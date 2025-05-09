Meta AI Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Meta AI Statistics: The year 2024 witnessed Meta Platforms Inc., earlier called Facebook, achieving breakthroughs in AI, new for affecting and giving business experiences. The growth of Meta has thus been greatly supported by the AI pledge that spans advertising strategies to cutting-edge AI model developments. Meta AI, the artificial intelligence division of Meta Platforms, has experienced significant growth and investment in recent years.

As of early 2025, Meta AI boasts over 700 million monthly active users, with projections indicating it could reach 1 billion users within the year. The division’s generative AI tools have attracted more than 4 million advertisers, leading to a 70% year-over-year growth in Advantage & shopping campaigns, which now have an annual revenue run rate exceeding USD 20 billion.

This article highlights some key Meta AI statistics and developments, spotlighting the journey in 2024.

Meta had more than US$164 billion in revenue in 2024, up from US$134 billion in 2023, of which mainly is the advertising.

in revenue in 2024, up from in 2023, of which mainly is the advertising. Meta AI Advertising itself generated more than US$160 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The family of Apps of Meta UC-Line generated US$114 billion in 2022, and Reality Labs generated US$2.1 billion .

in 2022, and Reality Labs generated . Marketing Panchayat for Meta went above US$15 billion in 2022.

in 2022. As of Q4 2024, Meta’s total platforms had 3.35 billion daily active users with revenues per user of US$49.63 , up from US$44.60 in 2023.

daily active users with revenues per user of , up from in 2023. WhatsApp has above 100 million monthly active users in the US, and Threads has almost 200 million worldwide.

monthly active users in the US, and Threads has almost worldwide. Instagram continues to dominate user numbers in India, with 362 million , the U.S., with 169 million, and Brazil, with 134 million .

, the U.S., with 169 million, and Brazil, with . Facebook Messenger collected 394 million daily user counts on Android and 175 million on iOS between October 2023 and October 2024.

daily user counts on Android and on iOS between October 2023 and October 2024. Meta AI statistics indicate that Meta declared record capital expenditures in 2024 at US$39.2 billion to be multiplied up to US$65 billion for 2025, primarily on AI infrastructure.

to be multiplied up to for 2025, primarily on AI infrastructure. Llama is Meta’s open-source AI model, which is part of building long-term advantages and attracting talent.

GPT-2 from OpenAI was the most downloaded text-generation model on HuggingFace in 2024 with 15.5 million downloads.

downloads. The older Meta models stay trendy, like OPT-125M ( 6M downloads) and Llama 3.1 ( 5.8M downloads).

downloads) and Llama 3.1 ( downloads). ChatGPT was the most employed AI tool by developers in 2024, with 82%using it followed by GitHub Copilot at 44% and Google Gemini at 22%.

Key Facts

Meta Platforms, previously Facebook, is considered one of the most influential companies globally that brought socialness onto the internet for kindergartners.

The company owns the top social media platforms in growth trends of user base such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Meta AI statistics in Q4 2024, 3,350 million daily active users were recorded across the core services of Meta.

Launched by Meta back in July 2023, Threads is a text-based platform that recorded its 150 millionth download within six days and earned the title of highest download speed, overtaking Pokémon GO and Call of Duty: Mobile in that feat.

Advertisement on Family of Apps contributed 98.6% of the entire revenue, whereas Reality Labs contributed 1.5%.

In 2024, advertising contributed more than US$160 billion to Meta’s revenue while it spent about US$2.06 billion in advertising expenses itself.

The value of Meta was marked at US$1.4 trillion in October 2024, making it the third-highest tech company after Alphabet and Amazon.

In a Meta AI statistics report released in 2024, Facebook was selected as the “most important platform” by 44% of marketers, with 91% usage from B2C professionals.

For B2B marketing, LinkedIn still luckily outranked Meta’s offerings.

Meta has faced a lot of serious challenges on different fronts including breaches in privacy regulation being fined for it, with the largest penalty being at the tune of €91 million in 2024 by the Irish DPC for insecure password storage.

