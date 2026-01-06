SiteGPT Statistics By Revenue, Usage, Adoption and Facts (2026)

Introduction

SiteGPT Statistics shows what happens when an AI support bot is used on a real website. It includes key metrics such as the number of chats you handle, the resolution rate, the number of tickets reduced, user satisfaction, and the time your team saves. It helps users identify what is going well and what needs improvement. Besides, SiteGPT turns each conversation into useful data. Pages with complex questions, repeated confusion, and human-intervention cases are identified, helping teams assess performance and overall value.

This article includes several statistical analyses and insights that will help readers monitor changes over time and identify effective ways for users to improve their content and provide quicker, clearer responses continually.

About SiteGPT

Aspect Descriptions Founded Started in 2023 by Bhanu Teja Pachipulusu. Business An AI platform that helps people build trained chatbots. Base Bengaluru, India Training setup Users choose the pages to learn from, then click “start training”. Core tech Uses NLP and a language model to keep chats natural. Stage Unfunded, with no funding rounds or investors so far. Website sitegpt.ai Competition 1,342 active competitors: 176 funded and 71 already exited. Positioning Ranked 1,033rd of 1,342;

Top rivals include Gupshup, Kaleyra, and Capacity.

SiteGPT Revenue Statistics

A Superframeworks also notes that SiteGPT crossed USD 250,000 in revenue in about one year.

In earlier 2024 founder updates, Bhanu Teja wrote that SiteGPT was approaching USD 150,000 in revenue after 10 months, and later reported more than USD 150k ARR.

A recent LinkedIn post from co-founder Sai Dheeraj Pachipulusu states that SiteGPT has reached USD 500,000 in lifetime revenue.

Live SiteGPT Websites Statistics

According to sqmagazine.co.uk, by July 2025, approximately 1.8 million websites worldwide were using SiteGPT.

Approximately 52% of SiteGPT sites are hosted in North America, indicating rapid early adoption.

Europe accounts for 21%, a figure that has grown steadily but more slowly than in the US.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 14%, including Japan, India, and Australia.

The typical active SiteGPT site is about 11 months old.

Approximately 7% run SiteGPT across multiple brand domains, while 43% use it primarily to capture leads.

SiteGPT Statistics By Uses

In 2025, nearly 43% of SiteGPT deployments were used for lead generation, where tailored chat flows helped capture and qualify potential customers more efficiently.

Customer support accounted for 38% of total use cases, as SiteGPT helped reduce inbound email tickets by resolving common queries through automated chat interactions.

Sales assistant use represented 29%, where the system supported buyers by helping them find relevant products faster and improving purchase decision speed.

Knowledge base and training applications held a 14% share, mainly supporting internal search, employee learning, and faster access to company information.

Event assistant functions contributed 9%, with SiteGPT helping users manage scheduling, registrations, and attendee-related questions.

Technical troubleshooting made up 7%, primarily within SaaS and IT service environments where automated guidance reduced manual support effort.

Other use cases are stated in the table below:

Uses cases Share Customer support 38% (Reduced inbound email tickets) Sales assistant 29% (Helped buyers find products faster) Knowledge base + training 14% (Supported internal search and learning) Event assistant 9% (Helped with scheduling and attendees) Technical troubleshooting 7% (Used mostly in SaaS and IT services) Healthcare + wellness Helped with onboarding and FAQs.

(Source: trends.builtwith.com)

Healthcare and wellness deployments were used mainly for onboarding and FAQ support, improving access to basic information without replacing professional consultation.

As of 2025-12-27, SiteGPT usage rankings showed 0 presence in the Top 1k and Top 10k websites, indicating limited adoption among the highest-traffic platforms.

Adoption was more visible across mid- and long-tail websites, with 3 sites in the Top 100k, 22 sites in the Top 1m, and 143 deployments across the entire internet.

SiteGPT Customer Using Statistics

A report by appsruntheworld.com further stated that Sagacity, a UK professional services firm with 137 employees in 2025 and USD 31 million in revenue, uses SiteGPT as a generative AI platform.

