Škoda Statistics By Growth in Sales And Production (2026)

Introduction

Škoda Statistics: Škoda Auto expanded its worldwide presence by increasing sales and growing electric vehicle (EV) production during the 2024–2025 period. The Czech automaker successfully extended its operations across Europe and India. It leveraged its value-driven pricing model and an expanding SUV lineup.

Having achieved record revenue growth, the company is now transitioning into a technology-oriented brand for 2026. It operates at high production levels through record revenue growth, higher vehicle sales, and its entry into new markets. The company has achieved strong growth during the current economic period. This is because it demonstrates high customer demand, efficient operations, and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

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The period between 2020 and 2025 saw a 56% increase in production material procurement, which reached €11,997 million .

increase in production material procurement, which reached . The general procurement expenses grew by approximately 82% , which resulted in total costs of €1,699 million for the year 2025.

, which resulted in total costs of for the year 2025. The Czech Republic supplied 38.6% of its total procurement needs, which demonstrates its strong capacity for local sourcing.

of its total procurement needs, which demonstrates its strong capacity for local sourcing. The procurement distribution showed Germany contributing 13.9% while Poland contributed 9.8% to the total.

while Poland contributed to the total. The total production of vehicles reached 1,065,058 units , which represents a 15.1% increase compared to the previous year.

, which represents a increase compared to the previous year. The group produced a total of 1,105,263 units , which represents a 10.6% increase compared to the previous year.

, which represents a increase compared to the previous year. Škoda delivered 1,043,900 vehicles , which represents a 12.7% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

, which represents a increase in sales compared to the previous year. The total sales volume reached 1.17 million units , which represented a 7.6% increase from the previous year.

, which represented a increase from the previous year. The company experienced revenue growth of 8.3% , which resulted in total revenue of €30.1 billion for the year 2025.

, which resulted in total revenue of for the year 2025. The operating profit experienced an increase of 8.6% , which brought total profits to €2.5 billion , while the return on sales reached 8.3% .

, which brought total profits to , while the return on sales reached . The net cash flow experienced a 14.9% increase, which brought total cash flow to €2.33 billion .

increase, which brought total cash flow to . The production of India increased by 124.7% , which resulted in 73,816 units produced.

, which resulted in produced. European sales reached 836,206 units , which represented an increase from the previous total of 760,921 units in 2024 .

, which represented an increase from the previous total of . The global market saw a 117.5% increase in electric vehicle deliveries, which reached 174,900 units.

increase in electric vehicle deliveries, which reached 174,900 units. The Elroq production total reached 112,500 units while customers placed more than 170,000 orders.

Škoda Procurement Growth

(Source: skoda-auto.com)

The procurement trend of Škoda Auto shows that between 2020 and 2025, the company has experienced continuous growth in sourcing operations, which corresponds to its increasing production capacity and more complicated supply chain operations.

Production material procurement costs increased from €7,696M in 2020 to €11,997M in 2025, which represents a growth rate of approximately 56%.

The ongoing growth pattern begins with €7,907M at 2021 and continues through €9,384M at 2022, €9,921M at 2023, and €10,443M at 2024, which demonstrates substantial manufacturing recovery after the pandemic and growing vehicle needs and more material requirements.

The general procurement expenses increased from €935M in 2020 to €1,699M in 2025, which shows a significant ~82% rise.

The organization experienced expansion, which resulted in higher expenses for administrative functions, logistical operations, and operational activities, yet the business achieved cost savings through efficiency improvements during times of uncertainty.

The rise in procurement expenses creates a risk for margin pressure, which becomes more serious during times of global inflation and supply chain interruptions.

The procurement expansion at Škoda demonstrates a business model that can grow according to demand because it relies on increasing production capacity and developing supply chain operations.

Škoda Procurement Distribution Country-Wise

(Source: skoda-auto.com)

The 2025 procurement distribution of Škoda Auto provides valuable insight into its supply chain concentration, regional sourcing strategy, and cost optimization approach.

The company operates its procurement model through a system that obtains the majority of its resources from local Czech suppliers, which deliver 38.6% of total purchases to Škoda.

The domestic manufacturing base of Škoda and its supplier ecosystem gains additional support through this procurement model.

The home market of Germany generates 13.9% of revenue, while the company demonstrates strong links to the European automotive supply chain through its operations with Volkswagen Group.

The Central and Eastern European (CEE) region serves as a strategic and cost-effective sourcing destination for Škoda through its procurement from Poland (9.8%) and Hungary (5.5%), which demonstrates this tendency.

Western European countries use Spain (3.7%) and Slovakia (3.6%) to develop their procurement processes through smaller procurement functions that support their main operations.

The company sources 3.3% of its materials from China, which demonstrates its increasing Asian supply chain connections.

