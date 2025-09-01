GitHub Statistics By Users, Security And Facts (2025)

Introduction

GitHub Statistics: GitHub remained on a growth trajectory in 2024, with more developers joining the platform, upping the activity on the site, and AI playing an even larger role in coding. As of early 2025, GitHub is used by over 150 million developers worldwide, with more than 1 billion repositories and forks hosted on the platform. In 2024 alone, developers made over 5 billion contributions across public and private projects. The total number of public and private surpassed 420 million, reflecting significant growth.

Artificial intelligence has become increasingly central: GitHub Copilot now supports over 20 million users, and developers created over 70,000 new public generative AI projects in early 2025. GitHub’s emergence as a key hub for AI-assisted development underscores its expanding role in shaping modern software engineering.

We will now delve into key GitHub Statistics, such as how many users, contributions, and repositories, and how much of an impact AI has had on the developer.

By early 2023, GitHub had crossed 100 million users, with an appraisal for the highest growth in India ( +32.4% ), China ( +15.6% ), and Brazil ( +11.6% ) in the past year.

users, with an appraisal for the highest growth in India ( ), China ( ), and Brazil ( ) in the past year. India’s developer base is now above the 17-million mark and is growing so fast that it might soon overtake the U.S. by 2022.

mark and is growing so fast that it might soon overtake the U.S. by 2022. The U.S., however, continues to hold the top spot globally for contributor count. India has held the second position since 2022, as it has far surpassed China.

The estimate by GitHub foresees Indian developers matching U.S. developer numbers by 2025 if the growth in numbers continues steadily.

With 362,000 stars, freeCodeCamp is currently the most-starred repository on GitHub, followed by React with 234,369 stars and Vue.js with 208,000 stars.

stars, freeCodeCamp is currently the most-starred repository on GitHub, followed by React with stars and Vue.js with stars. In 2025, Python will become the most used programming language on GitHub, overtaking JavaScript because of AI and data science usage.

There are now 5 million workflows executed every day through GitHub Actions, which has also cut down deployment time for enterprises by 30% .

workflows executed every day through GitHub Actions, which has also cut down deployment time for enterprises by . The most significant open-source project by contributors, Microsoft/vscode, has 19,800 contributors; next comes home-assistant/core, with 13,500 contributors, and third is flutter/flutter with 12,400.

Ranking of The Largest Developer Population On GitHub By Year

(Source: statista.com)

The United States, for now, still maintains the number-one spot when it comes to the number of contributors.

India is rapidly closing this gap, though. India crept past China in 2022 and has held onto second place since.

The developer community of India on GitHub is growing faster than in any other nation worldwide and is predicted to become the biggest by 2028.

According to GitHub’s recent report, GitHub statistics state that India already boasts more than 17 million developers on the platform.

What distinguishes India is not just its large number in terms of developers but also the rate of growth. Since 2013, its numbers have exploded, ubiquitously marking its presence as an active tech community.

This growth-side-by-side emergence of AI tools is making code writing easier across languages, be it English or a second language for the programmer.

GitHub has noted the significance of this, as it suggests that platforms are becoming more inclusive and accessible to developers from non-English-speaking countries.

Another such country with strong growth is Brazil, partly because students employ GitHub Education.

Having gotten on early, India became ranked second for the number of GitHub Education users in 2024, indicating that many students and learners came in later.

Global charts also have not really changed much for the Top 20 on GitHub, except for just a few shuffles: the Philippines jumped 18th, passing Australia, and Pakistan moved from 21st to 20th position, leaving Poland behind.

These changes themselves point toward how fast the developing countries are catching up.

Contributors of Generative AI On GitHub

(Reference: coinlaw.io)

As per Coiunlaw, GitHub statistics show that the United States stands preeminent on GitHub for generative AI development, with almost 80,000 contributors, thereby being the biggest platform for AI developers working on open-source generative AI projects.

India holds the second position, with 30,000 contributors, indicating the fast growth of its developer community and increasing interest in AI.

Hong Kong SAR is making a burglary with nearly 22,000 contributors, an astounding feat for such a small place, signalling its rising clout in AI innovation.

China follows right next with 20,000 contributors, still very active in open-source AI, maintaining a very strong presence.

