ChatGPT Statistics By Market, User, Price And Performance (2025)

ChatGPT Statistics: In today’s technologically advancing world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just science fiction; it has also become an integral part of everyday life. One of the most exciting examples of AI in action is ChatGPT, a powerful language model developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT is a conversational AI tool capable of generating human-like responses, assisting with a variety of tasks ranging from writing to coding, customer service, education, and more. In everyday life, the implementation of ChatGPT is growing enormously as it enables communication faster, smarter, and more intuitively.

This article examines how ChatGPT operates and its statistical analysis from various perspectives, including its practical applications, and the evolving conversations surrounding its benefits, limitations, and future potential.

According to DemandSage reports, in June 2025, ChatGPT had secured 800 million weekly active users, nearly double the 400 million it had just months prior.

Daily active users accounted for 122.58 million , along with more than 1 billion queries processed each day.

in 2025, primarily due to increased demand for ChatGPT Plus plans. ChatGPT is available in over 95 languages and is accessible in more than 195 countries.

using ChatGPT. The United States has the highest number of ChatGPT users at 19%. India follows with 7%, then Brazil (5%), Canada (3.57%), and the United Kingdom (3.48%).

of Fortune companies in some capacity. Nerdy Nav’s report further stated that in 2024, total revenue accounted for USD 3.7 billion and is expected to grow to USD 10 billion by June 2025, with a projected reach of USD 125 billion by the end of 2029.

ChatGPT Market Statistics

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to reach USD 11 billion in revenue by 2025.

As of 2024, revenue accounted for USD 3.7 billion, up from USD 1 billion in 2023.

Besides, in 2022, the revenue was less than USD 10 million.

ChatGPT leads the generative AI chatbot space, owning 59.2% of the AI search market.

More than 10 million people worldwide have signed up for ChatGPT Plus.

On average, people spend about 14 minutes using ChatGPT in a single session.

According to Digital Silk’s report, published on May 30, 2025, 49% of U.S. companies are using ChatGPT.

In the U.S.workplace, one out of five people are currently using ChatGPT.

As of 2025, globally, ChatGPT is the most widely used artificial intelligence application.

For work-related tasks, 20% of adults in the U.S. use ChatGPT.

In contrast, 53% of American adults who use AI prefer ChatGPT the most, followed by Gemini (46%) and Meta AI (40%).

ChatGPT User Statistics

(Source: nerdynav.com)

The graph above shows that by May 2025, approximately 400 million people were using ChatGPT each week.

Out of these, 15.5 million had paid for the Plus plan, and about 1.5 million were business users with enterprise accounts.

As of December 2024, the number of weekly active users of ChatGPT was 300 million, followed by October (250 million).

Meanwhile, the number of weekly active users of ChatGPT in 2023 was 100 million (as of August) and 50 million (as of January).

By Country

(Reference: nerdynav.com)

As of 2025, approximately 70 million people in the United States use ChatGPT per month, accounting for a 19.01% global user share.

Meanwhile, India and Brazil hold second and third positions with a ChatGPT user share of 7.86% and 5.05%, respectively.

Additionally, Canada accounts for a user share of 3.57%, while the United States accounts for 3.48%, and all other countries account for around 61.03%.

By Demographics

According to the reports of Deamand Sage, users aged 25 to 34 years old hold the largest share of 30.58% among ChatGPT users, in 2025

The next two age groups that ChatGPT users share are 18 to 24 years (24.27%) and 35 to 44 years (19.02%).

Furthermore, the other share of ChatGPT Users by age groups is 12.89% (45-54 years), 8.10% (55-64 years), and 5.15% (65+ years and above).

(Reference: demandsage.com)

As of 2025, among all ChatGPT users, approximately 55% are men and around 45% are women.

By Industry Usage

As of January 2025, Nerdy Nav reports that ChatGPT has 1.5 million enterprise customers across its Enterprise, Team, and Education offerings.

Meanwhile, the platform is utilised by 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

Besides, in January 2024, ChatGPT had 150,000 users from 260 organisations.

