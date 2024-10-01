Introduction

Graphics Processing Units Statistics: A graphical processing unit is an electronic unit that is specially designed for the management of internet circuits so that there is swift acceleration of computer graphics being used in motherboards, personal computers, and larger systems. They are also used to train neural networks and crypto mining.

As we go through the graphics processing units Statistics One will be able to garner interesting information regarding GPUs and how they function according to business requirements. Likewise, one will be able to understand its use in various applications, namely machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The single-server GPU market revenue is predicted to reach $2.74 billion by 2028.

Quad server GPU revenue is expected to hit $20.41 billion by 2028.

Intel dominates the PC GPU market with a 67% share as of Q4 2023.

share as of Q4 2023. NVIDIA leads the graphics add-in-board market with an 80% share.

The global GPU market reached $39.52 billion in 2023.

The GPU market is projected to exceed $44 billion by 2024.

Professional GPUs contributed approximately 25% of the total GPU market value in 2023.

of the total GPU market value in 2023. Professional GPUs are forecasted to grow by 10% in 2024.

Some GPU models were sold at 10-15% above MSRP due to supply chain issues in 2023.

above MSRP due to supply chain issues in 2023. Intel’s market share in discrete GPUs could increase to 2-3% by 2024.

GPU Market Revenue Worldwide

The Graphics Processing Units’ Statistics showcase that market revenue of GPU has been increasing significantly.

In 2022, the revenue was $0.48 billion; it increased to $0.63 billion in 2023. It is predicted that by the end of 2028, the revenue will be $2.74 billion.

Dual Processing GPU Market Revenue

The graphics processing unit’s statistics showcase that the revenue of quad serves graphic processing unit has been increasing consistently over time.

While in 2022, the quad server revenue was $3.82 billion, it increased to $4.95 by the end of 2023.

The revenue of the quad server graphic processing unit is expected to be $20.41 by the end of 2028.

High-Density GPU Market Revenue Worldwide

According to the statistics of the graphics processing units, the revenue of the GPU market has been increasing consistently over time.

In 2022, the revenue was $7.6 billion; it increased to $9.8 billion in 2023.

By the end of 2028, the revenue of high-density graphics processing units will be $38.5 billion.

PC GPU Market Share

The statistics of the graphics processing units show that Intel, AMD, and Nvidia are the leaders in the PC graphics processing unit segment.

By the end of Q4 2023, Intel has the highest market share with 67%, followed by Nvidia with 18% and AMD with 15% market share.

List of GPU Processors

AMD Radeon Series

Radeon RX 7000 Series:

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE

AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900M

AMD Radeon™ RX 7800M

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700S

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600S

Radeon RX 6000 Series:

AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Midnight Black

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800

AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700

AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT (4GB)

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6400

Mobile GPUs:

AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6650M XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 6650M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6550M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6450M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M

AMD Radeon™ RX 6800S

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700S

AMD Radeon™ RX 6600S

AMD Radeon™ RX 6550S

Radeon RX 5000 Series:

AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary

AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 5600

AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT

AMD Radeon™ RX 5500

AMD Radeon™ RX 5300

Older Series:

AMD Radeon™ VII

Radeon™ RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled

Radeon™ RX Vega 64

Radeon™ RX Vega 56

Radeon™ RX 640

Radeon™ 630

Radeon™ 625

Radeon™ 620

Radeon™ 610

Radeon™ RX 580X

Radeon™ RX 570X

Radeon™ RX 560X

Radeon™ RX 550X

Radeon™ RX 540X

Radeon™ RX 590

Radeon™ RX 580 (OEM)

Radeon™ RX 580

Radeon™ RX 570 (OEM)

Radeon™ RX 570

Radeon™ RX 560 (OEM)

Radeon™ RX 560

Radeon™ RX 550

Radeon™ RX 540

Radeon™ 550X

Radeon™ 540X

Radeon™ 540

Radeon™ 535

Radeon™ 530

Radeon™ 520

Additional GPUs:

