Tor Statistics By Servers, Users, Web Traffic And Facts (2025)

Tor Statistics: Tor is a free network that helps people stay anonymous online. It works using open-source software and depends on more than 7,000 volunteer-run relays across the world. Tor, known as “The Onion Router,” is a free tool that helps protect your identity and activity online.

It helps in hiding location and internet use by passing your data through many different servers, called relays, run by volunteers around the globe. Tor is built on open-source software and is widely used by journalists, activists, and everyday users who value their privacy. It was developed by the Tor Project and initially released on September 20, 2002.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different sources covering the overall market trend, features, types, user bases, demographics, countries, traffic shares, and many other factors.

According to the Truelist report analysis, Tor is currently accessed by more than 2.5 million global users regularly.

global users regularly. As of 2024, only about 1.5% of all traffic on the Tor network goes to dark web websites.

of all traffic on the Tor network goes to dark web websites. The Tor network has more than 65,000 unique websites that end with the .onion extension.

unique websites that end with the .onion extension. Out of 200 domains flagged as illegal on Tor, resulting in 75% are online marketplaces.

domains flagged as illegal on Tor, resulting in are online marketplaces. Meanwhile, only around 45% of dark web sites are involved in illegal activities.

of dark web sites are involved in illegal activities. SpringerLink also shows that Tor makes this possible with the help of around 6,000 relays, all run by volunteers.

relays, all run by volunteers. To date, Tor has created over 145,000 circuits.

circuits. In addition, there are 44 computers using Tor clients, and some of the circuits from these machines are picked more frequently.

computers using Tor clients, and some of the circuits from these machines are picked more frequently. A report published by Statista shows that from November 2024 to February 2025, the United States had the highest Tor browser users share for around 18.12%, resulting in 406,124 users.

resulting in users. The number of Tor browser users worldwide was 1.95 million as of October 26, 2024.

as of October 26, 2024. Incredibles.com also shows that Cyber attackers can target Tor’s bridges for just USD 17,000 a month and its load balancers for only USD 2,800 .

a month and its load balancers for only . Statista report further shows that as of June 2025, the total number of visits to tor.com has approximately 31.5K, representing a 17.39% increase from May.

Features of Tor

Anonymous browsing

Onion routing

Access to .onion sites

Free and open source

Traffic encryption

Censorship circumvention

Multi-platform support

Volunteer-based network

No tracking or logging

Support for bridges

Daily Number of Direct Tor Network Connections Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

The above graph reports that the number of Tor browser users worldwide was 1.95 million as of October 26, 2024.

Furthermore, the mean daily number of Tor network users connecting directly in 2024 is stated in the table below:

Dates Tor Users 1/6/2024 3,747,132 1/30/2024 5,950,620 2/29/2024 3,768,742 3/30/2024 4,800,848 4/29/2024 3,921,543 5/31/2024 1,936,106 6/30/2024 1,915,613 7/31/2024 1,989,455 8/31/2024 1,862,222 9/30/2024 2,005,969

Daily Tor Browser Users Statistics by Country

A report published by Statista shows that from November 2024 to February 2025, the United States had the highest Tor browser users share for around 18.12%, resulting in 406,124 users.

Germany ranked second, amounting to more than 13.58% of the overall Tor browser users’ share (304,400 users), followed by Finland with 5% user share (112,110 users).

Meanwhile, other total Tor users’ shares in the same period are stated in the table below:

Country Number of Users User Share India 103,866 4.64% Netherlands 70,341 3.14% Indonesia 65,422 2.92% United Kingdom 62,345 2.78% France 58,072 2.59% Republic of Korea 54,633 2.44% Spain 51,723 2.31%

Daily Indirect Tor Browser Connection Statistics

According to a Statista report, Russia had the highest number of Tor users, with about 61,979 people using hidden or private servers to connect every day, from July to October 2024.

Iran had an average of 17,875 users per day, making it the second-highest.

The United States came next with 11,447 daily users. Several European nations also appeared in the top 10, including Germany with 4,436 users, France with 2,804, the UK with 2,566, the Netherlands with 2,508, and Poland with 1,230 users each day.

