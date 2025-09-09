Introduction

GoFundMe Statistics: GoFundMe is one of the world’s largest online fundraising platforms, widely recognized for bringing people together to support causes, emergencies, and personal needs. Since its launch, it has grown into a trusted space where individuals, families, and communities can raise money for medical expenses, education, memorials, nonprofit projects, and unexpected challenges.

In 2024, the platform continued to play a vital role in connecting those facing financial difficulties with donors willing to help. Whether through small contributions from friends or larger donations from strangers, GoFundMe has made it easier for millions of people to share their stories and receive financial support in times of need. Its simple setup, global reach, and focus on personal storytelling have made it a go-to choice for crowdfunding across the United States and beyond. By highlighting the impact of community-driven giving, GoFundMe has become a symbol of compassion, generosity, and digital philanthropy in today’s connected world.

This article compiles GoFundMe’s key numbers for 2024, along with other relevant information. The article shows the significant categories and certain notable trends.

In 2024, GoFundMe generated US$55 million —a 90% increase compared to US$29 million in 2023 and nearly two and a half times their US$22.6 million in 2021.

—a increase compared to in 2023 and nearly two and a half times their in 2021. With US$9.8 million of funds raised in the 2024 fiscal year, US$100 million in cumulative funds have been raised through fundraising partnerships with GoFundMe.

of funds raised in the 2024 fiscal year, in cumulative funds have been raised through fundraising partnerships with GoFundMe. In 2020, The Essentials Fund began fundraising to help provide childcare, food, rent, and clothing, and has since raised over US$1 million and, in 2024, has given out 1,100+ grants.

and, in 2024, has given out grants. Supporting over 200 educators with classroom grants, the Education Opportunity Fund raised US$81,000 in 2024.

in 2024. In 2023, small businesses, along with other companies, used GoFundMe, with the majority being small businesses, numbering at 15,850 , with fewer than 10 employees.

, with fewer than 10 employees. The 2024 GoFundMe userbase is primarily located in the United States ( 72.09% ), followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries.

), followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries. The U.S. leads in total funds raised in 2024 with US$13B , followed by Canada with US$1.5B , the UK with US$1B , and Australia trailing with US$600M .

, followed by Canada with , the UK with , and Australia trailing with . The campaign categories with the highest funds raised are medical with US$3B , followed by education with US$1B , then disaster relief with US$500M , veterans with US$400M , and sports with US$300M .

, followed by education with , then disaster relief with , veterans with , and sports with . The mean funds raised from a campaign stand at US$2,500 , the duration is nine weeks, and a mere 27% achieve their funding target.

, the duration is nine weeks, and a mere achieve their funding target. In terms of geographies, the US ( 65.56% ) has the highest share of website visits, followed by the UK ( 6.59% ), Canada ( 6.42% ), Germany ( 5.52% growth), and Australia ( 2.73% ).

) has the highest share of website visits, followed by the UK ( ), Canada ( ), Germany ( growth), and Australia ( ). Social media ( 23.89% ) and organic search ( 21.38% ) trail behind direct ( 48.43% ) in terms of traffic origin.

) and organic search ( ) trail behind direct ( ) in terms of traffic origin. The gender distribution of visitors is 51.61% female and 48.39% male, with the age group 25–34 accounting for the majority at 23.77% , followed by 35–44 at 18.44% .

female and male, with the age group 25–34 accounting for the majority at , followed by 35–44 at . The first donation is made three days after the inauguration of the premium, and they achieve 30% of their funding target in two weeks.

GoFundMe Facts

In 2023, the closest visiting competitors to GoFundMe.com were donorbox.org with 1,641,846 visits, followed by snbc13.com, which had 1,324,869 visits, and fondly.com with 625,737 visits.

A GoFundMe platform history event that stood out was the one that happened on May 26, 2022.

The reason for this was the Uvalde shooting in Texas, which later led to an aggressive surge of donations in charitable giving.