AMD Radeon™ RX 480

Radeon™ RX 470

Radeon™ RX 460

AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury X

AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury

AMD Radeon™ R9 Nano

AMD Radeon™ R9 390X

AMD Radeon™ R9 390

AMD Radeon™ R9 380X

AMD Radeon™ R9 380

AMD Radeon™ R7 370

AMD Radeon™ R7 360

AMD Radeon™ R5 M335X

AMD Radeon™ R5 M335

AMD Radeon™ R5 M330

AMD Radeon™ R5 M320

AMD Radeon™ R5 M315

NVIDIA GeForce Series

RTX 40 Series:

GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4060

GeForce RTX 4050

RTX 30 Series:

GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

GeForce RTX 3060

RTX 20 Series:

NVIDIA TITAN RTX

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2060

GTX Series:

GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA TITAN X

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

GeForce GTX 1080

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

GeForce GTX 1050

GeForce GT 1030

Quadro Series:

NVIDIA RTX A6000

Quadro RTX 8000

Quadro RTX 6000

Quadro RTX 5000

Intel Processors

i9 Series:

i9-14900KS

i9-14900K

i9-13900KS

i9-13900K

i9-12900KS

i9-12900K

i9-11900K

i9-10900K

i9-9900KS

i7 Series:

i7-14700K

i7-13700K

i7-12700K

i7-11700K

i7-10700K

i7-9700K

i7-8700K

i5 Series:

i5-14600K

i5-13600K

i5-12600K

i5-11600K

i5-10600K

i5-9600K

I3 Series:

i3-13100

i3-12300

i3-10300

i3-10100

Graphics Supplier Market Share

The statistics of the Graphics Processing Units show that Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are top companies with graphics added to the board market share.

NVIDIA has the highest market share with 80%, followed by AMD with 19% market share and Intel with 1% market share.

Market Share Among Steam Users

Graphics Processing Units Statistics showcase that DirectX 9 Shader Model 2.0 GPUs, DirectX 9 Shader Model 2b and 3.0 GPUs, DirectX 11 GPUs, DirectX 12 GPUs, DirectX 10 GPUs, DirectX 8 GPUs, and below are popular graphic processing products among Steam users.

DirectX 12 GPU has the highest market share with 93.76%, followed by DirectX 8 with 5.02%, then DirectX 11 with 0.86% market share, then DirectX 10 with 0.35% share, and finally, DirectX 9 Shader Model 2b with 0.01% market share.

High-End GPU Ranking Worldwide

Graphics Processing Units Statistics showcase that GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, GeForce RTX 4090, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, GeForce RTX 4090 D, Radeon PRO W7900, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rank among top high-end GPU.

GeForce RTX 4090 has the highest rank with 38,609, followed by GeForce RTX 4090 D with 37,631 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 4080 with 34,625 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 34,113 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with 31,770 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 31,663 PassMark score, Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 30,914 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with 30,006 PassMark score, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with 29,716 PassMark score, Radeon PRO W7900 with 29,191 PassMark score.

Graphics Processing Units Overview

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) have become an essential part of modern computing, significantly as demands for high-performance gaming, data processing, artificial intelligence, and content creation have surged. The evolution of GPUs is accelerating as both the gaming and professional industries push for better performance, energy efficiency, and specialized computing abilities. In this context, Graphics Processing Units Statistics reveal essential trends that highlight the market’s growth, future potential, and changes in pricing.

#1. Market Size and Growth

In 2023, the global GPU market reached a valuation of approximately $39.52 billion US dollars, driven by increasing demand across multiple industries like gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centers. According to industry projections, the market is expected to grow at % compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% between 2023 and 2028. By 2024, the market could exceed $44 billion US dollars, reflecting the rising demand for more capable and power-efficient GPUs across sectors.

GPUs are also finding new applications beyond traditional graphics rendering. As AI and machine learning grow, GPUs are a critical hardware component in neural networks, deep learning, and computational tasks. In this context, Graphics Processing unit statistics for 2024 predict that AI applications alone could represent 30% of the GPU market, with companies increasingly investing in specialized chips for these tasks.

#2. Gaming GPU Trends

The gaming industry continues to be the primary driver of demand for GPUs. In 2023, Nvidia remained the dominant player, holding over 80% of the global gaming GPU market share. Nvidia’s flagship products, like the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, demonstrated impressive gains in computational power, with the RTX 4090 delivering a PassMark score of 37,631. Meanwhile, AMD, which holds approximately 19% of the gaming GPU market, released models such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, offering high performance at a competitive price.