Several times, between 2022 and 2024, Meta was fined by European regulators for data privacy breaches.

Millions of harmful content items continue to be removed by the platform every quarter, with the intent to regulate safety and compliance.

Meta AI Revenue And Net Income

(Reference: statista.com)

Meta AI statistics indicate that in 2024, Meta Platforms surpassed revenues of US$164 billion, an impressive growth from the US$134 billion recorded in 2023.

Major revenues came from advertising, remaining the company’s main source of income.

In 2022, Meta’s Family of Apps generated revenues of US$114 billion, with Reality Labs, the division working on virtual realities, contributing a sum of US$2.1 billion.

In that same year, Meta’s marketing expenditure reached just over US$15 billion, a slight increase from the US$14 billion it spent in 2021.

There have been privacy concerns, but user growth has remained steady.

By the end of Q4 in 2022, Meta had a total global user population of 3.74 billion across all its platforms, 407 million users being monthly active ones in Europe.

Installing great traction, Oculus hit 10.62 million downloads by the end of 2021. Downloads rose sharply from 2020 to 2021, more than doubling in that timeframe.

Even with previous controversies, such as those from the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018 and data privacy concerns that continue, users do engage with Meta platforms.

Nonetheless, there remains public scepticism about Meta’s push into the metaverse.

Coleman Park conducted a survey among U.S. adults to realise their concerns over privacy, should Meta’s metaverse dream pan out as an issue.

Meta AI Expenditures

(Source: statista.com)

According to Meta AI statistics, Meta had just reported stronger-than-expected earnings, even with record-level capital expenditures reaching US$14.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and totalling US$39.2 billion for the entire year.

The company will spend up to US$65 billion in 2025, largely expanding its AI infrastructure and hiring staff. If this number does come true, it will be 130% greater capital spent in just two years. Others in the largest tech ecosystem seem to be on a similar route.

Microsoft has announced a US$80 billion investment plan for data centers for this year, while back home, Amazon expects to top its previously stated infrastructure spending of US$75 billion.

Meta is well-known for its foray into virtual reality and the metaverse, but the company also has a popular AI product called Llama on offer.

Llama is open source, unlike much of the competition. This means that, in the first place, Meta is not making any standard revenue through traditional licenses or subscriptions; along these lines, the company has created commercial licenses in which other commercial entities may use Llama to conduct commercial applications outside what the open-source license itself typically covers.

Meta AI statistics believes that rendering Llama into an open-source environment will allow long-term competitive advantages to be gained, and this is in view of competition from companies such as DeepSeek, the Chinese AI startup claiming a gigantic reduction in operational cost.

Open-source allows developers outside the organisation to contribute to its improvement, so Meta might be sharing a lot of expertise without having to directly hire these contributors.

The company also hopes that by open-sourcing Llama, it will attract elite AI minds who will, in time, be recruited into Meta.

Moreover, they want Llama to become a standard that people widely use across industries, allowing them in the future to have competing powers.

Meta DAU

(Reference: statista.com)

The global landscape continues to be dominated by Meta’s family of social media applications, which in the fourth quarter of 2024 saw 3.35 billion daily active users logging into its primary platforms.

This phenomenon has been a slight increase from the previous quarter and shows the ongoing role of Meta in connecting people around the globe.

As per Meta AI statistics, the user base has grown, revenues have also seen an increasing trend, with the average revenue per user rising as high as US$49.63 in 2024 compared to US$44.60 in 2023.

Within Meta platforms, Instagram owns a large base in several key markets, with India topping around 362 million, followed by 169 million users from the U.S., and Brazil at about 134 million, depicting the vast global appeal of the platform.

In the partnering words from the economic landscape report, Meta can attract strong engagement levels with its messaging title.

From October 2023 to October 2024, Facebook Messenger recorded an average of 394 million daily active users on Android devices and almost 175 million on iOS.

