Wiz Statistics By Growth, Funding, Integration, Customer ROI, Cloud Security, Patent Portfolio, Competitors, Insight and Facts (2026)

Introduction

Wiz Statistics: Wiz is a cloud security platform for companies using AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes. It helps teams avoid relying on many separate security tools. Additionally, they provide a clear view of the entire cloud setup. They also consolidate risks in one place, including issues with workloads, user access, settings, and vulnerabilities.

It also links these risks to potential outcomes, helping teams identify which risks pose the greatest risk. With this, security and engineering teams can address the most critical issues first. Moreover, they can reduce unnecessary alerts and keep systems safer without slowing work.

This article explains what makes Wiz special. It also explains how it works and why many cloud-first companies choose it.

Editor’s Choice

Wiz co-founder Roy Reznik said the company reached USD 500 million in annual recurring revenue and is targeting USD 1 billion in ARR in 2025 (about 100% growth).

integrations were made in the Wiz Integration Network. According to Wiz.io, approximately 54% of cloud environments have exposed virtual machines and serverless workloads that contain sensitive data, including personal information and payment details.

of cloud environments have exposed virtual machines and serverless workloads that contain sensitive data, including personal information and payment details. GreyB’s dataset shows that Wiz holds 193 patents worldwide, of which 73 are granted (approved by the patent office).

patents worldwide, of which are granted (approved by the patent office). wiz.io has approximately 0.1% market share, but Enlyft’s chart for Wiz shows 0.01%.

market share, but Enlyft’s chart for Wiz shows Wiz’s filings are concentrated in the United States (164), with smaller counts in China (5), the European Patent Office (4), and Canada (2).

About Wiz

Metrics Specifications Company name Wiz, Inc. Founded January 2020 Headquarters New York City, United States Main engineering base Tel Aviv, Israel Founders Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik, Ami Luttwak Type Private Industry Cybersecurity Key people Assaf Rappaport (CEO), Dali Rajic (COO) Key product idea One scanning engine and one management console for cloud security Customers Large enterprises and fast-growing cloud teams across industries (finance, healthcare, retail, media, government). Website wiz.io

Key Takeaways

Wiz Cloud gives security teams a clear view of their entire cloud setup, servers, services, and data without installing agents by scanning cloud APIs.

It also helps teams focus on the most important risks first by ranking and prioritising issues based on impact and exposure.

Wiz Code reduces cloud risk early by finding security problems in infrastructure and application code before changes are deployed to the cloud.

Wiz Defend provides real-time detection and response for threats in cloud workloads, helping teams investigate faster and limit damage sooner.

Analysts see Wiz as a unified cloud security platform, adopted by 50%+ of Fortune 100 companies, enabling fast cloud teams with a single engine and console.

Wiz employed about 1,995 people in November 2024, and it was reported to have around 1,800 employees in 2025, according to Wikipedia.

Most of Wiz’s sales and marketing staff were spread across North America and Europe.

Most of Wiz’s engineering staff were based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In August 2022, Wiz stated that it was the fastest startup to grow annual recurring revenue from USD 1 million to USD 100 million.

In February 2024, Wiz reported reaching USD 350 million in ARR.

In the same period, Wiz also stated that 45% of Fortune 100 companies were its customers (i.e., a 45% market share of Fortune 100 accounts).

In March 2025, Alphabet Inc. announced that it acquired Wiz in a USD 32 billion deal.

Google Buying Wiz And EU Approval

In March 2024, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai emailed Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport to discuss a possible acquisition.

Rappaport did not see the email until May 2024, when he met Pichai and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian in Mountain View, California.

In mid-2024, Google made an initial acquisition offer valuing Wiz at about USD 23 billion.

Wiz initially rejected the offer, preferring to pursue an IPO.

Transaction discussions later resumed as IPO market conditions weakened and M&A conditions appeared more favourable.

On March 18, 2025, Google announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz for USD 32 billion in an all-cash transaction, and said Wiz will join Google Cloud after closing, according to Google Blogs.

After closing, Wiz is expected to join Google Cloud.