Company (Industry) Employee Revenue

(USD million) Health Gorilla, Inc. (Healthcare) 220 30 Mission Ready (Education) 50 5 Electra Learning Canada (Education) 25 3 Tech Kooks (Professional Services) 30 5

By Country

(Source: appsruntheworld.com)

The United States accounts for the largest share of SiteGPT customers at 50%.

Meanwhile, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and New Zealand each account for 12.5%.

Companies Adopting SiteGPT Statistics

62% of companies that tested SiteGPT cited reducing support costs as their primary reason, noting it helped reduce spending and workload.

Meanwhile, 28% of evaluators cited CRM integration as the primary reason for purchasing it.

The average review time before adoption dropped to 21 days, from 35 days in 2023.

44% of companies that adopted SiteGPT replaced at least one other chatbot tool.

35% of new customers came through referrals, and 19% signed up after seeing it on a competitor’s site.

In contrast, 87% of participants who completed a 30-day trial converted to paid status.

SiteGPT User Statistics

According to trends.builtwith.com, around 278 websites are linked to SiteGPT.

Of these, 143 websites had live users, while 135 had previously used SiteGPT.

Also identified 3 websites in India connected to these records.

Furthermore, other countries’ website counts are followed as:

Country Count United States 68 United Kingdom 16 Japan 8 Canada 6 Morocco 5 Australia 5 Germany 5 Canada 3 France 3 Netherlands 3

By Industry

As of 2025, around 54% of e-commerce websites are using SiteGPT to answer customer questions, guide shoppers during purchases, and provide fast order tracking support. This high usage shows that automated chat tools are widely adopted to improve customer experience and reduce support workload.

Furthermore, other industry users’ share is mentioned below:

Sector How SiteGPT is used Share SaaS Gives tech help, supports onboarding 18% Education Answers student questions, helps with enrollment 12% Financial services Assists with loan checks, account help 8% Healthcare Books visits, answers common questions 5% Real estate Handles property queries, captures leads 3% Hospitality/gaming/media Small, special use cases <1%

In the SaaS sector, SiteGPT accounts for about 18% of usage, primarily for technical support and user onboarding. The need for quick product guidance and lower customer support costs drives the adoption in this segment.

The education sector accounts for nearly 12% of SiteGPT users, with the tool used to answer student questions and support enrollment processes. This reflects the growing reliance on digital assistants to manage high volumes of repetitive academic inquiries.

In financial services, SiteGPT holds roughly an 8% share, supporting users with loan eligibility checks and basic account assistance. The use of automated responses helps institutions improve response speed while maintaining service consistency.

The healthcare sector accounts for about 5% of total usage, where SiteGPT is used for appointment booking and answering common patient questions. This adoption supports administrative efficiency and reduces pressure on front desk staff.

Real estate platforms account for close to 3% of SiteGPT usage, mainly handling property related questions and capturing potential leads. Chat based engagement is increasingly used to improve response times for buyers and renters.

Hospitality, gaming, and media together account for less than 1% of usage, where SiteGPT is deployed only for limited and specialized use cases. Adoption remains low due to more customized customer interaction requirements in these industries.

Global Use Of SiteGPT Deployments Statistics By Geography

A report published by SQ Magazine further stated that 52% of active SiteGPT deployments were in North America, with the U.S. as the largest single market.

Europe made up 21%, led by the UK, Germany, and France.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 14%, driven by increased use in Japan, India, and Australia.

Latin America accounted for 6%, primarily from Brazil and Mexico.

The Middle East and Africa contributed 4%, with strong interest from companies based in the UAE.

In addition, 32% of SiteGPT customers in the U.S. also used the platform to support global visitors by offering multiple languages.

SiteGPT Statistics By Token And Request Volume

By July 2025, SiteGPT processed approximately 4.7 billion requests per month.

