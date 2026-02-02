Tencent Video Statistics By Services, Subscribers, Segment, Performance, Revenue Growth, Trends, Insights and Facts (2026)

Introduction

Tencent Video Statistics: Tencent Video is one of China’s most important streaming services in 2025 and competes with other online streaming platforms. The platform uses its extensive content library, AI technologies, and integrated system to transform how millions of users watch long videos. The digital entertainment market will continue to develop through 2025, with Tencent Video achieving both technological innovation and sustained business expansion, as short videos compete with global platforms for viewers.

In this article, we present Tencent Video statistics, including Tencent’s core ecosystem, subscribers, revenue, membership, and stock performance.

Tencent Video’s value-added services revenue grew 16% YoY, rising from RMB 82.7 billion in 3Q24 to RMB 95.9 billion in 3Q25.

YoY, rising from in 3Q24 to in 3Q25. The high-growth premium segment experienced a 43% YoY increase, which brought its value from RMB 14.5 billion to RMB 20.8 billion because customers showed higher ARPU and engagement.

YoY increase, which brought its value from to because customers showed higher ARPU and engagement. Marketing services revenue climbed 21% YoY to RMB 36.2 billion in 3Q25.

YoY to in 3Q25. The marketing services showed positive growth with 1% QoQ increase, which demonstrated that demand remained steady.

QoQ increase, which demonstrated that demand remained steady. Tencent’s total quarterly revenue increased 38% from RMB 140.1 billion in 3Q22 to RMB 192.9 billion in 3Q25.

from in 3Q22 to in 3Q25. The number of long-form video subscribers decreased by 2% YoY to 114 million because the company postponed its main content releases.

YoY to because the company postponed its main content releases. Video subscription revenue decreased by 3% YoY because the company maintained ARPU levels, which showed that audience demand depended on content release schedules.

YoY because the company maintained ARPU levels, which showed that audience demand depended on content release schedules. Tencent Video paid memberships hit a record 117 million in Q1 2025, leading the market.

in Q1 2025, leading the market. Tencent Video exceeded iQiyi by roughly 19 million paid members, confirming scale leadership.

paid members, confirming scale leadership. Tencent’s stock price increased by 4.2% after the company announced its membership growth, which outperformed all major competitors.

after the company announced its membership growth, which outperformed all major competitors. The trading volume increased by 30% from the previous weekly average, which showed that institutional investors were entering the market.

from the previous weekly average, which showed that institutional investors were entering the market. Tencent planned USD 10.26 billion in share buybacks for 2025 and increased dividends 32% YoY to USD 5.26 billion.

Tencent Video Overview

According to Wikipedia.org, Tencent Video (Chinese: 腾讯视频; pinyin: Téngxùn Shìpín) is a video streaming site owned by Tencent.

The platform launched in April 2011 and focuses on watching videos online.

As of October 2022, it reported 120 million paid subscribers and ranked 4th globally behind Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

An international version called WeTV was launched in 2018 for audiences outside China.

Users can stream video on demand and also watch television broadcast content through the service.

In July 2017, video content began appearing on TCL Corporation televisions, which are described as the largest TV maker in the country.

Tencent Video Value-Added Services

(Source: static.www.tencent.com)

The chart shows how Tencent Video has improved its ability to generate revenue from its value-added services.

The total revenue from value-added services increased from RMB 82.7 billion in 3Q24 to RMB 95.9 billion in 3Q25, which resulted in a 16 % year-over-year growth that serves as positive evidence for the overall Tencent video performance data.

The growth of the business comes from multiple essential segments instead of depending on one specific source of income.

The component showed a 43 % year-over-year increase, which brought its value from RMB 14.5 billion to RMB 20.8 billion because users interacted with the system more and paid subscribers generated higher average revenue per user (ARPU) through additional features.

Mid-tier services increased 15% YoY to RMB 42.8 billion, while the base segment showed consistent 5% growth, which brought its total to RMB 32.3 billion.

The company achieved a revenue increase of 5% quarter-over-quarter, which brought total revenue from RMB 91.4 billion in 2Q25 to RMB 95.9 billion in 3Q25 because its operations remained stable throughout the period.

Tencent Marketing Services

(Source: static.www.tencent.com)

The chart proves that Tencent’s marketing services have reached their recovery point and established a stable performance, which serves as a key element for overall Tencent video performance measurement.

The company achieved a revenue increase from RMB 30.0 billion in 3Q24 to RMB 36.2 billion in 3Q25, which marks a substantial 21% growth in comparison to the previous year.

The increase demonstrates that advertisers trust the system again, while refinement of their ad targeting methods, together with improvements in video traffic and ecosystem placement monetization, brought better results.

The organization experienced positive growth throughout the quarter, although its progress remained limited.

Marketing services revenue increased by 1% during the quarter, moving from RMB 35.8 billion in 2Q25 to RMB 36.2 billion in 3Q25.

The organization maintains consistent performance, although revenue growth remains incremental, showing that customers continue to demand their services, despite the current advertising conditions in the market.

