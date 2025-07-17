Podcast Statistics By Revenue, Advertising, AI Integration, Device, Listeners And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Podcast Statistics: Globally, podcasts have quickly become a popular way to share stories and information. People mostly use them to stream shows online or download; they usually come out in episodes, so that listeners can enjoy them whenever they want. This makes podcasts a flexible and easy option for learning or entertainment. Podcasts are basically available in audio-based, some also offer video versions too, especially on platforms like YouTube, making the format more versatile and widely accessible across different devices and audiences.

This article explores the overall market analysis of podcasts and how fast the streaming service is growing, followed by the technology impacts, key trends, user behavior, and how creators and brands alike are leveraging this medium to build deeper connections with their audiences.

Editor’s Choice

According to Backlinko’s report, more than 584 million people listen to podcasts globally.

In the U.S., over half of the people aged 12 and above tune in at least once a month.

By 2025, companies are expected to spend around USD 4.46 billion on podcast ads.

In contrast, video podcasts are getting popular, with 4 in 10 U.S. listeners choosing podcasts they can watch.

in 10 U.S. listeners choosing podcasts they can watch. Podcast Industry Statistics states that in 2024, the annual revenue of the global podcast industry accounted for USD 3.94 to USD 4.95 billion .

to . As of 2024, monthly Podcast listeners by the top 3 countries are the United States ( 129.9 million ), China ( 117.1 million ), and Brazil ( 51.8 million ).

), China ( ), and Brazil ( ). According to a YouGov report of 2024, Indonesia leads the Asia-Pacific region in podcast listening, with 57% of people tuning in, while Thailand follows at 52%.

of people tuning in, while Thailand follows at A report published by podcastatistics.com, in May 2025, found that almost 4.52 million people choose from different podcasts.

people choose from different podcasts. By the end of 2025, the global podcast market is estimated to reach around USD 39.63 billion .

. Besides, people usually listen to podcasts for around 7 hours each week.

each week. About 86% of people use their phones, and a typical episode is 20 to 40 minutes long.

of people use their phones, and a typical episode is long. thepodcasthost.com also shows that as of April 2025, there were more than 106,796,827 episodes published in Apple Podcasts.

Podcast Industry’s Revenue Statistics

(Source: github.com)

The above graphical analysis states that the annual revenue of the global podcast industry accounted for USD 3.94 to USD 4.95 billion in 2024.

As of 2024, Podcast advertising leads the market, bringing in around USD 3.0 to 3.4 billion.

Hosting services make between USD 100 and 150 million, while equipment sales add USD 285 to 300 million.

Direct support from listeners brings in about USD 400 to 450 million.

Production services earn USD 120 to 180 million, and software for recording or editing brings USD 100 to 150 million.

Events and conferences add USD 15 to 20 million.

In contrast, analytics tools generated from USD 50 to 75 million, and transcription services contribute around USD 15 to 25 million annually.

Podcast Advertising Statistics

A report published by podcastatistics.com in 2024 states that podcast advertising spending accounted for USD 2.16 billion in the United States.

By the end of 2025, the podcast advertising spending will reach USD 2.38 billion, and it will grow to USD 2.56 billion by 2026.

The podcast advertising market revenue in the coming years is mentioned below:

Year Podcast advertising market revenue (USD billion) Revenue share 2024 4.02 16% 2025 4.46 11% 2026 4.79 7.4% 2027 5.03 5%

Podcast Statistics by AI Integration

The global market for AI in podcasting is set to hit USD 2.82 billion in 2024.

It is estimated that the market will reach a CAGR of 28.3% from 2024 to 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market could reach a value of USD 26.6 billion.

Year AI in Podcasting Market Valuation (USD billion) 2025 3.62 2026 4.64 2027 5.96 2028 7.65 2029 9.81 2031 16.16 2032 20.73 2033 26.6

Podcast Platforms Statistics

(Source: backlinko.com)

In October 2024, 62% of U.S. podcast listeners mostly used YouTube, Spotify, or Apple.

com further states that on YouTube, about 31% of U.S. people use Podcasts, while Spotify comes next with 21%, and Apple follows with 12%.

By March 2025, Spotify offered over 6.5 million different podcasts.