People were donating to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the disaster.

Shifting funds in the transition from traditional to AI media requires correspondence with helical algorithms.

Available statistics state that 18 million people have sent thanks messages after funds were received via GoFundMe, describing the impact of media converging donors and recipients.

Every transfer on the platform incurs a fee of 2.9% plus US$0.30, charged by payment processors.

GoFundMe denied the release of CAUS$5 million funded for the Freedom Convoy in January 2022.

In May 2022, GoFundMe announced the acquisition of Classy, a nonprofit fundraising platform.

Also in February that same year, the company reiterated that fundraisers that breach their terms—including those associated with violence or illegal activities—would be taken down, which is a humanitarian gesture of goodwill.

From 2010 to 2020, over US$9 billion was raised via GoFundMe from 120 million people worldwide.

By 2017, the platform had become the largest crowdfunding platform in the world, having raised over US$3 billion since its inception, with average monthly donations of nearly US$140 million.

GoFundMe became the focus of attention in 2019 after it cancelled the US$3 million that was raised for an Australian rugby player that same year.

GoFundMe also banned the use of the platform by anti-vaccination activists.

In the same year, during February, the company addressed fundraisers that breached its policies-especially those related to violence and unlawful conduct, and said such fundraisers would be taken down.

It had already become the largest crowdfunding platform by 2017, amassing over US$3 billion with an average monthly donation of US$140 million.

In 2023, GoFundMe’s visits were classified into paid and organic sources of traffic.

Organic search traffic was 3.4 million that year, with minor estimated monthly harms of 0.7%, whereas paid traffic increased by 7.7% to 108,000 searches.

GoFundMe Revenue

As per Getlatka, GoFundMe statistics state that since GoFundMe’s launch in 2010, the company’s revenue has seen consistent growth.

In the beginning, the company had no revenue; however, with more users, the figures progressively increased.

In 2021, GoFundMe announced US$22.6 million in revenue, which marked the company’s arrival as a strong competitor in the crowdfunding niche.

The progress went on, and the revenue in 2023 more than doubled the 2021 figure, hitting US$29 million.

The most substantial increase was made in 2024, where the revenue for GoFundMe’s sponsored campaigns reached US$55 million, approximately doubling in just one year.

This steady increase demonstrates how the platform has grown its user community, sponsored campaigns, and its impact in various industries and social groups.

GoFundMe Philanthropic Collaborations

GoFundMe marks the significance of donations in the form of partnerships, as such donations have surpassed the US$100 million mark from inception.

Some of these partnerships come from immediate concerns, while others come from a long service and take a stand to promote justice, equity, and opportunity from a local to a global level.

Every initiative is designed considering the specific social impact objectives of the partner organisations, which guarantees the relevance and efficacy of the assistance.

During the fiscal year of 2024, the partner organisations managed to raise about US$9.8 million, with US$5.7 million of that being allocated in grants.

Their fundraising campaigns were supported by over 5,370 donors, indicating the magnitude of donations and the level of community participation.

Because these partners are so committed, tens of thousands of grants have been given, which greatly increases the impact of the collaborative work GoFundMe does.

GoFundMe Social Impact Funds In 2024

As per the company report, GoFundMe statistics show that in fiscal 2024, GoFundMe focused on continuing to increase its collaborations for social impact initiatives, as well as providing assistance directly to people in need and to vetted aid organisations.

One major program is the Essentials Fund, which addresses the needs of people having difficulty with the increased prices of food, housing, childcare, and even gas and clothing.

The fund has raised over US$1 million and distributed in excess of 3,500 grants.

Starting in 2024, with the continued support of GoFundMe, Inc., more than 1,100 individuals were aided through grants, each increased to US$500.

In an effort to satisfy increasing demands, the fundraising goal was also set higher, at US$1.75 million.

The Education Opportunity Fund is another key project that focuses on giving incentives to teachers and organisations that impact vision achievement for students.

