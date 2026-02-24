Etsy Statistics By User, Demographics, Type, Revenue, Website Traffic, eCommerce Usage, Market Share, Trend, Insights and Facts (2026)

Introduction

Etsy Statistics: Etsy is an online shop for unique, creative items. You can find handmade products, vintage treasures, and craft supplies all in one place. From custom jewellery and home décor to thoughtful gifts and art, Etsy has pieces you won’t see in regular stores. Every purchase supports small sellers and independent makers around the world. Want something personal? Many shops can customise items just for you.

If you love original designs, meaningful gifts, or DIY materials, Etsy is the perfect place to explore. Discover something special, made with care, and made to stand out.

Etsy's total revenue for Q4 2025 (ended December 31, 2025) was USD 881.636 million, and for full-year 2025 it was USD 2.883501 billion.

Most Etsy shops are home-based (97%) and run by one person (82%).

Esty’s Financial Report

As of the most recent quarter ending 9/30/2025, Etsy reported a profit margin of 6.38%, which means it kept about 6.38% of revenue as profit after expenses.

The core business generated an operating profit of 12.20% over the last twelve months.

Etsy’s return on assets is 9.66%, and it generated USD 2.85 billion in revenue, representing its total sales.

Etsy’s revenue per share is USD 27.08 per share, while quarterly revenue growth (YoY) is 2.40%.

Etsy delivered USD 2.06 billion in gross profit and reported EBITDA of USD 446.3 million.

Meanwhile, Etsy posted net income available to common shareholders of USD 182.15 million.

Over the last twelve months, Etsy’s diluted EPS was USD 1.48 per share, operating cash flow was USD 691.25M, and levered free cash flow was USD 544.9M, while quarterly earnings grew 31.60% year over year (YoY).

As of the most recent quarter (MRQ), Etsy held USD 1.51B in total cash (USD 15.28 per share), had USD 3.08B in total debt, posted a current ratio of 3.17x, and reported a book value per share of USD -11.29, while debt-to-equity (MRQ) was not available.

Etsy Revenue And Profitability

Etsy’s total revenue for Q4 2025 (ended December 31, 2025) was USD 881.636 million, and for full-year 2025 it was USD 2.883501 billion.

In Q3 2025, Etsy reported revenue of USD 678.03 million, which was up 7% year over year from USD 636.30 million.

Etsy’s revenue take rate (revenue divided by gross merchandise sales) was 24.5% in Q4 2025 and 24.2% in 2025, indicating the company captured roughly one-quarter of GMS as revenue.

Gross Merchandise Sales, which represent the total value of goods sold on the platform, were USD 3.592650 billion in Q4 2025 and USD 11.916900 billion in 2025.

GAAP net income was USD 110.735 million in Q4 2025 and USD 162.982 million in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (a profitability measure excluding certain non-cash and non-recurring items) was USD 222.461 million in Q4 2025 and USD 734.511 million in 2025.

By Segments, 2025

Segment Revenue (USD millions) Total Revenue Share YoY change (USD millions) YoY Change Rate Marketplace revenue 2,007.164 69.6% 13.580 0.7% Services revenue 876.337 30.4% 88.749 11.3%

Etsy User Statistics (TTM Ended December 31, 2025)

(Source: marketplacepulse.com)

In Q3 2025, Etsy reported revenue of USD 86.60 million, down 5% from USD 91.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Active sellers totalled 5.6 million, down about 1.5% YoY.

GMS per active buyer came in at USD 121, down 0.5% YoY.

Etsy brought back 30.0 million reactivated buyers in 2025, up 4% YoY.

A report shared by sec.gov stated that around 21.2 million new buyers joined in 2025, down 10% YoY.

Habitual buyers were 5.9 million, down 9% YoY, accounting for only 7% of buyers but generating approximately 40% of 2025 GMS.

Etsy counted 34.6 million repeat (non-habitual) buyers, down 4% YoY, making up 40% of the active base.

Sellers And Buyers Analysis

(Reference: statsup.net)

Most Etsy shops are home-based (97%) and run by one person (82%); many sellers are new to the platform (61% first-time sellers), and a majority also sell elsewhere (54% multi-channel sellers).

The seller community is largely women (80%) and business-minded (79% treat it as a business); Etsy earnings support household spending for 44%, it is the only occupation for 34%, and 25% of sellers live in rural areas.

Etsy Advertising And Marketing Spend Analysis

Etsy spent USD 914.830 million on marketing in 2025, which was 31.7% of total revenue.

Moreover, the marketing spend increased by 6.8% year over year.

Etsy reported a “direct marketing” advertising expense of USD 790.9 million.

That implies about USD 123.93 million of FY 2025 marketing spend was outside direct-response advertising (USD 914.830 million minus USD 790.9 million).

In Q3 2025, Etsy’s marketing expense was USD 207.841 million, equal to 30.7% of quarterly revenue.

Paid GMS (sales attributed to paid marketing) was 24% for the full-year 2025, and it was 23% in Q3 2025 and 23% for the first nine months of 2025.

Etsy’s Website Traffic Statistics

Etsy.com recorded 459.5 million total visits in January 2026.

Engagement remained solid, with a 39.63% bounce rate, 6.11 pages per visit, and an average session length of 00:04:45.

Traffic fell by 12.32% versus the prior month (month-over-month).

In rankings, Etsy.com stood at Global Rank #64, U.S. Rank #30, and Category Rank #5

By country (desktop share), the top contributors were the United States (56.61%), the United Kingdom (8.08%), Canada (4.75%), Germany (4.06%), Australia (3.09%), and Others (23.4%).

Traffic sources (desktop) were led by Direct, accounting for 59% of visits.