In February 2026, the European Commission approved the acquisition unconditionally, clearing a major regulatory step and allowing the deal to proceed in the EEA.

TechCrunch reported that Cyberstarts’ original USD 6.4 million Wiz seed investment could be worth about USD 1.3 billion, based on Cyberstarts’ 4.1% stake at the time of the acquisition.

Also sold about USD 120 million of Wiz shares via secondaries over time, bringing total proceeds to about USD 1.42 billion.

Wiz ARR Growth, IPO Target, And Funding

According to TechCrunch, Wiz co-founder Roy Reznik said the company reached USD 500 million in annual recurring revenue and is targeting USD 1 billion in ARR in 2025 (about 100% growth).

Reported ARR was approximately USD 350 million in May 2024 and approximately USD 500 million in July 2024, indicating rapid scaling over a short period.

Wiz walked away from acquisition talks with Google/Alphabet at about USD 23 billion, and the CEO told staff the next goals were USD 1 billion in ARR and an IPO.

Compared with Wiz’s USD 12 billion valuation in May 2024, a USD 23 billion offer implied an approximately 92% premium.

Wiz raised USD 1 billion in May 2024 at a USD 12 billion valuation, led by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, and Thrive, which strengthened its ability to stay independent.

Wiz has highlighted its hypergrowth, previously claiming it grew from USD 1 million in ARR to USD 100 million in ARR in about 18 months.

Reznik also tied Wiz’s opportunity to market size, noting that global cloud security spending in 2024 exceeded USD 30 billion, and he announced a UK expansion with a London office.

Wiz’s official website listed more than 200 integrations in its Wiz Integration Network as of July 30, 2025.

On January 29, 2026, more than 240 integrations were made in the Wiz Integration Network.

This implies WIN expanded by at least 20% from 200+ (Jul 2025) to 240+ (Jan 2026).

Wiz’s public integrations catalogue lists 243 total integrations and shows category-level counts.

Wiz integrates with ticketing and messaging tools, including Jira, ServiceNow ITSM, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, and Azure DevOps.

On-call and incident response tools, including PagerDuty and Opsgenie.

By Category

In the 2026 Wiz integrations catalogue, Wiz supports SOC operations through 14 SIEM integrations and 15 SOAR & Automation integrations.

The same catalogue shows broad coverage: 19 CI/CD, 5 version control, 22 vulnerability management (about 22% of the 101 integrations listed here), 16 compliance management, and 10 identity and security integrations.

Customer ROI And Operational Impact Of The Wiz Platform

A Wiz DSPM customer reported that the platform helped them save 1,000-2,000 hours per year by reducing manual work for risk analysis and audit readiness.

Wiz uses an industry benchmark estimating the average cost of a data breach at USD 4.88 million per incident to frame the potential risk-reduction value.

Wiz evaluation materials cite an approximately 40% improvement in incident-handling speed.

In an AWS write-up on Wiz + Amazon Bedrock, security teams are reported to have reduced time spent investigating complex risks by 40%.

In a Wiz customer story, an Aon security leader stated that the “mean time to value” was under 30 minutes.

Zendesk reported a 95% reduction in out-of-SLA vulnerabilities and said that 96% of total critical vulnerabilities were remediated using Wiz-driven visibility and prioritisation.

SIXT reported an 85% decrease in critical issues and a 75% decrease in high-risk issues within a few months.

Hivebrite reported 85% fewer alerts and stated that 85% of compliance requirements were automated after adopting Wiz workflows.

Datavant reported a 51% reduction in vulnerabilities, consolidation from 7 tools to 1, and approximately 50% cost savings, with an expectation that savings would rise as legacy contracts rolled off.

Wiz Cloud Security Research

According to Wiz.io, approximately 54% of cloud environments have exposed virtual machines and serverless workloads that contain sensitive data, including personal information and payment details.

72% of cloud environments have publicly accessible PaaS databases with weak or missing access controls, increasing the risk of accidental exposure of sensitive information.

Wiz reports 29% of cloud environments have exposed assets containing personal information.

