Dark Web Statistics By Demographics, Marketplace, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Dark Web Statistics: The internet is made up of three main parts: the surface web, the deep web, and the dark web. The dark web is the hidden part of the internet, inaccessible through normal web browsing. It’s a place where illegal activities such as selling credit card numbers, bank login details, weapons, hacked social media accounts, and drugs take place.

The dark web, accessible only through special software like Tor, constitutes a small fraction of the deep web and hosts a substantial share of illegal activity. In 2023, it averaged 2.5 million daily visitors, rising to 2.7 million by April 2023. Germany led in Tor usage, followed by the U.S., Finland, India, and Russia. As of 2025, daily traffic surpassed 3 million, with approximately 60 percent of domains hosting illicit content. Roughly 500,000 users regularly frequent darknet marketplaces, where over 37 percent of purchases likely result in further crimes.

Financially, darknet markets received just over USD 2 billion in Bitcoin inflows in 2024, while fraud shops took in USD 225 million. Cryptocurrency-based drug sales grew by more than 19 percent between 2023 and 2024, approaching USD 2.4 billion. Listings for illicit drugs exceeded 44,000 across marketplaces in 2022. Credit card data is widely traded: over 100 million compromised cards were available in 2022, with individual credit card information sold for about USD 110 for a USD 5,000 balance. Additionally, ransomware and malware tools show strong demand, with 1,000 malware installs offered for USD 1,800.

While some may find it intriguing to explore, it’s important to avoid visiting the dark web. Let’s delve deeper into the meaning of the dark web through recent Dark Web Statistics.

General Dark Web Statistics

According to Dark Web Statistics, there are around 3,000 hidden websites, and 60% of those have some kind of illegal activity.

60% of the sellers on the darknet offer sales on stolen financial credentials.

More than 37% of purchases made on the dark web are likely to further lead to criminal activities.

Around the world, 96% of cybercriminals use the encrypted messaging app Telegram to perform illegal activities.

It is estimated that the dark web consists of more than 30,000 websites, which are equal to 0.03% of the entire content on the internet.

In comparison with the entire internet, 6% of it is represented by the dark web.

48% of the Dark Web data is related to illegal activities.

Approximately $1 trillion is the estimated revenue from dark web accounts.

There are approximately 5,00,000 users who regularly visit the marketplaces on the Dark Web.

70% of the people around the world are unaware of the functioning of the Dark Web.

The dark web accounts for 5% of the total internet, while the deep web accounts for 99%.

According to a report by Bloomberg, AT&T Inc.’s customers’ data, which included 73 million current and former customers, was leaked on the dark web.

Based on research findings by The University of Surrey, 57% of the listings on the dark web can harm businesses.

As of 2023, the total daily number of Tor users was 4.61 million.

As of 2024, Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress recorded nearly 5,000 mentions of the deep web collectively.

For doing dark web transactions, 98% of the time, Bitcoin is used.

Selling Price of Illegal Digital Products On The Darknet In 2023

According to Statista, the following digital products are being sold, with their average price in US dollars.

Payment data The average price in US dollars Credit card details, account balance up to $5,000 110 Card.com hacked accounts 75 Credit card details, account balance up to $1,000 70 Stolen online banking logins, minimum $2,000 on accounts 60 Stolen online banking logins, minimum $100 on accounts 40 United Arab Emirates credit card with CVV 35

Social media and emails The average price in US dollars Hacked Gmail account 60 Hacked Instagram Account 25 Hacked Facebook account 25 Hacked Twitter Account 20 1,000 Instagram followers 2 1,000 LinkedIn company page followers 5

Crypto Accounts The average price in US dollars Nuri Account with German IBAN 2,200 Wirex verified and hacked account 2,300 N26 verified account (Germany) 2,650

Hacked Services The average price in US dollars Bet365 account 35 Uber driver hacked account 30 Airbnb.com verified account 300

(Source: statista.com)

The Highest Mean Daily Number of Tor Users By Country

According to Statista, the following are the highest mean daily numbers of Tor network users with direct connections between June and September 2023.

Country Mean daily number of users Germany 2,220,332 United States 577,986 Finland 101,034 India 96,599 Russia 79,043 Indonesia 72,413 Netherlands 65,024 United Kingdom 64,763 France 64,012 Iran 49,804

(Source: statista.com)

Countries With The Highest Number of Indirect Tor Browser Connections In 2023

Country Mean daily number of users Russia 47,973 Iran 41,067 United States 25,434 Germany 4,448 Turkmenistan 4,157 China 3,957 France 2,936 United Kingdom 2,858 Netherlands 2,172 India 2,030

(Source: statista.com)

Types of Content Sold On the Dark Web

3% of the websites are associated with financial fraud activities.