Even in countries with strict internet controls, like China, which had 2,580 users and India, which had 1,541 users, were using Tor.

Tor User Statistics

TrueList report shows that Tor is currently accessed by more than 2.5 million global users regularly.

According to the Blog Cadre report of 2024, more than 75% of Tor users were men and 25% were women.

People aged 25 to 34 use it the most, followed by those between 18 and 24.

As of July 2025, the Tor network had about 8,000 active relays running.

There were also around 2,000 bridges helping users connect in restricted regions.

Around 2,500 of these relays worked as exit points, while 5,300 were used as guard relays to safely start connections.

More than 7,500 relays were marked as fast and stable.

Tor Steering Gender Group Statistics

According to the UNECE.org report of 2024, about 23% of the people helping build and support the Tor network were women.

Women also made up 30% of attendees at Tor conferences this year, up from 26% in 2023.

Currently, women hold 15% of leadership positions within the project, and there is a target to reach 25% by 2025.

The number of non-binary and gender-diverse contributors also grew, rising from 2.5% in 2023 to 4% in 2024.

In 2024, over 50 workshops about gender were organized in different countries globally.

Tor Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, the total number of visits to tor.com has approximately 31.5K, representing a 17.39% increase from May.

The Tor website’s bounce rate accounted for 74.12% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 1.26, and the average visit duration was 1 minute and 12 seconds.

Globally, tor.com ranked #982,570, in the United States (#562,045), and category-wise #2,225.

In the past three months, the global rank improved, moving up from 1,122,805 to 982,570.

By Country

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on tor.com, at 72.56%, in June 2025, representing a 17.28% decrease from the previous month.

Besides, the United Kingdom captured a share of 27.44% web traffic (+61.15%).

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

In May 2025, tor.link got around 50,930 visits, and people spent about 2 minutes and 3 seconds on the site during each visit.

This was a 4.82% increase in traffic compared to April.

Meanwhile, most people use mobile devices, making up 77.95% of all visits.

Only 22.05% of the visitors use desktop computers.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices Desktop Mobile United States 25.24% 12.86K 20.54% 79.46% India 14.57% 7.42K 6.34% 93.66% Saudi Arabia 13.87% 7.06K 0.62% 99.38% Japan 6.49% 3.3K 9.11% 90.89% Brazil 5.98% 3.04K 5.09% 94.91%

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, the top traffic sources for the Tor website were direct search with a traffic share of 43.5%, followed by organic search (37.18%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (8.54%), social (9.79%), mail (0.11%), and display (0.56%).

Tor Servers Statistics

The number of Tor relays stayed mostly between 7,800 and 8,000, with a sudden drop and quick recovery in early June 2025.

Tor bridges remained steady at around 2,000, which will slightly decline by the time July 2025.

Nearly 8,000 relays were marked as Running, Fast, and Stable, while Exit relays stayed around 2,500, and about 5,300 were Guard relays, with a short drop in June 2025.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Tor

Advantages Disadvantages Strong anonymity Slow speeds Free and open source Blocked by some websites Access to censored content Suspicion by authorities Decentralized network Risk of malicious exit nodes Useful for journalists and activists Limited functionality

Conclusion

Today, many people worry about their privacy on the internet. Tor offers a strong way to keep your online activity safe from unwanted tracking and surveillance. Besides, Tor is mostly used for illegal things, but that’s not true. Only a small part of Tor’s traffic is linked to illegal content. Millions of users around the world rely on Tor every day to protect their identity and personal information while browsing the web.

As online threats grow, tools like Tor are more important than ever for ensuring freedom, privacy, and security for all. Hopefully, all the above analyses will help in understanding the topic better.

FAQ . Is Tor 100% untraceable? Even when using Tor, having complete anonymity is usually not possible. Can the government see you on Tor? No, it becomes very hard for the government to tell one user from another because Tor encrypts internet traffic. Is browsing on Tor illegal? Browsing on Tor is not illegal in most countries, but using it for illegal activities can lead to legal consequences. Is Tor a dark web? Tor is not the dark web, but it provides access to hidden sites on it. In which countries is Tor banned? Tor is banned in China, Iran, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, and North Korea.

