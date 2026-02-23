CrowdStrike Statistics By Segment, Revenue, Sales And Marketing, Region, Performance, Insights and Facts (2026)

Introduction

CrowdStrike Statistics: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has established itself as a leading international protector of digital systems. This is because cyberattacks have become an unavoidable reality rather than a potential threat. CrowdStrike, founded in 2011, introduced cloud-native endpoint protection as its first product. Currently, it leads the market in AI-based cybersecurity solutions.

The complete financial results for 2025 reveal that the company experienced growth because it used artificial intelligence technology and subscription revenue models. These strategies helped protect itself against increasing global cyber threats. The year 2025 marked a significant milestone for the company. Notably, it achieved financial success and established a greater impact on the whole industry.

This article examines essential CrowdStrike statistics for 2025, which include revenue figures, growth indicators, ARR data, operational statistics, cybersecurity threat patterns, and market research supported by evidence.

CrowdStrike’s annual recurring revenue of USD 4.24 billion , which represents a 23%.

, which represents a Total fiscal 2025 revenue increased to USD 3.95 billion , up 29% from USD 3.06 billion in 2024.

, up from in 2024. 31% increase in subscription revenue, which resulted in total revenue reaching USD 3.76 billion , with subscription revenue accounting for nearly 95% of overall revenue.

increase in subscription revenue, which resulted in total revenue reaching , with subscription revenue accounting for nearly 95% of overall revenue. A total gross profit of USD 2.96 billion , which included a consistent gross margin of 75% across all operations.

, which included a consistent gross margin of across all operations. Professional services gross margin declined from 32% to 19%.

to General and administrative expenses increased 23%.

Research and development spending increased by 40%.

Sales and marketing expenses climbed 34%.

The operating activities generated cash increased to USD 1.38 billion after the company reported a net loss of USD 16.6 million .

after the company reported a net loss of . The company received USD 669.3 million in deferred revenue, which strengthened its ability to forecast future demand.

in deferred revenue, which strengthened its ability to forecast future demand. Net cash position by USD 947.1 million during fiscal 2025, which improved the financial strength of its balance sheet.

during fiscal 2025, which improved the financial strength of its balance sheet. The United States generated 68% of total revenue because no single international market reached 10% of total revenue.

CrowdStrike Statistics Revenue

The current ARR figures show that customers remain subscribed to our service while they continue using our product.

Annual Recurring Revenue reached USD 4.24 billion on January 31 2025, which represents a 23% growth from the previous year’s USD 3.44 billion.

The revenue base experienced growth at a lower rate than the previous year’s 34%, yet the revenue base expansion maintains key strategic value.

The company proved its capacity to maintain enterprise demand through its ability to generate over 800 million dollars of new annual recurring revenue within one year.

The ARR calculation method—assuming renewals unless explicitly cancelled—provides forward visibility into predictable cash flows.

The recurring revenue model provides companies with revenue stability while increasing their valuation multiples.

The business achieves operational efficiency through its permanent ARR growth, which enables its infrastructure expenses to decrease as time progresses.

The ARR trajectory shows that CrowdStrike has established itself as an essential platform that large enterprises use for their operations.

The moderate growth pattern, which produces steady revenue results, indicates that CrowdStrike has entered a phase of sustainable growth, according to investors who track its performance.

CrowdStrike Statistics Revenue By Segment

Fiscal 2025 reflects another year of powerful top-line expansion. Total revenue climbed to USD 3.95 billion, up from USD 3.06 billion in fiscal 2024—an increase of USD 898 million, or 29% year over year.

The real engine remains subscription revenue, which surged 31% to USD 3.76 billion, contributing nearly 95% of total revenue.

Professional services revenue reached approximately USD 192 million, representing modest growth compared to the prior year. While services account for a smaller revenue share, they play a strategic role in onboarding and enterprise expansion.

Investors reviewing CrowdStrike statistics will note that subscription-led growth continues to drive operating leverage potential.

Overall, the revenue mix underscores recurring revenue durability and long-term monetization efficiency.

CrowdStrike Cost Of Revenue

The operating activities and infrastructure development projects of the organization reached their highest points during fiscal 2025.

The company’s total revenue and expenses increased by 31%, amounting to 235.8 million dollars, as it followed the revenue growth patterns CrowdStrike showed across its entire operations.