Somehow, Germany still leads Europe with a staggering 18,000 contributors, whereas Japan, which has around 15,000, shows consistent and stable interest in AI technology.

With 13,000 contributors, the United Kingdom remains at the forefront of European AI communities.

Small Singapore is home to many contributors reaching 10,000, which tells how much it has grown to be influential in the tech space.

Canada has maintained its stature in the global AI space with an 8,000-strong contributor base.

Rounding out the list with 6,000 contributors, France comes among the top 10 and solidifies its position within the international AI developer community.

GitHub Users And Growth Rate

Country Users & Growth Rate India 2.5 million (a 32.4% increase) China 1.2 million (a 15.6% increase) Brazil 924,000 (an 11.6% increase) Russia 528,000 (a 7.3% increase) Indonesia 582,000 (a 7.3% increase) United Kingdom 488,000 (a 6.1% increase) Germany 426,000 (a 5.3% increase) Japan 413,000 (a 5.2% increase) France 373,000 (a 4.7% increase) Canada 366,000 (a 4.6% increase)

(Source: inclind.com)

The latest GitHub statistics reveal how much the platform has grown to become the home to software developers from all parts of the world.

The first milestone of 100 million developers was crossed by GitHub in January of 2023. Most of the developers base their presence in the United States, followed by India, China, and Brazil.

Even though the U.S. still holds the biggest share of developers, GitHub has grown exponentially outside the U.S., especially in newer markets.

India added 2.5 million developers, a 32.4% increase, within a year. China gained 1.2 million developers, very much up by 15.6%.

Brazil added 924,000 developers, an 11.6% increase.

Russia and Indonesia grew by 7.3% each, adding 528,000 and 582,000 developers, respectively.

The United Kingdom grew by 6.1%, adding 488,000 users, and Germany was next with 426,000 users at 5.3%.

Japan added developers with 413,000, growing at 5.2%.

France and Canada presented stable growth: France added 373,000 users (4.7% up), and Canada was close behind, adding 366,000 users (4.6% up).

These trends show strong GitHub adoption growing in other countries outside the U.S., especially India and China. India’s growth stands out, growing almost one-third in one year.

This greater throughput of growth has led GitHub to speculate that Indian developers could reach parity with developers in the U.S. by 2025, if the trend were to continue.

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, ChatGPT remained the number-one AI tool for developers, with 82% in answer that they use it regularly. That is to say, over eight out of every ten developers have put ChatGPT to some use in their workflow.

Second most used was GitHub Copilot, used by 44% of developers, half the percentage of ChatGPT, but still very prominent in terms of usage.

In third was Google Gemini, used by 22% of developers, which means it is picking up ground but remains very far from the top two.

Being AI and Visual Studio Intellicode, Microsoft’s… were listed amongst commonly used ones, though no definite percentage was given.Then there was Claude and also Perplexity AI, with lower usage, yet sufficiently used by developers to give them a presence, meaning they carry along a niche user base and are thus an active spot in the AI ecosystem.

Also, interestingly, even though many new AI tools entered the market, an old-school kind of tool like Wolfram Alpha still made it into the mix with a 4% usage rate among developers.

When considering this fact, it looks small compared to ChatGPT, but it is significant because this tool outranked others like Meta AI or Amazon Q, with much lower adoption rates.

Popular GitHub Repositories

The famous freeCodeCamp repo remains first on GitHub, with 362,000 stars, with its free coding curriculum is widely accepted.

TensorFlow has become the major framework in AI and machine learning, with over 186,000 stars and a large user base in the AI arena itself.

Vue.js has surpassed 208,000 stars and remains a favourite for user-interface creation.

Django is a top-level Web framework for Python that has earned 80,000 stars, signifying the continued interest in Python-based development.

React, one of the principal front-end libraries, has 234,369 stars and yet so many more developers are interacting.

Kubernetes is endorsed by 115,000 stars and is essential in cloud-native development as an open-source platform for container management.

Lastly, the Linux repository, home to the world’s most widely used open-source operating system, has gathered 150,000 stars, showing its long-lasting impact in the software world.