In 2025, the usage share of the ChatGPT industry is as follows: technical industries (28%), Education (23%), Business services (11%), and Manufacturing (10%).

ChatGPT Usage Share by Country

Country Monthly Use Weekly Use Daily Use United States 4% 11% 7% Denmark 9% 8% 3% United Kingdom 6% 7% 2% Argentina 5% 7% 5% France 5% 7% 2% Japan 4% 5% 1%

American Usage Statistics of ChatGPT

(Source: pewresearch.org)

As of 2025, nearly 79% of U.S. adults are familiar with ChatGPT.

Moreover, 46% say they’ve heard a little, while 34% have heard a lot, and only 20% say they’ve heard nothing at all.

ChatGPT Usage Share in the U.S., as of 2025

Age group (Years) A lot A little None 18-29 53% 36% 11% 30-49 41% 43% 16% 50-64 26% 52% 22% 65+ 15% 52% 33% Education HS or less 19% 46% 34% Some college 35% 48% 17% College grad 46% 46% 9% Postgraduate 52% 40% 8%

ChatGPT Model Breakdown

Release Date Model Context Window Max Output Tokens Input Output Reasoning 2025 GPT-4.5 128,000 16,384 Text, Image Text No 2024 GPT-o3-mini 200,000 100,000 Text Yes GPT-o1-mini 128,000 65,536 GPT-o1 200,000 100,000 Text, Image GPT-4o-audio 128,000 16,384 Text, Image No GPT-4o-mini 128,000 16,384 Text GPT-4o 128,000 16,384 2023 GPT-4 8,192 8,192 Text

ChatGPT’s Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of May 2025, the total number of visits to chatgpt.com was approximately 5.5 billion, representing a 6.82% increase from the previous month.

The website’s bounce rate was 30.15% during the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 4.06, and the average visit duration was 4 minutes and 12 seconds.

Moreover, ChatGPT’s website ranks globally at #6, while in the United States, it ranks #14, and within its category, it ranks #1.

By Country

The United States of America accounted for the highest share of the ChatGPT website, at 16.39%, in May 2025, representing a 1.63% decrease from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: India: 7.64% (+3.87%), Brazil: 5.59% (+12.38%), the Republic of Korea: 3.6% (-0.59%), and the United Kingdom: 3.53% (+12.99%)

The rest of the countries captured a share of 63.25% of chatgpt.com web traffic.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, the total number of ChatGPT’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 29.75%, followed by those aged 18 to 24 years at 25.09%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (18.94%), 45-54 years (13.32%), 55-64 years (8.11%), and 65 years and older (4.78%).

Based on gender, approximately 53.32% of ChatGPT users were male, and 46.68% were female.

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

The above graph states that in May 2025, chatgpt.com received 5.24 billion visits, with the bounce rate accounting for 40.01%

The average visit duration was 15 minutes and 25 seconds, and the average number of pages per visit was 4.45.

Most people who visit chatgpt.com use desktop computers, accounting for approximately 78% of the traffic.

Only around 22% of users open the site on their mobile phones.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices (Millions) Desktop Mobile United States 15.16% 794.11 79.39% 20.61% India 8.24% 431.65 74.14% 25.86% Brazil 5.45% 285.41 78.04% 21.96% Germany 4.11% 215.32 82.4% 17.6% United Kingdom 2.97% 155.61 79.39% 20.61%

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic sources for chatgpt.com were direct search with a traffic share of 74.96%, followed by organic search (16.32%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (4.52%), paid search (3.62%), social (0.42%), mail (0.08%), and display (0.08%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by the ChatGPT websites remained the highest on YouTube, holding shares of 63.7%, followed by WhatsApp Webapp with a share of 9.05%.

Other social media traffic sources include Facebook (7.84%), X-twitter (3.66%), Reddit (3.28%), and others (12.45%).

ChatGPT Average Session Duration Statistics

In October 2023, the longest average session length was recorded in ChatGPT, reaching 14 minutes and 55 seconds.

