend forecast.

accuracy rate in the trend forecast. The average lifespan of a Pinterest post is about 3.8 months.

months. 85% of the weekly Pinterest users have bought a product because of the content they saw on the site.

of the weekly Pinterest users have bought a product because of the content they saw on the site. Businesses that have used Pinterest’s Conversion API have seen a 28% increase in conversion rate.

Pinterest Monthly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Pinterest has consistently opened new markets worldwide. The newly announced quarter was the most successful in terms of active user numbers for the platform.

In Q3 2025, Pinterest’s user base expanded to 600 million, up 22 million from the previous quarter.

The increase in the user base indicates that the platform is gradually attracting more users and thus playing a bigger role in visual discovery, inspiration, and e-commerce content.

Pinterest, which started its journey in March 2010, has been a very fast-growing platform.

It became the fastest website ever to reach 10 million unique visitors per month, despite starting out with an invite-only policy.

The other leading social networks went public almost instantly, e.g. Snap and Twitter, but Pinterest chose to stay private for almost a decade before finally filing for its IPO in February 2019 and subsequently going public in April of that same year.

The company’s reluctance to access public funds hinted at its strategy of focusing on building a robust user base and long-lasting value before going to sell its shares on the stock market.

The high user engagement is the main reason Pinterest has been so successful, particularly given users’ visually appealing interests, such as fashion, home décor, gardening, and do-it-yourself projects, among others.

Such topics draw users and brands simultaneously, hence making Pinterest a vibrant site for social marketing and e-commerce.

On the other hand, features like the Pinterest Lens that give users the ability to search and discover ideas through a smartphone camera of phone were also instrumental in driving engagement.

In just 2018, the Pinterest Lens accounted for a whopping 600 million searches, signalling that users of the platform not only browse for ideas but also base their purchasing decisions on real-world inspirations.

Pinterest Advertising Performance

(Source: market.biz)

The last few years have seen Pinterest expand its advertising capabilities considerably, leading to growth in both the ads’ reach and effectiveness.

According to statistics, the platform’s ad reach increased from 271 million in October 2022 to 339 million by October 2024, indicating a very large audience for brands through Pinterest ads.

The U.S. has the largest geographic area for ad reach, with Pinterest ads potentially reaching more than 95 million people.

With over 40 million in Brazil that follows, the Pinterest stronghold in North America is not only a confirmation of its growth in the latter but also of its mainstream penetration in the emerging markets.

In terms of the population share that advertisements can reach, the Netherlands is remarkable.

Almost half (46.8%) of the 13-year-olds and older in the Netherlands are eligible to view Pinterest ads, indicating extremely strong market penetration there.

Over half of the organizations say that they are confident in the return on investment from the platform, which is 10% more than the companies that do not use social listening as their priority.

This implies that the comprehension of the audience trends and preferences on Pinterest results in the adoption of better and more profitable advertising tactics.

Concurrently, penetration of the platform as a shopping site is rising rapidly, with a 50% upsurge in the total number of purchasable items saved on user boards. It signals a stronger buying intent among the customer base and increased focus on commerce.

The revenue from ads increased by 16.8% from 2023 to 2024, reaching US$3.37 billion, and it is forecast to grow to US$5.13 billion by 2027.

The continuous rise in this regard is seen as strong assurance from brands and persistent investments in the platform’s ad ecosystem.

In terms of performance, Pinterest ads have been proven to deliver more than many competitors’ ads.

A survey found that many brands saw an ad spend return of 2 times that on social platforms and 1.3 times that on traditional search advertising.

User behaviour provides additional support for this power — users of Pinterest through the week are 3 times more likely to visit a retailer’s website via Pinterest than those visiting through other social media platforms.

Besides, brands that used Pinterest’s Conversion API reported an average 28% increase in conversions attributed to the platform.

The combination of factors mentioned above suggests that Pinterest is not just broadening its audience but is also becoming a more influential and efficient channel for sales and measuring business results.

Pinterest Ad Revenue

(Reference: oberlo.com)

Pinterest’s advertising income has evidently increased gradually over the past few years and is expected to continue to do so.

In 2024, it is anticipated that the company’s overall ad revenue will be US$3.73 billion, which is a 14.1% rise from the previous year’s US$3.27 billion.

Pinterest earned only US$470 million in 2017, which means that during that time, less than a decade advertising has become its major source of income and has multiplied many times.

The platform soon gained pace and after a year crossed the US$1 billion mark with an impressive US$1.14 billion—the same year notched up US$760 million for 2018.