Tencent’s platforms experience increased user interaction with video-based formats, performance advertising, and brand partnership activities.

Tencent’s Core Service Ecosystem

(Source: static.www.tencent.com)

The graphic shows that Tencent operates a digital ecosystem that contains multiple digital platforms that operate from its centralized Communications and Social Networks Networkbase.

Weixin and WeChat remain unmatched, with 1.414 billion monthly active users and 517 million mobile device MAUs, which demonstrate Tencent’s control over social networks and its ability to generate revenue through advertising.

The company leads the market with its number of paid subscriptions for video content, music, and literature, which creates steady revenue streams because users demonstrate high payment willingness.

The premium video content on Tencent platforms shows that it establishes lasting user loyalty for its streaming service.

Tencent leads the gaming market in China and worldwide because its mobile and PC games produce the highest revenue for the company.

Tencent uses its FinTech and cloud services to provide businesses and customers with payment solutions for enterprises and everyday transactions.

Mobile payment leads by MAU and DAU, while cloud services rank #2 by revenue, supported by scalable IaaS and SaaS offerings.

The Tencent video statistics show a unified system that enables users to interact with content while businesses develop their operations for long-term success.

Tencent’s Video Subscription Performance

The latest period of Tencent’s video subscription performance shows a direct connection between user demand and the timing of premium content release.

The long-form video subscription revenue for Tencent video platforms decreased 3% during the last year, according to their statistics, although ARPU remained steady.

The pressure instead came from a 2% drop in video subscribers to 114 million, which happened because of the postponed debut of the popular series Love’s Ambition. This delay temporarily reduced engagement and new sign-ups, underscoring the importance of flagship titles in sustaining subscriber momentum.

Love’s Ambition became the most-watched drama series across all platforms during the first quarter after its release at the end of the quarter, which indicated high viewer demand and an upcoming market recovery.

The Tencent video statistics show a consistent pattern because subscriber numbers experience predictable changes throughout their business cycle.

Tencent plans to achieve video subscription growth through its premium content distribution during peak times because it has built a dedicated user base that generates revenue.

Tencent Revenue By Segment

(Source: static.www.tencent.com)

The segment-wise revenue trend from 3Q22 to 3Q25 reveals Tencent’s increasingly diversified growth model.

The company achieved a total quarterly revenue increase from RMB 140.1 billion to RMB 192.9 billion over the past three years, which resulted in a 38 % growth.

Social Networks showed consistent revenue contribution between 17 and 22%, which demonstrated Tencent’s ability to generate revenue through video accounts and subscriptions, together with social engagement.

Domestic Games maintained a stable performance between 18 and 22% while International Games achieved a 9 to 11 % growth rate through its strategic expansion into foreign markets.

Marketing Services showed a visible upward shift, which reached approximately 19 to 20 % by 3Q25 because of strong ad demand together with video formats that connect to Tencent’s content ecosystem.

FinTech and Business Services provided about 30 to 35% of revenue, which served as the main revenue source for business stability.

The Others segment maintained a small size of approximately 1%, which demonstrated their commitment to the main business activities.

All Tencent video statistics demonstrate a balanced business model that uses video-based social traffic, payment systems, and gaming to create sustainable income and effective revenue generation.

Tencent Video Membership Expansion

The paid membership achievement at Tencent Video marks a significant point for the streaming service industry in China, which uses long-form content.

The service reached 117 million paying users during the first quarter of 2025, which established Tencent Video as the market leader while showing its operational edge.

The service had 98 million users according to iQiyi, while Youku had about 70 million users, which made Tencent Video the market leader with a 19 million user advantage over its nearest competitor.

The Tencent video statistics show two different things because they demonstrate both the platform’s growth trend and the speed at which its members grow compared to the average rate of growth in the industry.

The growth of subscribers creates both immediate and long-term effects that improve the quality of revenue streams.

The membership system creates dependable cash flow streams, which enable the company to maintain financial stability during times when advertising revenue experiences fluctuations.

The subscription revenues from the Q1 2025 exchange rate of 1 USD to 7.8 HKD show a significant impact on total business results.

Tencent Stock Performance

The stock price movement of Tencent demonstrates that investors use Tencent video data as their primary method to evaluate both platform performance and revenue generation capabilities.

The stock price increased 4.2% after Tencent announced that its Video membership reached record-high numbers because investors viewed this announcement as proof that the platform would continue to grow. This outperformance stood out against peers, with Alibaba rising only 1.5% and Meituan remaining flat, suggesting Tencent-specific optimism rather than sector-wide momentum.

Investors believe that increased paid memberships will result in steady revenue growth through subscription-based business models.

Long-form video businesses typically command higher valuation multiples because they generate consistent cash flows, which Tencent video statistics have started to show.

The trading activity supports this belief because the trading volume increased by 30% compared to the previous weekly average, which shows that investors brought in new money instead of making short-term trades.