Subscription service revenue expenses increased by 32% because the cloud-native data platform’s operating model required extensive infrastructure resources.

The company experienced a USD 55.6 million increase in employee costs because it hired 28% more workers who support engineering and platform development.

The depreciation expense for data center assets increased by USD 38.4 million, while cloud hosting expenses reached an additional USD 28.5 million because customers used more of the service.

The company spent an extra USD 29.7 million on stock-based compensation, which demonstrated its efforts to keep employees during the intense competition of the technology industry.

Professional services costs grew 25%, mainly due to a 20% increase in headcount and higher stock-based compensation.

The CrowdStrike data indicates that the company implements controlled growth procedures. The organization experiences rising costs, but these expenses grow at a rate that matches organizational development, which supports its ability to build up operational capacity over time.

The Investor analysis of CrowdStrike metrics demonstrates that the company currently operates in an expansion phase while showing no signs of margin decline.

CrowdStrike Gross Profit And Gross Margin

The financial results of fiscal 2025 show that core profitability remains strong even though some margins face temporary challenges.

The subscription business generated gross profit of USD 2.93 billion, which represents a 31% increase from the previous fiscal year when gross profit amounted to USD 2.24 billion.

The subscription business achieved a constant gross margin of 78%, which shows that CrowdStrike can expand its operations while keeping its pricing power, according to its overall business performance.

The business demonstrates its high margin capacity because it achieves multi-billion-dollar operations through its efficient cloud infrastructure and operational control.

The gross profit dropped 40% to USD 36.2 million from the previous level of USD 60.0 million, while the gross margin decreased from 32% to 19%, which shows a 13-point drop.

The management team identifies higher costs for consulting services, together with lower employee productivity, as the main reason for this situation.

The services segment generates lower revenue than other areas of the business, yet its diminishing profit margins require active observation.

The total gross profit reached USD 2.96 billion, which represents a 29% growth while the gross margin %age remained unchanged at 75% compared to the previous year.

The subscription base for CrowdStrike continues to drive revenue growth, which protects the company from service-related revenue fluctuations.

The consolidated margin profile of CrowdStrike provides investors with proof that the business maintains stable economic conditions while its platform achieves efficiency for extended periods.

CrowdStrike General And Administrative

The fiscal year 2025 financial results demonstrate systematic growth, which includes exceptional expenses for a single occurrence.

The organization saw a year-over-year 23% increase in general and administrative expenses, which totalled USD 89.6 million.

The USD 31.9 million expense from the July 19 Incident served as an extraordinary cost that substantially increased operational expenses during that time.

The main G&A expenses demonstrate the specific operational growth pattern that applies to the complete CrowdStrike organization.

Organizations spent USD 27.2 million more on employee-related expenses because their average workforce size increased by 19%.

The organization faced financial challenges from its expenses related to consulting services, travel expenses, leased air travel services, stock-based employee compensation, and software licensing fees.

It experienced a total expense increase, which resulted in a USD 7.5 million decrease in legal expenses that did not connect to the incident.

CrowdStrike Research And Development

Research and development expenses increased by 40%, totalling USD 308.4 million, as CrowdStrike dedicated itself to developing new platform features.

The primary factor driving expenses was the USD 131.7 million increase in stock-based compensation, which companies used to retain employees in the highly competitive AI and cloud market.

A USD 119.3 million increase in employee costs because the average workforce size grew by 18%.

The organization incurred USD 64.2 million more in cloud hosting expenses because its platform operations and customer activities increased.

It incurred additional costs, including USD 6.8 million in incident-related expenses and increased software licensing expenses, as well as benefits expenditures.

The two offsetting factors total USD 27.5 million in decreased engineering overhead costs and USD 11.4 million in increased software capitalization expenses, which together reduced expense increases.

The CrowdStrike data shows that the company allocates its resources to operational efficiency rather than unnecessary expenditures.

CrowdStrike Sales And Marketing

CrowdStrike increased its sales and marketing budget by 34%, which amounted to USD 382.8 million, as the company worked to meet enterprise demand requirements.

The primary reason for the expense increase was employee-related costs, which rose by USD 159.0 million because the company experienced a 14% increase in average worker count, which enabled the company to enhance its sales activities and customer service work.

The company saw stock-based compensation rise by USD 59.7 million while the marketing programs increased their budget by USD 55.5 million, which helped to build brand awareness and develop the business network ecosystem.