Since 2020, the fund has successfully collected more than US$190,000 and has awarded over 400 grants. In 2024 alone, the fund raised more than US$81,000 and helped over 200 educators who directly received grants for their classroom fundraisers.

This is important because, according to MyeLearningWorld.com, U.S. educators are projected to spend US$3.24 billion from their own pockets for classroom needs in 2023.

Through the fund, 220+ grants were awarded, and over 810 donors helped in relieving educators’ financial stress and providing essential materials to students.

In unison, these programs illustrate the ways in which GoFundMe’s social impact initiatives are effectively responding to the pressing needs of the day, as well as the challenges faced in educational funding while prices exponentially increase.

GoFundMe Market Share

In 2023, approximately 16,221 companies around the globe utilised GoFundMe to crowdfund capital.

Among the most prominent were CBS News, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, and NBC News, all of which employ over 10,000 individuals.

Other notable companies included MIT Technology Review, News Publishing Australia Limited, and Apple Insider.

Education was the leader with 521 companies, followed by News with 420, Marketing with 414, and Social Media with 195 companies managing 368 campaigns.

Media-related companies accounted for 341, while Journalism had 267 companies.

With respect to company size, GoFundMe’s clientele in 2023 was mostly composed of very small businesses, with nearly 15,850 companies having fewer than 10 employees.

After that, 3,711 companies had between 10 and 19 employees, 6,528 had between 20 and 49 employees, 1,896 firms fell in the 50 to 99 bracket, and 2,159 companies had between 100 and 250 employees.

The distribution indicates that GoFundMe is not only used by big companies, but also especially by small businesses and startups.

GoFundMe Customers Statistics By Country

Country Number of Customers Customer’s Share United Kingdom 3,391 12.34% Canada 1,500 5.46% Other Countries 4,049 10.11% Total 28,744 100%

For 2024, the US set the pace for GoFundMe users, making up 72.09% of the total userbase with 19,804 users.

The United Kingdom followed with 3,391 users, accounting for 12.34% of the total. Canada added 1,500 users, which is 5.46% of the total, and the rest of the world combined amounted to 4,049 users, or 10.11%.

In total, the GoFundMe users amounted to 28,744, a clear indication that although the platform is dominated by users from the United States, it is widely used in other parts of the world as well.

GoFundMe Fundraising By Country

In 2024, the United States continued to be the leading market for GoFundMe, contributing 65% of all funds raised on the platform.

U.S. users single-handedly donated around US$13 billion to various causes, solidifying the United States’ position as the primary source of donations.

Canada was next in line as a key contributor, raising approximately US$1.5 billion, facilitated by the platform’s user-friendliness and the diverse range of campaigns available—from healthcare to community-based initiatives.

The United Kingdom matched its global counterparts and surpassed them with the highest number of fundraising campaigns, generating almost US$1 billion during the year.

Healthcare, memorials, and education were the leading causes offered for donations.

In Australia, GoFundMe campaigns raised nearly US$600 million in 2024.

There, emergency relief—particularly in response to natural disasters such as bushfires—was the dominant cause.

The figures from these two regions alone underscore the global presence of GoFundMe, with the United States unequivocally at the forefront of fundraising campaigns, but other countries are equally significant in fundraising for numerous causes.

Campaigns By Categories On GoFundMe

There is a wide variety of GoFundMe campaigns, ranging from different categories.

The most notable one is rising medical expenses, which have been in transition for over US$3 billion, which is about a third of the campaigns.

Fundraisers for education have succeeded in raising over US$1 billion. At the same time, campaigns for disaster relief have raised US$500 million.

Funding for veterans has achieved US$400 million, and sports and competitions have been able to raise US$300 million.

Funeral and memorial costs combined reached US$250 million, with animal causes and community projects each attracting US$200 million.

There was equal funding of US$150 million for global and local initiatives, for volunteer efforts and the environment.

Campaigns for arts and culture and scientific research each received US$75 million.