The prices for high-end gaming GPUs have been steadily increasing. In 2023, the GeForce RTX 4090 was priced at around $1,599 US dollars, making it one of the most expensive GPUs on the market. Meanwhile, AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX was more affordable, priced at approximately $999 US dollars, yet still delivered competitive performance. As we look forward to 2024, prices for top-tier gaming GPUs are expected to stabilize as competition between Nvidia and AMD intensifies.

#3. Professional And AI Markets

Beyond gaming, the professional GPU market, which includes industries such as architecture, engineering, design, and scientific research, saw rapid growth in 2023. Nvidia continues to lead in this sector, with its Quadro RTX and A100 models widely adopted for professional visualization, AI, and machine learning tasks. In 2023, professional GPUs contributed approximately 25% of the total GPU market value.

One of the standout models in this sector, the Nvidia RTX A6000, launched in 2023, is priced at over $4,000 US dollars and aimed at high-end professional use. Graphics Processing Units Statistics 2024 show professional GPUs are forecasted to grow by 10%, further pushing the total market value higher. Additionally, specialized GPUs for AI, such as Nvidia’s H100, are projected to see increased demand as companies focus on AI-driven innovation.

#4. GPU Production and Supply Chain

A critical issue for the GPU market in 2023 was supply chain disruptions, which affected production and pricing. The global chip shortage constrained GPU supply throughout 2021 and early 2022, leading to price inflation and stock shortages. Although the situation improved slightly in 2023, Graphics Processing unit statistics suggest that manufacturers are still struggling to meet the overwhelming demand. Prices for lower and mid-tier GPUs remained volatile, with some models still being sold at 10-15% above their manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

However, by 2024, supply chain issues are expected to ease, allowing for greater production capacity and more stable pricing. This would normalize the prices of entry-level and mid-range GPUs, making them more accessible for casual users and professionals on a budget.

#5. Intel’s Entry into the Discrete GPU Market

A notable development in 2023 was Intel’s continued push into the discrete GPU market with its Arc A-Series. While Intel’s market share remains small (less than 1%), its focus on producing cost-effective GPUs for gaming and content creation is expected to increase its footprint slowly. Intel’s Arc A770, priced around US$ 349, aims to provide a budget-friendly alternative to mid-tier Nvidia and AMD offerings.

By 2024, Intel’s market share could increase to 2-3% as the company refines its product lineup and addresses software compatibility issues. Intel’s continued investment in its graphics division signals that it intends to be a long-term competitor in the market.

#6. Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the GPU market is expected to remain strong through 2024. Key drivers include increased demand for AI applications, continued growth in gaming, and the expansion of cloud computing services that require advanced GPUs for data processing. Graphics Processing Units Statistics for 2024 predict that the overall market could grow to over $50 billion US dollars by 2025.

Moreover, GPU manufacturers will likely focus on improving power efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Nvidia and AMD have already begun incorporating advanced power-saving technologies in their latest GPUs, which will become even more critical as the world shifts towards greener technologies.

In conclusion, the GPU market is on an upward trajectory with diverse applications ranging from gaming to professional and AI workloads. The competition between Nvidia, AMD, and Intel will continue to shape the market, pushing innovation and potentially lowering consumer prices. Graphics Processing Units Statistics show that the GPU market will continue to be a critical tech industry segment in 2023 and beyond.

Conclusion

The GPU market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by increasing demand across multiple sectors, including gaming, artificial intelligence, and data centers. The Graphics Processing Units Statistics showcase that the market is projected to reach $44 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% between 2023 and 2028.

NVIDIA continues to dominate both the gaming and professional GPU markets, while AMD maintains a strong presence, and Intel is making strides in the discrete GPU space. As we look to the future, the GPU market is poised for continued growth.

FAQ . What is a GPU? A GPU is an electronic unit designed to manage graphics circuits and accelerate computer graphics. Who are the major players in the GPU market? The major players are NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. What is the projected GPU market revenue by 2028? The high-density GPU market revenue is expected to reach $38.5 billion by 2028. What is DirectX 12 GPU’s market share among Steam users? DirectX 12 GPU has a 93.76% market share among Steam users. Which GPU has the highest PassMark score? The GeForce RTX 4090 has the highest PassMark score of 38,609.