Programming Language On GitHub

In 2025 and onward, Python marks the most trending programming language on GitHub, bumping the seat formerly occupied by JavaScript by its flexible use across AI, data science, and automation.

JavaScript ranks in second place but remains extremely strong because of its dominance in the web and frontend framework lands.

TypeScript continues growing incredibly fast and pushes into the third spot in terms of popularity. This is mainly due to its use in large-scale JavaScript projects, granting better type safety.

Java is traditionally important and thus sits in fourth place, especially in backend systems and Android development.

C++ advances into fifth place in keeping the high stakes for high-performance software, including game and system tools. Just behind it, in sixth, is Go (Golang), famous for its efficiency and aptness for cloud-native and microservice applications.

Rust makes it to the top ten, being seventh. Developers favour it because of memory safety and superior performance in system-level programming.

Coming in at number 8, C# continues to be a favourite in enterprise software, desktop applications, and game development, particularly with Unity.

Though the newer languages are getting noticed, PHP, still in ninth position, powers massive areas of the web, including platforms like WordPress.

Next comes Shell scripting, which holds 10th place and is crucially used for automation, system administration, and DevOps tasks.

GitHub Security Statistics

A GitGuardian report of 2023 stated that in the United States, GitHub users exposed 12.8 million authentication and secret credentials across 3 million public repositories.

This shows a 28% increase in leaked GitHub secrets compared to the last year. GitHub’s 2023 stronger protection tools have helped to secure 18 million projects hosted on the platform.

However, the actual mutation of vulnerable software performed by developers has risen by 50% in comparison to the previous year.

GitHub statistics for 2023 show that the IT sector, by far, detected 65.9% of leaks, while retail, manufacturing, education, science and tech, finance, and insurance were guilty of the other 30.8%.

About 12.4% of 2,050 repositories were deleted or became undocumented due to security exposures-that percentage has, in fact, increased by 37.8% since 2020.

Despite these exposure-related problems, GitHub continues to shore up its defences for the benefit of developers and their repositories.

By the same token, developers were 50% more likely to be making vulnerable software patches in 2022, though protection for 18 million projects was concurrently promoted by GitHub.

The most vigorous DDoS attack in GitHub’s history also came in 2018, when traffic went up to 1.3 Tbps and peak handling went up to 126.9 million packets per second.

With the growth of public repositories inside GitHub tallying up to a growth rate of 20%, project dependencies on GitHub stand at an average median count of 683, which sees languages like PHP, Ruby, and Python often affected by single security flaws.

This means that every year, 59 out of 100 active repositories using supported package ecosystems may be affected by at least one security alert.

The good news is that when a repository has security problems, they end up being repaired quickly because automatic pull requests fix bugs 1.4 times faster when patch updates are used.

Yet, a vulnerability remains undetected, on average, for a staggering 4.4 years.

Once it is detected, there is a scant one-week period for the developer community to implement the necessary security fixes.

Through its HackerOne bounty program, GitHub has paid out US$2,357,773 to cover fixes for 23 vulnerabilities, the maximum bounty ever, however, being US$50,000.

The average response time to security reports from GitHub has also been considerably shortened, hitting a 12-hour reduction and thus about an hour reduction for the entire process.

GitHub Open Source Projects

Project Contributors Microsoft/vs code 19,800 contributors home-assistant/core 13,500 contributors flutter/flutter 12,400 contributors MicrosoftDocs/azure-docs 12,300 contributors Microsoft/PowerToys 7,500 contributors vercel/next.js 5,900 contributors NixOS/nixpkgs 4,800 contributors Microsoft/TypeScript 4,560 contributors mui/material-ui 4,530 contributors TensorFlow/tensorf 4,400 contributors

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

In 2024, the GitHub stats revealed which open-source projects drew the most contributors.

The leader is Microsoft/vscode with a total of 19,800 contributors, sufficiently demonstrating how large and active the Visual Studio Code project is.

With roughly 13,500 contributors coming to the aid of open family tech, the Home Assistant/core project enjoys big community backing.

In close competition is the Flutter repository with some 12,400 contributors, maintaining its stature as another highly collaborative project.

Next in line, MeyersDocs/azure-docs, with some 12,300 contributors, speaks volumes about the number of developers who contribute documentation to the Azure cloud platform from Microsoft.