The company operates a worldwide supply chain network, which includes multiple sourcing locations that contribute to its operations through the “Other” category, which accounts for 21.6% of its total distribution.

Škoda maintains its procurement operations through a strategy that combines local sourcing with international supply chain partnerships.

The company uses its procurement approach to establish operational security while developing its international supply chain operations.

Škoda Model-Wise Production Analysis

(Source: skoda-auto.com)

The production data for Škoda Auto shows that the company operates its manufacturing facilities at a capacity to produce 1,065,058 vehicles through its diverse product range, which includes multiple automotive models.

The combination of Škoda’s high-volume sedan production together with its SUV and electric vehicle offerings establishes the company as a strong competitor in the worldwide automotive industry, according to analysts.

The Škoda Octavia remains the flagship volume driver with 190,300 units (-11.8% YoY), which demonstrates its ongoing leadership position within the sedan market.

The Škoda Kamiq (126,721 units, +2.1%) and Škoda Fabia (120,327 units, +0.2%) show that consumers actively seek both compact and entry-level vehicles, which remain popular throughout the marketplace.

The SUV market shows strong growth through Škoda Karoq (104,552 units, +3.7%) and Škoda Kodiaq (105,996 units, +13.8%), which demonstrate that consumers prefer utility vehicles.

The Škoda Enyaq (64,728 units, +5.1%) demonstrates consistent growth in the electric vehicle market while supporting global trends toward electrification.

The models Slavia (+2.6%) and Kushaq (+4.5%) demonstrate that emerging markets serve as the main focus for regional expansion plans, which primarily target the Indian market.

Skoda Cars Production By Country

(Source: skoda-auto.com)

The 2025 regional production data of Škoda Auto shows that the company operates manufacturing facilities in multiple locations because its emerging market business leads to development, while its European operations maintain consistent output.

Škoda’s total global production reached 1,065,058 units, marking a solid +15.1% year-over-year increase, while total group production stood at 1,105,263 units (+10.6%).

The Indian production center achieved its highest growth rate, with production rising to 73,816 units, which represents a 124.7% increase. The main keywords for this research study include emerging market expansion, localization strategy, and volume growth.

Slovakia functions as a key manufacturing center for Europe because it produces 69,453 units (+27.4%), which the Superb model mainly drives. The premium segment shows strong demand while Slovakia exports its products abroad.

China’s production dropped to 12,087 units because the region experienced both weak market demand and strong competition.

The region witnessed model growth for specific vehicles, such as Kamiq GT, which experienced a 77.5% increase in sales.

Vietnam and Spain have begun early production activities in new markets, which will help the company expand its operations to different geographical regions.

The company will use its regional distribution of operations to create matching strategies for emerging markets while maintaining base manufacturing operations in European markets, which will help it expand operations and distribute its potential business risks.

Škoda Production Growth and Strategic Momentum

(Source: skoda-auto.com)

Škoda Auto shows strong growth in its manufacturing operations and its business functions.

The company achieved total car production of 947257 units, which exceeded the previous production of 897160 units, thus showing a production increase of 5.6% that indicates both steady manufacturing progress and supply chain strength.

Škoda samochody brand production showed impressive growth with vehicle output reaching 907052 units, while previous production numbers stood at 822568, thus showing a 10.3% increase, which demonstrates high brand popularity, market growth, and product line development.

Škoda statistics demonstrate that capacity usage improved while products received strategic market placement, which led to international business growth that helped Škoda progress through the development of electrified transportation systems.

Škoda Auto’s European Market Surge

The year 2025 saw Škoda Auto achieve its first major European success when the company became the third most popular car brand with a market share of 6.3%, which represented a 7.2% increase compared to the previous year.

Total European sales climbed to 836,206 units, up from 760,921 in 2024, reinforcing key primary keywords such as market share growth, sales expansion, and competitive positioning.

The period from 2019 to 2025 demonstrates that Škoda achieved strong business development when it climbed from eighth position to its current third spot.

The product offering of Octavia reached 190275 units, which enabled it to keep its position as the main product, while SUV sales through Kodiaq and Kamiq achieved market growth because both models experienced rising demand from customers.

The Fabia model of Fiat sold 119139 units, which proved that entry-level products remain popular in the market.

The company reported total international electric vehicle sales of 174885 units through its electric vehicle sales system, which showed strong market demand for Elroq with 95293 units sold, thus demonstrating increasing EV market growth and environmentally friendly transportation methods.

Western Europe led the region with 599,320 units, which showed an increase of 11.4%, and Germany brought 211070 vehicles, which grew by 12.8 % to become Škoda’s top market.

The UK followed with 83274 units, which showed a growth of 5.9%, while Austria and France achieved record growth with their respective markets, which grew by 18.3% and 11.3%.

