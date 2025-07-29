How Many People Shop On Amazon? – Unboxing the Truth (2025)

Introduction

How Many People Shop On Amazon?: Amazon stands as one of the most widely used online shopping platforms globally, attracting millions of customers each year. People shop on Amazon for a wide range of products, including books, electronics, groceries, clothing, and more. The platform operates in over 20 countries, offering localized websites to meet the demands of regional shoppers. In the United States alone, Amazon had over 230 million unique monthly visitors in 2024. It is estimated that nearly 75% of American adults have made at least one purchase on Amazon.

Globally, Amazon processes more than 1.6 million packages per day. Its mobile shopping app has been downloaded over 300 million times, making it one of the most used e-commerce apps worldwide. In terms of revenue, Amazon generated over USD 570 billion in 2024, with online product sales accounting for more than USD 220 billion of that total. With thousands of sellers, fast delivery options, and a wide product selection, Amazon continues to dominate the online retail space and remains a key player in shaping global e-commerce habits.

The topic of the inquiry into the transformations in the number of yearly Amazon consumers, including how often they purchase, who they are, how much they spend, and more, is illustrated through numbers, percentages, and genuinely trustworthy sources.

Amazon currently has anywhere between 326 million shoppers around the world, which accounts for 11.7% of all global online shoppers.

Almost 80% of Amazon's users are located in the United States, its largest market.

Amazon Prime boasts over 200 million members worldwide, with 161.7 million residing in the US.

At least 98.07 million people log in and use the Amazon app once every month.

Amazon accounts for 45% of the online shopping market share in the United States.

Searches for products begin on Amazon for 63% of users, while 90% of all product views are generated from search and not advertising.

As of July 15, 2025, Amazon Go has opened in 17 locations across 4 states.

With an annual run rate of $100 billion, AWS is still the most profitable branch of Amazon.

With $1.6 billion in daily sales revenue and $575 billion tied up in annual revenue since 2023.

In 2023, over 4.5 billion items were sold by independent sellers operating in the U.S., and they grossed over $250,000 per annum.

In 2023, sales crossings of $1 million for the first time passed the threshold of 10,000 sellers.

73% of sellers claim to keep profit margins of over 10%, while 63% become profitable within their first year.

Where Does Amazon Have The Most People Shopping At Stores?

Country Traffic Share United States 80% India 1.87% Canada 1.30% United Kingdom 1.18% Japan 0.97%

(Source: grabon.com)

Today, there are 326 million active buyers all over the world, out of which 11.7% represent all the online shoppers in the world, meaning that more than 1 out of 10 online shoppers has at least once shopped on the platform in the very last year.

Active shoppers are differentiated through the user group who, in the last 12 months, have completed at least one transaction at the platform.

The biggest market of the platform by number of users and revenue turned out to be the United States.

A more distinct breakup of web traffic to Amazon.com will clearly show that the U.S. alone is responsible for 80% of all site visits, making it the dominant contributor.

After the United States, India drives site traffic with 1.87%, followed by Canada at 1.30%, the United Kingdom at 1.18%, and Japan at 0.97%.

This traffic data makes it clear that US users are at the highest concentration, followed by less significant shares from foreign markets.

Amazon Users Insights

Global Users

Amazon is said to have tracked its huge base of customers across the globe, with probably most users having their residences within the United States.

Out of the more than 310 million active users globally, about 80% are US-based; this shows an American dominance of the market from the platform’s perspective.

In the US alone, some 161,700,000 Amazon Prime memberships have been calculated, representing a very large fraction of both America’s population and Amazon’s true customer base.

Since there are over 200 million Amazon Prime members worldwide, this implies that a huge chunk of Prime users are Americans.

With the record of 98.07 million logging into Amazon monthly for browsing, shopping, and placing orders, this goes on to show how much the platform has penetrated into the very fibre of online shopping.

Amazon Prime Users

(Reference: contimod.com)

Amazon Search Behaviour

Monthly Active Amazon App Users:

Currently, 98.07 million people interact with Amazon’s app on at least one occasion in a month.

The enormity of the number denotes how Amazon became a day-to-day affair with the consumers, wherein many people use this app for shopping, order tracking, and browsing through deals.

Change in Search Volume on Amazon US

Between July 2022 and July 2023, search activity on Amazon’s U.S. platform recorded a 2.4% decrease.