According to the report by Prey Project 2024, a credit card with $5000 balance was available for $110 as of April 2023.

In comparison to 2022, 2023 experienced a $176 million increase in ransomware cryptocurrency-based crimes on the dark web.

Furthermore, 1,000 threat installs that include DDoS and malware attacks are sold for $1,800 on the dark web.

29% of the websites on the dark web consist of explicit content.

As of April 2023, the most profitable types of digital products sold on the dark web are e-wallets, online banking credentials, and Crypto accounts.

In 2023, a forged Maltese passport was available for purchase at $4,000.

Furthermore, top-quality malware was being sold on the platform for $4,500 in Q1 of 2023.

A report by Privacy Affairs states that a digital passport, along with personal details, is likely to cost up to $70.

Based on research findings by CybelAngel, 45% of the medical data on the dark web has information on US patients.

Types of Content Found On the Dark Web

The dark web is the most diverse platform for selling illegal digital products. Based on a report by Intelliagg, the following types are found on the Dark Web.

Type of Content Share File Sharing 29% Leaked Data 28% Financial Fraud 12% News & Media 10% Promotion 6% Discussion Forums 5% Drugs 4% Internet & Computing 3% Hacking 3% Pornography 1% Weapons 0.3%

(Source: usecure.io)

Dark Web Statistics By Demographics

Most of the users belong to the age group of 36 to 45 years, representing 23.5%. Moreover, 11.8% of the users are between 18 and 25 years old, and 5.9% of users are between 46 and 55 years old.

Dark Web Statistics by demographics state that 84.7% of the individuals on the dark web are male users, whereas 9.4% are female.

Dark Web Intelligence Market Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Statista, the dark web intelligence market is estimated to generate $91.1 million as of 2024.

It will experience significant growth over the next seven years, reaching $2,921.8 million by 2032.

Dark Web Statistics By Largest Marketplaces

(Reference: moneyzine.com)

As per MoneyZine, Blacksprut is the largest marketplace on the platform, with 28% of the market share. Mega Darknet Market and OMG! OMG! The market has 22% and 17% of the market share, respectively.

Unveiling The Dark Web – A Beginner’s Guide

The internet is a vast and ever-evolving landscape. But beneath the surface of familiar websites lies a hidden world known as the dark web. This shrouded corner of the internet can be both fascinating and dangerous, and understanding its workings is crucial in today’s digital age.

What Is The Dark Web?

Imagine the internet as an iceberg. The surface you see with search engines like Google is the “clearnet,” but a much larger portion lurks beneath the water – the deep web. This deep web encompasses everything not indexed by search engines, including private databases, paywalled content, and, yes, the dark web.

The dark web itself is a smaller part of the deep web. It consists of websites specifically designed to be anonymous and only accessible through special software like Tor. These websites use complex addresses ending in “.onion” instead of familiar “.com” endings.

How Does The Dark Web Work?

Think of Tor as a secret tunnel network. When you access a website on the clearnet, your information travels directly from your computer to the website’s server. On the dark web, Tor encrypts your data and bounces it through multiple servers around the world before reaching the destination website. This makes it extremely difficult to track your activity or identify your location.

Why Is The Dark Web Dangerous?

Anonymity, while having its benefits, can also attract criminal activity. The dark web has gained a reputation as a marketplace for illegal goods and services. Here’s a glimpse of the dangers:

Black Markets: Illegal drugs, weapons, stolen data (credit cards, identities), and even endangered wildlife can be found on dark web marketplaces. These transactions often use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, making them difficult to trace.

Illegal drugs, weapons, stolen data (credit cards, identities), and even endangered wildlife can be found on dark web marketplaces. These transactions often use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, making them difficult to trace. Malware and Hacking: The dark web can be a breeding ground for malware, malicious software designed to steal your information, damage your computer, or spy on your activity. Hacking services are also sometimes offered, posing a threat to businesses and individuals.

The dark web can be a breeding ground for malware, malicious software designed to steal your information, damage your computer, or spy on your activity. Hacking services are also sometimes offered, posing a threat to businesses and individuals. Scams and Fraud: Just like the clearnet, the dark web is not immune to scams. Fake vendors and phishing attempts can trick you into revealing personal information or sending money.

