Crowdfunding Statistics By Market, Average Success Rate And Facts (2025)

Crowdfunding Statistics: Crowdfunding is a way for many people to come together and contribute small amounts of money to support a business idea or an existing venture. Campaigns usually have a set goal and a limited time, with progress tracked daily so supporters can see how close the project is to success.

The word “crowdfunding” was first introduced in 2006 by Michael Sullivan, who used it to describe a new kind of fundraising that grew out of online projects and community support. Today, digital platforms make it simple for anyone around the world to take part. As trust in online payments increases, crowdfunding has grown into both a popular financing option and a meaningful way to connect with communities and customers.

According to market.us, the crowdfunding market is projected to grow to around USD 2.05 billion by 2025 and is estimated to reach up to USD 6.9 billion by 2034.

by 2025 and is estimated to reach up to by 2034. In 2024, North America dominated the global crowdfunding market, accounting for more than 40% of the market and securing around USD 660.6 million in revenue.

of the market and securing around in revenue. The U.S. market alone is valued at approximately USD 0.65 billion and is expected to expand at a 12.2% compound annual growth rate.

and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate. Equity-based crowdfunding became the most popular funding approach, making up over 46% of total market activity.

of total market activity. Meanwhile, the Food and Beverage industry led among sectors, representing more than 32% of global crowdfunding in the same year.

of global crowdfunding in the same year. Coinlaw.io states that Crowdfunding continues to expand worldwide, with China dominating the market with USD 8.8 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Statista report insight says that by the end of 2025, reward-based crowdfunding is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion , growing 1.84%.

, growing As of January 2025, over 651,000 projects had been launched globally on the U.S.-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

projects had been launched globally on the U.S.-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. fitsmallbusiness.com further shows that in 2024, the average funds raised per crowdfunding campaign reached USD 8.15 thousand .

. A report published by reanin.com in 2024 shows that technology led the crowdfunding market with a 35% share, followed by food & beverage at 15%.

General Crowdfunding Statistics

Only 22.4% of crowdfunding campaigns successfully reach their funding goals, according to Zippia.

Successful campaigns raise an average of approximately USD 28,656.1.

Campaigns with personal videos attract 150% more funding than those without videos.

Daily updates increase contributions by 126% compared to campaigns that do not provide updates.

Equity crowdfunding platforms saw over USD 215.1 million invested in startups by the end of May this year, up from about USD 200.1 million last year, according to the Arora Project.

In 2024, crowdfunding programs raised a total amount of USD 502 million.

The global crowdfunding market has reached around USD 17.72 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 20.46 billion by 2025, showing a 15.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Crowdfunding Market Statistics

The market value of crowdfunding is projected to grow to around USD 2.05 billion by 2025 and will reach up to USD 6.9 billion by 2034.

The average annual growth represents an increase of about 14.9% between 2025 and 2034.

The market size of crowdfunding in the coming years is expected to be USD 2.3 billion in 2026, followed by USD 2.6 billion (2027), USD 3 billion (2028), USD 3.4 billion (2029), USD 4 billion (2030), USD 4.5 billion (2031), USD 5.2 billion (2032), and USD 6 billion (2033).

In the United States

The U.S. Crowdfunding market valuation is expected to reach almost USD 0.73 billion by the end of 2025, which has increased from USD 0.65 billion in 2024.

The estimated market size in the coming few years is going to be USD 0.82 billion (2026), USD 0.92 billion (2027), USD 1.03 billion (2028), USD 1.16 billion (2029), USD 1.30 billion (2030), USD 1.46 billion (2031), USD 1.63 billion (2032), USD 1.83 billion (2033), and USD 2.06 billion (2034).

The market will reach a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Global Crowdfunding Market Leaders by Country

In 2024, crowdfunding kept growing across the world, with China leading at USD 8.8 billion.

Besides, the market size of the United States followed with USD 5.5 billion, making it the second-largest market.

The United Kingdom came next at USD 1.8 billion, while Germany and France together raised around USD 1 billion.

In emerging markets, Latin America, led by Brazil, has reached USD 75 million, and South Africa represents Africa’s growth with USD 60 million.

Crowdfunding Market Statistics by Region

In 2024, the crowdfunding market in North America is worth around USD 5.96 billion, making up 40% of the global share and expanding at a growth rate of 11.2% CAGR, according to businessresearchinsights.com.

Furthermore, other regions’ crowdfunding valuations are mentioned in the table below:

Region Market Size (USD Billion) Market Share Asia-Pacific 4.47 30% Europe 3.72 25% Rest of the World 0.75 5%

By Application

A report published by reanin.com in 2024 shows that technology led the crowdfunding market with a 35% share, followed by food & beverage at 15% and media projects at 12% (film, music, books, and digital content).

Real estate crowdfunding made up about 10%, while healthcare contributed 8% to the overall market share.

The remaining 20% came from other sectors, including education, fashion, and social impact initiatives.

Types of Crowdfunding

In 2024, reward-based crowdfunding makes up about 50% of the market, worth nearly USD 7.45 billion.

