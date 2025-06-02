Docker Statistics By Revenue, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Docker Statistics: Docker has solidified its position as a cornerstone in modern software development, offering developers a streamlined approach to building, deploying, and managing applications through containerization. As we navigate through 2024, Docker’s shadow is spreading even further with cloud computing, AI, and microservices architectures coming into the frame. This article will talk about the most recent Docker statistics and trends and will portray a detailed analysis of the current state.

Docker was launched in 2013 and grew from US$20 million in 2021 to US$165.4 million in 2023.

in 2021 to in 2023. As of April 2018, 21% of the hosts monitored by Datadog were running Docker, with adoption rising at a rate of approximately 5% per annum.

of the hosts monitored by Datadog were running Docker, with adoption rising at a rate of approximately per annum. Some common technologies deployed alongside Docker are NGINX, Redis, Postgres, Fluentd, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, MySQL, etcd, RabbitMQ, and HAProxy.

According to the 2024 Docker Trends Report, 64% of developers use AI tools at work, with 46% using ChatGPT, 30% using GitHub Copilot, and 19% using Google Bard.

of developers use AI tools at work, with using ChatGPT, using GitHub Copilot, and using Google Bard. GenAI stands out as a key trend, being identified by 40% of developers, followed closely by AI assistants for software engineering at 38% .

of developers, followed closely by AI assistants for software engineering at . The demographics are such that 42% work in small companies, 28% in mid-sized companies, and 25% in large companies, with 54% having over 6 years of experience.

work in small companies, in mid-sized companies, and 25% in large companies, with having over 6 years of experience. It has raised funds of US$435.9 million and was valued at US$2.1 billion as of March 2022.

Docker Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

Docker was launched in 2013 into the market without generating any revenue. The company relied upon Docker technology as its primary platform for containerisation.

Over the years, the system achieved traction from developers and enterprises alike and is customarily maintained as a way to facilitate simpler deployment and management of applications.

According to the Getlatka report, the Docker statistics state that by 2021, Docker had managed to translate its containerisation momentum into real currency, generating revenue of up to US$20 million.

However, it has only gone upwards from there, with US$165.4 million being reported as Docker revenue in 2023.

This incredible leap from US$20 million to US$165.4 million within two years is evidence of the ever-increasing acceptance of Docker and the profuse request for container-based solutions by various industries.

A steady increase in revenue since inception points to the growing user base of Docker and its importance in today’s software development industry.

Docker Adoption Behaviour

(Source: datadoghq.com)

According to the Datadog report, Docker statistics reveal that in early April 2018, 23.4% of Datadog customers were using Docker, increasing from 20.3% in the past year. This portrays an increasing yet steady accession among the Datadog user base.

The history tells us that since 2015, there has been a steady increase in the percentage of customers running Docker, typically at the rate of 3-5 percentage points per year.

This trend lends support to Docker’s growth in appeal and its integration into monitoring and infrastructure setups with time.

Docker Adoption Status By Infrastructure Size

(Source: datadoghq.com)

A surprising trend was identified: bigger companies with more hosts were more prone to Docker adoption.

Against the conventional wisdom that Docker was an experimental tool mostly used by nimble startups, adoption was set for organisations with larger infrastructure. This trend has not changed over time.

Today, 47% of companies with at least 1,000 hosts have Docker in full production, whereas a mere 19% of those with less than 100 hosts make use of it.

Additionally, 30% of these large companies with 1,000 or more hosts are actively running Docker experiments.

This, by implication, suggests that organisations featuring large infrastructures continue to drive Docker adoption where containerisation offers definite value in scalability, efficiency, and deployment speed.

Top Technologies Running On Docker

(Source: datadoghq.com)

DataHog Docker statistics indicate that Docker provides execution environments for many critical technologies and services, especially those that are lightweight, scalable, and well-suited for containerised settings.

NGINX, a refined high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy, remains the most used application in Docker. Docker images have been tracked since 2015.

Redis is also a very popular choice since it is a speedy and extremely flexible in-memory key/value store often used for caching, message queues, and lightweight databases.

Postgres, an open-source relational database, has steadily gained in popularity since 2015, when it began at 10th place for its reliability and richness of features.

Fluentd, which collects and unifies logs from different sources, has seen the fastest growth in deployments in Docker, with its market share jumping from about 12% in the previous report to above 20% today.

Elasticsearch remains a preferred decision for executing full-text search and data analysis, especially in distributed environments. MongoDB, a NoSQL document database, is widely considered for generic data storage because of its flexibility and ease of use.

Likewise, MySQL, the most widely used open-source relational database in the world, still makes the mark among Docker environments.

Etcd is another frequently used tool as a consistent key-value store for managing configuration data in clusters.

RabbitMQ is an important message broker running behind the microservices architecture; it is also very commonly deployed inside Docker.

At last, HAProxy is TCP/HTTP load balancing-wise, splitting traffic into containerised services.

On a scale of 0 to 10, on how much they rely on AI tools for work, the average rating was 4.04. This means a moderate level of dependency, with levels varying from role to role and experience.

Among AI tools in use, ChatGPT had the maximum reach, with 46% of respondents using it.

Followed by GitHub Copilot at 30% and Google Bard at 19%. Clearly, AI has woven itself within the developers’ workflows in the Docker community, and its significance and usage will continue to grow.

Docker AI Trends Statistics

The 2024 Docker Trends Report findings on Docker statistics presented a staggering rise in the practice of machine learning engineering and data science in the Docker ecosystem.

These are from the responses of 885 respondents, fully answered from a total of 1,322.

The users were composed of professionals working for companies of all sizes; 42% for small companies with 100 or fewer employees, 28% for medium-sized firms ranging between 100 and 1,000 employees, and 25% for large organisations employing more than 1,000.