This idle little decline could be attributed to many factors, including economic shifts, changes in shopping habits, or competition from other platforms.

Amazon’s Share of the Online Shopping Market

Amazon has 45% of the entire U.S. online shopping market.

This is the leading e-commerce platform in the country, way ahead of its competitors like Walmart, eBay, or Target. Nearly 50% of all online purchases in the U.S. are carried out through Amazon.

This Table Shows The Search Behaviour Category With Its Metric

Category Metric Search Behavior % of users who begin product searches on Amazon 63% % of product views that come from searches (not ads) 90% % of customers who never go beyond the first page 70% % of shoppers who click the first product listed 35% % of clicks on the first three search results 64% % of clicks that go to brands on the first page 81% % of searches related to gadgets 50%

Amazon Go Stores

Total Number of Amazon Go Stores (United States, 15 July 2025)

Currently, 17 Amazon Go stores are functioning in the United States.

Geographic Distribution

These 17 establishments present themselves in four states/territories in the U.S.

(Source: scrapehero.com)

States With Maximum Amazon Go Stores

Washington – 8 stores (47% of total), ~1 store per 951,875 people (population ~7.62M)

Illinois – 5 stores (29%), ~1 store per 2,534,400 people (population ~12.67M)

California – 2 stores (12%), ~1 store per 19,756,000 people (population ~39.51M)

New York – 2 stores (12%), ~1 store per 9,730,000 people (population ~19.45M)

Cities With Multiple Amazon Go Locations

Chicago, IL – 5 locations

Seattle, WA – 4 locations

Puyallup, WA – 2 locations

New York, NY – 2 locations

Bellevue, WA – 1 location

Mill Creek, WA – 1 location

Torrance, CA – 1 location

States And Territories Without Amazon Go Stores

There is a total of 52 U.S. states and territories with no Amazon Go outlets, meaning that these stores have high regional concentration.

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

Investment In Technology And Infrastructure

The setting up of Amazon Go’s first location is said to involve an investment of over $1 million in hardware and technology, reflecting an immensely high level of investment required for cashierless retail.

Future Settings And Consumer Confidence

According to a survey by Piplsay, 35% of Millennials and Gen Xers expect Amazon Go-type stores to sustain themselves.

In the course of an average shopping strip, an Amazon Go customer would spend anywhere from $7 to $15.

Amazon Net Sales By Segment

Strong Start For Amazon In 2024-Q1

After a fantastic 2023, Amazon sustained its momentum, seizing the first quarter of 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported a net profit of $10.4 billion with net sales of $143.3 billion, topping market expectations.

(Source: statista.com)

AWS Growth Regains Momentum

Quarterly earnings reported that the AWS growth cycle had revived.

Cloud businesses had been worrying about their slow business in 2022 and early 2023, so this is the second straight quarter of acceleration for AWS.

According to Jassy, cloud modernisation efforts are being renewed in more industries; the increased attractiveness of AWS AI services further supports this change.

AWS is now running at $100 billion in gross revenues per annum and hence is the biggest profit driver for Amazon.

AWS Is the Most Profit-Generating For Amazon

Being at a third in revenue size, AWS is considered the most profitable division of Amazon and is closely watched an eye on by investors.

On the other side, Amazon’s first-party retail business or “online stores”, continues to shrink as a share of total revenues.

In the first quarter of 2017, online stores accounted for 64% of sales; by the first quarter of 2024, this had dropped to only 38%, thus underlining Amazon’s increasing focus on other business lines, including cloud computing, third-party marketplace services, and advertising.

Amazon Product Sales

The Selling Growth Period Of Amazon

During recent years, Amazon has undergone tremendous growth.

There was an increase in net sales volume amounting to approximately $514 billion in 2022, with a 9% increase.

Projections for 2023 suggested sales might well rise further to around $746.22 billion.

Enormous Products and Daily Sales

Huge quantities of items are offered by Amazon, with 12 million products being shown on the platform.

With average daily sales of $1.29 billion, it further illustrates the monumental nature of these operations.

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

Fast Purchase Decisions By Shoppers

Time is of the essence for an online buyer, especially on Amazon.

Most purchases (28%) take place in less than three minutes, a time span that is considered trivial by most.

Many shoppers come to Amazon either with a pre-formed notion of what they want or get swiftly persuaded by the reviews and ratings.

