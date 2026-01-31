iQIYI Statistics By Streaming Market, Revenue, Performance (Financial, Stock Market), Trends, Insight And Facts (2026)

Introduction

iQIYI Statistics: In 2025, iQIYI, often referred to as “China’s Netflix,” faced a rapidly changing entertainment industry due to intense competition, shifting viewing patterns, and the technologies and artificial intelligence that were transforming the industry. iQIYI leveraged its platform to attract more than 500 million viewers of premium content, demonstrating the company’s efforts to achieve both growth and profitability in its expansion into new territories.

The current iQIYI statistics provide valuable information about the business, as they show how content strategy, financial performance, and streaming market efforts will affect future business outcomes.

China operates more than 4 million 5G base stations because more than 50% of people in the country use 5G technology, which enables them to watch high-quality streaming content.

5G base stations because more than of people in the country use 5G technology, which enables them to watch high-quality streaming content. iQIYI has RMB 5.70 billion in cash, which enables the company to maintain strong liquidity during times of earnings unpredictability.

in cash, which enables the company to maintain strong liquidity during times of earnings unpredictability. The company expects its EBITDA to increase by 36% until 2025, while its profit margins will reach 13% during that period.

until 2025, while its profit margins will reach during that period. iQIYI experienced a 7.6% revenue decline in Q2 2025, which resulted in earnings of RMB 6.63 billion because the company faced challenges with short-term revenue generation.

revenue decline in Q2 2025, which resulted in earnings of RMB billion because the company faced challenges with short-term revenue generation. iQIYI serves 102.7 million households while bringing in about ¥32 billion, which equals USD 4.5 billion , in yearly earnings.

households while bringing in about which equals , in yearly earnings. The company recorded Q2 2025 operating income of RMB – 46.2 million , which showed that the company experienced problems with its profit margins.

, which showed that the company experienced problems with its profit margins. The USD 350 million 2030 Notes issuance extends debt maturities and lowers refinancing risk.

2030 Notes issuance extends debt maturities and lowers refinancing risk. China’s five biggest streaming services operate entirely within the country, which creates a barrier against international streaming companies entering the Chinese market.

The company reported a 64% decrease in non-GAAP net income, which reached RMB 304.4 million because operating expenses increased during the period.

decrease in non-GAAP net income, which reached RMB because operating expenses increased during the period. The company reported a 10.2% revenue decline during the past six months, which resulted in RMB 13.81 billion in earnings because the company experienced a reduction in content distribution revenue.

revenue decline during the past six months, which resulted in RMB in earnings because the company experienced a reduction in content distribution revenue. iQIYI generates more than 62% of its quarterly revenue through membership services, which shows that subscription-based business models bring the company steady revenue.

of its quarterly revenue through membership services, which shows that subscription-based business models bring the company steady revenue. Operating costs fell 6% YoY, signaling increased cost discipline amid revenue softness.

YoY, signaling increased cost discipline amid revenue softness. Tencent Video leads China’s streaming market with a 22% share and 110+ million households.

share and households. Six-month operating income rebounded to RMB 295.7 million , reversing prior-year losses through expense optimization.

, reversing prior-year losses through expense optimization. Long-term revenue is projected to reach USD 37.2 billion by 2025, underscoring structural growth momentum.

Tencent and iQIYI Drive the Rise of China’s Streaming Market

(Source: campaignasia.com)

According to the Campaign Asia report, China’s streaming industry experiences growth because of its size and infrastructure resources, and its ability to operate within the country creates advantages.

The country operates more than 4 million 5G base stations, which will drive 5G penetration to 50% by late 2024, enhancing streaming services through increased viewing volume and improved picture quality.

The Chinese market operates an independent ecosystem that shields itself from international companies, as its five most popular streaming services are all operated by domestic firms.

Tencent Video currently holds a 22% market share and serves more than 110 million households, yet its short-term revenue fluctuations underscore the intensity of market competition.

iQIYI shows its monetization capacity through its 102.7 million household customer base and its yearly revenue of approximately ¥32 billion, which equals USD 4.5 billion.

Youku maintains its market position with a 91.6 million-household audience, enabling it to compete despite financial challenges.

The market gains additional variety through the combination of Mango TV and Yangshipin, which together serve more than 120 million households.

iQIYI shows that its business operates in an established, rapidly developing market, where companies succeed by building infrastructure, content, and operational efficiency.

iQIYI Total Revenue

(Source: iqiyi.com)

The table above shows iQIYI revenue changes for both quarterly and half-year periods, based on its statistical data.

Total revenue for the period ended June 30, 2025, declined to RMB 6.63 billion, down approximately 7.6% from the previous quarter’s RMB 7.18 billion, reflecting challenges in generating revenue.

Membership services accounted for the majority of revenue, representing more than 62% of total revenue for the quarter, yet their revenue declined from RMB 4.40 billion to RMB 4.09 billion between quarters.

The online advertising market experienced a decline, which resulted in a 4% decrease to RMB 1.27 billion, because advertisers became more cautious about their spending.

Total revenue for this period decreased from RMB 15.37 billion in 2024 to RMB 13.81 billion in 2025, representing a decline of approximately 10.2% from the previous year.

Revenue from content distribution declined by more than 38%, whereas the “Others” category maintained its prior performance.

iQIYI Operating Income

(Source: iqiyi.com)

The table shows how iQIYI’s profitability has transformed through effective cost management practices.

The three-month period ending June 30, 2025, recorded total operating costs and expenses of RMB 6.67 billion, down from RMB 7.10 billion in the same period in 2024, a 6% decrease.

Business costs primarily come from content expenses, which account for 79% of total expenses.

The company maintained consistent selling, general, and administrative expenses, while research and development investments decreased slightly, indicating it implemented stricter budgetary controls.