Campaigns for the LGBTQ+ community and for travel and adventure raised US$100 million each.

Human rights campaigns collected US$40 million, journalism and media projects got US$30 million, legal defence and faith-based campaigns raised US$50 million each, and technology and innovation campaigns got US$25 million.

Campaign Performance Data

There is a fundraising average of US$2,500 per campaign; however, the majority of them do not reach their set targets.

About 27% of campaigns get to reach their fundraising goals.

The average duration of a GoFundMe campaign is 9 weeks, and the highest amount ever raised by a single campaign is over 41 million dollars.

Videos published on campaigns tend to be 2.5 minutes long, and the description has 300 words on average.

Donations start coming in after 3 days, and it normally takes 14 days to get to 30%. Most campaigns aim to raise US$5,000.

During the campaign, the organiser posts about three updates every 5 days to keep the supporters engaged.

It is evident from these numbers that GoFundMe has campaigns of relatively small amounts in number, but the platform is also home to fundraising campaigns of extraordinary amounts in the tens of millions of dollars.

GoFundMe Website Traffic By Country

As per Similarweb, GoFundMe statistics show that GoFundMe visitors are dominated by the United States, which accounts for 65.56% of the traffic, marking a 4.02% increase.

Trailing behind is the United Kingdom, which accounts for 6.59% of the traffic and has a 3.29% increase.

Canada accounts for 6.42% of the traffic but saw a decline of 4.85%.

Germany accounts for 5.52% of the traffic and is the country that grew the most at 37.42%.

In addition, Australia accounts for 2.73% of the traffic and grew by 6.15%.

The growth in GoFundMe usage in other countries, especially Germany, indicates that while the U.S. still leads in the use of GoFundMe, the other countries are increasing their use of GoFundMe at the fastest pace.

GoFundMe Marketing Channels

Direct traffic leads to the most GoFundMe visits, making up 48.43% of all visits. This includes keyboard users who type the URL directly or use bookmarks.

Organic search, which refers to users searching for the website on search engines without the use of paid advertisements, makes up 21.38%.

Social media, which includes the use of sharing and other social interactions, accounts for 23.89%.

Other websites and the use of paid advertisement make up 5.26% and 0.94% traffic, respectively.

GoFundMe receives very little traffic from the use of display advertisements and email campaigns, which account for 0.08% and 0.03% respectively.

GoFundMe’s user engagement is driven mostly by direct visits, organic search, and social media.

GoFundMe Website Traffic Demographics

Analysing the demographics further, GoFundMe’s visitors split almost evenly by gender, with 51.61% female and 48.39% male.

The age demographics tell a different story, showing a clear dominance of the 25 to 34 age group, which makes up nearly a quarter of all visitors (23.77%).

Young adults (18 to 24 years) are comparatively smaller in number, accounting for only 15.81% of the visitors, and the 35 to 44 age group accounts for 18.44%.

Those aged 45 to 54 constitute 17.26% of visitors, while the 55 to 64 age group makes up 14.88%.

The lowest representation is of the 65+ age group, which accounts for only 9.84% of visitors.

The data indicate GoFundMe’s appeal covers a broad age range, with slightly higher attention from younger and middle-aged adults.

Conclusion

GoFundMe statistics: In the year 2024, GoFundMe successfully carved out and consolidated its shape as a global crowdfunding leader. The platform saw an impressive increase in revenue, now amounting US$55 million, along with the growth of philanthropic impact through partnerships and social impact funds. While the platform continues to support causes such as medical and educational funding as well as disaster relief, the user base remains primarily diverse and U.S.-based.

Even though small businesses retain the largest share of the platform’s market, campaigns exist on both ends of the spectrum, ranging from small-scale fundraising efforts to multi-million-dollar campaigns. With notable users arriving from direct, social, and organic channels, GoFundMe demonstrates its sustained impact on global crowdfunding, combining widespread access, strong social return, and reliable campaign results.