The Central European market achieved sales of 205539 units, which grew by 7.0%, and the Czech Republic contributed 91791 units, which showed an 8.7% growth and controlled 36.9% market share to display its regional superiority and customer loyalty.

Eastern Europe experienced a slight growth of 53757 units, which represented a 5.9% increase, and this growth received support from Lithuania, which achieved a 36.9% gain, and Latvia, which recorded a 24.9% increase, thereby demonstrating the process of emerging markets entering new territories.

The international market identified India as its top performer with 70551 units, which displayed a 96.15% increase, whereas Vietnam demonstrated early success through its 650% growth.

China showed a decline to 15000 units, which represented a 14.5% decrease because of rising market competition and the challenges that developed in the industry.

The primary growth driver for Škoda exists in corporate and fleet sales, which generated 66% of European market sales, while Škoda achieved the second position with 8.9% market share, which increased from 8.2%.

The private market segment showed increased demand through its share rise to 5.2%, which confirmed that customers showed interest in all market segments.

The 2025 performance of Škoda demonstrates the successful implementation of its growth strategy, which combines product strength with electric vehicle expansion, regional market diversification, and fleet market leadership to secure its position as the leading automotive brand in Europe.

Škoda Auto Group Financial and Operational Momentum in 2025

(Source: skoda-storyboard.com)

Škoda Auto Group shows a continuous upward trend in its main financial metrics for 2025, which demonstrates its operational efficiency and ability to maintain customer demand.

The company delivered 1,043,900 units to customers, which represents a 12.7% increase from the previous year, while production reached 1.11 million cars, which shows a 7.7% increase due to better supply chain management and manufacturing capacity use.

The company maintains a strong sales performance, which results in total vehicle sales of 1.17 million units that increased by 7.6% because of its diverse product range and its growing international presence.

The company generated sales revenue of €30.1 billion, which showed an 8.3% increase to demonstrate its success in implementing pricing methods while maintaining market demand for its products.

The company generated an operating profit of €2.5 billion, which showed an 8.6% increase while maintaining its 8.3% return on sales (ROS) ratio because it achieved stable income results throughout economic downturns.

The company raised its investment expenditures to €2.08 billion, which represents a 14.1% increase, because it wants to develop new technologies, electric vehicle systems, and digital transformation capabilities.

The company’s net cash flow experienced a 14.9% increase to €2.33 billion, which demonstrates it has strong cash resources and effective management of its financial assets.

The essential performance indicators, which include revenue growth, operating margin, production output, and cash flow generation, demonstrate that Škoda maintains financial discipline while developing its business as an automotive manufacturer throughout 2025.

The “Elroq Effect” – Driving Europe’s EV Market Share

Metric Data Point Source/Context Full-year 2025 European BEV rank 2nd best-selling BEV in Europe. Full-year 2025; behind the Tesla Model Y only. Units produced (Jan–Dec 2025) 112,500 Elroq units. Mladá Boleslav plant; production began in January 2025 Total worldwide orders (year-end 2025) 170,000+ orders.volkswagen-group+1 Includes orders from 2024 pre-launch + 2025 full year. 100,000-unit production milestone Reached November 26, 2025 (< 11 months). Anniversary unit: Elroq RS, Mamba Green. Monthly best-selling BEV Europe (2025) April, July, October.autovista24.autovistagroup+2 October record: 11,291 units; 4.6% BEV market share in July. Germany (the top BEV market) performance Best-selling EV in October 2025 with 3,320 units. Germany: 51,000 Škoda BEVs delivered (+106.6%). Škoda ​ Countries where Elroq ranked #1 BEV Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Slovakia. Top 3 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. European BEV market (full-year 2025) 1,880,370 registrations; 17.4% EU market share. +29.9% YoY from 1,447,631 in 2024; ACEA data. Škoda BEV market share (Europe, 2025) 6.8%; 4th among all EV manufacturers. Škoda total BEV deliveries: 174,900 globally (+117.5% YoY). Entry price (Europe) From €33,900 (Elroq 50). UK from £31,710; Australia from AUSD 49,990.carwow+1 Key 2025–2026 awards German Car of the Year 2026; Auto Express Car of the Year 2025; Red Dot Design; Car Expert Car of the Year 2026. Won by a jury of 66 automotive journalists (Germany). skoda-storyboard ​ Denmark BEV market share (2025) 68.5% of all new cars sold; 126,542 BEV registrations. Elroq ranked #1 BEV in Denmark. Netherlands BEV market share (2025) 40.2%; 156,139 BEV registrations (+18.1% YoY). Elroq ranked #1 BEV in the Netherlands.