Worth mentioning is the fact that WhatsApp has only cemented its position as the dominant messaging application for smartphone users worldwide and has reached nearly three billion unique active users by the first half of 2024.

Meta AI ARPU

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, an average of US$49.63 was earned by Meta from each user, which marks an increase compared to US$44.60, which was earned at the per-user rate in 2023.

As the Meta AI statistics data indicates, Meta is already managing to earn more revenue from each person using its platforms.

A big chunk of this revenue came from the Family of Apps segment, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

The said segment generated revenues of over US$162 billion in 2024, which really speaks to how much ads bring to the total revenue pool of Meta.

Most Used AI Platforms

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, 82% of developers reported using OpenAI’s ChatGPT regularly, making the tool by far the most widely adopted AI among developers.

Ranked second was GitHub Copilot with 44% of developers using it, and third was Google’s Gemini at 22%.

Microsoft-owned tools, such as Bing AI and Visual Studio IntelliCode, also saw fair adoption rates. While Claude and Perplexity AI enjoy smaller user bases, they nonetheless have shown a strong level of activity.

Interestingly, traditional tools like WolframAlpha continued to have a constant popularity of a 4% usage rate, more than those of newer AI tools like Meta AI and Amazon Q.

Meta Annual Advertising Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Meta AI statistics projections, in 2024, Meta (formerly known as Facebook Inc.) would generate advertising revenues of more than US$160 billion, which makes ads its number one income source.

This focus on advertising has been consistent for years. For example, back in 2020, approximately 97.9% of all Facebook revenues worldwide came from advertising, while payments and other fees accounted for only about 2%. That year was one during which Facebook saw nearly US$86 billion in revenue from ads, a huge increase from previous years.

For instance, back in 2013, the platform was generating ad revenues of around US$7 billion, roughly US$10 billion less than what it was able to garner in 2015. Furthermore, the company had witnessed a steady rise in average revenues per user. In 2013, it was about US$6.81 per user, jumping to US$32.03 in 2020.

The U.S. and Canada have proven to be very valuable markets where user revenue far exceeds average revenues globally.

In the last quarter of 2019, the average revenue per user in the two regions was US$41.41, while the global average was US$8.52.

In Europe, the figures stood at US$13.21 for the same time period. Mobile advertising has become most important for Facebook.

Since 2018, mobile advertising has constituted a dominant 92% share of Facebook’s total advertising revenue. In 2018, Facebook’s mobile ad revenue stood at US$50.6 billion, increasing from around US$13 billion in 2015.

Most Downloaded Open Source

(Source: statista.com)

The most downloaded text generation model on the HuggingFace platform over the last month has been GPT-2 by OpenAI, launched ahead of ChatGPT in 2019, with a whopping 15.5 million downloads.

Nevertheless, it does remain quite popular amongst generative artists. According to the model page on HuggingFace, the training dataset was limited to web pages linked to from Reddit, which garnered at least three karma points and specifically excluded Wikipedia content.

Meta also has a presence here, though its newest models are not up for download yet. Under the Facebook name, a 2022 release, OPT-125M had six million downloads. Meta’s Llama 3.1 went third with 5.8 million downloads.

Llama 3.3 did not make it into the top five but clocked 597,000 downloads for the same interval. MistralAI’s Nemo Instruct came fourth with 1.5 million downloads, while Apple’s OpenELM 1.1B Instruct model came fifth with 1.4 million downloads.

While these numbers reflect the growing popularity of the newer models, older ones or those that are smaller also have significant usage.

Unlike proprietary tools such as ChatGPT, open-source models can be freely downloaded, used, and even modified under the conditions of the respective license.

However, using these models often requires some expertise and additional tooling.

In many cases, however, even though they are open-source models, there is little to no transparency into the data used to train them, and this includes models such as that of Meta Llama.”

User Engagement And Growth

According to Meta AI statistics, in 2024, Meta still posted robust customer growth, with the Family of Apps averaging 3.27 billion daily active users in June, a 7% rise from the previous year.