Other major repositories also claim a couple of thousand contributors. Microsoft/PowerToys is almost at an all-time high with about 7,500 contributors for PowerToys productivity utilities.

On the hype side, vercel/next.js, a web application framework, claims a membership of about 5,900.

We have 4,560 contributors for the NixOS/nixpkgs package collection and 4,530 contributors for Microsoft/TypeScript, all indicative of the high interest in the language itself.

Finally, with roughly 4,400 contributors, TensorFlow/tensorf exhibits a steady purchase for TensorFlow as an ML framework.

GitHub Actions And CI/CD Trends

(Reference: coinlaw.io)

With GitHub Actions becoming a bigger part of automation for developers, there are now over 5 million workflows running every day, proving how popular it has become for modern CI/CD pipelines.

The integration of Docker and Kubernetes within GitHub Actions has experienced an enormous rise in the last year, with a 40% increase in usage, now making it a very common option for companies searching for automation of complex deployments at scale.

Self-hosted runners have seen a 35% increase as well; this indicates that more organisations are willing to run GitHub Actions on their internal infrastructure to gain better control and customisation.

The number of actions in the GitHub Actions Marketplace has also dramatically increased, exceeding 20,000, thus giving developers a lot of ready-to-go workflows that they hardly have to tweak.

Continuous deployment through GitHub Actions has increased by 50%, as more teams are directly pushing code to production automatically and thus skipping manual steps.

Immensely, Docker and Kubernetes usage in Actions workflows has risen by 25%, with roughly 1 million workflows involving containerised apps.

GitHub Actions has cut deployment times by an average of 30%, speeding up software delivery and making the release cycle much more efficient.

Overall, these trends indicate that GitHub Actions is being considered as the primary CI/CD offering, especially in container-heavy, fast-deployment environments.

Conclusion

In 2024, GitHub solidifies itself as the largest developers’ platform, giving AI a significant role in writing 30% of Python functions in the U.S., while tools such as GitHub Copilot account for some 20 million users. AI productivity gains are valued at US$9.6 billion to US$96 billion every year in the U.S. At the same time, with the emergence of new problems like fake stars, however, better moderation is needed. Thus, overall, 2024 has been the year for growth, innovation, and change at GitHub.

FAQ . Which country is the fastest-growing developer community on GitHub in 2024? India is currently the fastest-growing developer population on GitHub. It has over 17 million developers there, and apparently, the user population witnessed growth of an astounding 32% in just a single year. If this growth is sustained, then according to GitHub, India may well be on its way to joining or perhaps even eclipsing the United States in terms of the total number of contributors by 2025. What AI tools are most commonly used by developers on GitHub in 2024? The most widely used AI tool across developers is ChatGPT, employed daily by 82%. Next is GitHub Copilot, with a 44% usage rate amongst developers, followed by Google Gemini at 22%. Then there is also Bing AI, Claude, Perplexity AI, and Visual Studio Intellicode, which, while having smaller user bases, are still notable. What are the most popular open-source projects on GitHub by number of contributors and stars? With a contributor count of 19,800, the Microsoft VS Code repository stands at the top, followed by home-assistant/core and flutter/flutter. In contrast, in terms of GitHub stars, freeCodeCamp leads with 362,000 stars, React has more than 234,000, and Vue.js has over 208,000 stars. What are the biggest security issues reported on GitHub in recent times? In 2023, US GitHub users have been exposing 12.8 million secrets in public repositories, which is a 28% increase from the previous year. Despite an improvement in GitHub security for over 18 million projects, vulnerable code updates rose by 50%. There is also a 59% chance that any active repo will receive at least one security alert in the next year; however, on average, it takes around 4.4 years for such vulnerabilities to be discovered. How popular is GitHub Actions for CI/CD and automation? Running over 5 million workflows each day, GitHub Actions has become a core automation tool. Continuous deployment with an Action has increased by 50%, whereas containerised workflow types (Docker, Kubernetes) have increased by 40%. With over 20,000 reusable Actions available on the Marketplace, companies say they’ve seen a 30% reduction in deployment time, proving GitHub Actions have become largely important in the efficient DevOps pipeline.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