Across all active accounts, it processed nearly 21 trillion tokens monthly. During peak periods, traffic reached approximately 210 million requests per day.

Most activity was customer-facing (78%), whereas internal queries accounted for 22%.

Average tokens per session rose by 12% over the last year.

Large enterprise clients generated more than 40 million requests per month.

Following the April 2025 compression updates, token efficiency improved by 9%.

By Integration And Features

SiteGPT integrated smoothly with more than 50 third-party tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zendesk.

62% customers linked it to a CRM, and nearly 49% added analytics tools to measure engagement and chat results.

Multilingual AI was enabled for 41% of customers, adapting to each customer’s language in real time.

Smart Context Memory stored chat history for 90 days.

Additionally, 32% paired it with voice AI, and Workflow Automation use increased by 28% over the last 12 months.

SiteGPT Advantage For Faster Sales

According to sitegpt.ai, the AI was configured in 5 minutes by pasting a website URL, then trained and deployed.

It answered in seconds, captured leads, and booked appointments.

It ran 24/7 without developers or complex integrations.

Businesses were 100 times more likely to convert when they responded within 5 minutes than within 30 minutes.

Visitors who chatted were 2.8 times more likely to convert than those who didn’t.

Also, 78% of customers bought from the first responder.

It responded within seconds instead of hours, and it captured after-hours leads because 60% of searches occurred outside business hours.

It pre-qualified the budget, timeline, and needs, and it scheduled meetings while teams slept.

SiteGPT User Feedback Analysis

Metrics Feedback Overall satisfaction 87% of active users gave 4 or 5 stars. Favorite feature 78% rated the ease of use. Integrations 69% reported that their integrations were better than their competitors’. Top improvement request 32% asked for deeper analytics. Voice features 26% wanted more voice interaction options. NPS trend NPS in 2025 was +48, and +39 (2024). Main issue 14% of detractors pointed to pricing.

Recent Development Of SiteGPT

In the first quarter of 2025, SiteGPT introduced real-time API streaming, enabling faster, easier integration with CRM and analytics tools.

From January to June 2025, monthly active users grew by 17%.

Language coverage increased to 39, up from 27 in early 2024.

Following the launch of the Adaptive Learning Model in March 2025, response accuracy increased by 14%.

Additionally, 62% of beta testers reported that context-aware memory improved satisfaction.

The new customer setup time fell below 8 minutes, and monthly traffic exceeded 4.7 billion requests.

SiteGPT Rating Analyses

Metrics Value Overall rating 4 Ease of use rating 5 Value for money rating Customer service software rating

Pros And Cons Of SiteGPT

Pros Cons No coding is needed, so that any team can use it. Chatbots learn from your own site content, so answers stay relevant.

It can automatically pull pages and train, saving time. Supports real-time customer chats to improve support and engagement.

It’s a budget-friendly way to boost customer interaction. May struggle with complex questions or uncommon requests.

Answers depend on what your website contains; details may be limited.

Not ideal for very technical or highly complex products and services.

Conclusion

SiteGPT helps companies provide quick support, day or night, without hiring additional staff. It learns from the website’s own content, such as pages, help articles, and FAQs, and then answers visitors’ questions clearly and consistently.

This can reduce repetitive support requests and guide users to the next step, such as resolving the issue or providing their details. Setup is simple, the bot is easy to add to a site, and it supports many languages. Reports also show what users ask most.

FAQ . What content can train a SiteGPT chatbot? Training can come from website links (including sitemaps), uploaded files, text snippets, and custom Q&A responses. Which file types are supported for training? It supports common formats like PDF, DOCX, TXT, CSV, and other text-based files. How long does training take? Training time depends on the amount of content added, but it typically takes a few minutes. How is SiteGPT added to a website? The dashboard provides an embed code (JavaScript snippet) that can be pasted into the website HTML to show the chatbot. What integrations are available? It supports integrations such as Slack, Google Chat, Facebook Messenger, Crisp, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Zoho SalesIQ, and Zapier.

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