The company reported an operating loss of RMB 46.2 million for the quarter, compared with the RMB 342.1 million profit in the same quarter the previous year, due to a temporary reduction in profit margins.

Operating income for the six months ended June 30 increased to RMB 295.7 million, compared with an operating loss in the prior year, driven by lower total expenses.

The iQIYI statistics show that the company now focuses on cost efficiency because its cost control measures reduce revenue fluctuations, which help maintain its profit margins over time.

iQIYI’s Financial Performance

iQIYI demonstrates two essential attributes that it develops through its operational activities rather than through fluctuations in its stock market value.

The company has maintained positive revenue growth since its valuation declined by approximately 41% following its 2018 IPO.

The company achieved revenue growth from USD 17.4 billion in 2017 to nearly USD 29.0 billion in 2022 and expects to reach USD 37.2 billion by 2025, reflecting a strong multi-year growth trajectory.

These iQIYI statistics indicate that the company is establishing new revenue streams through its operations, even as investors express doubts about its prospects.

The company reached USD 12.3 billion in EBITDA, with a 20.6% compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2021.

The company recorded an EBIT loss of USD 8.3 billion, which subsequently turned into a USD 1.3 billion profit.

The forward estimates project that EBITDA will increase by 36% to USD 16.8 billion by 2025, while operating margins will grow from 4.5% to approximately 13%.

The valuation multiples of 23 times earnings and 3.49 times EV/EBITDA indicate that the company currently exhibits stronger earnings performance.

The company experienced two consecutive years of negative ROA and ROE, but experts now predict a recovery that will bring ROA to 4.6% and ROE to 25% by 2025.

The data from iQIYI indicate that the company has shifted from pursuing maximal growth to achieving sustainable financial results that match those of Netflix.

iQIYI Stock Market Performance

iQIYI’s USD 300 million convertible bond issuance is a strategic decision intended to meet its upcoming financing needs while maintaining the option to issue new equity.

The five-year unsecured senior notes, priced at a 4.25%–4.75% coupon, reflect moderate investor confidence, particularly in a Chinese tech environment that has recently become more optimistic.

The statistics from iQIYI demonstrate that capital markets have started to reopen for specific internet companies because market conditions have improved after their AI-driven innovations received positive market reactions, which included the DeepSeek breakthrough.

The stock performance validates this explanation. iQIYI shares have increased by approximately 20% this year, pushing its market value to approximately USD 2.3 billion. The operational assessment produces mixed results.

Total revenue declined 8% year-on-year in 2024 to 29.2 billion yuan, while net profit dropped sharply by nearly 60% to 764 million yuan.

iQIYI Navigates Short-Term Earnings Pressure

iQIYI experiences short-term earnings difficulties despite effective management of its cash and capital resources.

iQIYI experienced a significant decline in non-GAAP net income, which fell to RMB304.4 million from the previous year’s RMB844.3 million.

The per-share contraction indicates that diluted non-GAAP income per ADS decreased from RMB0.87 to RMB0.31, indicating a decline in earnings quality due to operational accounting issues.

The iQIYI statistics show that increasing expenses and declining revenue from monetization efforts, content investment, and competition costs affect the company’s financial performance.

Operating cash flow decreased to RMB339.0 million from the previous year’s RMB937.8 million, and free cash flow decreased to RMB307.7 million, representing a decline of approximately 66%.

The company experienced a decline in operating profitability due to reduced working capital efficiency and lower operating leverage.

The company uses its cash reserves to maintain financial stability. iQIYI maintained RMB5.70 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025, providing a substantial buffer against earnings fluctuations.

The USD 522.5 million loan to PAG indicates that the company employs complex capital-deployment methods that enable flexible resource allocation.

The company extended its maturity schedule by issuing USD 350 million in 2030 Notes and repurchasing approximately USD 300 million of existing notes, thereby reducing short-term refinancing risk.

The company now holds staggered outstanding notes maturing from 2025 to 2030, which strengthens its financial position.

The above statistics on iQIYI demonstrate that the company faces earnings challenges during economic cycles while building financial stability to achieve its long-term business goals.

Conclusion

iQIYI Statistics: iQIYI’s 2025 performance indicates that the platform is undergoing a strategic shift rather than experiencing a decline in its core capabilities. The data indicate that upcoming financial results and operational cash generation are constrained by content development expenses, declining advertising interest, and existing competition in the domestic market.

However, iQIYI statistics also highlight clear strengths: a subscription-led revenue base, disciplined cost control, strong liquidity position, and proactive balance sheet management through long-dated notes. iQIYI establishes its position as a leading company in China’s digital entertainment industry by utilizing 5G technology to provide efficient streaming services while delivering premium content and maintaining strong financial stability.

Sources Campaignasia Reuters Yahoo iQIYI iQIYI

FAQ . What is iQIYI’s market position in China’s streaming industry? iQIYI operates as the second biggest streaming service in China, which provides access to 102.7 million households while generating annual revenues of approximately ¥32 billion. How did iQIYI perform financially in Q2 2025? Q2 2025 revenue experienced a decrease of 7.6% compared to the previous quarter, reaching RMB 6.63 billion, while operating income turned negative at RMB –46.2 million. Why did iQIYI’s profits decline in 2025? The company experienced a 64% decrease in non-GAAP net income because of higher content costs, lower advertising demand and increased market competition. What is iQIYI’s long-term revenue outlook? The revenue projection for 2025 shows that the company will generate USD 37.2 billion, which results from its ongoing business expansion over multiple years. What role does 5G play in iQIYI’s growth? China has more than 4 million 5G base stations, which leads to 50% of the population using 5G technology, and this results in increasing demand for high-quality streaming content.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