The July 19 Incident created a USD 21.4 million expense, which caused a temporary increase in CrowdStrike’s operational statistics.

CrowdStrike expanded its field operations through additional spending on travel, company events, and cloud infrastructure development.

CrowdStrike Cash Flow

CrowdStrike demonstrates its ability to generate cash because its operations produced positive cash flow during fiscal 2025 despite its accounting losses.

The organization recorded net cash from operating activities of USD 1.38 billion, which represented an increase from fiscal 2024’s USD 1.17 billion and fiscal 2023’s USD 941 million.

The subscription-based CrowdStrike statistics show consistent growth, which demonstrates the company’s long-term viability.

The company reported a net loss of USD 16.6 million, yet its operating cash flow received support from USD 1.4 billion in non-cash expenses, which included USD 865.4 million for stock-based compensation, USD 318.8 million for amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs, and USD 188.0 million for depreciation and amortization.

The company achieved deferred revenue growth of USD 669.3 million, which demonstrates strong customer demand and prepayments that positively impact broader CrowdStrike statistics.

The company increased its accounts receivable by USD 274.2 million while its deferred contract acquisition costs grew by USD 584.5 million because it pursued customer acquisition at an aggressive pace.

CrowdStrike spent USD 536.6 million on investments, which included USD 310.3 million for acquisitions of Flow Security and Adaptive Shield and USD 254.9 million for property and equipment purchases.

The organization used these investments to develop its product security systems and expand its infrastructure capabilities.

Financing activities with USD 107.2 million received, which originated from employee equity programs, show the company’s ongoing dependence on stock-based compensation to keep its employees.

Overall, net cash increased by USD 947.1 million in fiscal 2025, reinforcing balance sheet strength.

Within comprehensive CrowdStrike statistics, the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into a billion-dollar operating cash flow reflects robust underlying economics and long-term scalability.

CrowdStrike Revenue By Region

Total revenue reached USD 3.95 billion, up from USD 3.06 billion in 2024 and USD 2.24 billion in 2023, demonstrating strong multi-year scaling within broader CrowdStrike statistics.

The United States generated USD 2.68 billion, accounting for 68% of total revenue, mirroring earlier years as domestic businesses remained strong.

Countries around the world continue to expand their operations. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) generated USD 619.5 million (16%), while Asia Pacific delivered USD 402.5 million (10%). Both regions maintained stable percentage contributions, showing diversified global demand.

The “Other” category accounted for 6%, indicating geographic expansion into new areas.

No country outside the United States accounted for more than 10% of total revenue, thereby reducing the risk of country-based revenue concentration.

The geographic distribution of CrowdStrike statistics creates revenue protection for the company while enabling future growth through international market entry.

Five-Year Shareholder Return Performance Comparison

The five-year performance of CrowdStrike demonstrates that high-growth cybersecurity stocks can deliver impressive returns while experiencing unpredictable market fluctuations.

The initial USD 100 investment from January 31, 2020, would have increased to USD 651.61 by January 31 2025, which results in a total investment return of more than 551 %.

The S&P 500 reached USD 202.59, up 103 %, whereas the S&P Information Technology Index reached USD 279.92, up 180 %, and the Nasdaq 100 reached USD 248.82, up 149 %. The stock price reached its highest point at USD 353.25 in 2021, then decreased to USD 173.35, leading to an exceptional price recovery that lasted until 2025.

Market fluctuations reflect typical patterns in growth stocks, which experience two phases: their value decreases through valuation compression, and then increases through expansion driven by artificial intelligence.

The analysis of historical returns shows no predictive power, but research indicates that businesses with expandable subscription models will receive high market rewards, which is relevant when assessing future CrowdStrike performance metrics.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike Statistics: CrowdStrike’s performance in 2025 reveals exceptional business expansion and increased market presence. In addition, it shows active threat intelligence operations. The company’s financial performance demonstrates sustainable enterprise demand for cloud-native cybersecurity solutions. CrowdStrike will achieve future success because its independent industry recognition and worldwide market expansion prepare it for the upcoming waves of advanced cyber threats. Furthermore, dedicated investments in identity solutions and AI-based defense mechanisms support its readiness.

The AI-based platform and threat insight system from CrowdStrike will enable businesses to predict, discover, and handle cyber threats throughout their operations in 2025 and after. This is because enterprises continue to adopt digital transformation.