In the same period, monthly podcast consumers in the United States are mentioned in the table below:

Platform Monthly share YouTube 33% Spotify 24% Apple Podcasts 12% Pandora 7% Amazon Music 6% iHeartRadio 6% SiriusXM 4% Stitcher 1% Other 4% None of the above 4%

Number of Podcasts Statistics

The above graph also shows that globally, there are 4.52 million podcasts available in May 2025.

In the past three months, people created 487,200 new podcasts, and in just the last 60 days alone, 431,538 fresh episodes were released.

Time Number of podcasts 30 days 354,501 10 days 245,905 3 days 111,157

Podcast Listeners Statistics

According to Edison Research, the report stated that about 67% of people aged 12 and up have tried podcasts; 47% listen monthly, and 34% weekly.

As of 2024, podcast listening grew fast, making up 11% of daily audio time, while only 23% listened over 10 hours weekly.

By October 2024, 40% of people in the U.S. who listen to podcasts weekly said they like watching them.

Category Listeners Share U.S. Population Earn more than USD75K/year 56% 48% College-educated 49% 44%

(Reference: backlinko.com)

By 2025, around 584.1 million people globally will listen to podcasts, which is a 6.01% increase compared to last year.

Year Podcast Listeners (million) % Increase from Last Year 2023 506.9 – 2024 546.7 7.86% 2025 584.1 6.83% 2026 619.2 6.01% 2027 651.7 5.25%

The total share of monthly podcast listeners in the U.S. is mentioned in the table below:

Year Share of Monthly Podcast Listeners 2025 55% 2024 47% 2023 42% 2022 38% 2021 41% 2020 37%

Popular podcast genres by share of listening hours are stated in the table below:

Podcast Genre Listening Hours Share Comedy 30% Society and Culture 18% Lifestyle and Health 15% True crime 10% Educational 7%

Share of Podcast Listeners by genre is stated in the table below:

Genre Podcast Listeners Share Comedy 30% Entertainment 25% Sport 23% True Crime 19% News 18% Health and Fitness 16% Politics 15% Personal development 14% Pop culture 14% Drama 12%

By Demographics

A study published by Edison Research in 2025, 66% of U.S. Podcast listeners are aged between 12 and 34 years.

In contrast, 61% listeners were aged 35 to 54, while 38% of monthly listeners were aged over 55 years.

Besides, 29% of podcast listeners are kids, as they are aged from 6 to 12 years.

Moreover, other monthly podcast listeners are followed by young adults (59%), adults (55%), and seniors (27%).

Based on ethnicity, the monthly podcast listeners share is Black Americans (48%) and Latino Americans (43%).

In the U.S., 45% of women listen monthly, and 32% listen to podcasts weekly.

By Country

As of 2024, monthly Podcast listeners by the top 3 countries are the United States (129.9 million), China (117.1 million), and Brazil (51.8 million).

Country Number of listeners (millions) Mexico 27.5 Germany 22.1 UK 18.3 France 16.4 Japan 15.0 Spain 14.7 Italy 13.6 Canada 13.4 Argentina 10.4 Australia 9.2 South Korea 6.8

By Region

A report published by podcastatistics.com states that in 2024, 43.8% of internet users in the North American region listened to Podcasts.

Region 2024 2025 2026 North America 43.80% 45.20% 46.30% Western Europe 30.90% 31.90% 32.80% Latin America 30.30% 31.40% 32.40% South Korea 15.20% 15.90% 16.50% Japan 14.80% 15.40% 16.00% China 12.90% 14.60% 16.60%

Podcast Listening Time Statistics by Country

According to a YouGov report of 2024, Indonesia leads the Asia-Pacific region in podcast listening, with 57% of people tuning in, while Thailand follows at 52%.

In contrast, only 10% of Japanese people listen to podcasts for at least an hour per week.

In Europe, Romania has the highest rate at 47%, while Spain and Sweden are close to the average at 41%.

Belgium (21%), the Netherlands (24%), and Great Britain (26%) have fewer regular listeners.

In Latin America, 48% of Mexicans listen to podcasts regularly, followed by Brazil at 44%, Colombia at 37%, and Argentina at 29%.