Search mix (desktop, worldwide) showed 61.06% organic keywords vs 38.94% paid keywords, across 5.1M total keywords.

Referral category mix was led by AI Chatbots & Tools at 43.8%, followed by Business Services at 6.21%, Coupons & Rebates at 4.93%, Marketplace at 4.23%, Computers/Electronics/TechOther at 3.74%, and Other at 37.09%.

Etsy User Demographics

(Reference: digitalwebsolutions.com)

Etsy’s largest user age group is 25-34, representing 29.63% of users.

Moreover, the next biggest groups are 35-44 (18.28%) and 18-24 (17.53%).

Older age groups make up a smaller portion of users, including 45-54 (15.06%), 55-64 (11.71%), and 65+ (7.79%).

In 2025, about 80% of Etsy buyers are female, and 20% are male.

Top Selling Categories of Etsy In 2025

According to Increv, Home & Living was the best-selling category in 2025, with USD 3.5 billion in GMS and 15% YoY growth.

Moreover, Jewellery & Accessories delivered USD 1.8 billion in GMS, up 10% from last year, followed by Craft Supplies at USD 1.3 billion (+8%) and Apparel at USD 1.1 billion (+7%).

Etsy Shopping Statistics

Etsy shoppers can choose from more than 100 million listed items, and 83% of buyers say Etsy has unique products they cannot find anywhere else, according to Skillademia.

Buyer surveys show that 84% shop on Etsy to support small businesses, and 67% shop because Etsy products are consistently high quality.

About 29% of buyers use Etsy to find gifts, and custom or made-to-order items made up 30% of Etsy’s 2024 gross merchandise sales.

(Reference: skillademia.com)

The United States leads with 55,965 sellers (20.61%), followed by Canada with 48,817 sellers (17.98%) and the United Kingdom with 31,762 sellers (11.70%).

The other groups range from 25,082 sellers (9.24%) down to 15,180 sellers (5.59%), including China with 15,312 sellers (5.64%).

Planned Online Marketplaces For U.S. Holiday Gift Shopping

(Reference: yaguara.co)

As of August 2025, the U.S. consumers’ top planned online marketplaces for holiday gift shopping are led by Amazon (75%), followed by Walmart (55%) and Target (32%), with Temu (23%) and Google (22%) forming the next tier.

Other planned shopping destinations include Best Buy (19%), eBay (16%), Shein (15%), and Etsy (14%), while ChatGPT is cited by 3% of consumers as a channel they plan to use.

Etsy Shop Fees And Seller Economics

According to Thunderbit, the listing fee is USD 0.20 per item, renewed every 4 months.

The transaction fee is 6.5% of the sale price plus shipping.

U.S. payment processing is about 3% plus USD 0.25 per order.

The off-site Ads fee is 12%-15% only when a sale comes from Etsy ads.

New shop verification is a one-time fee of USD 15.

Etsy eCommerce Usage and Market Share

(Source: enlyft.com)

About 19,935 companies are using Etsy as an e-commerce platform.

Additionally, Etsy’s estimated e-commerce market share is 0.38%.

Retail is the largest industry using Etsy at 9% (1,718 companies), followed by Design (569), Manufacturing (429), Apparel & Fashion (260), Graphic Design (222), Arts and Crafts (168), Consumer Services (158), Recreational Facilities and Services (146), Luxury Goods & Jewelry (140), and Food & Beverages (138).

40% of Etsy customers are in the United States, and 6% are in the United Kingdom. The number of companies using Etsy is highest in the United States (7,863), followed by the United Kingdom (1,221), Canada (510), Germany (287), France (282), Australia (250), the Netherlands (128), Spain (126), India (108), and Brazil (108).

Most companies that use Etsy are small: 62% have fewer than 50 employees, 21% are medium-sized, and 18% are large with more than 1,000 employees.

By company count, Etsy is used most by firms with 1-10 employees (8,255), followed by 10-50 (1,836) and 50-200 (641), and only a few companies have more than 200 employees (200-500: 32, 500-1,000: 2, 1,000-5,000: 3, 5,000-10,000: 3, >10,000: 5).

Conclusion

To sum up, Etsy is a great place to find unique items made with care. You can shop handmade goods, vintage pieces, and craft supplies from small sellers worldwide. It’s perfect for special gifts, home décor, or DIY projects. Many items can also be customised to make them feel more personal. If you want something different from regular stores and you like supporting small businesses, Etsy is a smart choice.

Sources Etsy Yaguara Sec Similarweb Analyzify Marketplacepulse Skillademia Yahoo Marketplacepulse

FAQ . How to sell on Etsy for beginners? Go to Etsy.com/sell to open your shop, set up payments/shipping, create your first listing (photos, price, details), then publish and promote it. Why are so many sellers leaving Etsy? Many sellers leave due to higher overall costs (transaction fees plus ad fees), policy/algorithm changes, and tougher competition, including concerns about mass-produced sellers. What is the easiest thing to sell on Etsy? Digital downloads (printables, templates, patterns, SVGs) are often easiest because there’s no inventory or shipping, just upload the file once. What is the most common thing sold on Etsy? Etsy’s biggest-selling categories are Home & Living and Jewellery/Personal Accessories, alongside a few other major categories that make up most sales. Who is the #1 seller on Etsy? Etsy doesn’t publish an official #1 seller, but third-party rankings often list CaitlynMinimalist at the top by recent sales. What items are currently trending on Etsy? Etsy trend reports highlight Patina Blue + washed-linen style, playful, colourful decor, gothic “Gothmas” decor, and bookish gifts like personalised book embossers and “blind date with a book” items.