Tencent Buybacks Shares And Dividends

Item 2024 (USD) 2025 (USD) Year-on-Year Growth Share Buybacks 0.81 billion 2.19 billion (Q1) +170% Cash Dividends 3.98 billion 5.26 billion +32%

(Source: biyapay.com)

The 2025 capital return program from Tencent demonstrates its commitment to maintaining financial stability while creating value for shareholders.

The company plans to execute a share buyback worth USD10.26 billion, which has already completed 21% of its planned execution in the first quarter.

The share buyback program, established by Tencent through its current share repurchase program, helps improve earnings per share while decreasing stock price fluctuations.

The company has reached this buyback level because its executives believe the market currently undervalues its ability to generate cash.

The 32% year-over-year increase in dividends to USD5.26 billion (HKD 41 billion) improves total shareholder yield, which makes Tencent more attractive to investors who seek regular income and plan to invest for extended periods. This transformation has become an essential aspect of Tencent’s video data and the attitudes of its investors.

Risk And Challenges Of Tencent Video’s Growth Path

The latest Tencent video statistics underscore strong momentum, yet they reveal multiple risks that the business must manage.

China’s long-form video market remains intensely competitive between iQiyi and Youku, which are increasing their content budgets and investing in technological improvements.

The company will incur higher customer acquisition costs and experience declining profit margins in the future.

The organization encounters additional risk through regulatory uncertainty because changes in regulations will transform its revenue initiatives and content distribution.

The combination of AI-driven personalization and production tools provides organizations with long-term advantages, although they require increased funding for research and development activities.

The Tencent video initiatives will need to achieve increased ARPU and customer retention in order to secure their profitability,y which depends on current Tencent video metrics.

The music and audio industry needs to innovate continuously because new platforms and user behavior changes disrupt its current operations.

The key to successful investment management requires investors to maintain equilibrium between their investment assets.

The company valuation depends on membership growth and buyback programs, but needs ongoing assessment of competitive conditions, artificial intelligence implementation, and regulatory developments.

Tencent Market Momentum

The market reaction indicates that investors now have greater confidence in Tencent Video, which they believe will generate long-term value.

Major investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and UBS raised their target prices after Tencent announced record-high memberships because they now see better earnings potential.

The combination of stable subscription revenue from Tencent Video and its commitment to responsible AI spending will drive profit growth and margin recovery, according to market experts.

The combination of share buybacks with increased cash dividends makes company equity more attractive to investors by boosting earnings per share while reducing price fluctuations.

The announcement generated net capital inflows of about USD350 million during the following week, which matched high trading activity levels that showed institutional investors had renewed their interest.

The public perception of Tencent Video has moved to a completely positive state, which now confirms expectations of continuous operational success and capital management practices that benefit shareholders.

Future Outlook

Recent Tencent video statistics indicate that the company will continue to grow through its established technology and business expansion.

The company expects to generate recurring revenue from its paid membership base of 117 million members, who will join in 20,25, thereby building a stable revenue stream that will benefit the company.

The company uses its aggressive AI spending on large language models, internal foundation models, and smarter ad-ranking systems to enhance user engagement and click-through rates, which results in better monetization.

Management believes that AI-powered improvements will deliver more than 10% revenue growth from its Video Accounts business, supporting its decision to increase capital expenditures for 2025.

Strategic moves, such as the acquisition of Himalaya, strengthen Tencent’s position in music and audio by improving user retention across multiple platforms and increasing user lifetime value.

The broader industry data support this thesis because NVIDIA experienced a 78% revenue increase, driven by AI demand, demonstrating that technology investments can lead to significant changes in revenue growth patterns.

Conclusion

Tencent Video maintains its position as a robust and expandable market leader in digital entertainment throughout China, according to its 2025 performance results. The platform shows strong monetization capacity through its value-added service growth, peak paid membership levels, and recovering advertising operations, which outweigh temporary subscription declines. Tencent Video achieves consistent revenue streams and strong user interaction through its broad ecosystem that includes social networks, gaming, fintech, and cloud services.

Investor confidence receives further support from Tencent through its strategic AI investments and disciplined capital returns, which include both buybacks and dividends. The competition, together with regulatory threats, creates challenges, yet the totality of Tencent’s video statistics demonstrates that the company will achieve sustainable growth through its advanced technologies and premium content production.

What are Tencent Video's paid membership numbers in 2025? Tencent Video reached a record of 117 million paid members in Q1 2025, leading China's long-form streaming market. What is the membership cost for Tencent Video? The standard membership of Tencent Video costs USD 7.7 per month for users who calculate their expenses at 1 USD to 7.8 HKD exchange rate. What is the total number of subscribers who watch long-form videos on Tencent Video? Despite havinga stable ARPU, Tencent Video maintained 114 million long-form video subscribers. What are the differences between Tencent Video, iQiyi and Youku? Tencent Video leads with 117 million paid members, ahead of iQiyi's ~98 million and Youku's ~70 million. What factors contribute to the growth of Tencent's marketing services revenue? The marketing services revenue experienced a 21% year-over-year growth, reaching RMB 36.2 billion, because of video-centered advertisements and improved audience targeting capabilities.

