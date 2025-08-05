Introduction

ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence chatbot made by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. It works using powerful language models called Generative Pre-trained Transformers (like GPT-3.5, GPT-4o, and GPT-4.5). These models help the chatbot create text, speech, or images based on what the user types in. Today, people from all over the world use ChatGPT for different reasons.

Some try it out just for fun or because they’re curious, while others use it daily for work, school, or creative tasks. It’s useful for many things like writing, coding, studying, or making business plans. Students, content writers, developers, marketers, and companies all find it useful. As the technology improves, more people are finding new ways to use it, showing how AI is changing the way we work and communicate every day.

Editor’s Choice

ChatGPT is on track to reach 700 million weekly active users worldwide as of early August 2025, up from 500 million in March and representing a fourfold increase compared to last year.

worldwide as of early August 2025, up from 500 million in March and representing a fourfold increase compared to last year. Another source reports that ChatGPT has nearly 800 million weekly active users and around 180 million daily active users as of August 2025.

and around as of August 2025. OpenAI processes over 2.5 billion prompts every day , with 330 million daily prompts originating from U.S. users.

, with originating from U.S. users. As of the latest data, 67.7 million people in the U.S. are estimated to use ChatGPT monthly.

are estimated to use ChatGPT monthly. ChatGPT Plus has around 10 million paying subscribers , while ChatGPT offers over 1 million enterprise, education, and team users .

, while ChatGPT offers over . ChatGPT crossed 1 million users within 5 days of its November 2022 launch and reached 100 million monthly active users in just two months.

How Many Users Does ChatGPT Have?

According to Demand Sage reports, ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just 2 months and continues growing rapidly today.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

In April 2025, nearly 800 million people used ChatGPT every week, and around 122.58 million users visited the platform daily.

By May 2025, ChatGPT had around 400 million users each week, including 15.5 million Plus subscribers and 1.5 million enterprise users, according to the reports of NerdyNav.

As of February 2025, it reached 122.5 million people using it daily.

By January 2023, ChatGPT had 50 million users, which doubled to 100 million by August 2023, reached 200 million by August 2024, and grew further to 250 million by October 2024.

This number was calculated by dividing 5.4 billion total monthly visits by 30 days.

In comparison, Wikipedia had around 3.6 billion monthly visits in June 2025, or 120 million daily visitors.

BytpePlus reports of 2025 further represent that ChatGPT has around 300 million monthly active users, representing 100% of its regular user base.

Out of these, about 180 million people use the platform daily, which accounts for approximately 60% of total monthly users.

What are ChatGPT’s Use Engagement Metrics?

According to the Similarweb report of 2025, ChatGPT receives around 5.4 billion total visits, with a bounce rate of 29.44%.

On average, each user views 4.26 pages per visit and spends about 7 minutes and 8 seconds on the site during each session.

Meanwhile, the platform holds the #6 global rank among all websites and is ranked #12 in the United States.

Which Age Groups are the Most Active Users on ChatGPT?

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2025, most ChatGPT users were between 25 and 34 years old, making up 29.77% of all users.

The second-largest group was people aged 18 to 24, with 24.17%.

Users aged 35 to 44 made up 19%, and those between 45 and 54 years old accounted for 13.6% of the total user base.

ChatGPT users decline by 8.48% for the 55 to 64 years and just 4.99% for users over 65 years.

In contrast, male and female users of ChatGPT.com were around 53.91% and 46.09%, respectively.

Which Countries have the Highest ChatGPT Users?

The above image represents that in June 2025, the United States accounted for the highest number of users on chatgpt.com, with a share of 16.39%, which decreased by 1.28% from last month.

In the same period, Indian ChatGPT users accounted for a share of 7.77% (up by 0.44%), followed by Brazil: 5.86% (+3.59%), Japan: 3.52% (+18.16%), and Germany: 3.45% (+5.95%).

The rest of the countries will account for a user’s share was 63% in June 2025.

What Share of U.S. Users Have Adopted ChatGPT?

(Source: backlinko.com)

As of February 2024, 23% of US adults claim to have ever used ChatGPT, with an increase from 18% in July 2023.

Nearly 43% of adults ages 18 to 29 in the U.S. have ever used ChatGPT.

Furthermore, other American ChatGPT users are holding a share of 30 to 49 years (27%), 50 to 64 years (17%), and 65+ years (6%).

What is ChatGPT Users’ Usage Frequency in Different Countries?

Country Daily Weekly Monthly Once or Twice Never Not Heard Of Denmark 3% 8% 9% 15% 25% 39% USA 7% 11% 4% 10% 20% 47% UK 2% 7% 6% 15% 27% 42% Argentina 5% 7% 5% 11% 12% 59% France 2% 7% 5% 13% 27% 45% Japan 1% 5% 4% 12% 33% 44%

How Many People Downloaded the ChatGPT App?

According to Demand Sage reports, in January 2025, people downloaded the ChatGPT app 37 million times from the Play Store, which was a 4.02% drop compared to December 2024, when it had 38.6 million downloads (-1.44%).

