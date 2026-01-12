Google Usage Statistics By Marketing-Related Search, Country and Facts (2026)

Introduction

Google Usage Statistics: Google plays a crucial role in daily life, as users search for information, locate nearby places, watch videos, shop, and view advertisements. Google usage statistics help readers measure this influence and understand how online behaviour is changing over time.

This article on Google Usage Statistics presents key usage metrics for the overall market, including search volume and Android’s broad reach. It also examines the extent to which users browse with Chrome, follow trends on YouTube, and rely on Google Maps for directions and local results.

This article on Google Usage Statistics also includes a comparison between mobile and desktop traffic, explains how users interact with ads, and notes how AI search features may affect visibility. Hopefully, the analyses will help you gain a better understanding of the topic, as the information is drawn from multiple perspectives.

General Google Usage Statistics

According to SEO.ai, Google processes approximately 99,000 searches per second, totalling roughly 8.5 billion per day in 2025.

Most people search 3-4 times per day, which indicates that hundreds of millions of users rely on Google.

Google Search dominates the global market, accounting for over 92% of global search traffic, with 72% on desktop and 92% on mobile.

Approximately 70% of SEO professionals believe AI-powered search will increase search volume.

Approximately 25% of desktop and 17% of mobile Google searches result in no clicks.

Long-tail keywords on Google earned 1.76 times more organic clicks.

In November 2025, Google.com saw 99.41 billion visits.

Gmail had 1.8 billion users, which is approximately 21.95% of the global population.

In December 2025, Chrome held the largest market share among browsers at 71.23%.

Truelist report further stated that 96.84% of mobile searches and 85.44% of desktop searches occur on Google.

India had the highest Google usage at 94.19%, while the U.S. accounted for about 92% of all Google searches.

Around 77% of users check Google at least three times daily.

Voice searches make up 20%, and nearly one billion people use Google Images every day.

Global Reach And Google Users Statistics

According to Grocliq.com, as of 2025, approximately 4.91 billion people worldwide use Google.

This equals more than 90% of all internet users, making Google the top search engine by a huge margin.

The United States accounts for approximately 19.59% of total traffic, while India accounts for nearly 8.25%.

Google accounts for 81.95% of the search engine share and captures 94.21% of mobile searches.

More than 50% of Google users are aged 18-34.

Google Lens processes approximately 12 billion searches per month.

Approximately 65% of SEO experts reported positive results after updates improved search intent and accuracy.

Google Analytics Usage Statistics

(Source: trends.builtwith.com)

On 2025-09-13, Google Analytics was used by 471 of the top 1k sites, 5,407 of the top 10k, 54,375 of the top 100k, and 520,218 of the top 1 million sites.

Across the entire internet, total usage reached 28,499,765 websites.

The data shows 30,151,558 active websites on Google, plus 4,566,015 sites that redirect to them.

Among these, 650,778 websites are based in India.

Furthermore, other countries’ total website count on Google is stated below:

Country Websites United States 13,451,738 United Kingdom 1,402,671 Brazil 881,093 Japan 811,601 Germany 753,093 Netherlands 715,006 France 676,197 Italy 614,044 Russia 608,713

The United States leads global adoption of Google Analytics, with 13,451,738 websites actively using the platform, underscoring its dominance in the global digital economy.

The United Kingdom ranks second, with 1,402,671 websites using Google Analytics, indicating a high concentration of data-driven digital operations and analytics maturity.

Brazil follows with 881,093 websites, highlighting rapid digital expansion and growing reliance on analytics tools to support online revenue generation in USD.

Japan records 811,601 websites using Google Analytics, supported by strong e-commerce activity and technology-driven business models.

Germany accounts for 753,093 websites, showing steady adoption aligned with its structured digital and industrial economy.

The Netherlands reports 715,006 websites, indicating a high penetration rate of analytics relative to market size and a strong U.S.-Dollar-Based online trade presence.

France has 676,197 websites using Google Analytics, reflecting consistent growth in digital services and online consumer platforms.

Italy shows 614,044 websites, indicating moderate but stable adoption across small and mid-sized digital businesses contributing to USD-based online revenues.

Russia records 608,713 websites, representing significant analytics usage despite regional market constraints and platform diversification trends.

Number of Google Searches Statistics By Year

(Source: demandsage.com)

As of 2025, Google searches have reached up to 5.9 trillion, up from about 5 trillion in 2024.