Ethical Uses Of The Dark Web

Despite its negative reputation, the dark web has legitimate uses too. Here are some examples:

Free Speech and Privacy: For people living in countries with repressive governments, the dark web offers a platform for free speech and anonymous communication. Journalists and activists can use it to share information and avoid censorship.

For people living in countries with repressive governments, the dark web offers a platform for free speech and anonymous communication. Journalists and activists can use it to share information and avoid censorship. Whistleblowing: If someone has evidence of wrongdoing within an organization, the dark web can provide a safe space to leak information anonymously to journalists or authorities.

If someone has evidence of wrongdoing within an organization, the dark web can provide a safe space to leak information anonymously to journalists or authorities. Bypassing Censorship: People in countries with restricted internet access can use the dark web to access information and websites that their governments might block.

How Can AI Fight Crime On The Dark Web?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the fight against dark web crime. Here’s how:

Identifying Suspicious Activity: AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of dark web data to identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate criminal activity. This can help law enforcement agencies focus their investigations.

AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of dark web data to identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate criminal activity. This can help law enforcement agencies focus their investigations. Tracking Illegal Content: AI can be trained to recognize illegal items like drugs or weapons advertised on dark web marketplaces. This allows authorities to take down these marketplaces more efficiently.

AI can be trained to recognize illegal items like drugs or weapons advertised on dark web marketplaces. This allows authorities to take down these marketplaces more efficiently. Predicting Criminal Behavior: By analyzing user activity and communication patterns, AI could potentially predict future criminal activity on the dark web, allowing preventive measures to be taken.

Future Trends Of The Dark Web (2024 And Beyond)

The dark web is constantly evolving, and experts predict some interesting trends for the future:

Rise of AI-powered Attacks and Counter-attacks: As AI becomes more sophisticated, criminals might develop AI-powered tools to create more sophisticated malware and evade detection. Law enforcement will likely counter with their own AI tools to stay ahead.

As AI becomes more sophisticated, criminals might develop AI-powered tools to create more sophisticated malware and evade detection. Law enforcement will likely counter with their own AI tools to stay ahead. Stronger Encryption: Tor’s anonymity is crucial for the dark web’s operations. We might see advancements in encryption techniques, making it even harder for law enforcement to track activity.

Tor’s anonymity is crucial for the dark web’s operations. We might see advancements in encryption techniques, making it even harder for law enforcement to track activity. Focus on Decentralization: Dark web marketplaces are often shut down by authorities. To counter this, criminals might shift towards decentralized platforms, making them harder to take down.

Exploring The Dark Web Safely (Not Recommended)

It’s important to understand the risks before venturing into the dark web. Unless you have a specific, legitimate reason and a strong understanding of online security, it’s generally not recommended. Here’s why:

Malware and Scams: The chances of encountering malware or scams on the dark web are significantly higher than on the clearnet. Even a single click can compromise your computer’s security.

The chances of encountering malware or scams on the dark web are significantly higher than on the clearnet. Even a single click can compromise your computer’s security. Law Enforcement Monitoring: While law enforcement agencies struggle to track activity completely, they do monitor the dark web for illegal activity. Entering the dark web for illegal purposes could put you at risk of getting caught.

Conclusion

The dark web is a complex and fascinating world, but it’s crucial to approach it with caution. By understanding its workings, the dangers it poses, and the potential for good, we can navigate the digital landscape more safely and responsibly. Remember, the clearnet offers a wealth of information and resources – for most needs, there’s no reason to venture into the dark corners of the internet.

If you suspect illegal activity is happening on the dark web, you can report it to the authorities. Most countries have dedicated cybercrime units that handle such reports.

Sources Earthweb Wikipedia Gitnux Idagent Zipdo Preyproject Bloomberg Moneyzine Statista

FAQ . What is the Dark Web? The dark Web is the World Wide Web, which requires authorization and configurations of specific software to access. The dark web is commonly known for conducting illegal activities. What is the difference between Dark Web and Darknet? Darknet is a part of the Dark web. What consists of the following terms: Surface Web, Deep Web, and Dark Web? The surface web contains information that is easily available on the internet, and we are able to access it by surfing the internet, for example, YouTube, Wikipedia, Facebook, Google, blogs, and much more. The Deep Web includes research papers, private networks, private forums, net banking, credentials, and medical records; in short, it includes users’ confidential information.

The dark Web consists of private communications, privacy protection, and illegal trade activities.