The monthly active users among all platforms were then estimated at just over 3.2 billion.

For the first time, WhatsApp breached the 100 million mark for monthly active users in the U.S., a huge achievement in a market that has not been favourable for its messaging services till now.

Threads also kept its strong momentum, nearing the 200-million-monthly-active-user mark.

Mark Zuckerberg talked about the bright momentum in the U.S., calling it a bright spot for the company. Alongside WhatsApp’s growth, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads all have shown strong year-over-year performance, both locally and internationally.

The expansion domestically is especially relevant to Meta, given the high revenue potential of the country.

Increasing WhatsApp users open new channels of monetisation in an important market. Despite all these upward trends, Meta is facing its fair share of difficulties, especially in emerging markets.

While these markets offer enormous possibilities for building up the user base, user behavior and engagement usually vary.

These markets tend to be quite slow to monetise users, being the same hurdle faced by other technology companies, including Spotify.

The fast rise of Threads is a testimony to how Meta seriously leveraged its huge existing audience to drive the adoption of new products.

However, converting early growth into sustained engagement with users and generating revenue has proven tricky, as has occurred in various previous launches. And the efforts to engage youth, especially on Facebook, are indeed beginning to show results.

Attracting and retaining those young demographics is key to Meta’s long-term viability and attractiveness to advertisers.

Going forward, Meta must strive to satisfy users from both the developed and emerging markets while upping user engagement as well.

Promoting engagement on these fronts will, in turn, sustain the company’s larger ambitions, including continuing investment in artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Conclusion

As per Meta AI statistics, the strategic focus of Meta on artificial intelligence in 2024 brought big financial wins, user growth, and technological advancements. With AI across the platform, Meta enhanced user experience and revolutionised advertising strategies, more revenues, and increased market share. With continuous investments in AI infrastructure and a focus on remaining innovative, Meta seemingly stands tall to lead the AI domain for years to come.

FAQ

How much money has Meta generated from advertising in 2024, and how important has AI been for this growth?
In 2024, Meta generated over US$160 billion in advertising revenue, which accounted for the vast majority of its US$164 billion total revenue. AI was mainly used in the optimisation of ad delivery and targeting, increasing efficiency and revenue per user. The AI-powered personalisation of Meta's Family of Apps was at the core of this growth.

What is the AI roadmap for Meta, and how does the open-source Llama model factor into it?
Meta's investment in AI is very high, with capital expenditures rising to US$39.2 billion in 2024 and projected to reach US$65 billion in 2025. Its open-source Llama model is really central to this strategy, intending to attract developers and AI talent to Meta while placing Meta at the forefront of open AI ecosystems. The Llama open-source model guarantees innovation and long-term adoption across various industries.

How many users are using Meta's platforms per day, and which platforms are at the growth spurt?
Meta reported 3.35 billion daily active users (DAU) across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger by Q4 2024. Instagram led with the highest national user counts in India (362M), the U.S. (169M), and Brazil (134M). WhatsApp marked a milestone from the U.S. perspective by crossing 100 million monthly active users, while Threads is close to 200 million global users, indicating enormous adoption of new services.

How does Meta's average revenue per user (ARPU) compare year-over-year?
Looking at year-over-year comparisons regarding average revenue per user (ARPU) at Meta, in 2024, the ARPU had reached US$49.63 and had been rising from US$44.60 in 2023, showing greater monetisation of the user base, mainly due to AI-powered ads. Most of this came from the Family of Apps category, further justifying ad revenue as the principal business model of Meta.

What AI tools and models got the most usage or downloads in 2024, and how did Meta's models rank in performance?
In 2024, developers globally used mostly ChatGPT (82%), followed by GitHub Copilot (44%) and Google Gemini (22%). On HuggingFace, GPT-2 ranked tops for open-source downloads with 15.5M. In contrast, Meta's OPT-125M and Llama 3.1, respectively, ranked third and fourth with 6 million and 5.8 million downloads, showing a steady interest in Meta's AI offerings.

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