In terms of the developer’s description, 36% of them were considered back-end or full-stack developers, whereas 21% were into DevOps, platform engineering, or infrastructure management.

As far as experience goes, 46% of respondents had anywhere from 0 to 5 years, whereas 54% of them had more than 6 years.

Artificial intelligence technology is becoming more prominent in software development. GenAI ranked at 40% in terms of importance among respondents, whereas 38% considered software engineering AI assistants just as important.

GenAI seemed to be more emphasised by senior professionals, such as DevOps engineers or infrastructure managers, while junior developers leaned more toward AI assistants.

More than 64% used AI at work; 33% used it for coding, 29% for documentation, 28% for research, 23% for writing tests, 21% for troubleshooting and debugging, and 20% for generating CLI commands.

On a scale of 0-10 as to the amount of reliance placed on AI tools at work, the average score was 4.04. It indicates a moderate degree of reliance, having differences concerning role and experience.

Among AI tools in use, ChatGPT stood most popular among 46% of respondents, followed by GitHub Copilot at 30% and Bard by Google at 19%.

This data suggests that AI has integrated itself deep into developers’ workflow in the Docker community, augmenting in terms of importance and usage.

Docker Valuation

Docker has raised a total of US$435.9 million through twelve funding rounds, according to Crunchbase Docker statistics.

The most recent round was a Series C in March 2022, which brought in US$105 million.

At that point, TechCrunch reported that Docker’s valuation had reached US$2.1 billion.

Around the same time, the company had more than 150 employees and was planning to double its workforce within the year.

Following a major restructuring in 2019, Docker experienced significant financial growth—its annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased more than fourfold, surpassing US$50 million within two years.

In terms of expansion, Docker has also been active in acquisitions, having acquired nine organisations to date.

The most recent acquisition was Nestybox in May 2022, which highlights Docker’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through strategic investments.

Other General Docker Statistics

Critical vulnerabilities affect about 87% of Docker images, as reported by Programming Tales and arXiv.

Docker statistics state that Perplexing developer feedback about the challenge of such problems includes 34% saying security-related tasks are difficult and 25% complaining about their security tools for working through such issues, as was reported by GlobeNewswire and Docker.

Besides security, the Docker culture also cherishes open-source collaboration.

Some 59% of developers contributed to open-source projects over the past year. Of the ones who did not contribute, 72% stated that they would like to participate in the future, indicating a very lively and collaborative environment for development. The rapid evolution of the Docker monitoring market is also worth noting.

According to MarketsandMarkets, Docker statistics forecast that the value of this market, which was estimated at US$217 million in 2019, would reach US$993 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 35.6%, due mainly to real-time container performance analysis and application performance optimisation.

As far as the experience is concerned, 54% of developers have spent more than six years in their line of work, whereas the rest 46% have relatively new ones, having from zero to five years of experience there.

This equilibrium would endorse a healthy combination of seasoned professionals and emerging talent in the Docker ecosystem.

Developers using Docker to build applications do encounter shared challenges across the entire development life cycle.

Planning shows up as a challenge with 31% of developers, estimation with 24%, and design with 22% of respondents.

Also, 20% face difficulties in the debugging and testing phases, keeping technical intricacy as an unwavering challenge.

Docker usage spreads across the world, with the United States leading with 31.7%.

In second place is Australia at 13.4%, with Germany and the United Kingdom tied for third at 6.1%, while France comes in at 5.1%.

In language usage, English reigns supreme at 73.4%, followed by German at 5%, and French at 3.5%. This international presence denotes Docker as a global influencer in the developer communities.

Conclusion

Docker statistics continue to be a key factor in the 2024 software development landscape, enabling the efficient and scalable deployment of applications. The world of modern development is evolving, keeping pace with its needs through cloud services and artificial intelligence tools. Security issues notwithstanding, the Docker ecosystem is strong and vibrant due to an engaged developer community and growth in the Docker monitoring market.

As it keeps pace with emerging trends and existing challenges, it is expected to maintain its relevance and utility in the changing face of software development.

Sources Docker Equitybee Docker Datadoghq Getlatka

FAQ . How has the revenue grown since the inception of Docker? Docker came into the scene in 2013 with no revenue to speak of initially. Docker earned US$20 million by the year 2021 and saw its revenues rise to US$165.4 million by the year 2023. This fast growth is the result of Docker being put into actual use in industries and as a major factor in modern software development. What sort of companies are adopting Docker, and how does adoption vary by infrastructure size? Adoption of Docker is greater among organisations with a large infrastructure. Current data reveals that about 47% of companies with at least 1,000 hosts have fully embraced Docker, whereas only 19% of companies with less than 100 hosts use it. This means Docker holds more importance in complex, large-scale environments. Which technologies have the highest traction when being run inside Docker containers? Some of the top technologies that are commonly run on Docker include NGINX, Redis, Postgres, Fluentd, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, MySQL, etcd, RabbitMQ, and HAProxy. They are mostly favoured because of their support of containerised architecture and ability to deploy scalable, distributed systems. How are developers applying AI tools within the Docker ecosystem? According to Docker’s 2024 Trends Report, 64% of developers use AI at the workplace. Among these, 46% use ChatGPT, 30% use GitHub Copilot, and 19% use Google Bard. Developers perform coding (33%), documentation (29%), researching (28%), testing (23%), and debugging (21%) tasks using AI tools. What are the chief security and operational challenges Docker developers face? Security is always of paramount concern, and 87% of Docker images have high or critical vulnerabilities. Another 34% of developers point to difficulties in security-related tasks, and 25% feel that better tools are needed to manage security issues. Planning-related challenges continue to rank high behind security, at 31%, followed by estimation (24%), design (22%), and debugging/testing (20%) throughout the software development lifecycle.

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