Backlinko further states that in January 2024, the global average time per web session on ChatGPT was 13 minutes 35 seconds.

As of 2025, the DemandSage report shows this figure has edged up to 13 minutes 58 seconds, matching older findings.

ChatGPT Price Statistics

Pricings ChatGPT Paid tier ChatGPT Plus (USD 20/month ) ChatGPT Pro (USD 200/month) Team plans USD 30/user/month API pricing GPT-4o mini (USD 0.15/1M input tokens and USD 0.60/1M output tokens) GPT-4o (USD 2.50/1M input tokens and USD 10/1M output tokens) O1 (USD 15/1M input tokens and USD 60/1M output tokens ) o1 mini (USD 3/1M input tokens and USD 12/1M output tokens)

ChatGPT Usage Pattern Statistics

(Reference: digitalsilk.com)

Approximately 20% of adults in the U.S. reported using ChatGPT to assist with their work, as detailed in the graph above, followed by learning something new (17%) and for entertainment (17%).

Just one week after OpenAI added the image-generation feature in April 2025, users created over 700 million images.

ChatGPT is expected to take 1% of the search market in 2025 — a small slice compared to Google.

Many people (68%) use ChatGPT at work but don’t tell their managers about it.

Teens in the U.S. also frequently use ChatGPT, with 26% utilising it for school help and 54% considering it acceptable for research.

Millennials are leading the way in business use, with 42% reporting that they’ve used ChatGPT professionally.

Tasks Companies are Using ChatGPT Statistics

Digital Silk further states that in the U.S., out of 10 companies, three planned to start using ChatGPT.

Around 25% have already saved over USD 75,000 with it.

Additionally, 90% of business leaders believe that ChatGPT skills help job seekers stand out from the crowd.

(Reference: digitalsilk.com)

According to the image above, approximately 66% of companies utilise ChatGPT primarily for writing code, while another 58% use it for content writing, and 57% for customer support.

Additionally, other companies’ tasks handled by ChatGPT include meeting summaries (52%), research (45%), and generating task lists (45%).

ChatGPT Performance Statistics

Reddit reports that ChatGPT-4o achieved a high score of 90.2%, outperforming human experts.

ChatGPT-4 (GPT-3.5) scored only 10.0% on the test, which is significantly lower compared to GPT-4’s score of 22.0% and the scores of human tutors, which averaged around 74.0%.

ITPro reports that the score on the SWE-bench benchmark remains at zero while OpenAI’s GPT scores 54.6%.

The accuracy rate on the MMLU benchmark achieved 88.7% on ChatGPT-4.

According to arxiv.org, ChatGPT-4o achieved a 94.71% success rate in solving calculus differentiation problems,

Level of ChatGPT Awareness Statistics

Levels Age Group (Year) 18 to 29 30 to 44 45 to 64 65+ I have seen text generated for someone else, but haven’t used it myself 48% 46% 27% 30% I have never used or seen anyone else use it 20% 31% 55% 59% I have used it myself to generate text 15% 17% 9% 5% Not sure 17% 6% 8% 6%

Conclusion

After completing the article on ChatGPT Statistics, it can be concluded that ChatGPT’s journey has grown significantly, reaching far and deeply affecting various aspects of our lives. Now it’s more than just a normal chatbot; it’s a daily helper, a tool many people use at work, and for many users, their first real experience with AI. As usage continues to grow and new features are rolled out, ChatGPT is shaping the way we think, work, and communicate. What started as a smart chatbot is now a powerful tool changing how the world connects with technology, one conversation at a time.

FAQ . Does ChatGPT have a limit? Yes, ChatGPT has its limits on message length, memory, and session context. Does ChatGPT track your IP? It doesn’t track your IP address, but OpenAI may log IP addresses for security, analytics, and service improvement purposes. Is ChatGPT safe for confidential information? It’s not designed for confidential data; users must avoid sharing sensitive personal and financial information.