South Africa has the highest rate globally at 68%.

In North America, 39% of Americans listen to podcasts, but just 31% listen for over an hour weekly.

Podcast Duration Statistics

(Reference: podcastatistics.com)

Podcast Statistics show that almost 32% of the podcasts have a length of 20 to 40 minutes, followed by 22% (40 to 60 minutes).

Furthermore, other podcasts share by total duration include 16% (less than 10 minutes), 16% (over 60 minutes), and 15% (10 to 20 minutes).

Podcast Episode Publishing Frequency Statistics

In 2024, about 39% of podcast episodes come out every 8 to 14 days.

Also, nearly one-third of episodes are released more often, usually every 3 to 7 days.

Podcast publishing frequency is stated in the table below:

Publishing Frequency Episodes share 15 to 29 days 19% 0 to 2 days 6% Over 30 days 1%

Podcast Listening Behavior Statistics

According to Baclinko’s report analysis, about 70% of weekly U.S. podcast listeners use smartphones, while only 12% prefer listening on laptops or desktop computers.

Furthermore, other weekly podcast listeners by the most used devices are TV (8%), Tablet (5%), and Smart Speaker (5%).

40% of weekly podcast listeners enjoy watching video podcasts, while 31% still prefer listening to audio-only shows.

Another 29% like listening while the video runs in the background.

Podcast Statistics by Device

Podcast statistics further claimed that 86.1% of people around the world like listening to podcasts on their mobile phones.

Furthermore, the table below shows the share of people using podcasts by device type:

Types User Share Computer 8.6% Unknown 4.1% Smart Speaker 0.7% Smart TV 0.4%

The top devices used to listen to Podcasts in 2024 are mentioned below:

Devices User Share Apple iPhone 62.1% Android Phone 22.8% Windows Computer 6.8% Apple Computer 1.6% Apple iPad 1.0% Amazon Smart Speaker 0.6% Android Tablet 0.2% Google Chromebook 0.1%

Podcast Download Statistics

Buzz Sprout report states that almost 103.31 million monthly podcast downloads were recorded as of July 2024.

Downloads often measure podcast performance in the first 7 days.

The top 1% shows about 4,824 downloads, while the top 5% gets around 1,101.

Furthermore, other podcast performances followed by average number of downloads in the first 7 days are followed by Top 10% (471), Top 25% (114), and Top 50% (30).

Podcast downloads shared on different platforms in 2024 are stated in the table below:

Platform Downloads share Apple 70.8% Spotify 8.9% iHeartRadio 3% Alexa 2.3% Overcast 1.6% Stitcher 1.3% Amazon Music 1.2% Google Podcasts 1.2% Podcast Addict 1.1% Castbox 1.0% Chrome 1.0% Pocket Casts 0.9% Other 5.9%

Conclusion

After completing the article on Podcast Statistics, Podcasts are now considered a powerful way to share stories, ideas, and information across the world. Currently, there are millions of episodes available, and the platform is growing in terms of the number of users; this continues to shape how people consume content on the go.

Whether for entertainment, learning, or staying informed, podcasts offer something for everyone. As technology improves and more creators join the space, podcasting is set to become an even bigger part of our daily lives.

Sources Wikipedia Backlinko Westwoodone Edisonresearch Yougov Podcastindustry Podcastatistics Thepodcasthost

FAQ . What are the steps to plan a podcast? There are seven important steps to plan a podcast: start with a clear strategy, get the right equipment, choose your podcast directory, record and edit episodes, find a reliable host, and focus heavily on consistent and creative promotion. How long must a podcast be? A podcast can be any length, but most range between 20 minutes and an hour. What is the minimum setup for a podcast? The minimum podcast setup includes a microphone, headphones, recording software, and a quiet space to ensure clear, quality audio recordings. How to monetise a podcast? A podcast can be easily monetised through sponsorships, listener donations, ads, premium content, merchandise sales, affiliate marketing, and paid subscriptions or memberships. What are some good podcast names? The Daily Dose, Mind Unplugged, Talk Flow, Echo Room, Braincast, Story Lane, Behind the Mic, and Next Thought are the best podcasts.