The Discovering Tool Amazon Shines At

Amazon is the stage where product discovery abounds.

Almost three-quarters of the shoppers in the U.S. search for new products or brands on Amazon, and by half, the likelihood of anyone buying a brand unknown from Amazon is much higher.

Top-Selling Categories And Seller Stats

Books continue to be the most favoured product category, with 57.2 million units selling down the shelves.

Independent sellers also feature prominently in Amazon’s ecosystem, having sold more than 4.1 billion items in 2022 as U.S. independent sellers, earning an average of over $230,000 in sales for that year per seller.

Amazon Market Share

Market Share Of Amazon Online In The U.S.

Amazon continues to enjoy a competitive edge in the U.S. online sales industry, accounting for 37.6% of total U.S. e-commerce sales to date.

This strong position has been intensifying from year to year.

Future Growth By 2025

By the year 2025, the share of Amazon for the retail e-commerce business in the U.S. shall be elevated to 40.9%.

Amazon, leading in online sales, shall, however, stand for just 6.6% of all retail sales in the U.S. for 2024, hence posing greater prospects for growth in the wider retail spectrum.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Retail Sales Growth Over The Years

In 2023, retail sales from e-commerce in the U.S. aggregated to $444.76 billion, with a forecasted increase to $491.65 billion in 2024 and further to $540.29 billion in 2025.

One can readily notice that the e-commerce sales grew by $46.89 billion from 2023 to 2024 alone.

User Base Concentration In The United States

A big chunk of about 80% of Amazon users is based in the United States of America; hence, in this respect, it remains by far the company’s largest and most important market.

Annual And Daily Revenue Figures

The year 2023 saw Amazon’s total revenue come to $575 billion.

Whereby distinguishing from day-to-day sales, an estimated $1.6 billion in sales happens every day, highlighting the coexistence of both scale and consistency in Amazon’s operations.

Independent Sellers And SMBs On The Amazon Platform

Massive Sales By Independent Sellers In 2023

In the year 2023, U.S.-based independent sellers marketed upward of 4.5 billion items on Amazon.

In addition, over 330 million items have been exported into the hands of customers in 130+ countries.

High-Sales-Volume And Fast-Performance

That is again, at an average of 8,600 items sold every single minute, spurring high growth of sellers on the site and making it one of the highest-selling sites.

Strong Revenue Performance

The average seller generated annual revenues of more than $250,000 in 2023.

Over 10,000 sellers finally broke through the sales threshold of a million dollars this year.

Creating Jobs By Independent Sellers

Independent selling constitutes a huge influence on employment generation.

To say in the U.S., sellers helped to keep over 1.8 million jobs tied to their Amazon businesses.

Healthy Profit Margins Among Sellers

73% of sellers have profit margins of greater than 10%.

35% report profit margins of more than 20%.

63% become profitable by the end of their first year selling through Amazon.

Conclusion

Amazon remains the dominant global e-commerce force. Merchants and brands must get into the Amazon platform due to its over 310 million active shoppers, high Prime membership engagement, and about 37 to 40% share of U.S. online spending. An average shopper places weekly orders, spends thousands of dollars a year, and trusts Amazon to be the place for finding products.

These numbers show not only the huge number of shoppers on Amazon but also how deeply embedded it is in modern shopping behaviour.

FAQ . How many shoppers does Amazon have worldwide? In the year 2025, there were 326 million active shoppers on Amazon, representing 11.7% of all global online shoppers. An active shopper is that who has bought at least once in the last 12 months. How many Amazon users are there in the United States? About 80% of the Amazon user base is in the United States, where there are roughly 161.7 million Prime members. The U.S. is also the largest and most important market of Amazon, accounting for 45% of its total online market share. How many users does the Amazon app garner monthly? With around 98.07 million monthly users, the Amazon app has become a staple of daily online shopping and m-commerce. How much does Amazon generate in daily and annual revenue? With $1.6 billion coming in every day, 2023 saw Amazon with its annual revenue accounts touching $575 billion. Key revenue drivers are its online marketplace, AWS, and advertising. How profitable are independent sellers on Amazon? In 2023, independent sellers in the U.S. sold over 4.5 billion items for the first time with 10,000+ sellers crossing the $1 million mark in annual sales. Over 73% of sellers reported profit margins above 10% and 63% became profitable within their first year in the platform.