35% have compute assets that both expose sensitive data and are vulnerable to critical or high-severity threats.

Despite continued improvements in container security, 12% of cloud environments still run internet-facing containers vulnerable to known, exploitable security flaws.

Wiz Patent Portfolio

Based on GreyB’s dataset, Wiz has 193 patents worldwide.

Of these, 73 patents have been granted, meaning the patent office has already approved them.

More than 92% of Wiz’s patents are active, meaning they are currently in force (not expired or withdrawn).

Wiz’s portfolio is grouped into 62 unique patent families, i.e., 62 core inventions with filings that may span multiple countries.

In status terms, Wiz has 179 active patents and 14 inactive patents.

The charts referenced in the GreyB analysis cover publication years 2020-2025.

Looking at filing activity (applications filed), Wiz’s filings increased sharply: 1 filing in 2020, 8 in 2021, 51 in 2022, 75 in 2023, and 58 in 2024.

GreyB shows 2 patents granted in 2022, 7 in 2023, 42 in 2024, and 22 in 2025.

A patent application can take up to 18 months to become publicly available.

Wiz’s filings are concentrated in the United States (164), with smaller counts in China (5), the European Patent Office (4), and Canada (2).

The research centre location listed in the GreyB analysis is the United States.

A separate third-party snapshot (HowManyPatents newsletter) reports smaller totals (likely due to different counting rules and an earlier cut-off date): 57 patent families, 71 application patents, 24 granted patents, and 17 WO (PCT) applications.

Wiz.io Market Share and Competitors In Cloud Security

Enlyft says it tracks market share across 15,000+ technology products (including Cloud Security) using data science and indexing techniques.

It scans billions of public documents and maintains 100+ data fields per company.

wiz.io has approximately 0.1% market share, but Enlyft’s chart for Wiz shows 0.01%.

53 companies in its dataset are currently using wiz.io.

Enlyft notes that wiz.io is most often used by companies with more than 10,000 employees and more than USD 1,000 million in revenue.

Sucuri CloudProxy leads with 36.9% market share and 198,125 users, while Barracuda follows with 26.4% and 141,499 users.

Working Process Of Wiz

Step 1: Wiz securely connects to AWS, Azure, and GCP via API access, enabling it to scan your cloud without installing agents.

Step 2: Discovers full cloud setup by finding servers, storage, databases, user identities, and network settings in one place.

Step 3: Wiz scans your cloud to find misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, internet-exposed resources, and overly broad access permissions.

Step 4: It adds context by showing which assets are reachable, where sensitive data is stored, and which targets attackers are most likely to hit first.

Step 5: Wiz links security issues together to show the easiest path an attacker could take to reach your most critical assets.

Step 6: Wiz ranks risks by real business impact, helping teams fix the most critical and dangerous issues first.

Step 7: Wiz sends findings into ticketing systems and security tools so teams can act faster.

Step 8: Wiz Code scans code before release to prevent risks early, while Wiz Defend detects and helps respond to threats in real time.

Conclusion

Wiz shows that cloud security must keep up with fast-moving cloud teams. It brings together data on apps, settings, and user access in one place. As a result, teams see real risks, ignore less important alerts, and fix issues faster. The main idea is simple: good security is not about more warnings.

It is about clear information, smart priorities, and quick action. As more companies move to the cloud, the ones that make security easier and faster will be able to grow safely.

Sources Wiz Wiz Google Techcrunch Wiz Amazon Greyb Enlyft

FAQ . What does Wiz actually do? Wiz scans your cloud and apps to identify security risks and recommends the first fix. Who uses Wiz? Security, cloud, DevOps/SRE, and compliance teams use Wiz to secure the cloud. Does Wiz install agents on servers? Wiz often works without agents by securely connecting to your cloud account and scanning it. Does Wiz support compliance reporting? Yes, Wiz helps with compliance by matching findings to standards like CIS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS. How is Wiz different from traditional security tools? Wiz cuts down noisy alerts and highlights the real, high-risk issues that matter most.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