Emerging Markets – The Vietnam and ASEAN Pivot

Parameter Data / Status Source Plant location Quảng Ninh province; Viet Hung Industrial Park, near Haiphong port. Škoda official press release, March 26, 2025. Investment value USD 340M–USD 500M (Thanh Cong Group).theinvestor+1 Nikkei Asia / Investment Monitor 2025.nikkei+1 Plant area 36.5 hectares. Investment Monitor, 2025. Designed annual capacity 120,000 vehicles/year. Vietnam Government News Agency / Investment Monitor. Initial production volume ~2,500 units (Kushaq, Phase 1); Slavia added summer 2025. Škoda Auto official announcement. Models assembled Kushaq SUV (LHD) + Slavia sedan (LHD), from CKD kits; Karoq & Kodiaq remain CBU imports. Škoda storyboard + CardEkho, March 2025. CKD kit origin Pune logistics hub, Maharashtra, India. Škoda Auto India press release, January 2025. Vietnam automotive market (2025) 508,904 units sold; +31.2% YoY; 4th largest in ASEAN. Focus2Move / VAMA, 2026. Vehicle penetration (Vietnam) 34 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants (vs. Thailand 1-in-10, Malaysia 1-in-20). PwC ASEAN Automotive Market Report, 2025. Vietnam market 2030 target 1.0–1.1M units/year; 14–16% CAGR. Vietnam Ministry of Industry & Trade strategy draft. SAVWIPL India exports (cumulative) 715,000+ units; 2025 domestic sales: 117,000 (+36% YoY). Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Jan 2026. Dealership network (Vietnam) 15 outlets at opening; target 32 by end-2025. Škoda storyboard, March 2025. EV/hybrid openness (Vietnam consumers) 70% open to EV/hybrid purchase. KPMG, cited in Vietnam Briefing, 2025.

Škoda’s Global Outlook

Škoda Auto projects its future business success based on current economic conditions and its forecast of automotive market demand.

The global economy is projected to grow at a pace comparable to 2025, supported by declining inflation and gradual monetary easing, which will stabilize consumer demand and vehicle purchasing power. However, key primary keywords such as global economic uncertainty, inflation trends, supply chain disruption, and geopolitical risk remain central to the outlook.

The Russia–Ukraine conflict, together with Middle Eastern unrest and rising protectionism and commodity price fluctuations, creates ongoing risks for the situation. These factors could impact automotive input costs, energy supply, and global trade flows, which would affect vehicle pricing and margins.

Western Europe will experience slower economic growth because inflation will decrease, but European Central Bank policies will keep interest rates at their current levels, which prevents immediate monetary stimulus.

Central Europe will show moderate recovery, while Eastern Europe will progress through its post-crisis recovery process.

Emerging markets such as India are expected to grow their economies at a rate that will be lower than the 2025 rate of growth, which will maintain their demand for products over the long term.

The worldwide passenger vehicle market will experience constant demand throughout 2026, which will serve as a period of stability following the post-pandemic recovery time, because from 2027 until 2030, more substantial growth will occur.

Western Europe will experience constant vehicle registration numbers, but Central and Eastern Europe will achieve better results because their economies are recovering from previous setbacks.

The automotive markets in China and India will show stable volume patterns because their markets have reached maturity, yet continue to progress.

Škoda is implementing its “Next Level Škoda Strategy” by introducing electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and internal combustion engine vehicles to meet various customer requirements.

The company focuses on delivering value-for-money products with high-quality standards while developing digital innovations that will improve operational efficiency and customer service through its artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Conclusion

The 2025 performance of Škoda Auto demonstrates strong growth as vehicle demand increases and electric-vehicle adoption expands. Additionally, the company enters new markets. The company achieved strong financial results because its revenue, operating profit, and cash flow increased. This was accomplished through the successful management of its production and procurement processes. The company uses Europe as its main market. However, India and Vietnam serve as its primary markets for expansion.

The strong growth in electric vehicle sales demonstrates Škoda’s effective shift to electric powertrain technology. The company will achieve sustainable growth through its research and development efforts and digital technological advancements. It also follows a balanced approach to product development, which will help it navigate financial market challenges and industry changes.

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FAQ . What was Škoda Auto’s revenue in 2025? Škoda generated €30.1 billion in revenue in 2025, reflecting an 8.3% increase. How many vehicles did Škoda deliver in 2025? Škoda delivered approximately 1.04 million vehicles globally in 2025. How fast is Škoda growing in the EV market? Škoda’s EV deliveries grew 117.5% to 174,900 units in 2025. Which region drives Škoda’s growth? Europe remains the largest market, while India shows the fastest growth with over 124% production increase. What is Škoda’s strategy for 2026? Škoda focuses on EV expansion, digital innovation, and global market diversification under its Next Level strategy.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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