Meanwhile, previous years’ Google searches are followed by 1 billion (1999), 14 billion (2000), 55 billion (2001-2003), 73 billion (2004-2008), 365 billion (2009), 1.2 trillion (2012-2015), and 2 trillion (2016-2023).

By Time

Time Period Number of Searches Per Year 5.9 trillion Per Month 492 billion Per Day 16.4 billion Per Hour 684 million Per Minute 11.4 million Per Second 189,815

On an annual basis, Google processes approximately USD 5.9 trillion in searches, underscoring its dominant role in global information access.

On a monthly basis, the total search volume reaches nearly USD 492 billion, reflecting consistent and widespread user engagement.

Each day, Google records approximately USD 16.4 billion in searches, indicating a heavy reliance on the platform for daily information needs.

On an hourly basis, search activity is estimated at approximately USD 684 million, indicating continuous usage throughout the day.

Every minute, approximately USD 11.4 million searches are conducted globally, underscoring real-time demand for digital information.

At a per-second level, Google processes approximately USD 189,815 searches, demonstrating the platform’s massive processing scale and infrastructure efficiency.

By Per Person

According to DemandSage, with approximately 6.04 billion internet users worldwide, people conduct an average of 2.71 Google searches per day.

In the United States, desktop users perform approximately 126 unique searches per month, or 4.2 per day.

Overall, 34% search more than 100 times per month, 36% search 21-100 times, and 30% search 1-20 times per month.

Google Usage Statistics By Marketing-Related Search

Data from 4truelist.co shows that about 46% of people begin product searches on Google.

More than 50% of buyers use Google to discover new brands.

The top search result has a 43.32% click rate, whereas the second has 37.36%.

Paid ads average only 3.17% CTR, and dating ads reach 6.05%.

Meanwhile, Google’s average cost per click (CPC) is USD 2.69.

Only 44% of firms use Google My Business, yet a USD 1 investment can yield approximately USD 8 in return.

By Keyword Search

Google Usage Statistics also reported that using emotional words can increase click-through rates by approximately 7%.

The first million keywords account for only 25% of all searches.

Approximately 33% of searches, including “near me,” result in a store visit.

Only 0.78% of users click results on Google’s second page.

Moreover, most Google searches use two words.

YouTube is the most searched term. “Insurance” is the priciest keyword at USD 54.91 per click.

Question titles boost CTR by 14.1%. “What to watch” is a common question.

Google Search Vertical Usage Statistics In The United States

Google Search Area Usage Share Google Homepage (Main Search Page) 86.94% Images 10.62% Video 1.16% Maps 0.64% News 0.38% Shopping 0.23% Web 0.04%

Google’s main homepage search clearly dominates search behavior in the United States, accounting for 86.94% of total Google search usage, which shows that most users rely on standard text-based queries for information discovery.

Google Images holds the second-largest position, with a usage share of 10.62%, indicating strong user interest in visual content for product research, education, and general browsing.

Google Video search accounts for a relatively small share of activity, capturing 1.16% of total usage, indicating that video discovery is often handled directly through dedicated platforms rather than via search results.

Google Maps accounts for 0.64% of overall usage, indicating that location-based searches are frequent but typically more task- and situational-specific.

Google News accounts for 0.38% of search usage, suggesting that news consumption is increasingly driven by direct apps, notifications, and social platforms rather than traditional search behavior.

Google Shopping accounts for a 0.23% usage share, indicating that most product searches still begin with general search queries before moving to dedicated e-commerce platforms.

The Web tab represents the smallest share at 0.04%, indicating limited reliance on this filter as users prefer default or specialized search verticals for faster results.

Google’s Website Traffic Statistics

According to SimilarWeb, in November 2025, Google.com traffic declined by 3.57% compared with last month.

The site recorded a 27.47% bounce rate, with users viewing an average of 8.62 pages per visit.

The average visit duration was 00:10:10 over the past three months.

Google ranks #1 globally, #1 in the United States, and #1 in the Computers, Electronics, and Technology category.

Google’s Website Usage Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of November 2025, the highest usage of Google.com was recorded in the United States, with a traffic share of 24.35%, down 4.87% from last month.

Moreover, other countries are followed as India: 5.49% (-2.12%), Japan: 5.42% (-6.23%), Brazil: 4.77% (-4.61%), and the United Kingdom: 3.68% (-3.55%).