The digital ad industry had already accepted Pinterest as a giant when, in 2020, its revenue went up to US$1.69 billion, and in 2021, it crossed the US$2 billion mark.

Moreover, the future looks bright as well. It is predicted that from 2025 onwards, ad sales at Pinterest will grow by approximately US$400 million every year.

Thus, US$4.2 billion in 2025, US$4.67 billion in 2026, and US$5.13 billion in 2027 are the figures that will reflect this growth.

Consequently, in just a couple of years, the platform will be raking in more than US$5 billion in ad revenue per year.

All in all, if we take into account the period from 2017 to 2027, Pinterest’s average annual growth rate in ad revenue is expected to be around 28.6%.

The most dramatic increase was in the first years, especially 2018, when revenue soared by 61.7%.

Even though the growth rate has been slowly declining since then, it is still predicted to be strong, remaining in the double digits, with a forecast of 12.6% in 2025, 11.2% in 2026, and 9.9% in 2027.

This indicates that while Pinterest is reaching a maturity point as an ad site, still, the growth is at a good and environmentally friendly rate.

Pinterest Advertising Expenses

(Reference: statista.com)

The advertising cost of Pinterest has gone up significantly over the years, thus revealing the extent to which the company is devoting its resources to the promotion of its platform and services.

Advertising costs for the year 2024 amounted to 161.5 million U.S. dollars, a rise from 145.6 million in 2023, which is a clear indication of the company’s ongoing dedication to user growth, market expansion and the brand being more recognized.

The uptrend in advertising expenses has been very notable when compared with the year 2017, when Pinterest’s advertising expenditure was only 13.7 million dollars.

Within a few years, the corporation’s advertising budget has more than increased ten times. This consistent uptrend signals that the company has grown and endured a very competitive environment in the social media and digital advertising sectors.

Still, Pinterest has not shied away from marketing investments to keep the momentum going and support its business expansion.

Pinterest Advertising Audience By Country

(Reference: backlinko.com)

Pinterest’s advertising audience is predominantly sourced from a few countries. Just five markets account for almost the platform’s total ad reach: the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, at 75.5%.

Collectively, the mentioned countries represent around 151.62 million people who can be reached through Pinterest ads.

This implies that the majority of the platform’s advertising potential is located in North America and Western Europe.

The United States is the leading market in this regard, with a potential audience of approximately 100.75 million, which is several times larger than the audience of any other country.

Germany is next with 17.65 million, followed by France with 12.22 million, the UK with 10.75 million, and Canada with 10.25 million.

After the top five, the numbers drop more sharply, with Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, and Poland each having significantly smaller but still meaningful audiences.

Overall, this distribution highlights where Pinterest is strongest and where advertisers are most likely to find large, engaged user bases.

Pinterest Marketing Statistics

Pinterest has become a great platform for marketers, particularly in terms of expenses and conversions.

It is reported that the cost per acquisition of Pinterest is 2.3 times less than that of competitors, thus allowing companies to gain similar or even better results at a lower cost.

Advertisers are witnessing almost two times the return on their investment in ads through Pinterest compared to many other social media channels, indicating that Pinterest users are not just looking at the products, but they are engaging and buying them.

Actually, Pinterest advertising is producing over 11 times the potential buyers that ads on other social media platforms are generating.

One of the major advantages of Pinterest is the fact that 96% of the searches done on the platform are not related to any specific brand.

Another thing that comes with being a Pinterest user is access to future trend-hunting through the Pinterest Predicts report, which is about 80% accurate.

Such a trend forecast would simply mean that the businesses could effortlessly plan their campaigns and products around the emerging ones.

The user presence on Pinterest marks a difference from the other social networks. Users can pin up to 200,000 pins, which means that the user can keep on collecting even large ideas over time.

The lifespan of content on Pinterest is 3 times that of a social media post, which is why the average content lifespan is 3.8 months.

Similarly, approximately 85% portion of people who are weekly Pinterest users have stated that they purchased as a result of something which they have seen on the platform, thereby confirming its influence in the process of buying decisions.

Conclusion

Pinterest Advertising Statistics: The 2024 Pinterest advertising data shows that the platform is not only growing but also becoming more powerful and efficient in the digital marketing landscape. The rise in monthly active users, greater ad reach, increased revenue, and higher advertising investments are all manifestations of Pinterest’s strengthening in the digital marketing landscape.

The concentration of its audience in key Western markets, super-high return on ad spend, strong purchase intent, and a long content lifespan make it a more than welcome choice for marketers seeking effective user engagement. Pinterest, by blending commerce with creativity, is not only keeping but also making itself a place where brands attuned to the future and motivating consumers through the vision already are.