The crowdfunding market, growing at 11.7% CAGR, is widely used by startups, innovators, and product launches worldwide.

Types Market size (USD billion) Market share CAGR Equity-Based 4.47 30% 12% Donation & Others 2.98 20% 11%

Crowdfunding Statistics by Average Success Rate

A report published by Coinlaw.io states that 22.4% to 23.7% of crowdfunding campaigns succeed.

Reward-based campaigns perform the best, with a 39.6% success rate.

Equity crowdfunding has around a 20% success rate, mainly because it requires higher funding targets.

Donation-based campaigns do slightly better at about 25%.

Adding videos makes a big difference as campaigns with clear storytelling and visuals are 60% more likely to succeed.

Hitting 30% of the funding goal in the first week raises the chance of success to 75%.

Technology and design projects, especially hardware and gadgets, showed a 50% success rate in 2023.

Reward-based Crowdfunding Statistics

By the end of 2025, reward-based crowdfunding is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion, growing 1.84%.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the transaction valuations and the growth rate of the market are estimated to be 2026: USD 1.24 billion (1.38%), 2027: USD 1.26 billion (1.32%), and 2028: USD 1.27 billion (1.27%).

Average Amount Raised Per Crowdfunding Campaign Statistics

As of 2024, the average funds raised per crowdfunding campaign reached above USD 8.15 thousand.

In 2023, the figure was slightly lower at USD 7.75 thousand, while 2022 marked the weakest point at just USD 7.42 thousand.

A year earlier, in 2021, campaigns managed to raise about USD 7.71 thousand on average, following a sharper drop in 2020 when the amount went down to USD 7.57 thousand.

Before that, 2019 recorded the highest average during this period at USD 8.33 thousand, after climbing steadily from USD 8.13 thousand in 2018 and USD 7.93 thousand in 2017.

Total Annual Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) Investments Statistics

In 2023, Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investments totalled USD 422.7 million, with equity/SAFE instruments contributing the majority at USD 379.1 million, while debt/revenue-based funding made up USD 43.5 million.

The following year, 2024, investment levels declined to USD 343.6 million.

Of this, USD 303.4 million came from equity/SAFE offerings, and USD 40.2 million was raised through debt/revenue-based models.

Investment Crowdfunding Statistics

In 2023, Regulation CF raised USD 422.6 million, more than Regulation A+, which collected USD 277.3 million.

As of 2024, Reg CF dropped to USD 343.6 million, while Reg A+ grew slightly to USD 244.1 million.

Best Crowdfunding Websites Pricing Statistics, 2025

Platform Pricing StartEngine 5%–12% platform fee depending on investment method and associated costs. Indiegogo 5% platform fee. Kickstarter 5% platform fee; 3% payment processing fee + USD 0.30 per pledge; 5% + USD 0.08 per pledge under USD 10. Fundable USD 179 per month subscription. CircleUp The commission varies based on the amount raised. Patreon (U.S.) 8%–12% platform fee depending on plan; 2.9% processing + USD 0.30 per payment over USD 3; 5% + USD 0.10 for payments under USD 3. Wefunder 7.9% platform fee. IFW 5% platform fee; 3%–5% payment processing fee. GoFundMe 2.9% payment fee + USD 0.30 per pledge. Crowdcube 7% platform fee + 0.75%–1.5% completion fee. MicroVentures 5% commission fee, 2% equity fee, plus escrow fee of USD 1,000 or 35 basis points (whichever is greater). Mightycause 0.95% platform fee + ~USD 0.29 processing rate.

Key Crowdfunding Project Statistics

According to a Statista report analysis as of January 2025, over 651,000 projects had been launched globally on the U.S.-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

The total money pledged to all projects exceeded USD 8.53 billion.

Others are listed below:

Projects Valuation Successful USD 7.86 billion Unsuccessful USD 632 million Live USD 31 million Number of Live projects 2,722 Success rate 41.98%

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be stated that crowdfunding has become an important way to earn money for global people, along with helping startups, creative projects, and social causes grow and reach their goals successfully. The industry shows steady growth, with technology, food & beverage, media, real estate, and healthcare leading the way. Equity and reward-based models are the most common, while donation and debt-based methods also provide useful choices for both creators and investors.

Although yearly funding levels may change, the overall trend proves crowdfunding is strong and reliable. As regulations improve and more industries adopt it, crowdfunding will continue supporting innovation and community-driven finance globally.

FAQ . How does crowdfunding work? Crowdfunding works by setting a goal and a timeframe, where many people contribute small amounts online to support projects. Who can start a crowdfunding campaign? Yes, anyone can start a campaign through online platforms, including individuals, startups, nonprofits, and businesses, through crowdfunding. How long does a crowdfunding campaign usually last? A typical crowdfunding campaign usually lasts between 30 and 60 days, depending on platform guidelines. What are some famous crowdfunding successes? Pebble Watch, Oculus Rift, and Exploding Kittens card game are among the most famous crowdfunding successes. Which countries lead in crowdfunding adoption? The United States, China, and the United Kingdom are leading countries in global crowdfunding adoption.