Website traffic from the remaining countries accounted for 56.29% during the same period.

By Demographics

Google.com’s audience is slightly more male than female, with 57.1% men and 42.9% women.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Google’s audience is distributed across age groups, with the largest share among users aged 25-34 (26.85%).

Followed by 18-24 years (21.12%), 35-44 years (19.13%), 45-54 years (14.65%), 55-64 years 10.85%), and 65 years & above (7.41%).

Google Usage Statistics By Most Searched Terms

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Globally, WhatsApp Web accounted for the most Google searches, with approximately 585.7 million monthly queries in 2025.

Moreover, the average monthly search volume of other search terms is followed by 360,000,000 (YouTube), 326,100,000 (ChatGPT), 265,300,000 (Translate), 199,900,000 (Facebook), 192,600,000 (Amazon), 189,400,000 (Canva), 177,000,000 (Gmail), 165,800,000 (Instagram), and 147,800,000 (ChatGPT).

Google Usage Statistics By Region

According to sqmagazine.co.uk, in North America, Google’s penetration is 92.1%, and the U.S. leads in daily searches per user.

Latin America grew 6.3% YoY as more mobile-first users gain internet access, while Europe remains strong: the UK, Germany, and France have search shares above 93%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, usage is increasing rapidly in India and Indonesia, and India now records more than 1.5 billion queries per day.

Africa is also growing, up 23%, helped by cheaper smartphones and data plans.

Google usage is limited in China, but in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the adoption rate reached 90%.

In the Middle East, 70% of Gen Z use Google first, followed by Australia (94.7%) and South Korea (71% of desktop searches).

Meanwhile, Vietnam and the Philippines gained up to 15% YoY.

By Device Type

Most Google searches now happen on phones (71%), up from 68% in 2024.

Desktops account for 26%, and tablets account for the remaining 3%, with the latter primarily used in schools and by older adults.

In the U.S., 84% of users aged 18-29 prefer mobile.

For B2B, 58% of searches still happen on desktops, mainly during work hours.

Voice searches on phones and smart speakers are now 12% or higher.

On Android, Google apps such as Search, Maps, and Chrome lead, and Android accounts for 50% of global mobile searches.

On iPhone, 63% use Google via Safari.

Smart TVs/IoT are small but rising 40% YoY with voice.

Google Search User Behaviour Statistics

Holiday shopping searches peak from Nov 15 to Dec 20, with many people searching for “best gift.”

In the United States, during tax season (Jan-Apr), “how to file taxes” searches increase by 240%.

Summer brings a 300% global rise in searches for travel, beach gear, and outdoor recipes.

In election years, political terms surge in 2024, and saw a 400% spike in searches like “how to vote” and “ballot tracker.”

During flu season, “cold vs. flu” searches climb 230%. January is also the biggest month for fitness and gym memberships.

Google Trends shows that breaking events can push terms into the top 10 within 15 minutes.

In Q1 2025, tech searches often included “new AI tools” and “ChatGPT alternatives.”

(Source: sqmagazine.co.uk)

As of 2025, around 65% of people click organic (non-ad) results, and approximately 23% select autocomplete suggestions.

Only 0.4% go to the second page, making page-one ranking highly important.

Conclusion

The article on Google Usage Statistics states that Google is the primary platform for finding information online, with millions using it every day. People prefer using Google to get quick & better answers, check prices, find nearby places, and explore new ideas. It remains popular because it is fast, runs smoothly on phones and computers, and yields results that match user expectations.

For brands and creators, Google is a must-use web search platform that is easy to find as they create useful content, keep their website fast (especially on mobile), and focus on simple SEO. Additionally, prepare for emerging trends, including voice search, AI-driven results, and privacy regulations.

FAQ . What do people mostly use Google for? Most people use Google to look things up. They seek answers, learn something new, read the news, and solve everyday problems. Why do people use Google every day? People use it daily because it is quick, simple, and works smoothly on both phones and computers. What do people search for the most? Many users search for “how to” help, products to buy, nearby places, movies and music, and current events. What does “local search” mean on Google? Local search displays places near you, such as restaurants, hospitals, stores, and various services, based on your location. Is Google free? Yes, Google search is free to use. Google mainly makes money by showing ads.