Meanwhile, the total number of ChatGPT downloads in previous months is stated in the table below (2024):

Months Downloads (millions) Change rate May 25.2 +60.23% June 27.3 +8.03% July 23.5 -13.88% August 25.8 +9.91% September 30.8 +19.24% October 43.5 +41.37% November 39.1 -10.12%

What are the Features of ChatGPT?

Features User Satisfaction Adoption Rate Code Assistance 4.3/5 75% Language Translation 4.0/5 55% Content Editing 4.4/5 85% Text Generation 4.5/5 95% Data Analysis 4.2/5 65%

What is ChatGPT’s User Adoption Rate in Different Industries?

com also shows that in 2025, ChatGPT saw the highest adoption in the technical sector, with 27.8% using it for coding and problem-solving.

The education industry accounts for a share of 23.2%, followed by business services (10%) and manufacturing (9.9%).

In contrast, Finance adoption was lower at 4.9%, while 24.2% came from various other industries.

What is the ChatGPT User Base Across Different Plans?

#1. Free Plan:

The majority of ChatGPT users are on the free ChatGPT tiers.

#2. ChatGPT Plus:

By mid-2025, more than 12 million people were paying for ChatGPT Plus, which costs USD 20 per month and gives access to extra features like GPT-4.

This number grew from the earlier 10 million subscribers.

As per Earnest Analytics, most users stay with the service, with 89% continuing after three months, and 74% are still subscribed after nine months.

#3. ChatGPT Pro:

The Nerdynav.com report also stated that ChatGPT Pro started in December 2024 with a price of USD 200 per month.

As of January 2025, it made up 5.8% of OpenAI’s consumer sales, while ChatGPT Plus covered the other 94.2%.

#4. Enterprise and Team Plans:

By March 2025, ChatGPT had 1.5 million enterprise users through its Enterprise, Team, and Edu plans.

It’s now used by 92% of Fortune 500 companies, representing a fast growth from 150,000 users in January 2024 to 600,000 by April 2024.

ChatGPT usage share in different industries is followed by technical fields (28%), followed by education (23%), business services (11%), and manufacturing (10%).

What is ChatGPT’s User Satisfaction Score?

A report published on dataglobehub.com in 2024 states that, based on ChatGPT’s response speed, the user satisfaction score turned out to be 4.2 out of 5.

Others are stated in the table below:

Aspects User satisfaction score Accuracy 4.0/5 (+22%) Ease of Use 4.5/5 (+18%) Reliability 4.3/5 (+25%) Value 4.4/5 (+20%)

What is the Preferred Timing of ChatGPT Users’ Performance?

At night (from 12 am to 6 am), ChatGPT works more efficiently, giving faster responses in just 0.9 seconds and making a lower error rate of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the user satisfaction remained at 4.7/5, and the server load of 45%.

The rest of the analysis is detailed below:

Performance time Response time (seconds) Error rate User satisfaction rate Server load Evening (6 pm to 12 am) 2.1 1.5% 4.0/5 95% Afternoon (12 pm to 6 pm) 1.8 1.2% 4.2/5 85% Morning (6 am to 12 pm) 1.2 0.8% 4.5/5 65%

What is ChatGPT’s Users’ Behaviour Analysis?

As of 2024, as mentioned on dataglobehub.com, the user behaviour analysis chart shows that 45% of ChatGPT sessions are for quick queries, typically lasting 5 to 10 minutes and achieving a high success rate of 92%, mostly for fact-checking.

Other behaviour patterns of ChatGPT users are stated below:

Pattern Success rate Frequency Session duration (minutes) Professional Use 90% 5% 15 to 30 Creative Tasks 88% 15% 20 to 40 Deep Research 85% 25% 30 to 60 Learning 82% 10% 45 to 90

How are the Awareness Levels of ChatGPT Users Represented?

ChatGPT Awareness Levels Age groups (years) 18 to 29 30 to 44 45 to 64 65+ Observed text generated for others, not personally used 48% 46% 27% 30% Neither used nor observed its use 20% 31% 55% 59% Uncertain 17% 6% 8% 6% Personal use for text generation 15% 17% 9% 5%

ChatGPT Users’ Awareness Statistics in the United States

(Source: namepepper.com)

The chart on ChatGPT awareness among U.S. adults reveals that 18% have heard “a lot” about it, 39% have heard “a little,” and 42% have heard “nothing at all.”

In contrast, awareness “a lot” is higher among men (26%) than women (11%).

Moreover, young users aged 18 to 29 show the most awareness, with 30% knowing a lot and only 33% unaware.

Education plays a key role too, as just 10% of high school graduates or fewer have heard a lot, compared to 32% of postgraduates.

Among college grads, 25% have heard a lot and 45% a little, while 29% are not aware.

Conclusion

ChatGPT is now used by people and companies in many different fields. It helps with many tasks, from short questions to deep research. Every week, over 400 million people use ChatGPT, including many who pay for extra features and large businesses.

Users come from tech, education, business, and other areas. People of all ages and education levels are actively using it. As more people add AI into their everyday work, ChatGPT is becoming a top tool for boosting productivity, solving problems, and creating new ideas.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Explodingtopics Demandsage Digitalinformationworld Similarweb Reutersinstitute Byteplus Dataglobehub Nerdynav

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza